Nicholl: Prince Harry wanted to get a mediator to ‘sort things out’ with Charles

This is Part 2 of our coverage of Katie Nicholl’s The New Royals. Part of Nicholl’s new book was excerpted in Vanity Fair’s October issue, although this excerpt seems to have been furiously rewritten the second Queen Elizabeth II passed away. In Part 2 of my coverage, Nicholl discusses the Sussexit and how it’s screwed up Prince William’s plans to lean on his younger brother forever. I don’t doubt it – the royal establishment has made it perfectly clear that Harry falling in love with a beautiful American woman and leaving his toxic f–king family was never part of their plan. In fact, their plan seemed to be “Harry needs to stay single forever, to support William.” Nicholl also casually suggests that the Duchess of Sussex really should have stuck around so she could be diversity set dressing for the monarchy, even if they treated her like sh-t from the word go. Maybe if Meghan was super-important to the monarchy, they could have treated her well? I guess not. Some more highlights from VF’s excerpt:
The Sussexes probably would have done a better Caribbean tour: Had Harry, who had been assigned a prominent role as a Commonwealth ambassador on the queen’s behalf, been on the tour with Meghan, the optics might have played out differently. Sadly, the significant role Harry and Meghan were expected to play in the life of the Commonwealth—their interracial marriage emblematic of equality, diversity, and unity—was lost when they left. The royal family is an institution based on white inherited privilege. Its future lies in the hands of three white men, and that is a fundamental problem in a diverse country such as Britain and across the countries of the Commonwealth too. Meghan played a huge part in relieving some of this tension; the loss of all she represents as a biracial woman in the royal family, as well as her energy and talent, has had a real impact.
The Third Way: Harry and Meghan press ahead with what some have called a “third way” of being royals, capitalizing on their new lives in America, their glamorous and richly endowed alternative court is a contrast to the House of Windsor. It remains to be seen whether they will ever reconcile with their family.
Harry & Meghan’s stop in Windsor before the Invictus Games: Some progress was made, however, when Harry and Meghan stopped off in Britain on their way to The Hague. Charles insisted on meeting Harry and Meghan before their audience with the queen. According to one insider, he wanted to make sure Harry wouldn’t be able to sweet-talk her the way Andrew had and get her to agree to anything without Charles’s say-so.
The meeting with Charles & Camilla: The meeting with Charles and Camilla was more awkward than their cordial tea with the queen. The Sussexes were late, and Charles had just 15 minutes with his son and daughter-in-law before he had to leave for the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle, where he was standing in for the queen for the very first time. While father and son are said to have greeted each other warmly, there were moments of tension. “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,” according to a family friend. “He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”
William’s ass still hurts about the Sussexit: For Charles and William, the situation with the Sussexes hasn’t just been hurtful and upsetting on a personal level. There have been real repercussions, particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another. After Harry announced their departure, William summoned aides to address the future, in what has been referred to by some in William’s circle as the “Anmer Summit.” But William and Kate also felt a sense of relief, that “the drama was gone” when Harry and Meghan left, as a source told me. To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother.
Harry’s big shadow: The brothers’ estrangement also threatens to cast a shadow over Charles’s reign and possibly William’s. Charles knows his public reputation could suffer if he is seen to be turning his back on his youngest son. The queen, who was deeply hurt by Harry’s decision to leave his family and the country, nonetheless ensured the door was always open for her grandson and his wife and children to return. For now Frogmore House is still theirs.
Charles will continue to try to heal the rift: Those close to Charles say he won’t stop trying to heal the rift with his son, as he made sure Harry and Meghan were by the family’s side at the queen’s funeral. “He is hurt and disappointed but he has always said his love for Harry is unconditional,” says a friend, adding that Charles also wants to have a role as a grandparent to Archie and Lilibet.
Archie & Lilibet’s titles: We know titles matter to Charles, and he reportedly wants to limit them to the top tier of royals. He is also reportedly reluctant for his brother Prince Edward to take the title Duke of Edinburgh, even though it was their late father’s wish. So what is he considering in relation to his family so far overseas yet still intent on leveraging their royal links? Would Charles go as far as barring Archie and Lilibet from becoming a prince and a princess now that the Sussexes are no longer working royals? According to a source close to the king, “it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show.”
William & Harry’s strained relationship: There is still coolness between William and Harry—and on William’s part, a serious lack of trust. I asked a senior aide who has been close to William and Harry for decades what he thought about the brothers’ falling out and the prospect of two rival courts, the Sussexes and the Waleses. He offered a far more optimistic answer than some: “Actually, the more you see about how the Sussexes are approaching these things, it is much more Californian, much closer aligned to activism and celebrity than it is to royalty. The point about royalty is it’s the only institution that links together civic society, the philanthropic world, and establishment.” That person added, “The Sussexes know they’re not able to compare to them. The key point is that they’re not even trying. What they are doing is making a difference in their politico-philanthropic world, and that’s great.”
The fundamental miscalculation of all of the British commentators and biographers is assuming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in any way eager to reconcile or return to the UK or be back in the fold in any way. All of the commentary is predicated on that falsehood, that if this or that happens, suddenly Harry would come back, that he secretly wants nothing more than to dump his wife and children in America and come running back. Nicholl makes the same mistake as everyone else, acting as if everything is fundamentally William’s call or Charles’s call. The fact that the king and the Prince of Wales are basically supporting players to Prince Harry’s super-stardom has thrown everything into disarray. I’m also curious if Nicholl will even bother trying to present anything from the Sussexes’ side, like why they left in the first place, or how Meghan and Harry’s statements in the Oprah interview are verifiable.
Also: “There have been real repercussions, particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.” Again, the “long-term plan” was that Harry would never marry and William would take credit for Harry’s work and Harry would stay silent as William threw Harry to the wolves to cover up his affairs.
Oh, and I think Harry’s idea about getting a neutral third-party mediator is really great? It’s clear that the family is toxic as f–k and they all need a great deal of therapy. Why not? If Charles actually wants to have a relationship with his son and grandchildren, he might want to consider it. It’s also fascinating because Harry has not leaked one single thing about his conversations with his father, per Charles’s explicit request. Meanwhile, Charles has been openly leaking against Harry for months now.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh ffs he does not! It’s those trashy reporters who dream that.. Where do these delusions come from? Rota trash
I agree that the idea of a mediator is a good one in theory, but I can’t help but think of that scene in “Succession” where they got a mediator for Logan Roy and the kids…hope it ends better is all I’m going to say 🙂
This right here tells you that none of what Nicholes says went down ever really happened. Everything she writes is either fanfiction or things that she literally plagiarizes from movies or other books. If they had only 15 minutes with each other, there was no way Harry had any time to suggest mediators etc. And all the “Harry came in with open arms and hugs but Charles just looked at him bemused and Camilla said it’s ridiculous blah blah blah” is again Nicholes trying to reinforce the narrative that Harry is the desperate one that is dying to repair this rift at any cost. Harry is the one that is desperately trying to get back in his father’s good graces so he can be allowed back in the firm, even if that means Meghan self-harms, Harry doesn’t care about any of that, he just wants “his family” to love him again. Nicholes is a very sick individual.
And the obsession with Harry’s memoir and Meghan podcast just to please the monarchy is very amusing to me. No one on that island (among the BRF, BM, RR and their sycophants) seems to know how to move on from the memoir and the podcast. Everyone is just hellbent on trying to beg, bully into, convince, cajole, nag and whine to the Sussexes to abandon the publication of the memoir or Meg cancel her archetypes podcast. Makes you wonder if anything ever gets done nowadays since every one of them is just obsessing over the Sussexes and their business, my goodness🙄🙄
Charles aged 20 years over the last week.
Harry’s alleged suggestion of a mediator is smart, but Charles and Camilla wouldn’t think of it, because that would mean private info might be heard by someone outside of the family–a professional sworn to secrecy. Unlike, say, all the evil courtiers, maids, staff, and men in grey who leak like elderly prostates and post-pregnancy bladders.
They keep bleating about how worried they are that private info will be spilled while leaking private info. It’s insane.
It is actually really insidious and sinister. They leak like sieves while the Sussexes remain relatively silent – but they have established a narrative with the co-operation of the British press that it is the other way round. It is pure propaganda: the Sussexes talk about private stuff in public (which they have in interviews) while the “real” royals remain silent. That is the superficial image because the royals get their information out through their staff posing as anonymous sources.
People who don’t follow the BRF closely and know how they operate won’t know that the Palaces leaks like sieves, that this is the way that the BRF operates. They just see Meghan and Harry giving interviews – while the British press keep saying they speak more than they do and no public comments from the BRF.
Why would Camilla have to be involved this would be between harry and Charles
To quote Sarah T (of all things) “You’re not my family, you’re just someone he sleeps with!”
That struck me, too. What a betrayal of his son.
The mediator is a good idea.
I don’t see anyone in the firm accepting it.
Even if they are in desperate need of therapy.
All of them.
“He is hurt and disappointed but he has always said his love for Harry is unconditional,”
Unconditional? Really?
“Would Charles go as far as barring Archie and Lilibet from becoming a prince and a princess now that the Sussexes are no longer working royals? According to a source close to the king, “it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show.”
Sounds conditional to me!
To me too.
Lol, it’s the very definition of “conditional.”
At this point, Chucko can shove the titles. I’m so sick and tired of these people thinking their titles mean something or anything at all. In reality, all those stupid titles are nothing more than insect wings.
Why would William have to thrust his children into the limelight prematurely under any circumstances
The “Think of the Children!” defense is the way for those two. Can’t work, can’t commit to charities, must go by helicopter, must have another house, because the “kids” and don’t you forget that.
All hail the House of Toxic, err Windsor! I guess the good thing Katie No-Nothing seems to imply is that there won’t be a role for the Sussexes in Charles’ Coronation so no need for them to come back. Unfortunately, there will be lots of commentary about how “Harry must miss the pageantry!” but after that toxic sh*t show of a funeral I can’t imagine him feeling that way. I hope the Sussexes go on a fabulous vacation during that time.
A fabulous vacation to one of the former (or soon-to-be former) Commonwealth countries would be just… *chef’s kiss*
“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”
Fascinating, Camila is the one who gets to decide Harry´s sugestion is ridiculous. But wiat a second, is this family not called THE FIRM?
It is very funny Camila, Chaz and the others are the oens dictating when they are a family and when they are a firm. Harry sugestion has all the merits if you see how this family behaves like a company.
The spin for Camilla was that she would have a hands off attitude re will and Harry yet she seems to involve herself in something she should stay out of
You wrote:
“.. the royal establishment has made it perfectly clear that Harry falling in love with a beautiful American woman and leaving his toxic f–king family was never part of their plan.”
That’s the problem. They’re not family. Family wouldn’t flip out if their adult son left to get married, have children, buy a home, and get a job. The institution of the BRF is rotten to the core. Rather than address the rot because they’re family, they do their best to perpetrate it.
Yes they would. Lots of families suck. Harry’s suck family is a very public one, but not exactly atypical.
Camilla and Charles “spluttering” at the mere suggestion of mediation kind of tells us everything we needed to know about this toxic family’s attitude to seeking help. Isn’t that what most families (and most firms, I would think) would do? The mediator suggestion seems perfectly reasonable to me, but it would require all parties to actually want to work things out.
The Windsors are so deluded they think Harry will “come back to the fold”, leaving his beloved wife and family behind. Ridiculous.
“There have been real repercussions, particularly for William, whose young family has been thrust into the spotlight prematurely. He always expected Harry would be his wingman; there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.”
Translation: William and Kate have been forced to work because Harry and Meghan peaced out. Or, more accurately put, William and Kate have been forced to use their kids for press distraction from their lack of work, all because the Sussexes are gone. Harry was supposed to stick around and serve as lightning rod for the Cambs to hide their lazinesss from press eyes. With them gone, the Cambridges have new expectations thrust on them that they can’t meet and their ineptitude is nearly impossible to hide without sacrificing their children to the prying eyes of the world.
W and K haven’t been forced to put their children in the spotlight. That’s what they’ve chosen to do instead of just getting to work. They’d rather use their children as PR shields instead of working more. They are so fucking selfish and lazy.
the idea of a mediator is a great one and makes perfect sense for this situation, but I can see why Charles and Camilla were not on board. Sometimes a third party can be super helpful but I can also see a super formal couple in their 70s thinking it sounds a little too “new age-y” or too close to therapy or something, and I don’t see C&C being on board with that.
As for this line:
” there was a long-term plan in place for the brothers to work together and support one another.”
There was no long term plan for the brothers to work together and support one another. There was a long term plan for Harry to be william’s scapegoat for the next 50 years. There was nothing mutual about the arrangement.
And no, Harry and Meghan stepping back has nothing to do with W&K trotting their children out constantly now, except to the extent that the RRs may be demanding it and W&K have to comply bc they don’t have any Sussex dirt to give them. But unless Nicholl is another one openly discussing the “invisible contract,” then there is no reason for George et al to be “thrust into the spotlight prematurely” at 9 and 7 and 4 bc their uncle and aunt stepped back.
also, I do agree with Nicholl that the Caribbean tour would have been very different if it had been H&M. do I think countries that want to be republics would meet Harry and Meghan and say “nah, we’re going to stay with the monarchy” as a result? eh, probably not. But they might not have fired them in front of cameras, you know?
And H&M would not have treated the trip like a vacation, would not have spent a private day scuba diving, would not have stayed in their exclusive penthouse suite and ordered “crack babies” every night. Meghan also never would have worn that horrible Holiday Barbie dress.
So yeah it would have been different.
It is not Camilla who should call the shots it is between Charles and harry
I know Tessa, you’ve said that three times now.
According to this story, Camilla made the comment because she was at the meeting with them, since they were on their way to church service. And this version also says that Charles was not on board with the idea either, so I don’t think it was all about Camilla calling the shots.
She laughed at it she should have discretely left them alone to sort it out it would have been tactful William does the same thing she does
I’d like to nominate Rose Hanbury as the mediator. She seems to be levelheaded, and she clearly cares deeply about the monarchy.
“He reportedly wants to limit them to the top tier of royals” uhhhh Harry is the KING’S SON it doesn’t get any more TOP TIER than that! And if they’re gonna pick and choose, just strip everybody’s title and toss them all out on the street like the true “welfare queens” they really are. Let them all try to work for a living like Duchess Meghan, it will be hilarious.
Its also funny to compare that to the other excerpt about Charlotte and Louis not being full time royals.
the thing with the letters patent of 1917 and the George (V? VI?) convention is that at least it was pretty black and white, right? Grandchildren in the male line of the monarch, oldest son of the oldest son of the prince of wales are HRH. By changing it for W&K’s kids (which made sense at the time) just confused the whole situation, along with forbidding H&M to use “HRH” when other royals do use HRH for non-royal work (cough Princess Michael cough.) And now all the song and dance around Archie and Lili. In many ways they would have been better off just sticking with the convention and not changing anything. The other solution would have been to issue a new letter patent in 2013 that removed HRH going forward from everyone except the heir (so Harry got to keep his HRH, but his children would never be entitled to it, nor would any of William’s younger children.)
Instead its become a mess.
And Lady Louise and the Viscount Severn, too… They were never “stripped” of anything, I think they just had to choice to use HRH Prince/Princess or not. The whole mess is an unforced error to the point that even the Daily Mail was looking somewhat sympathetic toward the Sussexes during the funeral hoopla. You are right about the potential 2013 action- that is similar to what the Danish and Swedish royal families have done.
Katie Nicholl is the same person that invented the lie that Harry had a crush on Meghan 2 years before he actually met her. Harry flat out denied that in the engagement interview and said he’d never even heard of Suits. She also invented the lie about Meghan raising Archie as gender neutral so it’s best we ignore her ramblings. Her sources are the voices from her head
Nicholl still doesn’t know the difference between Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage, either.
Have we not heard this mediator story before?
Katie Nicholl is known to be ridiculous. I remember when she wrote that article that said Harry and Meghan were going to raise their child gender neutral and all of the hate and death threats H&M received because of that. This women knows nothing and I am surprised she still has a job. She is known to be a liar.
lol i remember that bizarre “scoop” from katie!
she wishes she could have access to harry and meghan (as all royal reporters do), and she’s certainly biased towards the windsors, but i appreciate that she’s not nasty towards the sussexes.
Mission Impossible !!. The trouble is no one tells King Charles the truth about what actually happen between Prince William and Kate vis a vis Prince Harry and Meghan. Not the courtiers, not the media. Things are glossed over and the pretense is things fall apart after the Oprah interview.
The suggestion that Meghan is to be the token diversity is obnoxious.
I’m a bit weirded out now because I actually had this thought this morning – that the BRF members should try talking to each other through a mediator and see if that might help all of them communicate better. At some point this cycle of dysfunction has to be broken, if only for the sake of the future humans who are going to be born into the family through no fault of their own! Certainly, the mental health of the Sussexes would be the better for it. Disappointing but not surprising that a suggestion like this would not be countenanced by the very people who need it most. May this hasten their downfall is all I can say.
Hating their relatives have been this family’s brand for 2 centuries. The Windsors descend directly from the House of Hannover (they simply changed names a few times) – and the Hannovers were famous for hating their parents, their siblings and their children.
“…Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”
Wow…
She’s no family of his.
She can go to hell.
“Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves”
Well this past week showed how this “family” operates so Camilla needs to keep her pie hole shut. The Windsors are so poisonous, they bleat on and on about reconciliation publicly, but privately are cruel as hell.
We knew they would start telling on themselves in advance of Perry’s memoir! Here’s a reason why Harry might not like Camilla. Thanks for the tea, Katie!
Charles should never have allowed William to call the shots about harry Charles made a huge mistake
After witnessing the vindictiveness of Charles’ behaviour this week, I think he and Camilla worked hand in glove with W to bring down H&M.
What do you think the chances are of Charles and William actually reading Harry’s memoir cover to cover instead of having their courtiers summarizing it for them (in a very biased way) only for purposes of refuting everything in it? Or only reading about it via the British media’s very twisted lense?
Or any other members of the family? I feel like Eugenie and Jack would definitely read it. Probably the Spencer aunts too. Who else?
I think Charles is going to read it, very intently. I don’t get the impression William is much of a reader so who knows, but I think charles will def read it.
I would love it if Harry sent signed copies to each of them with a hand written note.
Katie Nicholl didn’t even get the name of the Sussexes Windsor home right. It’s Frogmore Cottage not House.
William has serious trust issues? Harry’s not the one who sent Jason Knauf with “evidence” in a court case or started a smear campaign/false bullying allegations against Meghan.
Agree. It’s seems clear that Harry was never suppose to marry and that his role was to support/be a scapegoat for his brother along with being a buffer between W&K.
Well Harry was never supposed to marry a beautiful, independent black American woman, that is for sure. Whoever Harry married was going to be bullied and kept under Kate’s thumb. I can’t imagine even Pippa wanting that role.
Yes. Adding to your first sentence: intelligent, charismatic and kind.
Why do the RR make a point to write that H&M are celebrities as opposed to the royal family? The royals are not politicians, barristers, business men and women, etc,…they ARE celebrities. Exactly everything they do is predicated on them being famous.
Exactly. Evidently its the amount of jewelry you own that makes the difference. /s
Because they want to other them. And if the populace realizes the Royals are just celebrities with looted jewelry people may start calling BS.
I think the royals tell themselves that they are above being mere celebrities, but I don’t think that’s true, certainly not outside of England anyway.
actually, that last part – about the sussexes being more “politico-philanthropic” is quite right. the thing to understand here is that these two are actually serious about doing something about some of the issues in the world, vis-à-vis the rest of the royals whose sole purpose, it seems, is to cut ribbons and go on mooching off taxpayers for the rest of their lives.
harry and meghan *are* rivals to the house of the windsor, whether they like it or not. and i don’t think they mean to undermine the monarchy (or even to be the mega stars that they are), but their very existence, as meghan put it previously, threatens the entire establishment.
What I don’t understand is why does William feel that he’s the victim in all of this? It’s like he expected Harry, as he has done the past, to take the abuse and the smears and remain in the Royal Family. It was bearable for him when he was single but with a family to protect he had to get out.
Will likes imo to order harry around and now is frustrated that he can’t
William sounds like a narcissist to me. Always a bully, yet still a victim too. I don’t see how you can live with someone like that without sacrificing your own well-being.
When I saw the 2nd Charles pen incident, I thought, “There it is. That’s where William got that sense of entitlement and “everything is soooo haaarrrrddddd foooorrrr meeeeee” mentality”. Imagine feeling victimized by a leaky pen.
Honestly because he’s been told his whole life he can do no wrong. He does not understand why Harry didn’t allow them to toss Meghan to the press. I think William has a whole thing that she was not tough enough to deal with things. Plus it even came out via the DM lawsuit that Harry’s family could not stand the messiness of her father. William probably thinks that Meghan should have done more or something. Ugh.
I do think that the Oprah interview ticked off PW because even though people like to ignore it, it shows that the press was lying about several key things that if someone was smart enough would ask Catherine about once in a freaking while. I love how she got a whole pass on that Meghan made her cry story. And then her “fans” had to go well she tried to kill Charlotte. Mess.
I keep thinking about Margarethe and how being the spare and always having to play second fiddle to her sister destroyed her life. I don’t understand why the Windsors can’t learn from their past mistakes and make better choices. Like you have got to be completely heartless to want your own flesh and blood to be a doormat who dies alone so you can continue to live the life of top dog
You answered your own question. It’s not “like” he expected Harry to take the abuse and be his lifelong scapegoat, he 100% expected him to. That was Harry’s role in life as far as william was concerned. So Harry getting out was/is unacceptable to William because he is rejecting his role in the Firm (as dictated by William and Charles and the overall Windsor family dynamic.)
I am not sure if William will ever forgive Harry for that. William has spent his entire life with his own sins and failings covered up in the press because they can always just Harry. And they still can right now, but its starting to get old as we’re seeing with the pushback, so the press is going to need something else.
Seconding the motion that talks with a mediator are who people who genuinely WANT things to work out and get better. And have nothing to hide.
God, the sentence on how Camilla “sputters” on the thought of that! So silly, her way of cheating on her own and other people’s spouses and talking badly about them behind their backs is obviously far superior.
Really, as if this person should have any authority or able to have any moral highground. Blergh
No offense, but a lot of this seems made up. Nicholls has lied about so many thing. Also we heard that Charles apparently didn’t even know Meghan and Harry were at Windsor with the Queen and had to be told after the fact. I also do not believe Camilla said anything or that Harry suggested a mediator. I think that Nicholls wants to act like Harry is too “woke” or California these days or something. I do believe Omid who was like the reason why this didn’t leak was because PW was out of the country. I do believe that most of the animosity has been between PW and PH. We all know that he was the one tossing Meghan to the wolves.
I do believe that some sources realized that the Sussex’s are doing great in California and they are going to continue to thrive.
Harry would not suggest a mediator because then perhaps will would choose Jason to mediate or maybe Kate
Why are the Sussexes continuing to use the titles given to them by the racist royal family? Why do they want their kids to have titles from the racist royal family? It doesn’t make sense?
Well after this past week and weekend that may change. I think out of respect for the Queen, they kept the titles that was the agreement. And you probably remember they said she and Philip weren’t the racists, right? Seems like it might be just a particular couple of family members. Also, a LOT of the racism came from the press, the press that is blackmailing the family basically. But it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t dump those titles along with the rest of that toxic bunch. Stay tuned.
Because it’s Harry and the kids’ birthright?
Because it’s tied to the level of security protection they are able to have while in the UK, so their very safety is at risk without it?
Because they can.
Why should they have to give up titles from the racist royal family when the royal family could, you know, not be racist to them? It doesn’t make sense?
The BRF really showing themselves up again. The incessant need to control Harry’s story is frightening.
They are just giving him more material for a super sized epilogue or even a second volume.
Charlie’s is clearly holding Archie and Lillibet’s titles over their heads in an effort to shut down the book. What I believe is that they’ve come to peace with that happening and it no longer matters to them. Charles has gravely miscalculated his leverage in the situation.
And how would Charles get Harry to shut down the book when Harry is under contract? And Charles or William could take the titles at any time. First it’s the book, then Netflix, Spotify and who knows, maybe a divorce next. I agree though, I think this weekend may have made things crystal clear for the Sussexes. Time to move on.
I read the part about Meghan essentially providing “cover” for the racist royals last night as her “value” and just thought, “Are you freakin’ serious???” It’s not her job to provide cover for any of them. How about just stop acting racist. Do the work (or any work at all really).
This all the way. These people really do believe that white supremacy must be upheld and protected at all cost, especially when using us black people to make sure it’s done
The whole “William expected his brother to by his side and he’s not” blah blah is… William’s fault. He’s the one who briefed constantly against the Sussexes (wasn’t the only one I know but he was one). If he didn’t, the media and family atmosphere would not have been so bad for H&M.
It’s frogmore cottage not house Katie, if you are going to print lying shit,at least get the basic correct.
Chucky does not know the meaning of love unless it’s in regards to himself.
These people really don’t see Harry as a human who was put here on this earth to find his own happiness.
Two people can’t be king at the same time. So if kinging is too much for Willy, then he should walk away and get a real job.
These people are pathetic and disgusting.
Harry’s suggestion for a mediator breaks my heart. He truly doesn’t know that his family’s capacity for cruelty and emotional violence is immeasurable. You can’t mediate with a person who removes your security and then leaks you location to the press. You can’t mediate with someone who prevents your pregnant wife from getting medical treatment. You can’t mediate with someone who slanders your wife on a daily basis.
Also, I am not trying to be a contrarian, but I do think Harry wants to come back—with his family and on conditions. At least before the Queen funeral. Remember: he never wanted to stop working for The Firm, just move to a different CW country and not take money from The Queen and Prince Regent. He said it in the Oprah interview! Harry was raised and steeped in this world. For the first 36 years of his life, he believed he would work to support the monarchy for as long as he lived. It’s only been two years outside of The Firm. So, no it’s not Charles’ or William’s call on whether Harry comes back but I don’t think it’s a Rota tin-foil hat theory that Harry wants a path back (maybe the funeral will change things). The Rota tin-foil hat theory is that Harry would leave his wife and children to come back.
Nichol has unwittingly exposed the power dynamic under the reign of Charles 3. Camilla now has a big say about the family dynamics (not bad for a former side chick) . Team Wailes is led by William and William alone; Kate has no input nor she will be afforded any. It’s a bad look for a PssOW , a QC in waiting, not to be able to negotiate palace politics b/c no the men in grey will let Carole call the shots when it’s Bill’s turn.
I do not doubt that Harry proposed mediation, but I think he did so as a last effort, knowing that Charles would refuse. Now Harry can be at peace with letting his father go, knowing that he tried his best.
You have to wonder why they think Harry’s book is all about them. They must have done some awful things to him to be so scared of it, especially considering all of the horrible things we already know.
I’m enjoying the thought of Harry and Meghan safely at home and cuddling with their little ones 💗
Charles mistreated Harry since the time he was born, he literally pulled the security from his son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Charles hates Harry but Harry still loves him.
Before the BM and BRF smear campaign, Harry was the 2nd most popular Royal. Only the Queen was more popular. Imagine how that would have played out right now with the Queen’s death. The “irrelevant spare” more popular than the King and new Prince of Wales.
So Charles will wait until Harry releases his memoirs and then he will strip Archie and Lili’s titles? What a loving grandpa!
“The royal family is an institution based on white inherited privilege.” ~VF
The royal family is an institution based on white, inbred, and inherited privilege. Fixed it!
Why would a mixed-race, self-made feminist marry into such an institution?
Look, @Twix, I know you think you’re doing something with these questions, but you’re not.
Meghan married into the Firm bc she loved Harry. Full Stop.
Because she married a man, not an institution.
“it depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show.”
And yet again they show they have no idea of where the power lies in that relationship.
H&M aren’t doing (or not doing) things with an eye pointed towards the BRF. They will do the things they want to do, what’s better for them, their family, and their business. Trying to blackmail them, because that’s what that is, will not work because they are already at peace with their decisions. They accepted the consequences when they left and, from what we’ve seen, they have no regrets about that.