Princess Kate stepped out for Pancake Day at a nursing home, for Fat Tuesday

The Princess of Wales stepped out today in Slough. She visited a nursing home on Pancake Day, and I’m curious to see if we’ll get any photos of Kate digging into some pancakes (of course not). I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again – Kate’s staff forced her into pretending to care about Early Years crap, because Kate’s interest is more towards senior issues. I mean, she’s extremely lazy so she was never going to follow through on anything, but if she had her way, I bet she would have preferred to have more senior-issues in her portfolio. She’s much better with seniors than she is with kids – older people enjoy Kate and she enjoys them.
As you can see, Kate wore a very “inspired by Meghan” outfit for this visit. Black trousers, a black turtleneck, a cute purse and her Max&Co coat in camel. We’ve seen the coat several times before, especially after Meghan wore her camel overcoat just as the Sussexit was being announced in January 2020.
Today is “Shrove Tuesday” aka Fat Tuesday aka Mardi Gras, the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. Traditionally, people try to get all of their gluttony and “sinning” in before Lent. Thus, Pancake Day. Let’s pour some maple syrup over this bitch and get buck wild.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Slough, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales pictured visiting Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough on Tuesday 21st February to meet with staff and residents and hear how delivering high-quality, patient-focused care is at the center of the home's work.

Pictured: The Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton

BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023
Are the pants black or navy? I can’t tell.
Anyway, this is a perfectly fine look. This is the kind of simple, professional look she should have been wearing (in one form or another) for the past 12 years.
The problem with the look, of course, its that total Meghan cosplay which is getting disturbing by this point and then we have the other obvious problem, which is that she is a garbage person.
It is a perfectly fine look but it’s rather boring. I do love that little bag and her earrings
This is her Princess of Wales drag. It’s serious and means business.
Her earrings are buttons!!
Saw the pic on social media and got excited for a minute thinking Meghan was out and about. Imagine my disappointment…
@myra: I actually can imagine.
Omg @myra do I feel your pain. I wasn’t paying attention properly when I saw the pic I though it was one of Meghan at her smart works engagement in 2019 😭
I also was wondering about the color — The trousers and bag look navy in some pics, while the top and shoes are black! If so, this outfit goes straight from being classic, chic, and fine to yet another head-scratcher of mis-matched colors. *face palm*
The sweater and pants look navy to me.
Totally agree. The Meghan cosplay is grating but besides that: Kate actually looks good here. Professional, modern, polished. Yes, the outfit is a little boring but Kate looks better in looks that are on the boring side. (Let’s face it, she doesn’t have the personality to carry off more flamboyant styles.)
I agree! She looks good and professional here! I’d prefer a different hairstyle (an updo, perhaps, since she had to cook and “make” pancakes) but whatever… after the black and white monstrosity she served us on Sunday, I’m happy for small mercies..
A copyKat can nevah! “look good.” All you see of a copyKat is the person theyre desperately trying to copy and all that THAT evokes in the onlooker is contempt.
She’s wearing buttons on her ears now….🤦🏻♀️
BWAHAHAHHAHHAA!!!! That’s what I was thinking. The coat has no buttons. Where are they? Why is she suddenly wearing so much cheap costume jewelry? Did Camilla lock her out of the Vault (TM).
I know some people here liked those earrings – I guess my taste is for smaller, less obvious styles than she’s been serving up lately. The ones she wore at the BAFTA’s? *shudders* they gave me hives….
lol it’s so true, button earrings
Her look today is quite cute, I like it. But the problem is her. Also her shoe game is always so so boring
Older people enjoy Kate and she enjoys that they still believe in and are deferential to the monarchy ie; Her. Fixed it for you.
My thought too. The monarchy is a thing just for older people now. Most younger folks are really over it.
And kids blatantly dgaf and openly show their disdain for her. And ask about Meghan- remember the “What else?”
Is she wearing a black top with navy pants? In the first picture it looks like the pants are black but the second pic the pants are clearly navy. Maybe it’s my screen. Anyway, yes this ensemble is pulled from her Meghan mood board,
The top looks like a darker navy, I think.
I’m more interested in her resting bitch face, just look at those pictures, smile, smile, smile for the camera, cameras gone, oh sht, smile, smile, smile, hope they didn’t get that one. YES THEY DID KHATE, and it shows how you really don’t want to be there. Your right, older people do like her, but I think it’s because most of them are deaf and can’t hear her blethering on about rubbish and the rest most probably think she is someone else’s granddaughter!!
If she is interested in seniors there is so much she could be doing, but chooses not to. She is such a waste of potential and possibility.
Right??? Old people are less marketable than babies, so if anything Kate could do more good there.
The care crisis is probably too pOLiTiCaL but she could probably highlight nice community groups or take on elder loneliness/social isolation as a cause.
She probably isn’t allowed. Senior causes are Camilla’s. She is probably as territorial as Will.
Looking at her with the old people, I suddenly thought they would be an easier fit for her and potentially less controversial. I don’t know whether you’re a Brit, but care homes are a disaster over here, with ever-changing temporary staff and no continuity of care for residents. Care for the elderly in their own homes is even worse. Private agency workers are paid a pittance. Social care is even worse. This is a hugely worthwhile cause. She could factor in loneliness and the elderly. But, then again, she would be straying into government policy and underfunding. It is a tricky one. Whichever pie she tries to put her stupid finger in causes problems. She could try to highlight the problem. And it’s better than the BRF visiting foodbanks.
Ugh, the earrings. She just cannot get it right.
I like black and camel together but my word! Blue purse and blue earrings? She just doesn’t know how to accessorize.
I mean This is her demographic. I am sure they were thrilled. No shade there. She looks good ! I do wonder why she isn’t wearing a surgical style mask. I work in a nursing home in Canada and everyone coming into the building. Staff /visitors has to put on a new disposable mask.
She didn’t mask up inside the building? That would be very bad. All these pix seem to be outside.
She wore a mask inside.
One thing I actually always sort of liked about kate was her versatility in hair style. But it seems like now she only knows 1 style. This hair is getting boring. Especially now that she seems to be getting out more.
She has naturally curly/wavy hair – why would she not lean into that? (and no, I don’t mean the sausage curls – yuck) People with stick straight hair ( like me) would kill to have that kind of body in their hair. Occasionally it’s ok to straighten, but I would have so much fun with the curlier styles. I also think she needs to cut about 6 inches off. It’s way too long. Maybe a chic bob?
I don’t like the texture of that coat. It looks cheap.
She’s back to cosplaying Meghan. This engagement is probably part of KP’s “Operation she’s not a cold fish” tour. Another chance to show how caring and warm she is, this time with seniors.
Something must be going on behind the scenes for her to be out and about so much.. it’s almost like she’s scared she is going to be kicked to the curb soon or something. As for eating pancakes she could use a few stacks, her starvation diet is truly showing in her appearance.
They’ve realised that Charles and Camilla are just going to coast it through, and the future of the BRF lies with W&K, esp Kate. For some reason they think she’s got the necessary “it” factor to keep them relevant. It must be knackering her nerves.
I am reminded of what harry said in spare. That in order to do more engagements william and kate were dependent on charles and his duchy money. And while i believe that they were also genuinely lazy, it does seem like that now the duchy money is exclusively theirs, they are doing a lot more bread and butter engagements.
Kitty never wore her coats unbuttoned, before Meghan. I see that she is also wearing a lot of turtle necks, with unbuttoned coats. Copy catting again
The royalists used to complain all the time about Meghan not buttoning her coats.
They also used to complain about the hem of her trousers. Funny how that is no longer a problem
Turtle necks hide her neck, that’s why she opts for them.
Her makeup is always awful. Why can she not blend in her rouge or find a better color?!?! Those button earrings are dated too.
She looks like the 90s to me, when we swathed ourselves in fabrics. I hate those puddle swooshing trousers on anyone. And when will she learn that camel doesn’t suit her tones. If you’re going to dress like your sister in law, do it better. And don’t get me started on the earrings! However, I do like the top once the coat is off.
She is looking absolutely knackered; if this is what she looks like with photoshop, imagine the reality. It’s diet and stress. The great white saviour of the BRF. It must grind you down and she has my pity, to a certain extent. Why oh why did she push out Meghan, who could’ve helped lighten the load and worked together with her to move the BRF forwards? Jealousy has made Kate a very prickly bed to lie in.
The hair is a lost cause. All I’ve got to say about that!
WHY can’t she do both causes!!?? She can do early years and equally take on some senior citizens concerns?!
I think she should drop her “life long passion” early years stuff. She’s made such a bodge of it. Elderly care would be so much better for her. It’s still a difficult social issue for the BRF, because it would mean straying into the government underfunding of elderly care, but I think less so than early years. She could highlight the issue less controversially. Many old people still have a residual love of the BRF – I think they look pleased to see her in these photos. She wouldn’t need to stand around at schools and nurseries with parents who don’t have the money to feed their kids, or drop into food banks where the hypocrisy is huge.
Does she like seniors? There are no hugging pictures. And isn’t Kate quite the hugger with those she likes? Or did she magnificently and wisely “suss out” that the seniors were up to no good?
I imagine the Royal advisers at some point suggested that Kate try to be “more like Meghan”, meaning more proactive, coming up with ideas, actually doing some work, etc. But Kate being Kate, she could not relate this to anything other than *dressing* like Meghan. So this is what we get.
It’s so underwhelming.
I’m pretty sure seniors are supposed to be camillia’s thing, plus focusing on kids gives her a chance to talk about her kids and not look like she’s bringing them up out of nowhere. The problem has always been that she has never narrowed down the issue like the importance of art/ nature programs in schools so instead she sounds redundant and the actual affect her “campaign” has is miminal.
I have mentioned this before too. I don’t understand why she isn’t incorporating her art knowledge and interest (that i am assuming she has considering she was an art history major in uni) with her early years ‘work’. That or a focus on sport considering she seems to be very into sports
It’s weird. To me, these elderly people look happy to see her, compared with the staff, parents and kids she meets at schools and nurseries who often look bored by her. How she has the cheek, as a tax funded incredibly wealthy parent, to stand with parents who haven’t the money to feed their kids or heat their homes properly is beyond me.
It’s all navy. Saw other close up pics and yes those are navy & white buttons in her ears.
I feel like this had the potential to work if trousers had been straight cut, ankle length, not flared and draping the floor. It’s all so terribly matchy matchy. Needs to break up the head to toe monochrome look by experimenting with texture and slight changes in colour of the navy
Maybe a thinner belt, pastel blue clutch, smaller, real gold *rich girl* earrings and her pastel blue (Gianvito Rossi) shoes? Also as it was an old age home, I think a business chic elegant bun would have been more *professional*
I love a really dark navy, that’s why I like the top. The trousers needed to be narrower, like you say. These trousers that drag along the pavement are horrible, and they look bad on anyone. Why have they become such a thing. They seem to have been around for years now.
Oh yes 💙 I love navy. I look hideous in all black. It was The Duchess of Sussex who introduced me to the navy or denim, white, brown and black together look. Which is now a wardrobe colour palette and my personal professional style guide
Like this:
https://www.marieclaire.com.au/meghan-markle-low-rise-jeans
https://hollywoodlife.com/2019/09/12/meghan-markle-ends-maternity-leave-chic-outfit-pics/amp/
Thanks, Hannah. They are gorgeous photos of someone who knows how to dress well.
A couple notes.. I never realized that Lent was followed by any religions other than than R.C.?
Also… broke my heart to read the newspaper quote where they refer to Charlotte the spare. Her Uncle is breaking out of those shackles.
Lent is also followed by C of E protestants. We try to ‘do’ Lent but fail pretty quickly or pick something to lose that isn’t a great loss!!
Pancake day is totally wasted on this twig
Agree, I was going to point out the irony (or the sadness) of her making a pancake.
Errr.. you should see the bruised and battered pancake she served up just so her media buddies could get a photo/footage of her flipping a pancake.
Kate is killing herself to become Queen and by the time she gets to the throne the population she will rule over will be apathetic or largely anti-monarchy. All this to say Kate enjoys the deference seniors give her more than the seniors themselves. Its the seniors who support the monarchy. Anyone 40yrs old or younger leans toward republicanism.
I get the feeling she’s disrespected and ignored everywhere else in her life so the Senior’s respecting her title must feel good.
Also , I can see why the seniors angle works for Katie keen . Seniors expect nothing from her which is good because she has zero to give . She can sit there and stay In her zoned out state while pretending to listen to the seniors share some life lessons and stories. All end up happy. They feeling they had someone new to talk to and her being well her. They’re but not there . Win win
Sorry, petty, but … the fillers in her face accentuate the jowls and she looks like she’s storing nuts for the winter. The resting face is looking close to 60, honestly. Meghan would have brought something, baked a banana bread, something, right? And Kate could use a couple of stacks of pancakes, lots of butter and syrup, girl.
Maple 🍁 Syrup, Buck Wild 😂
I can’t 😆 lady ok I’m rotfl 🤣