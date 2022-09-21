“Lil Nas X sent pizzas to the homophobes protesting his concert” links

Lil Nas X sent pizza to his homophobic haters. [Dlisted]

The Golden Globes are coming back in January. Ugh. [Gawker]

Mariah Carey is giving her fans a lot this month! [LaineyGossip]

New Amsterdam’s final chapter (final season). [Seriously OMG]

Rich Juzwiak watched Don’t Worry Darling with a theater full of fun Harry Styles fans and he enjoyed the experience. [Jezebel]

Trendspotting: tulle headgear. [Go Fug Yourself]

Andrew Garfield is really doing it for me these days. [Just Jared]

The Hellraiser reboot no one asked for. [Pajiba]

We really did have some good rom-coms in the 1990s. [Buzzfeed]

Van Cleef & Arpels is really into turquoise right now. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Brad Pitt will show his “art.” [Towleroad]

Ivanka Trump went surfing or something. [Egotastic]