Oh, wow, ‘South Park’ made fun of Prince William & Kate too??

It’s really amazing to watch the Sussex Squad turn the tables on the British media and the royal rota. This week, royal reporters were crowing about the latest episode of South Park, which made fun of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reporters believed that South Park is the hottest, most relevant show in America, and the show’s lampooning of the Sussexes was some kind of sign that “America hates Harry and Meghan.” The Daily Mail even commissioned a new column by Maureen Callahan, screeching about how the Sussexes are “laughingstocks” in America because of South Park. Which makes the Sussex Squad’s receipts even funnier – apparently, South Park already lampooned Prince William and Kate in an episode several years back:

Basically, Thursday morning was full of royalists screaming about the Sussexes and South Park, and then by the afternoon, they all shut the hell up because the squad dragged out the old SP clip and got you-know-what trending yet again. I’m more convinced than ever that Ol’ Peg’s habits are an open secret in the British and American media (and have been for years). Anyway, it goes both ways – if you believe that South Park’s lampooning of the Sussexes said something about Harry and Meghan’s popularity, you’ve got to keep that same energy for what SP said about Will and Kate. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

I guess the Daily Fail got a call from the Palace to change the headline 🤣#PrinceOfPegging pic.twitter.com/pymWOLr7j3 — Enigma x (@enigmax110) February 16, 2023

I question whether it is the goal of the rota to absolutely destroy the welfare royals because they keep embarrassing them in their attempts to attack the Sussexes. They really shouldn't be in the business of gotchas not when a whole Internet generation can produce receipts. pic.twitter.com/N8l2wfDRYk — HRH Tanya, The Duchess of Canada (@ladyrocksavage) February 16, 2023