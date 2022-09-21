Gayle King: The Sussexes and the Windsors didn’t work out a ‘peace deal’

Gayle King was sent to London to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral for CBS. All of the American networks sent people to London, and some of the coverage was downright embarrassing, although the American networks did a decent job of shifting some narratives about the Sussexes during the mourning period, especially about Harry’s lack of uniform. Anyway, Gayle King knows the Sussexes and we know that Harry and Meghan have spoken to Gayle before. Were they speaking to her again while she was in London for the funeral? Perhaps. Gayle ended up spilling some Sussex tea and the Daily Mail is seething!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Los Angeles without any peace deal being struck with King Charles and Prince William, the Duchess’ friend Gayle King has claimed. The CBS Mornings host has been in London for the Queen’s funeral and said that the ‘turmoil’ caused by Megxit and the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey has not been resolved. Harry and William have repeatedly stood side-by-side with their father King Charles III as he mourns his mother’s death. There was also a joint engagement with Meghan and Kate – but it remains to be seen if this fragile truce will hold, especially with Harry’s memoirs due out later this year. Ms King got to know Meghan and Harry after being introduced by Ms Winfrey and attended the Duchess’ lavish baby shower organised by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. She is viewed as one of the couple’s main allies in the US media. Speaking following the Queen’s funeral, outside Westminster Abbey, she said: ‘There have been efforts on both sides … to sort of make this right’. Admitting that there had been no rapprochement, she added: ‘Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family’. Meghan and Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor on the evening of Monday’s funeral – but were reported to be heading back to California as soon as possible to be with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after two weeks away. As the Royal Family mourns for another week, with all engagements cancelled until next Tuesday, the Sussexes have not been seen in public since Harry puffed his cheeks and Meghan stared ahead while leaving St George’s Chapel when the Queen was laid to rest. It is not impossible, however, that they are already in their Montecito mansion.

[From The Daily Mail]

The “turmoil” was not “caused” by the Oprah interview and the Sussexit. The turmoil was caused by the unrelenting racist vitriol and misogynistic smears aimed at Meghan, to the point where she was suicidal. The turmoil was caused by the palaces briefing against both Harry and Meghan and actively trying to drive them out of the country. And of course a “peace deal” was not worked out during the mourning period – because Charles and William were immediately drunk with power over Harry and Meghan, and launched another awful campaign against them. As it’s been said many times in the past week, if Harry had any doubts about his move to America, the behavior of his father and brother in the wake of QEII’s death reinforced the truth that he was right to leave. There was an opportunity to actually come together as a family and that opportunity was ruined by William and Charles and no one else. Charles and William were gleefully punishing Harry and Meghan and they wanted the world to see that.

Also: “the Sussexes have not been seen in public since Harry puffed his cheeks and Meghan stared ahead while leaving St George’s Chapel when the Queen was laid to rest.” In other words, Harry has not been seen since HE BREATHED AFTER THE FUNERAL.