“Lil Nas X sent pizzas to the homophobes protesting his concert” links
  • September 21, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lil Nas X sent pizza to his homophobic haters. [Dlisted]
The Golden Globes are coming back in January. Ugh. [Gawker]
Mariah Carey is giving her fans a lot this month! [LaineyGossip]
New Amsterdam’s final chapter (final season). [Seriously OMG]
Rich Juzwiak watched Don’t Worry Darling with a theater full of fun Harry Styles fans and he enjoyed the experience. [Jezebel]
Trendspotting: tulle headgear. [Go Fug Yourself]
Andrew Garfield is really doing it for me these days. [Just Jared]
The Hellraiser reboot no one asked for. [Pajiba]
We really did have some good rom-coms in the 1990s. [Buzzfeed]
Van Cleef & Arpels is really into turquoise right now. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Brad Pitt will show his “art.” [Towleroad]
Ivanka Trump went surfing or something. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Lil Nas X sent pizzas to the homophobes protesting his concert” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    September 21, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    One of the best homophobe memes I’ve seen is the typical hater at a Pride event, with a sign next to him pointing “this guy attends every Pride event.” Pizzas are a way to turn the other cheek, and I respect the sentiment, but I’m long past wanting to be the better person with these fools (the hot protester is confusing though. They’re rarely hot and it challenges some of my biases about them).

    Reply
    • Blue Nails Betty says:
      September 21, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      I would love it if the homophobic protesters completely chowed down on that pizza and then found out it was from him.

      Choke on it you freaking losers.

      Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:57 pm

      Hot Protester probably wants to be on the other side of the fence and they’re trying to brainwash him out of it. = (

      Reply
  2. Huckle says:
    September 21, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    The turquoise jewelry is beautiful. It really pops too in those pictures.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 21, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      I love turquoise, but there’s no matrix visible which to me makes it look fake. It looks like resin or something, not real turquoise. So I’d love to have that jewelry, but at costume prices for the fake 😁

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        September 21, 2022 at 2:28 pm

        “Sleeping Beauty” turquoise typically doesn’t have matrix in it–it’s a pure, evenly colored stone that’s very, very expensive. It looks gorgeous up close.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 21, 2022 at 3:30 pm

        @ Lucy, they are claiming that they are Cabochons, but I am curious where the Turquoise has been mined.

        As for how their quality, I’m quite skeptical.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm

        @ lanne, thank you for the tip of Sleeping Beauty. My daughter absconded with my turquoise that I bought 34+ years ago in Albuquerque, so I had to buy some other, but it was mined outside of the US.

        I do love their turquoise!! It’s stunning!!

  3. shanaynay says:
    September 21, 2022 at 1:23 pm

    Love him. I’m a huge fan of Lil Nas X!!

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 21, 2022 at 1:55 pm

      It’s a fantastic way to say you hate us but we’re all about love and caring for our fellow human beings. Kill them (or their sentiments) with kindness. Their hate shall be absolved.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      September 21, 2022 at 7:24 pm

      I’m an even bigger fan of Lil Nas X now!
      He “don’t run from nothin’, dog.”

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    September 21, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    Lil Nas X is really an incredible person and a super star.

    That Ivanka Trump video of her wake surfing looks faker than her surgeries.

    Brad Pitt is not an artist, he’s an abuser.

    Reply
    • LightPurple says:
      September 21, 2022 at 2:25 pm

      Right? She looks like that’s a completely fake backdrop behind her and the whole angle with the hand really emphasizes the fakeness of it.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        September 21, 2022 at 3:38 pm

        That wasn’t real in the slightest. You would think that given the millions that they scammed from their time with her father in the WH, they would have coughed up some serious cash to make it more realistic.

      • lucy2 says:
        September 21, 2022 at 9:44 pm

        That is one of the weirdest things anyone in that family has ever done. Which says a LOT.

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 21, 2022 at 10:44 pm

        It looked like one of those weird surfing things they have on cruise ships. Fake fake fake. Why is she not in jail yet? Just read of the fraud charges this morning.

  5. jferber says:
    September 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm

    Lil Nas X is WAAAY nicer than I could ever be. Just proves he’s the better man, but we already knew that. Love you, LNX!

    Reply
  6. SamC says:
    September 21, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    Reminds me of the Foo Fighters and their trolling, with positivity, the Westboro Baptist people that show up at their events.

    Reply
  7. [insert_catchy_name] says:
    September 21, 2022 at 3:08 pm

    He’s so cool. I don’t even listen to his music but if I met him in real life I would act very embarrassingly.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    September 21, 2022 at 7:16 pm

    What a beautiful man. And he’s six feet tall. Just imagine seeing him walk down the street. Magnificent!

    Reply
  9. Roan Inish says:
    September 21, 2022 at 11:47 pm

    The video of Ivanka is totally fake right?! Those legs are thin and there are no apparent muscles so how is she managing to stay upright going at such a clip.

    Reply
  10. Noxy says:
    September 22, 2022 at 12:13 am

    Lil Nas X is the best. Super talented and a great guy. He never hits below the belt even when it’s both easy and forgivable to do so.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment