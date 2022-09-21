“Lil Nas X sent pizzas to the homophobes protesting his concert” links

Lil Nas X sent pizza to his homophobic haters. [Dlisted]
The Golden Globes are coming back in January. Ugh. [Gawker]
Mariah Carey is giving her fans a lot this month! [LaineyGossip]
New Amsterdam’s final chapter (final season). [Seriously OMG]
Rich Juzwiak watched Don’t Worry Darling with a theater full of fun Harry Styles fans and he enjoyed the experience. [Jezebel]
Trendspotting: tulle headgear. [Go Fug Yourself]
Andrew Garfield is really doing it for me these days. [Just Jared]
The Hellraiser reboot no one asked for. [Pajiba]
We really did have some good rom-coms in the 1990s. [Buzzfeed]
Van Cleef & Arpels is really into turquoise right now. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Brad Pitt will show his “art.” [Towleroad]
Ivanka Trump went surfing or something. [Egotastic]
One of the best homophobe memes I’ve seen is the typical hater at a Pride event, with a sign next to him pointing “this guy attends every Pride event.” Pizzas are a way to turn the other cheek, and I respect the sentiment, but I’m long past wanting to be the better person with these fools (the hot protester is confusing though. They’re rarely hot and it challenges some of my biases about them).
I would love it if the homophobic protesters completely chowed down on that pizza and then found out it was from him.
Choke on it you freaking losers.
A master class of literally choking on it. Well said!!
Hot Protester probably wants to be on the other side of the fence and they’re trying to brainwash him out of it. = (
The turquoise jewelry is beautiful. It really pops too in those pictures.
I love turquoise, but there’s no matrix visible which to me makes it look fake. It looks like resin or something, not real turquoise. So I’d love to have that jewelry, but at costume prices for the fake 😁
“Sleeping Beauty” turquoise typically doesn’t have matrix in it–it’s a pure, evenly colored stone that’s very, very expensive. It looks gorgeous up close.
@ Lucy, they are claiming that they are Cabochons, but I am curious where the Turquoise has been mined.
As for how their quality, I’m quite skeptical.
@ lanne, thank you for the tip of Sleeping Beauty. My daughter absconded with my turquoise that I bought 34+ years ago in Albuquerque, so I had to buy some other, but it was mined outside of the US.
I do love their turquoise!! It’s stunning!!
Love him. I’m a huge fan of Lil Nas X!!
It’s a fantastic way to say you hate us but we’re all about love and caring for our fellow human beings. Kill them (or their sentiments) with kindness. Their hate shall be absolved.
I’m an even bigger fan of Lil Nas X now!
He “don’t run from nothin’, dog.”
Lil Nas X is really an incredible person and a super star.
That Ivanka Trump video of her wake surfing looks faker than her surgeries.
Brad Pitt is not an artist, he’s an abuser.
Right? She looks like that’s a completely fake backdrop behind her and the whole angle with the hand really emphasizes the fakeness of it.
That wasn’t real in the slightest. You would think that given the millions that they scammed from their time with her father in the WH, they would have coughed up some serious cash to make it more realistic.
That is one of the weirdest things anyone in that family has ever done. Which says a LOT.
It looked like one of those weird surfing things they have on cruise ships. Fake fake fake. Why is she not in jail yet? Just read of the fraud charges this morning.
Lil Nas X is WAAAY nicer than I could ever be. Just proves he’s the better man, but we already knew that. Love you, LNX!
Seconded!
Reminds me of the Foo Fighters and their trolling, with positivity, the Westboro Baptist people that show up at their events.
He’s so cool. I don’t even listen to his music but if I met him in real life I would act very embarrassingly.
I wouldn’t be able to speak…..
What a beautiful man. And he’s six feet tall. Just imagine seeing him walk down the street. Magnificent!
The video of Ivanka is totally fake right?! Those legs are thin and there are no apparent muscles so how is she managing to stay upright going at such a clip.
Lil Nas X is the best. Super talented and a great guy. He never hits below the belt even when it’s both easy and forgivable to do so.