Nicholl: Prince William & Kate are preparing their kids to be half-in, half-out

We knew a few months ago that Katie Nicholl was doing a new royal book, called (obviously enough) The New Royals. Nicholl’s book is one of a dozen tomes set to be released around the same time as Prince Harry’s memoir. All of these royal biographers and commentators will be lamenting and bashing Harry for telling his own story when they’re all clearly trying to profit from telling highly selective versions of his story. For what it’s worth, Nicholl has always been known as more of a Middleton-specific biographer, although from I can see, she’s trying hard to convince everyone that she has sources deep within the new king’s court, as well the royal court of Montecito. Nicholl’s The New Royals got a lengthy excerpt in Vanity Fair, and I’m splitting up the excerpt into two posts. This is Part One: King Charles III and The Heirs.
Charles’s woes. Closest to home are: his youngest son and daughter-in-law’s familial abdication and the complete disgrace of his brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who has been stripped of his honorary titles and royal role. Charles is said to desperately want to reconcile with his son Harry, but it remains to be seen if the rift which caused the queen so much upset will ever be truly resolved. Charles and William, however, are unified in the decision that Prince Andrew will never represent the family on the public stage again.
The Commonwealth & Scotland: Charles is acutely aware that the future of this voluntary group of nations [the Commonwealth] is uncertain, and he has said it is “‘a matter for each member country to decide.” But what worries him more than any of this, according to my sources, is the existential threat to the United Kingdom posed by the Scottish independence movement. “His absolute preoccupation is keeping the union intact,” according to a close friend. “His view is that if he ends up being the King of England, then the kingdom would be diminished and it would become a huge issue in terms of our global status.”
King Charles’s coronation, reportedly code-named Operation Golden Orb: His coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession. The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family. Camilla will reportedly wear the Queen Mother’s crown, made for King George VI’s coronation in 1937, with its bewitching central diamond, the 105.6-carat Koh-i-Nûr (meaning “mountain of light” in Persian). In this way Charles will align his wife with his beloved grandmother, the last queen consort to be crowned in the UK, whose memory is still treasured by many Britons.
Charles doesn’t want to see the end of the Commonwealth: “I imagine it is important to Prince Charles that the Commonwealth won’t die with him,” notes constitutional expert Alastair Bruce. “No one wants to be holding the institution when a significant part of its profile is taken away. That’s not going to happen in the next reign, but it’s up to the Commonwealth where it goes in the longer term.”
The photogenic (?) Waleses: They will be showing off their photogenic family, as they are doing more and more. George, Charlotte, and Louis, who had starring roles at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, are being raised by their parents with an awareness of their positions and the roles they will one day carry out in support of the monarchy. George knows that like his papa, he will one day be king, while Charlotte will likely juggle the role of being the spare with a career. Louis could well be a private citizen undertaking occasional royal duties, like William and Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Inevitably, because he is an heir, there will be more pressure on George, something William and Kate are acutely aware of.
Another move coming for William and Kate: They recently downsized, moving from Kensington Palace into the much smaller and more discreet Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park and moving their three children into the private Lambrook School in Berkshire this month. Their next move, I am told, will be into Windsor Castle. Their incarnation of British royalty looks more like today’s Spanish royal family with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on the throne, or perhaps Denmark’s, where Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Crown Princess Mary, are poised to succeed. And the appealing prospect of King William and Queen Catherine with Prince George next in line may quell any rumblings of discontent in a country reigned over by an aging King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
The fact that Charles plans to crown Camilla with the Kohinoor is disgusting to me. India wants it back and Britain has every reason to give back the stolen treasure. It also continues to be profoundly disturbing that Charles truly wants his wife draped in his grandmother’s jewels constantly. The Queen Mum left all of her jewelry to Charles, and Charles in turn gave it all to Camilla. He loves when she wears his grandmother’s pieces. It’s… a lot. And now Cam will wear the Queen Mum’s crown? Nope.
As for Charles’s well-placed concerns about Scotland and the Commonwealth… I agree with the people who say that Charles has pretty much given up on the Commonwealth. He knows he’s going to “lose” most if not all of those countries. Which is why he’s so focused on the United Kingdom – if Scotland gets independence, all hell breaks loose for the monarchy. And for the UK as we know it.
As for William and Kate’s kids… Charlotte will be a spare with a career and Louis will be a private citizen? I thought that the Declaration of the Sandringham Summit of 2020 was that there is no “half-in” for HRH royal princes? And now it turns out that Charlotte will have a career AND be a princess, and Lou will be a private citizen? Huh.
“Will likely.” Aka she has no idea and is basing this entirely off the logical end point of a “slimmed down monarchy” – a logical end point soundly rejected in the Sandringham Summit. Poor Charlotte – what does anyone in her family know about a career? She may need job training.
So does anyone else think that the cambridges moved into windsor castle this summer and adelaide cottage was just a cover so it didn’t look like they moved into grandma’s house before she was dead.
@Geegee: I do
I could’ve written this drivel from a continent away. It’s all speculation and safe guessing.
The spare is there to support the king, but also must know deep down he/she is not as important and thus must work for scraps too. But also never say a bad word against the king.
Poor Charlotte. She certainly has been publicly instructing George at every turn–knows his role better than he does. As children. It must be so stressful for George too. This system is inhumane.
Just as Harry would have made a better king, Charlotte may have a better disposition for monarch than George.
It must be terrible to be raised in a family where there are clear favourites.
First they condemn; then they copy. CopyKate strikes again.
YEP, they do not have one original idea between the two of them.
I don’t even think its copying, since other members of the royal family have similar set ups to what H&M were asking for. It’s just straight punitive IMO.
Nichole even mentions other royals with that set up in her article!
It’s just like everything else Harry and Meghan do. The Firm and the BM give them hell for it, then the Cambridges turn around and copy it. Secretly they know Harry was right about everything but are loathe to admit it.
Exactly, Meghan and Harry are TRAILBLAZERS and the Royal Family will continue to walk in their shadow NO WAY OUT😀
How, pray tell, do W&K resemble the Spanish king and queen or the Danish crown couple? I’m absolutely wracking my brains here because it’s surely not in class, charitable work, or glamour.
The BM, the BRF and the RR and all their sycophants are all racists, xenophobes, misogynists, misogynoirs, homophobes are everything else. Why did this woman Nickoles feel the need to writer “his Australian born wife”, what has that got to do with her fkcuin’ book? These people all make me want to puke.🤮🤮.
I think she’s just trying up up the word count by saying ‘Australian born wife’. I used to do that for essays in middle school. I bet there is also a prodigious use of a thesaurus as well. 🙂
The wives are all brunettes.
Fascinating when the messaging was so emphatic a couple of years ago that you’re either in or you’re out.
I actually hope that Charlotte and Louis do look to their uncle to see what’s possible and choose their own paths. They deserve more than to be George’s scapegoats for their whole lives. William expected it of his brother so I really hope he isn’t pushing that on his own children as well.
Sad thing is if Charlotte or Louis needed an escape, it would not be surprising if HM helped them out temporarily like how TP helped them. Their parents are fully capable of freezing them out (like Chuck did to Harry) since they can treat their own sibling and in law like dirt – to the point of allowing Jason Knife to insert himself into a trial for no good reason.
The wives are all brunettes.
I’m sure the Cambridge kids are VERY curious about Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan’s lives. Even if their parents are talking shit about them 24/7, I’m sure they will grow up hearing about them from other sources, like their friends and the internet.
I’m sure their parents are working overtime to try and brainwash them into never even considering choosing their own lives. But my instinct is that Charlotte is quite strong willed and has a mind of her own. She might want to decide for herself. And I can totally see her or maybe Louis reaching out to Uncle Harry one day.
She really wrote that with a straight face for the white royals huh.
If it’s true, Charles has a very strange of wanting to reconcile with Harry. I think all he did this last week has only ensured that there won’t be any relationship between them and I don’t believe Harry will be at the coronation. As half in half out for the spares, everyone could do it except Harry and Meghan apparently. Although the press is campaigning for Harry to have a semi-role now that the Queen is gone.
They have always known that Harry & Meghan have been right about almost everything when it comes to the firm and that’s why they are filled with resent. Also, already inflicting a ‘half-in, half-out’ working model on children who haven’t even reached high school yet is quite pathetic. Let the kids be kids! The fact the Cambridge’s have already decided that Charlotte & Louis will be ‘ ‘working’ in some formal capacity on behalf of the firm before they’ve even reached the teenage years is nothing short of disgusting. No wonder the kids always look so miserable.
I don’t think Nicholl has any effing clue about Charles, but I think she does have Middleton sources, and so I do wonder if this is the long term plan being discussed – George as the heir and primary working royal, Charlotte with a cushy aristo-type job and then doing the fun royal gigs on the side (the garden parties, the Trooping, the holiday parties) and then Louis as a fully private citizen with very few royal duties.
But then who is discussing this? Is this just a way for William to let his kids avoid working as long as possible? Why were they given HRH from birth if the plan is for 2/3 of them to not be working royals? And I thought you had to be either all in or all out, that being part time was not possible???
It just goes to show that the Sandringham Summit “rules” were all about punishing H&M….they really thought if they pushed those two “all out,” then they would come back very soon asking for forgiveness. Well they miscalculated, huh.
I’m wondering if Charles will “strip” Louis of his HRH and title since he will be a “private citizen”? No need for a title right? Or is that plan only for Archie and Lili? I hope Charles and William both get the reign they deserve.
Very good question.
It’s true that history repeats itself. However, I seriously doubt that Kate (and William) would accept anything less from the royal perks for any of their children. They feel entitled that’s why they wanted and therefore, managed to ensure the HRH for all of them from their birth. I don’t think they have any plan for Charlotte and Louis to work in any capacity. Moreover, by the time William would be king, there won’t be any other “working royals” but them.
Well, it would make sense under these new “rules” they keep talking about, right? But I doubt it, since I think William is encouraging his father to strip Archie and Lili of HRH so that his children are the only “new” HRHs.
Half in/half out for Harry and Meghan would have had their inescapable charisma and work ethic on display for real — working royals part time and still outworking, outshining the Lamebridges/Wailses/CIII/Camilla??!! They wanted them all in where they could control them and throw them to the wolves, or all out, as you said, thinking they’d be coming back as failures to be controlled and thrown to the wolves even more. Good for them, I guess, for recognizing that part time Sussexes makes the whole house of cards look lazy, stupid, dull, and a flimsy façade.
I think one of the (many) big problems the Firm saw with Harry and Meghan’s plan was the removal of the royal rota from their events and relying on *honest* journalists. With the invisible contract, the Firm couldn’t allow this. Nor could they *allow* Harry and Meghan any agency over their lives, events, or roles. Plus they didn’t think Harry and Meghan would “make it” financially.
Of course, like @Becks1 said, Harry and Meghan had to be punished to try to make them fall in line. Plus, they were *punished* for so many things… in Charles and William’s mind
Interesting…. hmmm….
Camilla has dressed like the queen mum down to the large hats and now will wear her crown rather strange since it seems to be at Charles behest very odd family
Some interesting ellipses in this which are, if one chooses to believe Katie has accurate sources, revealing. For example this:
“Charles is said to desperately want to reconcile with his son Harry, but it remains to be seen if the rift which caused the queen so much upset will ever be truly resolved. Charles and William, however, are unified in the decision that Prince Andrew will never represent the family on the public stage again.”
In other words, C & W are ‘unified’ about Andrew but they are NOT unified about Harry and Meghan.
@Hench, I caught that, too and I read it in exactly the same way. I also think Charles is far more willing to reconcile with Harry. With William, for a number of reasons it will Never. Happen.
Interesting catch. So there is unification re: Andrew (thank god for small favors, I guess?) but not re: harry and Meghan.
But if charles actually does want to reconcile with Harry, then the last two weeks were not the way to show it. But like I said yesterday, sometimes I think Charles just can’t help himself. This is a petty and toxic family and I think sometimes the members of the Firm don’t realize how petty and toxic they are. IDK.
I don’t think Charles wants Harry as an “enemy” in any way shape or form and I think he knows that it looks much better for him to be seen as at least trying to reconcile with Harry (or an actual reconciliation, imagine a picture released prior to Charles’ coronation of him with Archie and Lili, not going to happen but lets just play along for this PR game, imagine what that would do for his image.)
And yet he continues to leak against Harry, to try to embarrass him on a global stage (no uniform at the funeral) and so on……like I have said a few times now, its like he can’t decide which path is the better path. Or maybe he knows that he should try to mend the relationship but then has to have a petty/toxic moment thrown in just to keep Harry in his place. IDK.
The Syamantaka diamond (Koh-i-noor) will find its way back home to India and its only a matter of time. This particular diamond has only brought ill luck to its owner since the time it was vandalised from Goddess Bhadrakali, the last being that the Queen Mother was widowed within a few years of her coronation.
Katie Nicholl knows nothing about anything. Anything she says should be taken with a mound of salt.
Yeah, lets give Camilla the cursed diamond to wear. And then next it would go to Keen…. Both of them completely deserving of it, imo. But seriously, I don’t think these people would give anything back, they are only takers.
I don’t think Nicholls has any idea….
That said, the half in, half out concept is flawed from the start and I think the only reason Meghan and Harry considered it was because the BRF and media was so abusive. I think the only reason that Zara and Mike Tindall have a half in, half out deal is that the public is unaware/doesn’t care that taxes are going to support people who are basically doing part time work.
The monarchy is on its last legs. People aren’t going to want to pay tax payer protection to Charlotte and Louis, just like people didn’t want to pay protection for Eugenie and Beatrice, and even less so if they are basically doing part time work. I really do think the monarchy will be over long before George gets the opportunity to be Prince of Wales.
Hypocrisy, thy name is Wales. And I’ll eat my hat if William ever permits Louis to be a “private citizen.” Only with the HRH and Prince titles intact!
William would never suffer the indignity of being a King without his children fully entitled to never have to work a day in their lives. He is a man, in the male line, destined to be a King! He’s not Anne, for God’s sake. Louis may open a furniture store (the male equivalent of a rich family’s daughter “designing jewelry”), or dally and dabble in a rich man’s pursuits like a true aristo (horse racing, car racing, the hunt, photography…) but he’s not going to be an accountant or a dentist, let’s be real.
Am also highly amused by the Entertainment Weekly quote they chose to put on the book cover
“Katie Nicholl has defined herself as an authority on the young royals”.
Lol – meaning nobody else would define her as such??
Lol
Kate has been doing the half-in royal gig since she married in. She only wants to be there for the pomp and pageantry parts and the rest she runs from.
One rule for everyone else and something different when black peoples are involved.
Katie Nichols does know her keenbridges but Charles is not talking to her and she can forget about even knowing Harry and Meghan favorite ice cream flavor.
I hope all three children engage with their education and work hard towards a career in the real world. The freedom and privilege of a career and a monthly paycheck may well be a necessary reality for them.
“Their incarnation of British royalty looks more like today’s Spanish royal family with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on the throne, or perhaps Denmark’s, where Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Crown Princess Mary, are poised to succeed.”
Tea, meet screen.
Charlotte will have a career AND be a princess and HRH and Louis will be Prince and HRH and a private citizen?
They are cruelly denying these options to Prince Harry, Meghan , Archie and Lillibet but trying to profit from Harry’s pain and made available these options to the Wales in the future.
These royal commentators are speaking from both sides of their mouths.
Not sure I understand the commonwealth quotes… the idea that it wouldn’t break up “under his reign” is a bit odd given how many nations are already taking steps to hold referendums. Unless someone is again trying to push that William will soon be king? (Or maybe it’s just white country commonwealth they don’t expect to see go republic in the next couple decades)
Either way, my mum’s old school friends in the Caribbean were well aware of how the British press treated Meghan not going to Scotland compared to Kate. So KC3 best expect to only be governing white nations in the foreseeable future.
I’m confused as well about the Commonwealth statements. I thought the fear was the Commonwealth Realms removing Charles as head of state was the concern, not the dissolution of the entire Commonwealth League of Nations.
Well, we know this is just speculation but…..would it really be so bad to just be the king of England? The time has certainly come for him to man up and roll with the changes.
“They recently downsized, moving from Kensington Palace into the much smaller and more discreet Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park”. Downsized? They just added a 4th residence to the ones they already had.. I mean..the straggle is real to show them as normal, modest and humble…