Spectator: Duchess Meghan is ‘upset & overwhelmed’… by ‘South Park’

Just three weeks ago, the right-wing British publication The Spectator had a piece about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were dreadfully unpopular in California, they were never invited anywhere, Oprah “snubbed” them and their American dream has come crashing down because of British push-polling revealing their historic unpopularity with Waitrose shoppers. You get the idea – talking points were issued and the British right-wing media jumped at the chance to create a story to sneer at the Sussexes. It also revealed that after all this time, no one in Britain understands American culture, American celebrity or how Americans view the Sussexes, in general. Speaking of, the Spectator is now convinced that Duchess Meghan is super-upset by… South Park. Last week, South Park devoted an episode to the Sussexes, just as they devoted an episode to William and Kate years ago.
Harry and Meghan have yet to publicly speak about last week’s episode of South Park, presumably because they don’t have the staff left to formulate a press release. But California sources claim that Meghan has spent the last few days “upset and overwhelmed” about how she was portrayed.
If you’ve read anything about Harry and Meghan over the last three years, you’d think the pair would be delighted with how South Park parodied them. The entire episode, titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” gives them enough fodder to moan for a few more books… or Netflix documentaries… or Spotify podcasts. Meghan can cry about how she is a victim of misogyny and Harry can claim that this was all a narrative concocted by the big, bad press.
In fairness, South Park didn’t hold back. Meghan is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim,” by a brand manager during the episode. Later on, Harry has an awakening, realizing that their obsession with branding has made them “turn ourselves into products.” He claims that there will be, “no more magazines and Netflix shows, we can just live a normal life.” However, when he leaves, Meghan decides to stay — so the prince exits alone.
Ironically, after the episode aired, rumors began circulating that Harry and Meghan were so frustrated with the show that they are now “taking it out on each other.” At least their spousal disagreements are taking place in a nine-bedroom-sixteen-bathroom mansion. No awkward passings in the hallway for them.
Sources claim that Meghan, “is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all.” But for Meghan, this couldn’t have come at a worse time. The duchess is said to be “obsessed with her half-sister’s litigation.” Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle is suing her for defamation following their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The duchess had previously filed a motion to stop depositions in the case from taking place, but it was dismissed by Florida judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell earlier this month.
Then there’s a coronation. Meghan and Harry are supposedly “weighing up” whether they will attend or not, but according to sources close to her the duchess “feels excluded,” from the whole thing. Probably better to leave it then.
Aside from all of this, the pair have been made aware that nosey journalists, ahem, have been “poking around Archewell and asking serious questions about what they actually contribute.” This comes after the couple released a report tooting their own horn.
It’s like… the Spectator hires people to write histrionic fan-fic about what the Sussexes are doing and how miserable they are, and none of it has any connection to what’s really going on in Harry and Meghan’s lives, but the Spectator just publishes it anyway. It’s really embarrassing… for the British media. Even more so because other British outlets have now picked up this fan-fic and they’re using it to bash Meghan for it. A closed loop, an echo chamber of deranged storylines, all revealing their unhinged obsession with the Sussexes.
No she isn’t.
I just got to the part of “Spare” where Harry says Britons do seem to be more gullible than most of the world, in that they believe their tabloid press. And well. Yeah. I’ve seen British people I had clocked as intelligent and savvy swallow the dumbest lies about Meghan and Harry whole. I know plenty don’t too, like those who comment here regularly, but it’s a problem.
I was just going to ask if the British (or the majority of them) actually believe this 🐂💩. They don’t have the staff left to formulate a press release? No one with two brain cells would believe that.
As for their reaction to the SP episode, I’m sure they’re not nearly as upset about it as W&K are about theirs.
hmmm. Fox news, anyone. Even the Fox journalists, execs know how gullible a ton of americans are…
Yes, but those are particular Americans. WAY too many of them, but — how do I put this. Intelligent people do not believe Fox News. Whereas, as I said, I’ve seen otherwise intelligent, left-leaning Brits buy into crap about Harry and Meghan, and other tabloid targets, without thinking twice. There is a difference.
FOX news the organization owned by Murdoch that also owns the UK Sun and Times. Murdoch has been desperately trying to turn American News into tabloid news….just like it is in the UK
Well, to be fair, the UK is the only country I know where tabloids are seen as equal to legitimate news outlets like BBC. They are given daily platforms on morning and nightly news. That would be like the US giving TMZ and the Enquirer daily segments on our morning and nightly news shows.
The UK have been consuming a steady diet of crap their entire lives. They wouldn’t recognize responsible journalism if it smacked them in the face.
ETA: At least with Fox News, Americans have the option of avoiding it all together.
The crux of the matter is the fourth estate is tightly controlled and used as a tool by the wealthy to influence the masses and maintain the status quo. If people had their blinders off surely, they would oppose this crap.
I’m British & find that people claim the tabloids are trash but they eat it up. Not helped by fact that tabloid narratives are pushed everywhere & therefore lead the agenda. Imagine Biden writing articles in the enquirer or CNN reading out headlines from US weekly or the star (?) daily & having their stories on national radio daily
. That’s what we have in Britain so even if you avoid buying papers, clicking on tabloid websites- it seems to permeate the consciousness. US posters need to watch out as a few uk tabloids are moving into the US market & hiring for US offices 🙄
The story is completely made up like most H&M stories have been since they cut off palace leakers. But it shows what Meghan said on Oprah that even when she was quiet& didn’t leave the house – it didn’t stop thousand of articles being written about her. The media have built a model around Meghan content & as much as they claim she should shut up, her being quiet doesn’t stop them discussing her. That’s why despite my reservation about retreading old ground with the docuseries -I now see it’s important they put their side out.
The press want H&M to act on South Park or to be upset about it but why would they when South Park ep just repeated the same false misogynistic crap that the tabloids put out? I haven’t watched it but saw a clip that they even had the tabloid/royalist dream that Harry leaves Meghan. I mean I’m sure they’ve heard worse then that from Harry’s relatives let alone a satire show
This is an absolutely disgusting and deranged take on….well, everything relating to H&M. The dig about “not having staff” to issue a press release, journalists poking around Archewell, the mention of their bathrooms!!!
The british press just seem to be so obsessed with H&M and its beyond disturbing. THEY LEFT. THEY’RE JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU. Talk about someone else. If you want to dig into a charitable organization with questionable practices, W&K’s foundation is RIGHT THERE. Earthshot is RIGHT THERE. The Prince’s Foundation is RIGHT THERE.
I know–it’s so crazy and stalkerish. The British media are the crazy obsessed ex who won’t let go. It’s personal in an way that’s unprofessional. It’s nothing but Fox News over there–all of the media condones the lies that are told for the sake of ratings. This is a really dark chapter in the history of the royal family and the history of the British media. I just wonder how long this anti-Sussex campaign can be sustained. For 10 more years? 20? Will they still be whining about how “they can’t turn America against the Sussexes” 50 years from now? Will they be complaining that Harry and Meghan are taking attention away from the Wailes? Will they be claiming that Kate is the true geriatric beauty and not Meghan? Will they be counting wrinkles and comparing them? Will they be complaining that wrinkles are actually better because Kate has more of them?
It’s the idea that releasing a report about archwell is just them tooting their own horn. It’s called transparency. 🙄
Welp. I’m a broken record, but “histrionic fan fiction” is a very diplomatic way to characterize this unadulterated horse shit. It’s like, I could barely finish reading it because I was so stunned by the sheer mendacity in every line. My god. It IS embarrassing for the British press and consumers thereof because it’s so obviously and gleefully misstating American culture, the legal process and the Sussexes’ accomplishments within it.
Another bad fanfiction
They seem upset that Meghan hasn’t been outside and living/working in peace and they also seem pissed that no one in the American press is really talking about the South Park episode. This is wishful thinking at its finest. They want a reaction and I’m sure they’ve been asked for comment from all those tabloids and still no response. The problem is that the press have lost control of the Sussexes and keeping trying to get it back. They can’t use the kids, taxpayer excuse, polls etc. Literally no one cares about this South Park episode except them. It’s laughable. They know that Samantha Markle case will likely be dismissed as well. This seems like true desperation.
Exactly. The funny thing is last month the press didn’t know where she was and now we’re supposed to believe that they know what she thinks about South Park and Scammy’s lawsuit. This piece just screams desperation.
So true! To think they had control/first Dib of any Sussex content in the palm of their ✋️ and just….threw it all away in less than 2 years. All because of their cockiness, arrogance, and just an overall stupidity of putting all their eggs in the “abuse Meghan (& Harry) at all cost, and never give her room to breathe” basket!
The Windsors promised the British media that they will have unlimited access to abuse the Sussexes in exchange for hiding the rest of the family’s skeletons, but the Sussexes rejected said abuse, and took their power back and bounced, all in a span of 18 months!
You’re so right @truthSF, it must kill them to know they had first access and as you said, threw it away. All bc they could not stop bullying and demeaning her and really just thought she would take it.
FORBES magazine over here wrote an article about the episode and talked about how one-sided and stupid it was—a missed chance to point out the gullibility and obsessiveness of a particularly vitriolic and uneducated segment of the populous. And how it ended up unwittingly dredging up the 2011/12 South Park episode about Peggington, who tears off Kate’s arm and pegs himself in public!
“Meghan can cry about how she is a victim of misogyny and Harry can claim that this was all a narrative concocted by the big, bad press.” She IS a victim of misogyny and the SP episode DID rely on the narrative concocted by the press and not what H&M have actually said. But, if H&M point out the simple truth, they are “crying”. What is the economic line where it is okay for somebody to fight back against abuse? Very poor with no house, a tiny house, middle class…?
Right? She IS a victim of misogyny. Like what even is this? They really want Meghan to be upset and overwhelmed and crying. Like they want her to feel bad for existing. It’s some evil shit.
Exactly. Even if she was initially bothered by it to some degree, that wouldn’t be an unreasonable response considering what’s actually being made fun of: her not silently allowing abusive behaviors to destroy her, and her continuing to exist and work afterward. Misogynists never seem to realize that gleefully calling women out for that isn’t some kind of win, it just shows their childish, sadistic side.
It wouldn’t be surprising if it didn’t bother her though. This show hasn’t been relevant since the Bush administration and is the work of two republican men who seem to be stuck at 16.
BM are toddlers screaming for attention. Or Eddie from AbFab throwing a tantrum
Makes you wonder how low their bank accounts are these days. They’re desperate for the Sussex’s to respond or show their faces.
Yep. Harry and especially Meghan being quiet and living peacefully is making them antsy. Meghan is also being quiet disrupts their narratives and they need money. Poor babies 😂 all those royal podcasters want a sighting so bad because the others are so boring.
BRIT your so right, I AM a Brit and I’m so sick of their narrative about harry and meghan. They are obviously suffering withdrawal symptoms because they can’t see or get near Harry or Megan. I honestly think there are editors and reporters running around pulling their hair out because they don’t know what to write next. Knowing Harry and Megan they both probably laughed their assd off IF they did see it, and if they didn’t, they really don’t care because they know the media is after a reaction. How I would love to see just one reporter, British or American write an article asking how Kate and William reacted to the episode about them! Now as for sniffing around Archwell. Archwell have published their accounts, funny how the media didn’t comment very much then. But my biggest fear here, is that the media know the only way they can hurt Harry and Megan is to go after the things they support, like their Archwell foundation and invictus. They know that would destroy both of them to lose those. But equally important, it would destroy all of the good work Harry and Megan have done and still do. The British rags don’t care about anything unless it’s making them money. I’m so bloody ashamed of the British rags and the British side of the Royal family
The spectator knows what every other British publication does— nothing sells like H and M stories. No one wants to read about Kate’s few charities or William shearing sheep. Also few want to read Spectator’s Tory stanning. But the Montecito pair? People will read right-wing half-baked dreck about that. Best reaction is to tune these pubs out and laugh at their desperate attempt at click bait. They’re no Oprah or Netflix or Spotify.
The Spectator definitely knows this, that’s why Harry and Meghan are the only royals that appear on their header. Like the Forbes article said, South Park missed an opportunity to poke fun at the obsessive british media and their followers. Their reaction to this episode only proves their downright weird and violent obsession with the Sussexes. But when your creators are mostly old white men, then of course calling a 10 year veteran “dumb” and his double-majored Northwestern graduate wife “stupid” and “a bitch” is considered comedy. This type of global bullying is how people take their lives. I’m glad Meghan is in a better place and she protects her mental health by not reading all of this but Harry knows everything that’s written about them.
Why do I have the feeling her reaction was “South Park is still on?”
Yes! :)))
Ditto. It was definitely my reaction.
The woman who had to buy the couch for the royal cottage is phased at 20 seconds on SP?!?
God I hope she left it there for the next person.
@B – that was my first thought. Meghan survived years in that royal/tabloid hellhole – I think she can handle South Park.
Because it rings true. She is too busy to care.
What did I just read? Is the biggest fanfic ever written about Harry and Meghan? It has to be up there with Camilla Tominey’s latest piece. And why are they expecting Harry and Meghan to put out a statement about South Park? The British press are so desperate to hear from Harry and Meghan. But last month they were begging Harry and Meghan to shut up.
You know you are on the right side of history and are doing amazingly well when an entire country obsesses over you. The Sussexes are living their best lives and dreams in California and the gutter outlets can not handle not being privy to their thoughts and moves. I love this for them and as Harry mentioned in Harry and Meghan, they are moving forth and Californian is home to him, his wife and children. The SP spoof is done and gone and as we all know those type of shows as well as late night shows only target folks that are the “now” and will generate the most views.
Harry’s book and the documentary really destroyed the press regarding the Sussexes and their story. They’ll never admit though. Harry and Meghan leaving was truly the best thing in hindsight.
It destroyed the press narrative but when the British media parrots all the same talking points some people will still get caught up in the lies.
It’s a double edged sword for Meghan especially. When she keeps quiet it leaves a massive vaccum where the British tabloids can make up any lie about her and it goes unchallenged. Sometime US press picks it up sometimes they don’t.
Luckily most of this stays in the tabloids so it doesn’t reach a massive audience outside of the UK. But my god it’s literally all opinion taken as fact. Unbelievable
Please flood the Meghan hashtag with some truth instead of repeating tabloid talking points.
Duchess Meghan has not uttered a single word to the public or press or been seen in public since December of last year! The British racist hate propaganda machine is working overtime on someone’s orders, Peggy and cowmilla are my guess.
God, I pity Brits. I’m sorry to those here, who are aware, but what a sad little life to lead. Spiralling down the economic toilet bowl and zombie marching along behind a right wing press that feeds such obvious and psychotic lies and just eating it all up. I’d say what a sad state it’s become, but maybe it was always like that?
No I think they are projecting on the Sussexes what Peg and Can’t are feeling about the South Park episode about them being brought up again. More crap to cover Peg and Can’t not having any kind of love or chemistry for one another. Have to go after Harry and Meg and say they are angry at each other. Pure filth from the bm.
This. 100% projection. The Cambridges are furious that their old episode was brought up again and #princeofpegging started trending.
Meghan talks. British media: HOW DARE SHE SPEAK?
Meghan appears in public: British media: HOW DARE THAT ATTENTION SEEKER APPEAR IN PUBLIC?
Meghan silent. British media: HOW DARE SHE REMAIN SILENT!
Meghan stays home. British media: HOW DARE THAT ATTENTION SEEKER NOT SEEK ATTENTION!
I wish the British people would start rejecting this nonsense. Because someone else will be a target next–another woman, likely a woman of color. Don’t British women care about misogyny? Do they just take this shit? (Yes, you can come back and ask if Americans just take gun violence–no, we don’t. But I’m fine as an American with it being called out. It should be called out and often!)
LANNE, I’M British and I bloody care, I’m so sick of it. I mentioned the other week that I have written letter after letter to the Daily Mirror and none were published, so I tried an experiment. Myself and( if I remember correctly) it was 9 or 10 of my friends, and family, ALL sent a letter to the Daily Mirror speaking out against the treatment of Harry and Megan on the same day
NOT ONE was published, and even after another letter, this in the form of an official complaint, nothing was done and no reply. It seems they won’t give up and treat them as cash machines
I can’t tell if the BM actually think South Park is some powerful cultural barometer in America or if they are just pretending. SP hasn’t been relevant since the early 2000’s, and unlike the rest of his family, Harry is smart enough not to Streisand effect the whole thing by commenting.
Honestly, compared to the unhinged nastiness of the British media, South Park is pretty mild. I’m much more troubled by Jeremy Clarkson publishing his sick revenge fantasies.
Sounds like that island is a propaganda state similar to North Korea, China and Russia.
I know we joke but they are well on their way. When England finally loses the entire Commonwealth they will become a hermit kingdom just like North Korea with William as their dictator.
Nah. More oligarchy, and certainly not as bad as North Korea. I also hope that the citizens can turn things around, though it’s going to take fighting their press as well as their government. But it’s not like the Brits are known for being a quiescent people, historically.
It is and it’s getting worse. They are even putting a bill through parliament trying to ban demonstrations and strikes!
The media is protected by law on free speech and free press and to what end.. to produce garbage .
Rumors that there’s tension between Meghan and Harry? Where are those rumors coming from? The fevered dreams of the rota? They’re making up some lies. Whew.
SP would make an episode about everyone who brings in clicks. Simple as that. In other words, this episode is the proof of H&M popularity. Typical celebrity culture. American celebrity culture, not British. MO.
Harry and Meghan do not care.
If anything, Meghan was “upset and overwhelmed” by how unfunny SP has become.
And any argument with Harry over this was probably:
M: “South Park really has gone downhill. I can’t believe these arevthe same people who wrote ‘Blame Canada'”
H: “I always preferred ‘What Would Brian Boitano do?'”
M: “What!? How could you!?”
I’m so sure Harry and Meghan are that pressed about a show that has a piece of 💩 as it’s Christmas character.
Must be mistaking them for Pegs and Waity again…..
I’m going to be honest and admit that I love South Park. I loved it when it began (although when I see early episodes now, I’m like “I thought this was funny??”), then I went through a period where I lost interest in it, and I’d say about 3-4 years ago I sort of rediscovered it, and I think it’s better than ever. I absolutely acknowledge that it has been extremely problematic on occasion, the JLo episode was racist AF. The Mormon episode, on the other hand, was surprisingly open-minded. I also think it’s worth mentioning that the “worst”I character, the one with the most deplorable world view, is Cartman. Cartman and his bigoted views are almost always regarded by the other characters with the contempt that they deserve. think that the creators have matured and been focusing more on satirizing people’s CHOICES. In fact, I think South Park is better than ever, and WAY less problematic. I mean, the show has had 26 seasons(!!!) A show meant to make fun of people is going to have some problematic moments in 26 seasons. But those moments are fewer and farer between these days.
Regarding the Harry & Meghan episode, I am an ardent supporter of them, yet I would have had NO problem with South Park making fun of them, If the episode HAD BEEN FUNNY. It was NOT, it was weak, very VERY weak. I would say the same thing about the Will & Kate episode only because in 2011, Wills sexual fetishes were hardly on the radar of the average viewer, and so the pegging Kate’s arm would have just seemed gratuitous.
And I SERIOUSLY doubt that Meghan is stressing about friggin SOUTH PARK. Certain people just want the satisfaction of imagining that the episode actually DOES say something about her popularity in the US, and that she knows it, and is just boo-hooing non stop about it. When we know that the episode indicates exactly fuck-all about Americans opinion of her.
“Certain people just want the satisfaction of imagining that the episode actually DOES say something about her popularity in the US”
This is why they’re annoyed. It DOES say something about their popularity in the US – that they are public figures that people are interested in despite South Park characters crying they just don’t care, lol.
It’s like what other people said in the other post. All it does is show their cultural presence if South Park decided they were notable enough to be commenting on.
This is a show that had Cartman cook a teenager’s parents into a pot of chili, everyone knows what this show is about, lol. It’s not exactly the same as something like António Guterres going up on a podium at the UN and blasting them, which is how the papers and “news sources” about them suing are treating it.
The reports about “suing” are the same ones that people went on about when Tom Bower’s book came out and so many other nonsensical things. Everyone was saying they’d sue then too. Of course they didn’t, and they won’t now.
oh you’re absolutely correct that the episode DOES say that Americans are interested in H&M, I was just saying that it doesn’t indicate anything about people’s OPINIONS of them, the fact that they were portrayed negatively.
the fact is that South Park is a show that makes fun of people. certainly some deserve it more than others, but if a celebrity or a politician or a royal or whoever is portrayed on South Park, it WILL be a negative portrayal. that is a GIVEN. No one is portrayed on South Park in a way that is flattering, EVER. So the fact that H& M were portrayed in an unflattering way is par for the course with that show. it says nothing about the majority of American opinions.
No I totally understood! It’s just funny.
Seriously, like I said, people are always trying to say they’ll sue with every parody or negative story about them. They aren’t going to, it’s just clickbait.
This episode wasn’t even really that bad…or funny. They’ve done better parodies of public figures, my favorite was the Crossing Over John Edwards one as “the biggest douche in the universe” with the Miss America song, LOL.
This! They had the opportunity to take funny parts in Harry’s book and use it to their advantage like other American comedians but instead they got all of their jokes directly from the same tabloids that are known for lying and manipulating.
Why are they so obsessed with them?!? I mean, I know why ($$$$$), but geez. They left the UK 3 years ago. They’re like stalkers.
They’re obsessed with H&M because almost ALL of the remaining royals are boring as hell, and don’t sell magazines or get clicks. I’m getting bored just writing about them.
What made the tabloids such juicy reading in the past, was the fact that they had ACCESS to a world closed off to 99.9999% of us. That and the fact that people used to be much more awed and impressed by royals, and the tabloids probably felt like the royals were sharing their lives with the readers. People want to read about H&M, but they know the tabloids have no access to them. I think more and more people are starting to view tabloid stories about H&M with some skepticism. Mostly young people, but who cares about the 90 year old royalists, anyway?
They are desperate for a response ….or something from Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan please continue to ignore them.
BRF also wants them to say or do something to take the focus away from the minor and major scandals.
This will truly never stop…not until they find another “Diana and Meghan” if that ever comes along.
So with that in mind anyone have ideas of how Meghan can counter this?
They are just making up sht and it’s sent to print. No sources just vibes. How does she fight against this?
Does she do kardashian style briefing or leave it alone?
I realized after Oprah, Netflix and Spare that a lot of normal people have no idea what Meghan and Harry had been going through. So maybe not everyone believes or sees the fanfics but still..
what can she do? or maybe the question is how should I respond? without an audience they wouldn’t be writing any of this.
They should just continue to ignore it. Deprive them of oxygen until they die off or move onto another subject.
I wouldn’t be surprised if a fair number of tabloid writers will have to pivot because the Sussex money train has dried up for them and they need to seek new sources of income.
so interesting how these people praise the “never complain, never explain” when it’s Charles, William, Andrew and Camilla, but they have such a problem when H&M choose not to respond.
the tabloids are trying to goad them into engaging. Harry and Meghan are so much smarter than that.
“Harry and Meghan have yet to publicly speak about last week’s episode of South Park, presumably because they don’t have the staff left to formulate a press release.”
Ugh this part. The constant drip drip drip of ‘have yet to reply… have yet to speak’ They told everyone they would no longer reply. That’s why they’re not replying!!
They accuse H&M of a hypocritical “worldwide privacy tour” but can’t stand them actually being private. They’re now insulting them for keeping their word.
Rapunzel/One of the Mary’s; right???? lol!!! 😂
Also that sad sack Tom Bower was clearly TRYING very very hard, to get sued by H&M. The sheer number of verifiable LIES (is that an oxymoron?) in his book, lies that can be EASILY demonstrated to be so, by 30 second Google searches, were intended to provoke a law suit, a ridiculous plan concocted by him and his tabloid buddies, no doubt due to the fact that the tabloids are becoming increasingly desperate for fodder, ever since their access was effectively cut off, samurai style, by H&M. that is the only possible reason that I could see for the HUNDREDS of RIDICULOUS lies in that sad little man’s book.
PS- do you think it caused him ACTUAL physical pain, to see Harry’s book sales eclipse his in approximately the first 0.3 SECONDS it was on sale? I like to think it did, ESP since he didn’t get the lawsuit he and the tabloids wanted, and all he’s left with is a joke of a book that will serve only to destroy any credibility he might have actually had at one point.
Tom Bower forgot that Meghan is way smarter than him. She knows his strategy and the only way to counter it is to ignore the old man. Now he ends up the laughingstock. Meghan is unbowed.
I was just happy to see the bathroom count has not lost it’s appeal 🤣🤣🤣
Unfortunately, it appears a whole “hate Meghan” cottage industry has been created in the UK to “expose her” and protect the monarchy (aka racist, patriarchal status quo) and continue to make money off her back with pay per click views (saving royal reporter jobs). This will be an ongoing battle for them for years to come, at least until W&Ks kids grow up because Lord knows their parents do not have the charisma needed for their roles in this modern age. I hear the Dutch and Swedish royals are far more charismatic. Anyway, it’s so interesting that the UK media never really come as hard for Harry as they do Meghan, even though their whole situation was by his lead. Nope, all their ire is always for Meghan. In their eyes, Harry is the poor gullible doofus who got duped by the evil, Black seductress. The misogynoir of it all.
Meghan is definitely not upset by this fan fiction. Because she doesn’t care anymore what these tabloids say. She’s numbed and immune. And this is what the tabloids are boiling mad about. They cannot shake Meghan no matter what they throw at her to give them her attention. Meghan says FU all !
If Meghan has even watched “South Park”–EVER–let alone now as the mother two young children, I’ll eat a tiara….
I bet she probably HAS seen South Park. So what?? Who hasn’t??
I doubt its preferred viewing for her kids, but I would bet the meager contents of my bank account that Meghan has absolutely seen South Park.