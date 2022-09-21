Princess Diana’s funeral had higher British TV ratings than QEII’s funeral

One of the less polite topics of conversation in the past two weeks was whether Queen Elizabeth II’s death “outsold” Princess Diana’s death. Diana’s death was sudden and mysterious, and the reaction to Diana’s death was a whole other thing entirely, with people flooding London, the flowers outside of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, and the Windsors refusing to leave Balmoral. The nation was “prepared” for QEII’s death, the pageantry was expected (and it delivered) and all of it was very beautiful and stoic. It feels wrong to compare the two events, but the thing is, the undercurrent of all of the British media’s coverage was “the death of QEII must be bigger than Diana’s death.” I bring this up because Diana’s funeral outsold.

More people in the UK tuned in to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy than switched on their TVs for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, figures suggest. The official ratings for the historic royal event were released on Tuesday afternoon – revealing that not only was the footballing event a bigger draw in the UK, but Princess Diana’s televised funeral had higher viewing figures back in 1997.

According to the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (Barb) – which is responsible for recording TV audiences – around 28.5m people tuned in to view the Queen’s funeral across the main channels of BBC One, BBC Two, ITV (or STV), Sky News and BBC News.

This compares to the 29.85m who watched Italy beat England on penalties last summer, and the 31m who watched as Princess Diana was laid to rest 25 years ago. The numbers for the Queen’s state funeral may not be conclusive, given that the event was broadcast across so many different television channels.

It had been predicted by industry experts that a global viewing figures record would be set by the Queen’s passing, with some expecting the number of people watching to exceed four billion.

Historian Dr Andrew Keil commented on the figures being lower than anticipated.

“Interesting comparison to audiences for the EURO2020 final,” he noted. “Also means that only about less than half of the UK population tuned in [when there was hardly any alternative thing to do than watch the state funeral].”

SNP strategist Ross Colquhoun suggested that figures were a result of changes in media consumption.

“I guess it shows how people have changed how they consume news, Diana’s funeral was viewed by around 32.1 million,” he pointed out.

[From The National]

Well, well. I mean, it’s still a huge audience and we have to take into account that many people probably watched the funeral in pubs or what have you. But yeah, it was definitely the end of a 70-year reign and most people were like “okay, I watched for an hour, I’m good.” Besides, I bet several million of those viewers were just watching to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I mean, there’s a reason why all of the broadcasters chose lingering shots of Prince Harry – to drive up ratings.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “Princess Diana’s funeral had higher British TV ratings than QEII’s funeral”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Sorry, Liz. Outshone in death as in life. Yes, I’m aware this is an unkind statement. I’m strictly on Diana’s side, now and forever.

    Reply
    • Duchcheese says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:22 am

      How is it unkind? It’s just stating facts. The thing is, there was no way this funeral was gonna be anything else or get any ratings after the BRF, BM and RR chose to make everything about the Sussexes. They all got overshadowed by the Sussexes because their sycophants couldn’t help themselves. Oh well, overshadowed in life and in death,🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ c’est la vie. 🤷🏾‍♀️

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        September 21, 2022 at 8:43 am

        The funniest part of all this is that royalists had been saying the funeral would be watched by 4 or 5 billion people and therefore it was proof that the BRF was universally loved. Now look lol.

  2. Stef says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Canadian here who was a teen when Diana died. I got up in the middle of the night with my family to watch her funeral, everyone did!

    For the Queen’s funeral, most people here seemed sick of the +1 week ceremonies/vigils and just caught funeral highlights instead, while federal employees were just happy with a day off.

    Reply
    • liz says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:25 am

      I heard all about that day off. My child just started at UToronto and had an appointment to get a SIN number. They had no idea that federal offices would be closed on Monday – they had classes that morning. They went to their appointment and were greeted with a sign saying “closed for Queen’s funeral.” They know, in theory, the connection between Canada and the UK, but didn’t think of the practical applications. (They are taking an intro Canadian History class next semester – it wasn’t offered this term.)

      Reply
    • Betsy says:
      September 21, 2022 at 9:22 am

      That’s what I was kind of thinking – the nearly two week lead up was more than enough coverage. It was just everywhere. Yes, she was a monarch and on the throne for 70 years but sheesh.

      Reply
  3. AmelieOriginal says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I didn’t watch Diana’s funeral but I was only 9 when she died. I’m sure I can find archival footage if I really wanted to. I didn’t watch the Queen’s funeral either, I wasn’t getting up at 6 am EST when I knew I could see recaps on the news. She’s not that important to me lol. I did watch the procession to Windsor/St. George service, I had it on in the background while I worked from home.

    Reply
  4. Lady Esther says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Somewhere in Heaven, Diana is putting her feet up, drinking a cup of tea and throwing her head back laughing, great big deep belly laughs 🙂

    Reply
  5. The Hench says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Old woman dies of old age after months of frailty and they expected that to outsell beautiful, globally famous, young princess being tragically killed at 36 in a car crash with her lover and leaving behind two young sons, rumours and theories about murder and an institution teetering precariously due to their treatment of her?

    Just….really?

    Sigh.

    Reply
  6. anniefannie says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:13 am

    It just occurred to me that much like Diana, Meghan photographs so beautifully. It’s the bane of my existence that I photograph horribly
    ( kindly friends agree) so I’m so envious!
    Anyhoo the RF has always disdained star quality ( cause none of them have it )

    Reply
    • Green girl says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:43 am

      Ha! I will spend hours on my hair and makeup and think I look cute, but it’s a different story all together in a photo.

      Back on topic, I am not surprised that Diana’s funeral had higher viewership. I am sure there are people who just saw the highlights on YouTube or whatever for the queens funeral. The BBC had an excellent montage that I thought did a nice job of capturing the big moments. And as mentioned above, the queen had a long and wonderful life. Diana’s life was too short and had a tragic end. Those funerals have completely different atmospheres.

      Reply
  7. JenB says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:13 am

    I believe this easily. I was 12 when Princess Diana died and I remember we all woke up basically in the middle of the night to watch her funeral live (I lived in Missouri at the time) . Harry and I are the same age and I remember being so so sad for him. I am still so sad for him given all that has happened.

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:17 am

    Elizabeth lived a very long, pampered life. I just wish Diana was still here with us. She was taken too soon.

    Reply
  9. Snuffles says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:18 am

    I know there was a plan in place for decades, but it all went on FAR too long. And a lot of it could have been cut or done at a later date. For example, Charles traveling across the UK to greet his new subjects. And all of it didn’t need to be televised either. We all know Charles is automatically King. The world didn’t need to see the formalities of it. As it stands, it was just a lot of Charles losing his temper over small things. Maybe if he was able to properly mourn for those 10 days before the funeral, he would have handled things better.

    I would have kept it focused on the Queen and only cut into the news occasionally when an event was happening, like the vigils. The 24/7 covers was completely unnecessary.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:37 am

      Yeah, I think the 10 days of coverage sort of killed interest in the actual funeral. I mean I watched it, lol, but I know a lot of people who turned it on maybe for the procession of the casket into the Abbey and then turned it off, or people who were like “well I already watched this procession and that procession and that procession, so why am I watching this?”

      I mean, it was a lot.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:43 am

      Wall-to-wall coverage, with processions and rituals that have lost import and meaning over time. I watched a little bit, but honestly, it was a little like waiting in line at the DMV.

      Reply
  10. nutella toast says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:19 am

    I absolutely woke up in the middle of the night for Diana’s funeral. I absolutely watched TQ’s services solely to see the Sussexes and to stare lasers of frustration through anyone looking at them with any disrespect. I also, admittedly, like men in uniform and there was plenty to admire (respectfully)….(My husband is former Army).
    I can’t get the song we heard thirty-billionty-million times during those marches out of my head. What a bizarre ear worm to have. I half expect a bell to chime and a cannon to immediately fire every ten feet when I walk the neighborhood.

    Reply
  11. KBeth says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:21 am

    Eh, I just liked Diana a whole lot better and felt the loss deeper.
    I suspect I’m not alone.

    Reply
  12. E.A says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:24 am

    well to be honest there many ways to watch news since Diana died even on twitter, those are not taken into account.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    I’m not surprised by this. The British media were on a mission to inflate the numbers. Only 250, 000 people queued to file pass the Queen’s coffin as well. And the 4 billion global viewers were just unrealistic as by the time the funeral started half the world was either asleep or getting up to go to work.

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:27 am

    I mean…Elton John performed at Diana’s funeral and his Diana funeral version of Candle in the Wind was like, the number 1 best selling single ever. Diana’s funeral was an event. England’s rose…gone too soon.

    QEII’s funeral was… expected because she was nearly 100. They’re just not comparable.

    Reply
  15. Flower says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:29 am

    The Royals will never admit it, but they DO want to be popular.

    Hence why they ostracize and alienate anyone that outshines them and have commissioned various pieces over the last few days about projected ratings.

    Yet another reason they are so jealous of Meghan.

    Reply
  16. Scorpion says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:30 am

    It was an F ing bore. I watched House of the Dragon and Top Gun Maverick instead.

    10 days of news blackouts for this nonsense, I tell you.

    Reply
  17. Flower says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Also those figures were only that high bc people wanted to see Harry and Meghan.

    Like I said before still convinced they offed Liz whilst they were in Europe to trap them here and force Meghan to attend the funeral.

    I don’t think we’ll see Meghan at the Coronation.

    Reply
  18. Molly says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:41 am

    As fun fodder as this may be, it’s apples to oranges. In 1997, there was no internet. Everyone tuned into broadcast TV to watch. The Euros, too, are controlled by the broadcaster – you couldn’t pick from myriad platforms to stream live. So in both cases a captive controlled audience. The QE funeral was streaming everywhere well beyond the 4 UK TV channels – no one needed to watch those platforms. So there’s really no way to estimate it.

    Reply
  19. RoRo says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:41 am

    I kept thinking about Diana’s funeral on Monday. I remember the hearse having to stop more than once to clean the roses that were thrown on the hood/ bonnet because the chauffeur couldn’t see out the window. Roses were thrown at QEII hearse, but not nearly as many.

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      September 21, 2022 at 9:32 am

      @RoRo – that’s what I was about to post. The thing I remember most about Diana’s funeral was the hearse and the flowers. Even now I tear up thinking about it.

      Although I watched TQs funeral I had no inclination to go up to London to see the flowers. Yet, for Di’s I made a special journey to visit KP and signed the book of condolences at the cathedral in my home city.

      It just goes to show the wall to wall media enforced 24/7 mourning went against them in the end. Like many others I watched but, in all honesty I paid more attention to H&M than I did any other family members and that includes the two children.

      Reply
  20. Twix says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:43 am

    Did you not see the line of people waiting over 14 hours to pay their last respects to the Queen? Did you notice the masses of people lining the roads in London and Windsor to watch the hearse carrying the Queen’s body? There were people of all ages, colors, classes and creeds in those crowds.

    Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:49 am

      Did you miss the people screaming at news organizations “enough with the queen!”

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      September 21, 2022 at 8:50 am

      I remember the outpouring of shock and grief and anger that Diana’s death created. Elizabeth’s funeral, while emotional for some, was not nearly as huge for the people.

      Reply
    • Taehyung's Noona says:
      September 21, 2022 at 9:20 am

      250,000 lined up for QEII; the prior week, 400,000 went to a series of Garth Brooks concerts in Ireland.

      Reply
  21. Lizzie says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:44 am

    I think a bit of fatigue set in the 10 days between her death and the funeral. There was so much media coverage of every day.

    Reply
  22. Lili says:
    September 21, 2022 at 8:46 am

    So less than the number that watched the Oprah interview as well. Oh well 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Reply
  23. aquarius64 says:
    September 21, 2022 at 9:13 am

    The ratings have to be disturbing to BP and BP because the new king and PoW will now to prove themselves worthy of the job promotions they earned from the queen’s death.

    Reply
  24. Over it says:
    September 21, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Good luck chuck, you will definitely get even less

    Reply
    • The Hench says:
      September 21, 2022 at 9:22 am

      Yeah, I was thinking that watching it all. Charles is 73 and not looking as spry as he might. It is not outside the bounds of possibility that we could be back here doing the whole thing again in ten years or less. Obviously I’m not wishing a short reign on him but he is the longest waiting heir to the throne in our history and that doesn’t make for Kingly longevity.

      The shorter the time he is on the throne the less people will care, I suspect. Much of the outpouring for the queen was predicated on her just having been THERE for all of most people’s lives.

      Reply
  25. Dillesca says:
    September 21, 2022 at 9:39 am

    This whole pissing match about audience size and whether people/how people choose to grieve about a public figure is just gross.

    Reply
  26. NMB says:
    September 21, 2022 at 9:49 am

    Does it have something to do with the fact that it was on a Monday? I watched Prince Phillip’s entire funeral and Meg and Harry’s wedding because it was on a weekend morning that worked with my USA time zone. I definitely streamed Will and Kate’s wedding while at work, haha. I don’t know if there’s any royal family member I’m so passionate about that I’ll get up in the middle of the night to watch live. I am Harry’s age – I remember watching some of the Diana coverage. My mom may have watched her funeral in the early hours of the morning.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment