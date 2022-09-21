Tominey: Princess Kate is ‘is now the Diana figure that we have been missing’

Far be it from me to note the very real panic creeping into Salt Island’s post-QEII royal coverage. But there is a shift in the air, the dawning realization that the Firm is made up of several septuagenarians, plus the Wessexes and the Waleses. There will be most focus on Queen Camilla in the months to come, and the Countess of Wessex is already trying to publicly lobby for more attention. But the fact of the matter is that a national press is about to turn its focus on Prince William and Kate’s situation and marriage in an even bigger way. William has positioned himself as a Tory stooge, meaning the right-wing press has a vested interest in protecting their useful idiot. I’m just not sure that consideration extends to Kate. I thought of this as I read Camilla Tominey’s coverage of how the “wives of Windsor” are the new stars of the big show. Yes, Queen Camilla, Sophie, Princess Anne and Kate. The new “girl power” dynamic, as Tominey calls it. Infantilizing.
Safe hands: From Anne’s steely work ethic to Camilla’s role as the King’s rock, and with Sophie and Kate both bringing a welcome dose of normalcy to this more than 1,000-year-old institution, the newly-slimmed down Firm appears in safe hands. Once the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were viewed as the “fab four”. But with Harry and Meghan now off the scene and the disgraced Duke of York relegated from senior royal life, the Crown is more dependent on girl power than ever before. It might not quite be a case of “Charlie’s Angels”, but it certainly comes close.
They’re worried that Charles, William & George will be boring: That’s important when we’ve not only lost the grandmother of the nation but also face the prospect of three male monarchs. Of course, there is nothing wrong with an overtly alpha line of succession – but history from Nefertiti to Grace Kelly suggest that it is princesses who maintain the fervent interest in the royals, as well as making them seem relatable to the public.
Kate is not Diana: As the wife and mother of a future king, Kate, 40, is now the Diana figure that we have been missing since the Princess of Wales title was set aside with her death 25 years ago – highly photogenic, deeply maternal and with a likeability that appeals to people from all walks of life. Unlike Diana, however, she has the self-assuredness that comes with a stable family background – and 10 years of experience as a royal girlfriend before she even married William, 40. With more now expected of the couple – and the Prince of Wales needing to act as his father’s “liege man of life and limb” – he will become increasingly reliant on the wise counsel of this level-headed and unflappable future queen.
Kate will be compared to QEII, not Diana? As she grows into her more senior royal role, comparisons will inevitably be made not with Diana, but Queen Elizabeth – who, like Kate, gained a reputation for never putting a foot wrong. The Princess of Wales shares the late monarch’s mild-mannered nature, as well as her aversion to conflict. As we witnessed during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which reunited William and Harry just a month after that Oprah Winfrey interview, Kate is the Royal family’s most natural peacemaker.
Camilla is the power behind the throne: Those viewing the Queen Consort as a sort of jovial “plus one” misunderstand her influence not only on the monarch, 73, but also his court. It was Camilla, for instance, who insisted on the appointment of former newspaper executive Tobyn Andreae as the King’s new spokesman – a move that apparently even blindsided Sir Clive Alderton, the monarch’s long-serving private secretary. As one royal insider explained: “I think there is a sense that behind the scenes, it’s largely the Queen Consort who is running the show. She makes a lot more decisions than people think, especially with [former aide] Michael Fawcett out of the picture. She’s a stabilising and reassuring presence for the King. She makes him laugh and they have a lot of shared history together. He adores her and truly believes that she is the only person on earth who truly understands him.”
Charlie’s Angels = A rottweiler, a Keen peacemaker, Sophie the boring and Anne the hard-working. What a complete mess. This is also why there’s been so much coverage of Harry and Meghan since QEII passed away too. It’s not just that Charles and William were actively briefing against Harry and Meg, it’s that the British media knows that they’re stuck with some of the most unglamorous and uninteresting women in the country. Surely, we’re done with Kate’s keen peacemaker narrative now as well? Kate is a peacemaker without a poker face, who openly seethes and freezes out the women she hates. That’s not a peacekeeper, that’s a Mean Girl.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Yep, legit laughed out loud at the headline.
+1 😆 😆 😆
+1🤣🤣🤣I
+ massive eyeroll.
You and I; that’s exactly what I did
I really wonder if the Royal Rota Rats actually really know anything about Wiglet Wales based on what they write about her.
LLLLLL OOOOOOO LLLLLLLLL
Kate looked like a Disney villain at the funeral, that’s all I got to say.
I agree, and the fact that there are so many shots with her face cinematically framed like she’s in a movie in the 40’s?! I did laugh out loud at the headline. As if!!! 😂
As I said on another post: tea, meet screen.
Put that crack pipe down, Tominey.
Yeah, no.
I mean, this is truly desperate stuff. Kate is no Diana, that’s for sure.
But then, they are getting a bit desperate. People DO see Charles/Kate/William as boring, even here in the UK.
It’s desperate – and it’s dangerous for Kate. She does not compare well with Diana and putting the two together will only highlight that fact. Five half-arsed, asinine questions five years ago about childhood will not cut it when compared with Diana’s groundbreaking and world changing work on Aids and Landmines, to name just two.
Also, Kate just isn’t a kind person, and she never has been. She can act nice during 45 minute engagements, but she isn’t kind and she doesn’t connect with or care about people beyond a photo-op.
Not everyone has it so whatever, but trying to sell her as something she very clearly is not can only fail in the long run. This isn’t the old days where newspaper propaganda was all people had access to.
The smell of desperation is overwhelming. Its painful! Most of these journalists were older than me when Diana died and I remember her impacts and work well. Katie can’t hold a candle to her. She’d have to up her game tenfold at least. These comparison articles are doing the “new girl” no favours and will not age well!
Between this one and Nicholls they about to hype the crap out of the bee keeper now that she’s the princess of wails.
LOL! The Bee Keeper. Thanks for the laugh out loud at work, Yeah Right.
Nope. Doesn’t look like Diana, lacks her work ethic,genuine compassion for people and charisma. What did I miss?
You forgot the great difference from diana: “the self-assuredness that comes with a stable family background”🤣🤣🤣
Funniest line in the story a bad joke
They need to keep Nefertiti’s name out their d*mn mouths.
Now, this is the worst lineup I’ve seen for any kind of game. Just boring, ineffective losers. Charles is unhinged behind the scenes and Camilla is wondering what she got herself into. I won’t be surprised when she permanently moves out of BP while remaining married to Charles. He clearly is a waffler with a temper and he cannot contain it any longer. And his son is William the Worse. They all deserve each other and their crumbling influence and empire.
Diana is slammed to embiggen Kate now Kate of the stable family spin forgetting uncle Gary and Carole with her ambitons and Kate not supporting herself for ten years Diana was not lazy or vapid like Kate sorry I do not buy into spin
This is ma Midds trying to push to keep bulliam from dropping kkkate. I mean the memes of Rose with the Princess of Wales and queen consort are all over Twitter with bots swarming every tweet that implies divorce, so that tells me that it’s coming sooner rather than later
this is the lineup the british press deserves.
They all know that no one cares for the Wessexes, Camila/Charles isn’t popular at all and the Cambridge’s are boring. Anne isn’t going to make a difference either. That press has been practically telegraphing they want the Sussexes back.
Dream big Camilla, dream big.
So the Wessexes ARE working royals ?
…yes? They have been for ages now.
I thought they were helping out here and there for the jubilee. Didnt realise they were full fledged working royals and i guess Charles will keep them on to replace the Sussexes, he cant do with just the Keens and Cam.
You’re probably confused bc people reference how they “tried” to make it as nonworking royals, but that was ages ago, very early in their marriage. I think they’ve been working royals for most of their marriage at this point( and they’ve been married 20 years).
charles will definitely keep them on, its a question of what Wiliam will do, but as it is Edward and Sophie pull in good numbers every year (more than W&K) so I’m not sure how much they can replace the Sussexes, even if people were more interested in them.
i wonder how humiliating and embarrasing it is to write garbage like that. i will give kate this — she sure looks for and poses hard for the camera. wonder if she practices in the mirror.
1. Phrase Charlie’s angels ruined forever thank you
2. Kate should be very wary of reporters constantly making this comparison for her. People still remember how much Diana worked. The implication that she will be BETTER than Diana having a decade of “royal girlfriend” experience is likely to backfire given she truly does not have the same likeability. Much of Diana’s likeability came from seeing her work ethic, not sure lazy is quite as endearing to people preparing to forgo heat for food.
3. Here’s a real suggestion for the wales (should someone be reading) given the directive to focus on common folk – big issue sellers can still end up sleeping rough as they often don’t have the luxury of tenant notice periods etc. maybe some gapstep housing of royal owned properties to help keep them safe given William has a massive interest in BI and housing… in case you want to actually do some good via the least hands on method.
I am not trying to be unkind. Really. But Princess Wails looked like a mafia wife/Disney evil queen. She acted like Regina George. And yes Charlie’s Angels is ruined.
I really think it wasn’t just the palace and Kate that was insecure and threatened by Meghan and her glamour/appeal but it was also the British press. I think some of them are embarrassed and that’s why they go overboard with the praise. All I see is buyers remorse. These last two weeks have been a lesson in what delusion and hubris can do to a country. It’s not based in reality.
Thye make themselves look so stupid and deranged to the point of we the reader having to ask ourselves if they are trolling. I mean this asinine embiggening of Kate and to a lesser extent Camilla is so over the top and the exact opposite of what we witness with our own eyes. It would be comical if it wasn’t so damaging to Meghan. So many people read, swallow and believe this trash.
Charles runs the show not Camilla she has raymill to retreat to
The queen consort is running the show? No more pengate?
No one could ever take Diana’s place, Camilla Tominey.
Waity fancies herself the racist Diana, which is to say that she understands nothing of who Diana was.
Wow, Kate got her funeral glamour shot after all. Guess she wore the necklace so the photo would match the picture from Philip’s funeral. What a piece of work.
Kate comes from new money and. Behaves in an affected manner Diana was from an aristo family and did not behave like a snob she was a natural with the public and has the work ethic and warmth Kate lacks the writer does not say anything bad about the unstable royal family
Kaiser, you need to post a warning at the top of this page not to read the article while eating or drinking. The laughable comparison of Kate to Diana damn near made my Rice Krispies come out of my nose.
Since the Queen’s death, Peter Hunt has been tweeting about the family needing to bring Harry back into fold. The press knows that the Royal Family is boring and that Harry and Meghan are the stars of that family.
I zoomed in on Kathy’s Mourning Car Painting and I can see the photoshop of her jowls, because the veil made it difficult so it’s just sort of smudged and not there on both sides.
Charlie’s Angles. I laughed out loud.
Her real face is evident in the photos from the reception with Biden… the amount of photoshopping they use doesn’t do her any favors…
Referencing the “peacemaker” moment form Phillips funeral yet ignoring all the recent moments is misleading AF. How about all the moments from the walkabout and the funeral where Harry clearly does not even make eye contact with Kate? I think Harry is aware of the BS peacemaking narrative from the funeral and was not going to let that happen again. She never treated his wife with peace so she cannot be a peacemaker and he wasn’t going to give her that photo op this time.
And how about the few seconds where we can see Meghan visibly shrinking and recoiling under her baleful stare during the walkabout? I can never unsee that moment, tells me everything I need to know about the dynamic.
Charlie’s angels was also used when Charles was single pre his first marriage his many girlfriends were given that name
Something tells me these comparisons won’t age well and the rota are setting Keen up for a very large fall. Stop trying to make fetch happen.
I’m cracking up, which is probably not the effect Tominey was going for.
Look, Diana was one of a kind, in terms of her global appeal and her charisma. Kate is nowhere close to that and any comparison is just setting her up to fail. (is that the plan?)
I thought the whole appeal of Kate anyway was that she was nothing at all like Diana. Now she’s the new Diana? because she’s photogenic (as long as her pictures are photoshopped I guess.)
anne is hardworking for a royal, yes. But the majority of people either don’t really know who she is or just don’t care about her 99% of the time. Same with Sophie (less hardworking, but people just don’t know or care about her.) People know who Camilla is but the kindest thing you hear about her from Camilla supporters is “well I used to really dislike her but now I like her.” Even in praise, there’s a reminder of how disliked she was even by current fans.
so then we have Kate, who is boring at best, and the press is one step away from tearing her down just for the fun of it (mean, but true.)
So yeah, this is going great Charles.
Kate won’t be compared with diana (how could she?) as the article mentions. She will be compared with the late queen because ” she, like Kate, gained a reputation for never putting a foot wrong.” 🤣🤣🤣 and for aversion to conflict…do they think we have such a short memory?
No one, and I do mean no one, will ever replace Diana and ESPECIALLY not this lightweight, no work ethic mean girl.
I don’t totally get how this works; is this Kate leaking her preferred line/encouraging Tominey to write this, or did Tominey/the paper write this of their own accord?
And my broken record will repeat itself: *part of* what made Diana so magical was that she was visible. She was out there, she was working, she had causes. No one will ever be able to capture her magic, but there is magic in doing the damn work. And Kate won’t be doing anything.
To the BM and Racist Royals – FAFO is real… (or should be karma is real).
Camilla sees Kate as a mouse who is no real threat to her. Anne is another matter and will not take guff from her.
That would be AMAZING. I’d brew a fresh pot of piping hot tea, put my feet up and get ready for the Gladiatorial contest of Anne vs Camilla. Fight of the century!
If Kate really wants to channel her inner Diana, she’s gonna have to leave Wills and tell everyone he’s not fit to be king.
What a mess from C Tominey, Telegraph.
1) “he (William ) will become increasingly reliant on the wise counsel of this… future queen.”
Not true . William does not take counsel from anyone.
2) “As we witnessed during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral,…Kate is the Royal family’s most natural peacemaker.”
An outright lie no peace was achieved then and now.
3) “it’s largely the Queen Consort who is running the show. She makes a lot more decisions than people think.”
If correct, then people should object. Why should Camilla, the commoner, “rule” over UK.
Carole and Kate are working hard, honey. Yeah, they definitely the ones who briefed Cameltoe about William supposedly still “seething”. I’ve always believed that Kate and her mother were the ones who conjured up the smear campaign against Meghan.
Also, Queen Camilla was drunk the entire funeral. She ain’t running jack.
I still believe Kate’s plan was to hide out in the country at Adelaide and Bucklebury. The Firm’s expectations that she step it up as POW and her need for constant breaks and vacations is going to be very interesting. Look how the pandemic exhausted Kate.
I don’t think Camilla is going to look kindly at Kate’s laziness–and she’ll be in Charles’ ear about it too.
Her peacemaking was so great that Harry acted when he tried to get to his seat in the church like she was dust, completely invisible to him.
She writes as if she actually believes what she’s saying. But Kate is Princess of Wales now. Time to step up to the plate. maybe these comparisons are a pointed message from the tabloids that she needs to get off her ass and step up her game. She needs to be more visible. If she wants to be cosplay Diana, then she needs to commit to more than just dressing like Diana 2.0, or even wearing Diana’s jewelry. She’s going to have to embody some of Diana’s compassion, charisma, and care. Truth be told, she need only exhibit a fraction of Diana’s charm and she’ll be lauded to the hills. She doesn’t even need to be good at it–all she has to do is put forth the effort, and the tabloids will carry her the rest of the way. It’s a no-brainer, really. If she had half a brain, or if she employed someone with half a brain, she would already know this, and she would be out there visiting hospitals and festivals and shaking hands and pretending to be interested in people. She’s going to need her own good publicity separate from Pegs, at the very least as a bargaining position for herself if she ever needs it. Play it smart, Kate. Stop being a doormat. Stop being a 40 year old toddler.
And so the embiggening of the princess of wails begins….
Nah…..
No wonder Kate is so tall. She’s always ‘growing into’ her roles but never actually gets there.
“It was Camilla, for instance, who insisted on the appointment of former newspaper executive Tobyn Andreae as the King’s new spokesman – a move that apparently even blindsided Sir Clive Alderton, the monarch’s long-serving private secretary.”
So is Tominey outing Camilla as the source of leaks to the Daily Fail? It’s been mentioned before on this site that Camilla was cozy with the tabloids but this definitely confirms it.
Camilla and Charles had as much to do with the Sussexes leaving as the Wales’. Camilla is shrewd and I doubt much of this family truly like each other by the sound of it. Harry and Meghan were smart to leave. They had no allies it seems besides the Queen, Phillip and Eugenie. That family only wants to use the Sussexes for clout, popularity and to humiliate them.
Their pathetic need to elevate this bee keeping badly aging Walmart faced version of Katie Holmes higher than Diana and make her relevant is next level cringe as the kids would say. Geez Louise, cheese on bread and Christmas on a cracker…Diana had real charisma, work ethic, warmth, timeless beauty and, despite her Aristo background, she was genuinely comfortable around people from all walks of life, including Black people, which is which she was beloved by the whole world. Contrast Princess Diana hugging AIDS patients in the 80s when no one would touch them and walking on landmines, and compare it to this assclown recoiling in horror when a Black minister touches her or not even being able to fix her damn face in the presence of her gorgeous sister in law.. See the difference?
I agree with the comment up thread – the BM has the monarchy they deserve. They are afraid the men are boring? Really? It’s their wives who are the epitome of basic – I’m only tuning in to them to see if Camilla ever finds a proper brassiere and will Kate ever get a fashion clue.
Spoiler alert: (Morgan Freeman’s narrator voice): Camilla never did find a proper brassiere. Kate never did get any fashion clue. And the drab dullness of the work shy lot continued on for centuries, boring the peasantry half to death.
She has Diana’s ring and her title. Good luck with that, they come with one helluva legacy of unhappy marriage.
This budget princess is no Diana. One. She is awful with people, with no ability to speak with natural empathy, charm or intuition. Two. She doesn’t sparkle or have un photoshopped beauty. Someone BTL on the DM said she could be a model or film star. You have to laugh. There was a courtier who said you’d never look twice at her if she walked past you in the street. Three. She has never rocked the boat by using her high profile for anything of true use. Can you imagine her walking through landmines? Her one and only supposedly Diana moment was piggy backing on national emotion by going to the memorial for a murdered girl and claiming that she, too, had never felt safe swanning around Knightsbridge.
I fear that Kate is now above reproach, however. She has got to where she is by ensuring a prince married his stalker. She has stayed there by turning a blind eye to his behaviour. She has endured by being the total opposite of Diana – ie boring. She has risen in popularity from waity and lazy Katy to saviour of the royal family by floating on the sea of racism and hate aimed at her sister in law. She has used her jealousy of Meghan to update not only her wardrobe but her presenteeism. I can’t see her being criticised for much now she is a princess. I always thought she would be relieved when the queen died: no one to criticise her laziness form above, and now, because of the hatred of Meghan amongst tabloid fodder, no public to admonish her uselessness from below.
And no one ever talks about *her* makeup being overdone! We are back to full raccoon eyes in the glamour shot. And what is that on her chin in the closeup side shot pic with Camilla? A shadow? Because it looks like a giant dent.
I’m really glad that Harry is fully onto her. Also, did anyone see in the clip yesterday, when she has to step aside for H&M, Meghan touches her had briefly to thank her presumably, and she looks down at her hand as Megan passes by? She wasn’t happy to be touched, that’s for sure. She was seething. Wow.
Poor Diana… First they try to gaslight her, then they try to make her disappear and now they are trying to erase (?) her! What would Khate be without copying other, more successful in every sense of the word, women?