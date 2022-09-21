Princess Diana’s funeral had higher British TV ratings than QEII’s funeral

One of the less polite topics of conversation in the past two weeks was whether Queen Elizabeth II’s death “outsold” Princess Diana’s death. Diana’s death was sudden and mysterious, and the reaction to Diana’s death was a whole other thing entirely, with people flooding London, the flowers outside of Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, and the Windsors refusing to leave Balmoral. The nation was “prepared” for QEII’s death, the pageantry was expected (and it delivered) and all of it was very beautiful and stoic. It feels wrong to compare the two events, but the thing is, the undercurrent of all of the British media’s coverage was “the death of QEII must be bigger than Diana’s death.” I bring this up because Diana’s funeral outsold.
More people in the UK tuned in to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy than switched on their TVs for the Queen’s funeral on Monday, figures suggest. The official ratings for the historic royal event were released on Tuesday afternoon – revealing that not only was the footballing event a bigger draw in the UK, but Princess Diana’s televised funeral had higher viewing figures back in 1997.
According to the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (Barb) – which is responsible for recording TV audiences – around 28.5m people tuned in to view the Queen’s funeral across the main channels of BBC One, BBC Two, ITV (or STV), Sky News and BBC News.
This compares to the 29.85m who watched Italy beat England on penalties last summer, and the 31m who watched as Princess Diana was laid to rest 25 years ago. The numbers for the Queen’s state funeral may not be conclusive, given that the event was broadcast across so many different television channels.
It had been predicted by industry experts that a global viewing figures record would be set by the Queen’s passing, with some expecting the number of people watching to exceed four billion.
Historian Dr Andrew Keil commented on the figures being lower than anticipated.
“Interesting comparison to audiences for the EURO2020 final,” he noted. “Also means that only about less than half of the UK population tuned in [when there was hardly any alternative thing to do than watch the state funeral].”
SNP strategist Ross Colquhoun suggested that figures were a result of changes in media consumption.
“I guess it shows how people have changed how they consume news, Diana’s funeral was viewed by around 32.1 million,” he pointed out.
[From The National]
Well, well. I mean, it’s still a huge audience and we have to take into account that many people probably watched the funeral in pubs or what have you. But yeah, it was definitely the end of a 70-year reign and most people were like “okay, I watched for an hour, I’m good.” Besides, I bet several million of those viewers were just watching to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I mean, there’s a reason why all of the broadcasters chose lingering shots of Prince Harry – to drive up ratings.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(Visiting the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London)
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo UKWT 011125/26 06.03.1996,Image: 502658732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call Photoshot Global HQ – London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , also New York Office Tel : + 1 646-429-8731 and Hamburg Office Tel +49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
-
-
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Australia
Princess Diana in Tasmania
The princess is wearing the Spencer family tiara and a dress by Bruce Oldfield.
State Reception in Hobart,Image: 549283325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
-
-
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Beach Head Cemetery in Anzio, Italy, to honour those killed in the Allied landings of January 1944.
Diana is wearing a dress by Catherine Walker,Image: 549498963, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724112712, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
A message from Britain’s King Charles is seen on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724138010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London.,Image: 724154241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows behind The Queen’s funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724154654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff Spicer / Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camila the Queen Consort and Princess Anne
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Sorry, Liz. Outshone in death as in life. Yes, I’m aware this is an unkind statement. I’m strictly on Diana’s side, now and forever.
How is it unkind? It’s just stating facts. The thing is, there was no way this funeral was gonna be anything else or get any ratings after the BRF, BM and RR chose to make everything about the Sussexes. They all got overshadowed by the Sussexes because their sycophants couldn’t help themselves. Oh well, overshadowed in life and in death,🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ c’est la vie. 🤷🏾♀️
The funniest part of all this is that royalists had been saying the funeral would be watched by 4 or 5 billion people and therefore it was proof that the BRF was universally loved. Now look lol.
Canadian here who was a teen when Diana died. I got up in the middle of the night with my family to watch her funeral, everyone did!
For the Queen’s funeral, most people here seemed sick of the +1 week ceremonies/vigils and just caught funeral highlights instead, while federal employees were just happy with a day off.
I heard all about that day off. My child just started at UToronto and had an appointment to get a SIN number. They had no idea that federal offices would be closed on Monday – they had classes that morning. They went to their appointment and were greeted with a sign saying “closed for Queen’s funeral.” They know, in theory, the connection between Canada and the UK, but didn’t think of the practical applications. (They are taking an intro Canadian History class next semester – it wasn’t offered this term.)
That’s what I was kind of thinking – the nearly two week lead up was more than enough coverage. It was just everywhere. Yes, she was a monarch and on the throne for 70 years but sheesh.
I didn’t watch Diana’s funeral but I was only 9 when she died. I’m sure I can find archival footage if I really wanted to. I didn’t watch the Queen’s funeral either, I wasn’t getting up at 6 am EST when I knew I could see recaps on the news. She’s not that important to me lol. I did watch the procession to Windsor/St. George service, I had it on in the background while I worked from home.
Somewhere in Heaven, Diana is putting her feet up, drinking a cup of tea and throwing her head back laughing, great big deep belly laughs 🙂
Old woman dies of old age after months of frailty and they expected that to outsell beautiful, globally famous, young princess being tragically killed at 36 in a car crash with her lover and leaving behind two young sons, rumours and theories about murder and an institution teetering precariously due to their treatment of her?
Just….really?
Sigh.
+1
It just occurred to me that much like Diana, Meghan photographs so beautifully. It’s the bane of my existence that I photograph horribly
( kindly friends agree) so I’m so envious!
Anyhoo the RF has always disdained star quality ( cause none of them have it )
Ha! I will spend hours on my hair and makeup and think I look cute, but it’s a different story all together in a photo.
Back on topic, I am not surprised that Diana’s funeral had higher viewership. I am sure there are people who just saw the highlights on YouTube or whatever for the queens funeral. The BBC had an excellent montage that I thought did a nice job of capturing the big moments. And as mentioned above, the queen had a long and wonderful life. Diana’s life was too short and had a tragic end. Those funerals have completely different atmospheres.
I believe this easily. I was 12 when Princess Diana died and I remember we all woke up basically in the middle of the night to watch her funeral live (I lived in Missouri at the time) . Harry and I are the same age and I remember being so so sad for him. I am still so sad for him given all that has happened.
I was 8, and I remember my mother taping it so she could watch it later.
And is that phrase a blast from the past
Elizabeth lived a very long, pampered life. I just wish Diana was still here with us. She was taken too soon.
I miss Diana. I’ve stated many times how much I loathe the Royal Family, but she was just so special. I miss JFK Jr. for similar reasons. So sad.
I miss them too, Driver. ❤️
I know there was a plan in place for decades, but it all went on FAR too long. And a lot of it could have been cut or done at a later date. For example, Charles traveling across the UK to greet his new subjects. And all of it didn’t need to be televised either. We all know Charles is automatically King. The world didn’t need to see the formalities of it. As it stands, it was just a lot of Charles losing his temper over small things. Maybe if he was able to properly mourn for those 10 days before the funeral, he would have handled things better.
I would have kept it focused on the Queen and only cut into the news occasionally when an event was happening, like the vigils. The 24/7 covers was completely unnecessary.
Yeah, I think the 10 days of coverage sort of killed interest in the actual funeral. I mean I watched it, lol, but I know a lot of people who turned it on maybe for the procession of the casket into the Abbey and then turned it off, or people who were like “well I already watched this procession and that procession and that procession, so why am I watching this?”
I mean, it was a lot.
Wall-to-wall coverage, with processions and rituals that have lost import and meaning over time. I watched a little bit, but honestly, it was a little like waiting in line at the DMV.
I absolutely woke up in the middle of the night for Diana’s funeral. I absolutely watched TQ’s services solely to see the Sussexes and to stare lasers of frustration through anyone looking at them with any disrespect. I also, admittedly, like men in uniform and there was plenty to admire (respectfully)….(My husband is former Army).
I can’t get the song we heard thirty-billionty-million times during those marches out of my head. What a bizarre ear worm to have. I half expect a bell to chime and a cannon to immediately fire every ten feet when I walk the neighborhood.
Knew it! GD it I KNEW it! It’s been diminishing returns for quite awhile now for these dopes.
Eh, I just liked Diana a whole lot better and felt the loss deeper.
I suspect I’m not alone.
well to be honest there many ways to watch news since Diana died even on twitter, those are not taken into account.
I’m not surprised by this. The British media were on a mission to inflate the numbers. Only 250, 000 people queued to file pass the Queen’s coffin as well. And the 4 billion global viewers were just unrealistic as by the time the funeral started half the world was either asleep or getting up to go to work.
I mean…Elton John performed at Diana’s funeral and his Diana funeral version of Candle in the Wind was like, the number 1 best selling single ever. Diana’s funeral was an event. England’s rose…gone too soon.
QEII’s funeral was… expected because she was nearly 100. They’re just not comparable.
The Royals will never admit it, but they DO want to be popular.
Hence why they ostracize and alienate anyone that outshines them and have commissioned various pieces over the last few days about projected ratings.
Yet another reason they are so jealous of Meghan.
It was an F ing bore. I watched House of the Dragon and Top Gun Maverick instead.
10 days of news blackouts for this nonsense, I tell you.
Also those figures were only that high bc people wanted to see Harry and Meghan.
Like I said before still convinced they offed Liz whilst they were in Europe to trap them here and force Meghan to attend the funeral.
I don’t think we’ll see Meghan at the Coronation.
As fun fodder as this may be, it’s apples to oranges. In 1997, there was no internet. Everyone tuned into broadcast TV to watch. The Euros, too, are controlled by the broadcaster – you couldn’t pick from myriad platforms to stream live. So in both cases a captive controlled audience. The QE funeral was streaming everywhere well beyond the 4 UK TV channels – no one needed to watch those platforms. So there’s really no way to estimate it.
I kept thinking about Diana’s funeral on Monday. I remember the hearse having to stop more than once to clean the roses that were thrown on the hood/ bonnet because the chauffeur couldn’t see out the window. Roses were thrown at QEII hearse, but not nearly as many.
@RoRo – that’s what I was about to post. The thing I remember most about Diana’s funeral was the hearse and the flowers. Even now I tear up thinking about it.
Although I watched TQs funeral I had no inclination to go up to London to see the flowers. Yet, for Di’s I made a special journey to visit KP and signed the book of condolences at the cathedral in my home city.
It just goes to show the wall to wall media enforced 24/7 mourning went against them in the end. Like many others I watched but, in all honesty I paid more attention to H&M than I did any other family members and that includes the two children.
Did you not see the line of people waiting over 14 hours to pay their last respects to the Queen? Did you notice the masses of people lining the roads in London and Windsor to watch the hearse carrying the Queen’s body? There were people of all ages, colors, classes and creeds in those crowds.
Did you miss the people screaming at news organizations “enough with the queen!”
I remember the outpouring of shock and grief and anger that Diana’s death created. Elizabeth’s funeral, while emotional for some, was not nearly as huge for the people.
250,000 lined up for QEII; the prior week, 400,000 went to a series of Garth Brooks concerts in Ireland.
I think a bit of fatigue set in the 10 days between her death and the funeral. There was so much media coverage of every day.
So less than the number that watched the Oprah interview as well. Oh well 🤷🏽♀️
The ratings have to be disturbing to BP and BP because the new king and PoW will now to prove themselves worthy of the job promotions they earned from the queen’s death.
Good luck chuck, you will definitely get even less
Yeah, I was thinking that watching it all. Charles is 73 and not looking as spry as he might. It is not outside the bounds of possibility that we could be back here doing the whole thing again in ten years or less. Obviously I’m not wishing a short reign on him but he is the longest waiting heir to the throne in our history and that doesn’t make for Kingly longevity.
The shorter the time he is on the throne the less people will care, I suspect. Much of the outpouring for the queen was predicated on her just having been THERE for all of most people’s lives.
This whole pissing match about audience size and whether people/how people choose to grieve about a public figure is just gross.
Does it have something to do with the fact that it was on a Monday? I watched Prince Phillip’s entire funeral and Meg and Harry’s wedding because it was on a weekend morning that worked with my USA time zone. I definitely streamed Will and Kate’s wedding while at work, haha. I don’t know if there’s any royal family member I’m so passionate about that I’ll get up in the middle of the night to watch live. I am Harry’s age – I remember watching some of the Diana coverage. My mom may have watched her funeral in the early hours of the morning.