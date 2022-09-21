Gayle King: The Sussexes and the Windsors didn’t work out a ‘peace deal’

Gayle King was sent to London to cover Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral for CBS. All of the American networks sent people to London, and some of the coverage was downright embarrassing, although the American networks did a decent job of shifting some narratives about the Sussexes during the mourning period, especially about Harry’s lack of uniform. Anyway, Gayle King knows the Sussexes and we know that Harry and Meghan have spoken to Gayle before. Were they speaking to her again while she was in London for the funeral? Perhaps. Gayle ended up spilling some Sussex tea and the Daily Mail is seething!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to Los Angeles without any peace deal being struck with King Charles and Prince William, the Duchess’ friend Gayle King has claimed. The CBS Mornings host has been in London for the Queen’s funeral and said that the ‘turmoil’ caused by Megxit and the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey has not been resolved.
Harry and William have repeatedly stood side-by-side with their father King Charles III as he mourns his mother’s death. There was also a joint engagement with Meghan and Kate – but it remains to be seen if this fragile truce will hold, especially with Harry’s memoirs due out later this year. Ms King got to know Meghan and Harry after being introduced by Ms Winfrey and attended the Duchess’ lavish baby shower organised by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. She is viewed as one of the couple’s main allies in the US media.
Speaking following the Queen’s funeral, outside Westminster Abbey, she said: ‘There have been efforts on both sides … to sort of make this right’. Admitting that there had been no rapprochement, she added: ‘Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil. It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family’.
Meghan and Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor on the evening of Monday’s funeral – but were reported to be heading back to California as soon as possible to be with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, after two weeks away.
As the Royal Family mourns for another week, with all engagements cancelled until next Tuesday, the Sussexes have not been seen in public since Harry puffed his cheeks and Meghan stared ahead while leaving St George’s Chapel when the Queen was laid to rest.
It is not impossible, however, that they are already in their Montecito mansion.
[From The Daily Mail]
The “turmoil” was not “caused” by the Oprah interview and the Sussexit. The turmoil was caused by the unrelenting racist vitriol and misogynistic smears aimed at Meghan, to the point where she was suicidal. The turmoil was caused by the palaces briefing against both Harry and Meghan and actively trying to drive them out of the country. And of course a “peace deal” was not worked out during the mourning period – because Charles and William were immediately drunk with power over Harry and Meghan, and launched another awful campaign against them. As it’s been said many times in the past week, if Harry had any doubts about his move to America, the behavior of his father and brother in the wake of QEII’s death reinforced the truth that he was right to leave. There was an opportunity to actually come together as a family and that opportunity was ruined by William and Charles and no one else. Charles and William were gleefully punishing Harry and Meghan and they wanted the world to see that.
Also: “the Sussexes have not been seen in public since Harry puffed his cheeks and Meghan stared ahead while leaving St George’s Chapel when the Queen was laid to rest.” In other words, Harry has not been seen since HE BREATHED AFTER THE FUNERAL.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla inspects flowers and tributes left for his mother Queen Elizabeth II outside of Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK on Friday 9 September, 2022.,Image: 721052374, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Lord Linley, Prince Harry and Princess Anne await the arrival of the coffin containing HM The Queen.,Image: 724267926, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: King Charless III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Andrew
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Efforts on both sides means Charles and William thinking “I’ll give you another chance to apologize to me for telling the truth and beg to come back.” And Harry and Meghan saying “No, I will not be quiet, but let’s try to find some common ground and become a family again and not bring the monarchy into it.”
Even though the Sussexes have made it clear that its only their spokesperson that speaks for them the daily fail always make it seem like H and M are having group chats with Oprah,Scobie and Gayle. I really wish these three would watch how they phrase things,they dont help matters sometimes.
@Noki: I’d agree that in the beginning Omid put on that had an in with Harry and Meghan’s team. He doesn’t do that anymore but Oprah and Gayle haven’t said anything that can be deemed revelatory. The British press are just angry that they don’t have control of narrative and they believe that Omid and the others have some special access when they actually don’t. Gayle said she has no information.
They’re angry that Omid, Gayle, whoever actually have general access, not even special access. Like Omid can call up their spokesperson and get a response to a question. The Sussexes have openly cut off the tabloids and you know that the DM can’t forgive that.
Exactly @Amy Bee! Unlike the royal rats Gayle acknowledges what she doesn’t know and specifies what is HER opinion. She said “I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family”.
Clear and succinct. If the DM is mad its because they know the Sussexes will engage with Gayle publicly and on the record, which will blow their nonsense with ‘unnamed palace sources’ out of the water.
Why should they ???? I think more people should speak up for the Sussexes. The Daily Fail has 20 articles a day about them from Royal Sources. Lord Rothermere and Jonathan Harmsworth are the two ARISTOCRATS benefiting from all this tabloid gossip.
I don’t get this obsession with Harry puffing out his cheeks. It’s weird. I saw some royalists being upset with Gayle for speaking about this but she didn’t say anything that the British press hasn’t said and she explicitly said she had no information.
Because it screamed “Thank God this torture is over. I can’t wait to get the fuck out of here.”
@Snuffles: I think you may be right about that. I know the press thinks he should be grateful for being included in the funeral proceedings. So to the press Harry puffing out his cheeks was probably viewed as ingratitude.
LOL, he puffed his cheeks? LOL, this is hilarious. I find it very amusing that after the funeral, the Sussexes vanished, nobody knows nothing about them no more. The puffing of cheeks was Harry’s “FU Bs, Meg and I are outta this place” 🤣🤣
I think its hilarious that they’re so mad that Gayle is giving her thoughts (explicitly saying she has no inside information) while the RRs are writing article after article with “royal sources” and full of leaks from Charles and Williams respective camps. That’s all okay but a journalist who knows H&M says that she thinks big families always go through drama and she’s not sure what will happen next is somehow shocking and a sign of a breach of trust and whatever else?
Gayle is a black American woman just like Oprah. They are not one of the favored few, how dare they speak about “royal” matters. I think that really chaps the Rotas @sses the most. And we know Harry and Meghan have no problem speaking directly with the worthwhile American press on the record, so that is killing them too.
I’m glad they’re home. I truly am curious to see what happens to the family going forward.
Any hope for reconciliation is dead actually it’s been dead. They will never admit to any wrongdoing and they won’t ever like Meghan. It’s clear those two Tampon and peg only want to humiliate Harry every chance they get but much like what happens in those old cartoons it backfires on them. It’s really about to hit that they are stuck with they boring royals without the rose colored glasses of Liz.
Ehm, Harry and Meg have not been seen because they were on their way out and are now safely back home in Montecito…*crying happy tears*
PS: I just love the way they travel in stealth mode.
That part was weird because….the “cheek puffing” was less than 48 hours ago (lordy the cheek puffing, things I never thought I would write.) It’s entirely possible they’re back home (I think they are), its also entirely possible they’re in Frogmore just crashing before flying back today or whatever. It’s been less than 48 hours since we’ve seen them, this notion of “haven’t been seen since….”
you know who else we haven’t seen? The prince and princess of wales. The king. the queen consort.
I saw that Hello just reported that they’re actually back home as they departed from Heathrow on Tuesday. You know the BM must be mad because they never seem to know exactly when H and M arrive or depart. Doesn’t even seem like they were able to get “luggage at the airport” photos this time! Lol
I knew it! I knew KC3 could not find it in his heart to make good with his son. So Harry is the one supposed to come crawling on his hands and feet begging for forgiveness for choosing the woman of his life and children over the royal family. Charles, William and Kate will have to wait a long time before Harry abandons his family for them. King Charles the third can swallow his royal titles and jewels and money and castles and everything else because Harry will not give up.
I’m imagining all of the tabloid hacks and royal ratchets standing around, bewildered, thinking “now what?” Their meal tickets has left the building. The greatest source of revenue for them is gone, and not likely to return anytime soon.
I expect a lot of ridiculous speculation ahead, with the ratchets sending people to Montecito to stake out the shops and restaurants. There’s also feverish speculation about what may or may not be in Harry’s memoir, which could drop unannounced at any time. Also bleating about the Spotify podcast, Archetypes. Archetypes, as they all know, is really a code word that means: “I hate the royal family and I’m going to slander them forever even though they were gracious enough to let me breath air in their presence which shhould have been enough for me.”
Will they continue to do breaking news stories every time Meghan speaks on camera, waiting in vain for Meghan to say something about the royal family? How long will they do this? Five years? Twenty? I feel sorry for the ratchets on Sussex duty. I picture lots of stories ahead about the Sussex’s lawn, speculation about the brand of furniture polish they use and how their furniture polish is a secret messgae about the royal family. How Meghan’s avocado toast is made with bread that openly disrespects the royal family. How Harry’s smile as he plays with his children is really a signal that he wishes he were back in England serving as cannon fodder for his older brother. Why would he enjoy being in the sunshine with his wife and kids and dogs when he could be getting punched in the head by his cousin’s racist meathead husband? Of course, there’s always Batshit Crazy Markles to trot out (even though Bad Dad might finally spill the truth about how he was used by the royal family–they owe him, after all). Perhaps even a story about Bad Dad dying, and the only thing that would save his life would be for Harry to return to his rightful place in the royal family. (The new miracle cure for fake heart attacks, apparently).
It’s about to get really silly over there in tabloid land.
You deserve a prize for this post! You should copyright it quickly before the Fail snatches it up!
+1 up vote
i hope they’re packing for a vacation as we speak. what was supposed to be a quick, fun work trip turned into a nightmare but thank goodness it’s over.
I’m sure that from the royal and tabloid perspectives, the turmoil did begin with the Oprah interview because that is when Harry and Meghan started fighting back. Before that, the royals and the media felt no turmoil at all because they were getting their way and Meghan was inching closer and closer to the destruction they wanted.
The rotas biggest issue with the Oprah interview is that they weren’t included. Also since H&M have real friends who go on record as do H&M, the press can’t make shite up and claim sources without it being immediately refuted. Just like chuck with the cash for honors with the donor that Harry gave the money back to. H&M are no longer scapegoats and they can and do speak up for themselves. Thats the biggest threat to these leeches, they make their money on make-believe and rumors. Rumors lose all power when they’re addressed, refuted with receipts, and the gossip monger is shown to be a liar. They’re mad the gravy train is over.
Will the tabloids/press ever shut up?
I agree with Harry, they are hounded constantly.
Even when the reporters state “we have no facts” they still stir sh*t up, make it up, or generally yap on about things in the past.
My word, if they saw Harry walking out to the mailbox, somehow somebody would be sure to turn that into a “report”
I believe it when Harry said “Will is trapped” and “Nobody wants to be King”
I really wish the next gen of Will and Harry kids get out of all of it!
Let these people live their private lives.
No, the tabloids/press will never shut up.
They need “villains” to contrast with the BRF, and the Sussexes fill that role. Channeling anger toward them — instead of toward the actual abuses of the BRF — is strategic. The Sussexes are an emotional safety valve.
That video, of the 4 of them as they left viewing the flowers?
And Kate glares at Meg, so much Meg actually has to step back & Harry physically steps between them?
There will never be peace. I’ve did before the problem is Kate, and now I know it. It was Kate who asked about skin colour, Kate who spread lies, William believed her at first but saw he went along anyway.
They deserve each other.
Dear FQ – staring that hard at Meghan earns you no points with the Commonwealth Countries who haven’t yet left. If there was any doubt as to the “benefit” of their future alliance with GB, and whether monarchy is solely about selfish power and enrichment, this answers that question. I don’t want to hear how Meg was the end of the monarchy. It’s on you girlie. Even your daughter knows better.
The BRF’s only concern is how many ways they can punish Harry and Meghan. It truly is stunning, and the global audience got a really good look at it, up close and personal.
The Queen’s death really seemed to hit Meghan hard. If I were in their shoes I’d be thinking about the last time I saw her and wishing I’d had a chance to say goodbye. That’s the expression I read on their faces in that car. The Queen was the only one they were on good terms with. I’d be hoping for a reconciliation myself if I thought there were any way. I’d be thinking about losing more family and my children not knowing their cousins and how stupid it all was. I’d be trying to find a path toward peace or at least tolerance and respect. Might never be close, but no more hostility. But that’s just me.
Harry and Meghan do not seem to be the type to waste their precious mental energy on impossible dreams. Should Meghan try to reconcile with her horrible father and half-sister and brother too, while we are at it? The only thing you can do with toxic abusive people is stay the hell away. Just about the whole Windsor-Markle crew would need to be replaced for there to be “peace”.
The Queen is likely the only person who showed Meghan true kindness. I imagine the others, even Charles, smiled in her face as they briefed behind her back. Pegs n Jegs were probably openly hostile from the jump, and all the “plus royale que le roi” staff and servants were cruel, a la Mrs Danvers. Every palace had multiple versions of Mrs Danvers, telling her through their cool disregard that she was neither welcomed nor wanted there. I’m picturing that chilling scene in Rebecca when Mrs. Danvers is cooing in the ear of the young Mrs DeWinter at the window, telling her how easy it would be to jump, that she had nothing to live for. Meghan probably didn’t hear those words, but I’d bet money that those ideas were communicated to her through body language, through what wasn’t said. I think what Meghan faced there was worse than any of us could imagine.
How can there be a reconciliation when the Windsors aren’t going to admit any fault? They did the most to break her while she was there then continued to throw dirt on her name after she left. Meghan shouldn’t have to put up with racist abuse for the sake of family, no one should. Meghan and Harry has plenty of friends who have kids who are probably like cousins to Archie and Lili. Chosen family are better than blood family in many cases. Nacho seems like a good substitute for a brother he’s probably more of a brother to Harry than William ever was.
But both sides have to want the same goals. It can’t be one sided with the Sussexes doing all the work and forgiveness. The Royal Family has to acknowledge their role and apologize as well.
If I almost took my own life due to the jealousy of my so-called in-laws who conspired (and continue to do so) with the press to take me down, I certainly wouldn’t be thinking about any sort of reconciliation except I receive a PUBLIC apology first. And even after that, I still wouldn’t have any sort of close relationship with them.
Yes, Betty seems to have been nice to Meghan and that’s why she cried during the funeral. I think about H’s statement after she passed, where he mentioned the first time she hugged Archie and Lilibet…Meg was probably reflecting on that during the funeral. Well, now, Betty’s dead and the one genuine connection they had with those people is severed! Archie and Lilibet have cousins that love them now – Nacho and Delfina’s kids. They have friends also in Olympia Ohanian and others whom we don’t know. They’re attending their classmates parties and jumping in bouncing castles as Meg stated in her interview in The Cut. Nobody will accuse Archie of making Louis cry or Lilibet of pulling at Charlotte’s hair! They’re good!
PS: I do understand your sentiment though…unfortunately, the Windsors are not as good as I think you are; so it’s better to keep them at arms length until they show genuine change of heart!
She flat out says she has no inside information, so I don’t think this is something they spoke to her about.