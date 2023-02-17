DM: Meghan Markle made a ‘Princess Kate’ reference in 2014, omg!!

This week, the Daily Mail was desperate for news about the Duchess of Sussex, so they dusted off a 2014 post from Meghan’s old blog, The Tig. When the British media learned that Prince Harry was dating Meghan in 2016, they dug through The Tig and turned every blog post into a blaring headline, including the fact that Meghan had a popular lifestyle blog in the first place. Well, suddenly in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, the Mail is newly enraged that Meghan referenced “Princess Kate” in 2014. Don’t you realize that this is the smoking gun which proves that Meghan was “lying” when she said she didn’t google or know much about the Windsors?? So instead of covering that Mail post specifically, here’s an excerpt from Vanity Fair’s coverage:
In 2014, Meghan Markle started a blog called The Tig, where she posted regularly about lifestyle topics and current events. Though she shut down the website in April 2017, six months after her relationship went public, the posts were preserved on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and occasionally tidbits will recirculate. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail brought back a 2014 entry she published referencing Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, citing it as evidence that Meghan couldn’t have been telling the truth when she said she didn’t know much about the royals before she met Prince Harry.
In the introduction to a blog entry where she interviewed Princess Alia Al Senussi, a descendent of Libyan royalty who works in the art world, Meghan mentioned that as a child she loved tough princesses like She-Ra from the ’80s cartoon, She-Ra: Princess of Power. She also mentioned that the idea of a “princess” still exerts power on adults too. “Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” she wrote. “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”
You might think that calling her future sister-in-law “Princess Kate” might be a sign that Meghan didn’t actually know too much about royal forms of address… But to the Mail, this “suggests that she not only knew exactly who the royals were—but that she’d also formed several very strong opinions about the Monarchy and its many traditions, years before she met her future husband.”
The idea that Meghan held “very strong opinions” about her future husband and his family originates in a statement Meghan made during the March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, when the duchess said that, as an American, she didn’t actually know too much about what joining the family would entail. “I didn’t do any research about what that would mean,” Meghan said. “I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”
[From Vanity Fair]
I’ll admit, when Meghan said that to Oprah, I didn’t really believe her either. How can you date someone famous without Googling him? But as time goes on and Meghan explained further in the Netflix series (and as Harry explains in Spare), I sort of understand where she was coming from and what she meant – she didn’t research Harry because she believed he was as he presented himself to her, because she wanted to get to know him the old-fashioned way. She also just believed whatever Harry told her, and he would instruct her on how to greet his family, what to wear, etc. She didn’t feel the need to do research because Harry was teaching her what HE thought she needed to know.
At this point, as I said, I do believe that Meghan kind of came into the institution blind, with a somewhat narrow, simplistic understanding of what everything meant. I think when Meghan met Harry, she had a general idea of the identities of Harry, William, Kate and QEII, but as an American, no, she didn’t understand the monarchy or “the system.”
156795, Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships. Queens, New York – Wednesday September 7, 2016.
156795, Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships. Queens, New York – Wednesday September 7, 2016.
78048, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK- Thursday May 17, 2012. Meghan Markle attends the USA Network Upfront 2012 at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City.
108416, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Monday November 11, 2013. Meghan Markle arrives for 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' premiere at Leicester Square in London.
108954, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday November 19, 2013. Meghan Markle attends The Fourth Annual London Global Gift Gala at the ME Hotel in London.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet guests during the interval of a commemorative concert in aid of mental health charities at Central Hall, Storey's Gate, Westminster.
Meghan Markle attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event at Pier 36 on May 16, 2013 in New York City.
West Hollywood, CA – 01/24/2013 ELLE Women In Television Celebration Presented By Hearts On Fire Diamonds And Wella Professionals
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
-SDL_5300
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: West Hollywood, California, United States
When: 24 Jan 2013
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
October 10, 2011: Meghan Markle attending The 2011 Distinguished Entertainment Industry Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Mandatory Credit: INFevents.com Ref: infuslv-07/Orken|sp|
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States
When: 10 Oct 2011
Credit: INFevents.com
I think Meghan is a very smart woman who likes to be prepared, and that’s why I have a hard time believing she wouldn’t have been trying to find everything out. I can understand wanting to get to know Harry on a personal level, but she strikes me as the sort of person who would want to know as much as she could about protocols, etc. I guess she figured Harry would fill her in (and I love him but he didn’t do a great job there lol).
but she said she didn’t know a lot about them, not that she wasn’t aware of the
their existence!! this is as dumb as being like “the picture of her outside Buckingham proves she wanted to be a princess all along!”
There is too much misinformation about supposed royal “protocol” on line for googling to be any help. Most of the supposed “protocol” was invented for Meghan. I’m sure PH told her that what the tabloids printed about that was lies. TQ claimed there was no protocol.
@Equality
Thank you for this comment. I have found myself asking why she didn’t do more research on the ins and outs of the family once she became involved with Harry, but you’re absolutely right. Where would she have done this research? What level of accuracy? (Which makes sense as the institution thrives in mystery.) She really had no way of knowing beyond Harry who was like a fish in water- too familiar with it to see it.
Maybe what she meant was that she didn’t know much about their actual state of emotional maturity.
lol maybe it’s just me, but I would have wanted to know everything I could and Meghan strikes me as someone who likes to be similarly prepared. I would have been reading and asking tons of questions. to each their own.
maybe we can at least agree that going in blind didn’t really service her very well?
There is no amount of preparation that Meghan could have done that would have stopped the racist media and the jealous family members feeding the media with false stories.
Besides every protocol breach Meghan was accused of doing had been done by kate earlier without comment . Oh wait except for the flashing multiple times during engagements , that was just Kate.
@arizona
Princess Diana, an aristocrat who grew up around the royals and knew them socially went on record that she had ZERO idea on what was required of her. They left her to sink or swim. There is no amount of research Meghan could have done to prepare herself.
Thank you NIC919 for saying everything as it was. The so called protocols that Meghan was accused of going against were things that Kate and other royals had done previously without complaints, so how likely were they actually protocols? Where exactly was she supposed to find the list of actual royal protocols? It seems to me that if an institution has protocols, they would also have access to those protocols readily available for newcomers. Harry mentioned how Meghan was attacked when she entered the car in front of the Queen on their solo engagement even though it was the Queen who told her to enter first and the Queen offered her blanket soon after they were both in the car. It seems to me that the Queen would be more aware of what can or cannot be done in the royal family, so if she didn’t care why should others? It is obvious that they created these ridiculous protocols as a way to attack Meghan and not because they actually exist.
There is no way on earth that Meghan or anyone would EVER get an understanding of royal protocols through British tabloid media. That requires an insider. And there is no one more inside than Harry. So I don’t fault Meghan at all for trusting Harry would get her up to speed.
And while I think Harry occasionally dropped the ball, I think it’s partially because he really didn’t understand what royal WOMEN had to do, but also he never imagined his family would react the way they did by going out of their way to set traps and make life difficult for her.
@Snuffles but honestly even that…. he knew how challenging it was for his mother, who was both British and an aristocrat, and he didn’t think maybe he should prepare his American girlfriend? he dropped the ball a lot, IMO.
@Snuffles — agreed. @Arizona — Harry didn’t really grasp the magnitude of the challenges Diana faced because he was still a little boy, and the real mad rush of tabloid harassment didn’t start until Diana and Charles separated. Americans don’t have the intense interest and fascination about the BRF that the British do. Heck, I’m Canadian and old but I didn’t have any idea that the BRF and tabloids were that horrible. I’m sure Harry told her to ignore the tabloid trash and guided her on certain protocols, but nobody could have predicted the unabashed racism and hatred of Meghan that came at her from the rota and her own godawful in-laws. Also, Harry was pretty much sequestered as the spare and was only trotted out for special occasions, so in a sense he wasn’t really an insider with vast amounts of knowledge. He was, as a result, kind of naïve about the minutia surrounding marrying into the BRF.
Meghan was attacked for being a woman who had an opinion and for being American and not lily white. She did not breach any protocol. They made all of that up.
Harry couldn’t prepare Meghan for the racism she was facing because his family had never treated any of his other girlfriends that badly.
I don’t understand why people think Googling would have helped her “know” them. She as an actress probably fundamentally understood that being in the public eye is one long telephone game, and that things get twisted or flat out made up. I’m not even on social media, and I know I would rather speak to people who know the person I’m dating and maybe would look at their Twitter or Instagram to see if they have made some concerning comments or reposted some problematic memes. I’m not relying on someone who spent 5 minutes with them, or worse never met them for who they are as a person. Also, with her mentioning “Princess Kate” they act like she said she lived hermetically sealed. There was no way in late 2010 and early 2011 you were missing the wall-to-wall media coverage about that damn wedding.
@Arizona: She was just going on a date, she wasn’t doing a research paper
I’m talking about when it became serious. it still seems strange to me that she wouldn’t want to know more about his family once she realized she really wanted to date this person.
although if we’re being honest, I think most of us would do some research if we were going on “just a date” with an incredibly famous person who happened to be royalty. hell, most of us look at their Instagram and Facebook, right? lol.
Meghan was savvy enough to know that Googling someone like Harry would take her down a rabbit hole of mostly sensationalized garbage and opinion pieces by people with an axe to grind or a buck to make. She likely didn’t trust the sources and wanted to get to know Harry on her own without her feelings being tainted by reading salacious gossip.
@Arizona it sounds like you have not read Spare or even listened to the interview. They looked at each others Insta before meeting and chatting. They were connected by Victoria, looked through each others Instagram, liked what they saw and started chatting, for hours. Just stop spreading lies.
It’s obvious some are trying to ignore the racism that was going on here. They were always moving the goalposts for Meghan because they were never going to accept her.
Meghan actually handled the engagements quite well and was a great speaker. Was Harry supposed to prepare her for William and Kate being insecure jerks?
Harry seemed pretty surprised by some of William and Kate’s actions so even he wasn’t prepared for them being massive insecure jerks. Getting upset bc you weren’t given an Easter present? Who even does that? Sure, some people may do so, but it wasn’t a tradition Harry had ever done with them before. So yeah there was no anticipating for that as @nic919 says.
@RoyalBlue, Harry discovered Meghan on his friend, Violet von Westenholz’s Snapchat/ Instagram (Violet has a sister named Victoria). Harry grew up knowing Violet because their fathers were good friends.
That is why so many people thing they ‘know’ someone, because they Google them. Please. I believe her because I have seen first hand that bias, someone is into something and they share and you say you have never heard about it and they think you are telling a lie. Plus, she perhaps wanted to get to know Him without everybody’s internet words and opinions filling her head.
I’m a regular ol’ Jane Smith and I don’t google people I date. If a mutual friend was trying to set me up with someone I’m not doing all that extra work coz I trust my friend’s judgement. She did have a look at his instagram tho to get a sense of who he was and things he was interested in.
Harry wrote that she didn’t recognize Andrew (despite being friends with his daughter, going to the palace on a trip when she was younger, and following Kate’s wedding) as proof she didn’t Google them so that implies that she didn’t have a basic understanding of who was in the family. She could recognize the queen and Charles but not her other son? That level of unfamiliarity is much harder to reconcile.
Lindsay, it’s not hard to reconcile at all. For those who were around during the Chuck and Di marriage and divorce, we know about Andrew because he married Fergi. I’m not talking about children knowing, but the adults did if they bothered to read those articles. Andrew just doesn’t hit the radar, so I’m not at all surprised she didn’t recognize him. Americans just don’t rate the brf very high on the “things I want to know” list. That’s something that the brf and bm struggle with, because they think everyone in the world must follow the brf. Nope.
@lindsay, unless she was visiting at Eugenie’s and met Andrew, how would she know who he is? Millions of tourists pose in front of palaces everyday and WanK’s wedding was a huge pop culture moment in 2011. Elizabeth and Charles are monarchs, the rest are irrelevant. If born and raised British citizens think Charles is the queen’s husband and don’t know about Andrew and Edward, how was she supposed to know about them?
@Lindsay – Outside of the UK who would know any of the other members of the royal family? Just because our media is saturated with them, it doesn’t necessarily follow that other countries are as interested. Of course in Britain Andrew would be recognised as TQ’s favourite but, until the Epstien scandal and his disastrous interview I doubt many outside of the UK even knew his existence. I found it funny that Meghan thought TQ had “someone to mind her bag.” 😆 😆 😆
Legit did not know who Andrew was until Meghan came onto the scene and I started paying attention to royal gossip. Think there was a Tampa newspaper article about Epstein and Andrew might have been mentioned in it? Maybe there was a VF article around that time? But this was before I read CB regularly and I wouldn’t have a clue what the man looked like. Never doubted for a second that Meghan didn’t know who Andrew was.
I find it fascinating that people are so desperate to label Meghan a liar? Like, analysing every single word looking for an in consistency or something that’s ‘hard to reconcile’. Sure, Jan. We know 💯 that Bill, Cathy, Cams and Charles have all lied repeatedly. But going after M is everyone’s fav sport. And her own honesty is what exposes her.
She saw him in context with the queen, at his house. I would understand if she couldn’t recognize him in a grocery store or not knowing his name. She had been dating his nephew and friends with his daughter. She would have to lack curiosity and imagination to still claim if she didn’t have a vauge idea of the key players at that point. That isn’t just “taking Harry’s word for it.” I don’t find it believable she thought Andrew was an assistant at that point. Either she mislead him or the story isn’t true.
If you are making telling your story your credibility matters.
Lindsay, why is it so important to you to have to believe that Meghan knew who Andrew was? It’s truly not a big deal. In fact, I wonder how many people in the US still don’t know who Andrew is? I suspect more than we know.
Can’t say I have ever been that curious about friends’ parents (not since I was a child anyway) or about the uncle of anyone I dated.
Lindsay so the fact that Bill, Cathy, Charles and Cam lie pretty consistently to the people who pay their bills is fine, totally fine, but this thing that you can’t in any way PROVE is a lie, is getting you twisted?
She was friendly with Eug but they’re adults, living in different countries, why would she know her father? I have loads of friends I’ve known for 30 years and I have no idea who their parents are or were.
Talk about grasping at straws and looking desperate. She didn’t meet him first, then TQ came in and Andy was forgotten. But make your bfd about it.
The description in the book was that Andrew walked the queen out the door. He was giving assistant vibes, which is hilarious.
She looked through his Instagram feed, and he did the same for her. He first saw her, then got connected and then reached out to her, and she responded. What is so hard to comprehend about that.
It’s almost like they understand Kitty stalked Willnot until he married her because no one else was interested in his lazy, entitled ass, and they desperately want Meghan to be an even creepier stalker, so everyone just keeps pretending about the Wails’ marriage. And by that I mean that they have one.
It’s killing these people that Harry and Meghan are actually in love, eating them alive from the inside out.
Christine, exactly that. I couldn’t have said it better.
@Lindsay keeps lying by saying M “was friends with Eugenie” before she met H. This in untrue.
As explained in Spare, M met Eugenie DURING the secret period of H&M dating. Eugenie (and Jack, her then boyfriend/now husband) was the first of H’s relatives that H introduced her to. And the only one they socialized with, as per the halloween costume party.
So by the time M met betty for the first time at RandyAndy’s crib, it could be said: Eugenie and Jack…..whom M had met before.”
Meghan said in the Oprah interview that she knew Eugenie before she met Harry. Since Eugenie & Bea are friendly with Misha Nonoo, possibly Meg met Eugenie through Misha. It must have been Misan Harriman who introduced Meg to Violet von Westenholz. Meg very well could have also met Eugenie through Violet, prior to Harry seeing Meg & Violet interacting on Snapchat.
What is important to take into account is that Meg had a full, busy life and career in Hollywood and Toronto before her path crossed with mutual friends of Harry’s. Meg was not spending her free time obsessing over any royals prior to meeting Harry. LOL!
I believe Meghan for the simple reason that if she had Googled Harry she would have never dated him. Not after all the Nazi costume, drunken party, and girlfriend track record stories. Meghan would have found him undesirable. I’m glad she got to know the real Harry first. Furthermore, she could have done all the research on that family and it’s protocol and it wouldn’t have made a bit of difference. When there is one set of rules set aside only for her it was never going to work. To them, everything she did was wrong. That is until it gets copied by Kate.
This is where I DO believe her. There isn’t a manual (and if there is – it’s not posted online or found at a local bookshop). There is NO way that even if she had done research, that she would have found out anything useful at all.
Why would Meghan know that she would be required to curtsey to Harry’s grandmother in an informal meeting? Im a Brit & i had no idea royals curtsey to each other & still find it hard to believe.
During the recent funerals the amount of Brits who didnt know who various royals were was hilarious- there were lots of SM posts about it. This is a good example https://twitter.com/bookedbusy/status/1597554371528888320/video/1
Most Brits I know only see certain royal news when theres a big wedding, baby or theres a massive scandal like Epstein/Andrew & there’s wall to wall coverage. So many are really indifferent to them which helps them get away with a lot.
And reminder Meghan said she didnt know much about Harry. She might have caught things like hanging with Michelle at invictus as that seemed to have coverage in the US but didnt mean she would know enough about his character etc. if I had mutual friend I would just ask them the tea rather than relying on random google searches
Thank you @abritguest! To this day, that is forever one of my favorite clips. Charles? Where’s he been all this time? And I thought he was the queen’s man! Will never get over this clip😂😂😂
Real talk: Does anyone think eg Kate, Autumn, Sophie etc researched the BRF? I know Kate & Sophie were around them for a long time before they married but i can’t really see it. My guess is when you are connecting at those levels you probably rely on insider knowledge/people who are in the know rather than eg getting out a biography on the queen. Especially when theres endless BS written about the BRF. OR you are possibly even encouraged not to read stuff.
Harry has talked since he was a teen about media lies about him & i wouldnt be surprised if he couldnt contain his general contempt for the British press. Meghan would have seen her own glimpse of british press lies early on when the Fail lied about her being from Compton & the Sun’s article about her being on porn hub so why would she then rely on those same news sources to find out about the BRF?
So kinda makes sense that she relied on a working royal insider like Harry to guide her. From his book sounds like he didnt know certain protocols himself (sounds like they perhaps rely on staff for some of that) as well as some protocols being fluid or clearly made up so not not surprising if he couldnt always guide her.
But also sounds like his marriage & therapy has also unfortunately revealed things about his family that he didnt know at all or perhaps suppressed. Harry said sometime last year that he gained confidence & discovered his value in recent years. So I think he had (and still possibly has) huge blinkers around his family & the institution & was dealing with his own issues which meant he wasn’t equipped to prepare Meghan adequately. Plus given William hated the press too until recently (probably still does) & the promise they had- who would have guessed he’d start working with them against his brother
Sounds like Meghan was speaking to her british friends about reality of being with a royal- they warned her off! But even as a Brit i was shocked at vitriol towards Meghan from the British press very early on. Britain’s discourse has changed a lot since 2016’s Eu referendum so I dont think anyone could have anticipated how nasty the coverage could be & that the palace wouldnt lift a finger to protect her. I know a brit who said they assumed it would calm down after the wedding as Meghan became a Windsor. Also as Harry said SM has also changed the dynamic which they couldnt prepare for.
Meghah talked about doing work experience at the UN before her UN advocate role. And then when she was engaged – she talker about getting to know the charity scene in the uk through doing visits etc
I wonder if Meghan more approached becoming a royal wife from the job angle & trying to learn on the job. Eg doing the most visits as a royal fiancée ever before the wedding- focusing on the public facing & diplomacy angle rather than the history/press relations angle that might have indicated she would never be accepted.
Plus on racism I think people underestimate British racism v American racism always thinking the US is worse. And If harry didnt understand his own family dynamics enough not sure how she could have prepared.
But more importantly – im genuinely curious as a possible Windsor bride: what would you research to prepare? The working royals & gossip about them? Family beefs? Their charity work? Relationship with the press? Would you look at footage of royal visits & tours? The monarch’s constitutional role? Empire? How far back in history would you go?
Im curious whats the minimum you’d want to know
My parents know all about the hoopla surrounding W&K’s wedding. They still don’t know much about the royals and definitely wouldn’t know what marrying into the family would entail. Mentioning a well-publicized event that was broadcast in the US doesn’t prove that she knew all about the RF. Ask Edward. Some people are still surprised that TQ has 4 children.
I agree with this because I remember all the media coverage of the wedding leading up to it. I watched it but I also remember not paying too much attention to them after that unless there was something on the cover of a magazine in the grocery store check out line. But then I found celebitchy and now I know all the things lmao.
Exactly what I was going to say. Being aware of “Princess Kate” and the royal wedding has nothing to do with really “knowing” anything about the royal family.
Lol about Edward! But it’s true. It’s easy to know the names of the big players in that family but asking a casual observer to name Zara’s kids or how many grandchildren the queen had without googling is almost impossible. I can see where Meghan would have been more of a casual observer at that point.
Point well made. I can’t name Zara’s kids, and I obviously follow the welfare royal’s situation closely, because of Meghan.
This exactly. I have followed the RF pretty closely since the Diana years, and I was absolutely shocked by how Meghan was treated.
Magazines like People and others were a bigger thing back in 2014. All you had to do was stand in line to get groceries, see the covers, and know there was a hoopla over Kate and the wedding at that time. No google necessary.
I honestly started writing my comment above before I saw yours, lol.
The random gossip we’ve absorbed over the years while in the checkout! For some reason, my earliest memories at the checkout line had Burt Reynolds on the cover?
@Jais MINE TOO lol. I don’t even care that I’m dating myself. It was all Burt and Sally back then! 😏
This is old news. The Royal Rota are really desperate to divert the attention away from #PrinceofPegging lol.
I want to hear more of that! That’s where people should start digging and putting it out there on Twitter.
They are really scrapping the barrel. Their Meghan-obsession is not being fed bc they have no sources with the Sussexes and Meghan is chilling out of sight. It’s amazing. Next week, they’ll hire a psychic to tell us something something about Meghan.
@Jais; Exactly. It’s the reason why the press was asking where is Meghan?
If the pegging rumors are true, who cares? If that’s what they do in the privacy of their bedroom, why are you shaming him or her? Many people enjoy ‘different’ things to spice up the marriage. I really don’t understand.
the reason the pegging is an issue – the only reason – is because supposedly that’s why William has affairs, because Kate is not into that. And when we start talking about his affairs, thats about more than just their bedroom activities because William weaponized the british press against H&M in exchange for them staying quiet about his affairs.
@Aviv If Meghan was the source of the leaks there is no way in hell the British Media wouldn’t have exposed her by now. It beggars’ belief to think that someone who was won a lawsuit against one major tabloid, and whose husband is actively suing others, and rails against the entire apparatus constantly would be dropping hints herself, or through friends and that they would sit on it out of the kindness of their hearts. This post is about something she wrote in 2014 for goodness sake because of their desperation to write about them.
I don’t think people believe it was their ” plan all along” because they were demonstrably really damn good at doing the job and have expressed their regret in many mediums that they couldn’t continue. I don’t know why people don’t want to believe that William would have a problem with being outshined and want to get rid of them.
@Aviv – u saying that it’s Meghan’s fault that she and Harry had to leave the UK due to the overwhelming amount of racism and misogyny she was subjected to? That Will and Charles are totes innocent of this? LOUDER if that’s the case – make ur opinion clear – say it’s Meghan’s fault – all of it – and be loud and proud
FFS, there is no way that Meghan is the source of some of these leaks. Piers Morgan has subjected to her to years of torture because she refuses to talk to him or any of the other scumbags in the BM.
Of course Meghan and Harry was forced out by the Wailses. Willy allowed — and probably ordered — Jason Knauf to testify against Meghan in the DM lawsuit. Even the royal rota have admitted that Kensington Palace briefed frequently against the Sussexes.
@Aviv, Harry had been wanting out for decades. it’s well documented. you can’t hang that on Meghan, who tried really hard to do the right thing.
William, Catherine, and Camilla did the most to push Meghan out. they just didn’t think Harry would go. because they never paid any attention to what he wanted.
Robert Jobsen is on record saying that Kensington Palace did a lot of leaking against the Sussexes while on an Australian news show. I guess he could’ve been lying? But yeah I don’t think he was. There are other rota who have said the same. William’s decision to go all in with the press when Meghan entered the family was not a coincidence. And yeah it was a big part in driving them out.
Oh my goodness. They are still digging and looking for a “smoking gun” huh? And it took them this long to find THIS? The Brits have no shame and only serve cringe worthy nonsense. When Katy and Will got married I remember talking about it with my then boss. We both didn’t get why we were covering these foreigners wedding and thought is was dumb. But we knew their names cause Will was Princess Di’s son. I’ll say this too, I never looked up that family cause I was not in the least bit interested them after Lady Diana died. They are not as interesting or as important to American as the Brits think.
Argh this has always been one of the most stupid “gotchas”. She never said she didn’t know WHO he was, obviously she knew Prince Harry (hence the adorable moment with Abigail Spencer). She said she didn’t know ABOUT him.
This must happen all the time with celebs dating. Like I know WHO Michael B Jordan is, but do I know the first thing about him? Where he grew up, his interests, his public views on things, his family? NOPE. If I was going on a date with him, why would I Google it- I’m dating him, I can ask! It just seems entirely weird to me that the world got so hung up on wilfully misinterpreting that comment.
Because they are invested in making her liar. This way if she ever decides to stop being kind, and lay out all the explicit terrible things they did they have poisoned the well enough that people don’t believe her. It’s pretty par for the course for women unfortunately, and you see it all the I need 15 levels of proof to believe an innocuous comment, and I’m going to scour everything you ever said for something that may be contradictory. It’s their second biggest obsession after needing to believe that entire world hates them. Not neutral, or like most famous people have people that like them, and those that don’t, but are universally reviled.
This was stated so well. Exactly. I can’t believe that people are so skeptical that an AMERICAN wouldn’t be all that knowledgeable about the BRF. It’s a difference between “knowing” about someone and google searching them. Anything to pick on this woman who, at the end of the day was living her own best life and not bothering a soul.
I say this mostly in jest but I kinda hate what Harry did to her life. It’s obviously worth it as they have their family and their beautiful life together, but YIKES. All this for a Prince who she STILL had to break out her credit card for? All of them on Salty Isle just need to STOP with the AUDACITY.
@kelsey, truly this!
Let’s just say that Meghan is a lying liar who lies and she secretly knew EVERYTHING about the BRF, including how to curtsy.
Who. Cares?! People make up cute stories all the dang time. I get that the media want a gotcha moment but…. this ain’t it.
Also, there is a massive difference in a general knowledge of how to curtsy and then being expected to do it at a moment’s notice for THE QUEEN. I’d forget the color of the sky at that point, so even if they have maybe exaggerated the curtsy story to make it cuter and funnier- it doesn’t hurt a single person. I can’t remember exactly but didn’t Meghan allude to knowing a basic curtsy but essentially being all “omg wtf now it’s time to do it for THE QUEEN” ?? All of us would freak out.
And Meghan referring to Kate as Princess Kate is really all I needed to know. Kate was not Princess Kate then, correct? No matter how many times People mag said it. She was a Princess by marriage at that point, right? Hence why she was always officially referred to as Duchess Kate or Kate Middleton?
If I’m wrong, I’m wrong but I still don’t think Meghan lied about the depth of lack of knowledge of Harry’s family and IF she did lie about that, I dont actually care either haha!
Let’s just take ANYTHING and make it SOMETHING. WOW.
She looks amazing in the pic with the purple outfit. I don’t want to bring up Kate, buuuuuut I will. Having two women roughly the same age vying for the attention has gotta suck. And Kate is no competition for Meghan. I will stick with work ethic – Meghan blows her out the water. Diana’s competition was Fergie and Diana blew her out of the water but that did not upset the balance of power because Diana was POW. Meghan outshining POW must have really ruffled feathers.
That dress is what I clicked to comment on – love it! ❤
The fail once again making a mountain of out of a mole hill.. with twisting her words to fit the narrative they want🙄. Katie was on people and other rags in the grocery check out a lot because she had been newly married and having babies about that time. Anyone who got stuck behind a person shopping for a large family in the check out line couldn’t help but see her face plastered on the rags, doesn’t mean we read the stories, googled Katie or even bought the tabloid magazines. I almost feel sorry for those that fall for the fake outrage stories, what a small petty existence they must have.
If she really knew anything about the royals, she would not have called her “Princess Kate”.
Distraction from Willy’s rude behavior with the cupcakes at that first responder event.
The idea that Meghan Is Such A Hard Worker, Of Course She Would Have Researched Protocol isn’t terribly valid once you research Royal Protocol and one of the first things you learn about bowing and Blood Princesses is that rules are consistently changed depending of which of the Queen’s relatives – Margaret, Alexandra, Anne, Andrew – were throwing a tantrum about having to curtsy/bow to a Married-In.
There was literally a whole scene in season 4 of The Crown where Diana was “schooled” in front of everyone on how to bow and curtsy to everyone in the room and in what order. If an aristocrat like Diana struggled with it, it would be a hundred times worse for an outsider.
Look, everyone and their mama heard about the royal wedding. It was Diana’s oldest son getting hitched. Of course the world was interested. Back then I knew next to nothing about royal life. Back then I was naive and thought Will and Kate were good people (but a little dull). I gave them a pass for their laziness as new parents. My knowledge was extremely limited. So I can 100% believe Meghan didn’t have the foggiest idea of what she was in for when she fell in love with Harry.
William and Kate’s wedding was something covered across the world and so it would be impossible not to be aware of it. It was in the cultural zeitgeist hence the South Park episode. Meghan referencing it doesn’t mean she did any research, only that she didn’t actively ignore the media coverage which was unavoidable around April 2011.
And for most their wedding was the last time they thought about royals until Harry and Meghan’s wedding.
Just because you know OF someone famous, doesn’t mean you KNOW that person. Everyone in America knew of Diana’s oldest son marrying a woman named Kate Middleton. But we still didn’t know much of anything about them outside of a few standard public things, like who he was, his parents, and him being the heir to the heir to the throne. And that their 1st born will be the 3rd heir.
That 2015 video of Meghan being asked which of Diana’s son she would choose, and her not knowing of them enough to know who to choose is how most of us American saw the British royals. We just knew basic stuff, but nothing intimate like what we now know since M dated/married H!
They showed that in the docuseries Harry and Meghan on Netflix. Meghan had no memory of doing it and I can’t say I’m shocked, as a TV actor she did dozens of interviews and she couldn’t possibly remember every single thing she was asked.
I believe her. And the reason why I believe her is because I dated a famous man before and I made a conscious decision not to google him. Partly that’s because I have a public facing job and I see how the media creates a narrative around you, often times which bears very little resemblance to the person you are. So I never googled this guy for the 18 months we were together because I wanted to get to know the real him. Not the him that he put on for interviews nor the him that the media portrayed him as.
She was in this world. She would have seen the bullshit too and known enough to take it all with a pinch of salt
I don’t see why she should/would have googled him. They were set up by a MUTUAL friend! I don’t know about everyone else, but to me if someone’s your friend and you trust them, you won’t do all the extra digging because you’d believe that person comes with a stamp of approval from said friend.
She’s also said in the past that she doesn’t read press about herself. If she doesn’t do that, why would she read press about someone she potentially wants to date?
I agree with you both, Iris and WigletofWails.
This is just more racist nonsense playing to the propensity of racists not to believe a woman of color.
Meghan visited the UK prior to meeting harry. Her words were twisted by some in media. She did not know about harry as a person and met him to get to know him. She knew about him but did not know him until they met and dated.
That part!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Exactly. She didn’t know him personally. Of course she knew who he was, but she’d never met him and didn’t spend her free time obsessing over him so she was just saying she didn’t know him intimately. In their Netflix doc, she asked to see his Insta so she could kind of see what he was about and said “what others say about someone is not the best gauge to find out what someone is about…you can learn a lot more about what they’re putting out on social.” She didn’t run to the internet and Google him.
I believe that she didn’t Google him. She’d know, better than most people, that most of the info out there about celebrities is shallow and skewed at best, and lies at worst.
I remember their wedding—a few people around me watching on laptops—and asking someone why a man would pick Kate over Pippa—Pippa seemed more interesting and cuter to me. And then I stopped caring again…until Meghan entered the chat….
Quick, quick everyone, another story that only goes to show that the DM has no idea what Harry and Megan are doing, what Megan might be working on, sooooo they chose to become Internet miners 😂⚒️yes boys there you go, grab a statement from the Tig and try and twist it into relevancy. I saw hundreds of pictures of botox barbie and Billy bully on their wedding day, did it make me want to Google them? NO, did it make me want to Google the Royal family? NO, did it make me want to learn about protocol? No, what it did do was make me sick to the back teeth with the wall to wall grovelling about them. See this is where we see Megan’s intelligence and the sheer bloody stupidity of the DM reporters. Now Megan chose to do the adult thing and learn what HARRY THE PERSON, was like, NOT THE HARRY THE MEDIA SAYS HE IS. Just like people who actually KNOW Megan and worked with her, look at all the crap written and wonder if she has a doppelganger, as the real Megan is not the one portrayed in the British rags like the DM. I actually asked myself a question yesterday after reading another toxic story about Megan. Do I think it’s to far of a stretch to think the media are in the pay of the Palace and are trying to end her marriage to Harry, by getting to the stage where she just can’t take any more?? NO, it’s not a stretch because I firmly believe that’s what they are trying to accomplish, then the papers can say “told you it wouldn’t last”, the Palace will say “we are so magnanimous that we will welcome Harry back into the family”, and Harry will say Foxtrot Oscar the lot of you, I’m never getting back in that cage “, then we will see the press and the Palace start to tear into each other with one blaming the other
In SPARE Harry revealed how little he knew about his own family and the members there in. He seems to apply the same need to know formula. He is speaking to Princess Margaret and did not know her past. Why would it be strange that Meghan had done the same.
Doesn’t matter now. She is no longer a working member of the royal family. Her husband is quite happily married to her. They are raising their children away from the royal institution and in a different country. They are financially independent and thriving. They are not beholden to the any of the tabloids or members of the royal institution.
It’s been 3 years since they left. They’re not going back. Time to move on toxic tabloids. They don’t want a relationship with you. Time to move on. Focus on the working royals and what they are doing with the taxpayers’ funds.
The Sussexes are looking forward. The tabloids continue to look back because they want the Sussexes to be disliked and fail in the US. It bothers them that the Sussexes are thriving outside of the royal establishment. These stories need to remain in the rear and not give the oxygen no looking back. The less oxygen given to them the less control the tabloids will have. At this point when they hash up these pointless issues/stories my opinion is “so what…next”. That’s really the only response they warrant. They are in the past, time to look forward.
While I have a hard time believing she didn’t Google him/BRF at all, I could see that ending within an hour bc all she would have read about was gossip. As a celebrity herself, she would have known she can’t believe it all. And since then, we’ve heard on several occasions they she doesn’t read the gossip. Why wouldn’t she just let Harry lead her? Google wouldn’t have told her his racist the BM/BRF was. It wouldn’t have told her how much they hate Americans. It wouldn’t have told her how cruel and jealous W&K were. Etc, etc.
It will now! Now, all of their treatment of M&H is out there, for all to see.
Forever.
The Internet *never* forgets.
I understood what she meant and this is the mistake many people make – just because you follow news on public figures doesn’t mean you know them. Just because people report on the BRF doesn’t mean they know these people or how the Institution really works. She didn’t know any of them, she just knew OF THEM based on what is reported daily in the news.
The DF needs to let this go. Just because the world watched Peg’s wedding doesn’t mean we know any of them. Perhaps more people need to realise this and wonder why their taxes go to them.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Since Meghan was to interview a princess. Why wouldn’t she have done an examination of her own idea of princesses and her own remembrances if a very public princess . Along with women’s reactions to both.
The Tig wasn’t that kind of blog, it was a light-hearted look into food, wine, clothing, etc., not a venue for writing in-depth opinion pieces on a woman she would have been unfamiliar with. Diana died 26 years ago when Meghan was 15. I doubt it made a huge impact on a teenage California girl.
I see the DM is still desperately clinging to their “Meghan is a liar” bs narrative. Referring to Kate as PK actually proves Meghan’s contention. Like most Americans, she would have seen the various tabloid headlines about Harry over the years. Why Google when you can go straight to the source?
Meghan was married to Trevor at the time of WanK’s wedding so why would she have cared about them? The world doesn’t revolve around that horrid family. I don’t care for them either but I did watch a bit of their wedding (it was unfortunately a pop culture moment) just to see Waity’s dress and I was shocked at how Peggy’s looks had changed. I knew who the core members of the RF are (coz I’m a trivia nerd) but with the exception of Chuckles and Harry I wouldn’t have been able to pick the rest of them out in a lineup.
There you are thinking…..
/s
I agree with your logic in regards to the timeline.
like many american women in my age group, I remember Princess Diana’s wedding. I was interested in her (especially when she got into her HIV and landmine work) but never followed the brf until Meghan came on the scene. I used to see those balcony photos and have no idea who anyone was except the queen and Charles. I couldn’t tell the York sisters apart despite how different they look. most americans have no idea who these clowns are.
People assume that the Royal Family are well known around the world and the reality is they are not. So when Meghan said didn’t know much about them, I believed her. The Royal Family is local rather than international. As for the DM rehashing an entry from Meghan’s blog. Apparently they wrote about this piece years before and at the time it was positive but now they’ve written it to be negative. The reason they’ve resurrected this piece is because they’re not getting any new information about the Sussexes and they need to make money. That the press are starved for information about Harry and Meghan makes me very happy.
Hold up… wouldn’t the fact that she referred to “Princess Kate” in 2014 seem to back up Meghan’s statements she didn’t know much about the royals?
I distinctly recall a whole bunch of sniffy articles about how us stupid Americans were ignorant for referring to her as “Princess Kate” when, as anyone really knowledgeable of the incredibly important royal titling conventions would be aware, you don’t just get to be “Princess” because you marry a “Prince.” Until quite recently Kate was a lowly HRH and Duchess.
And being aware of the existence Kate Middleton in 2014 was pretty basic. That was three years out from the wedding, which was *everywhere*, and one year out from the birth of PG. A lot of people who don’t follow the royals could pick her out of a lineup.
More obsessed stalker nonsense from the Fail. Going back over 10 year old blog posts to scrape up new material. Its giving Godzilla dying vibes.
In a nutshell.
I’m a little worried about Meghan’s life and that of her children. I think Meghan needs to start listening to other people ‘s advice and their perspective on the British monarchy/those at the top of that family (I really hope she’s already doing that), rather than just looking at things from her husband’s perspective.
Reading Spare, a thing that Harry has a too rose-glass picture & expectation of his family. He still believes that he can ‘help them to change.’ But they are never going to change. Change is a threat to their secured existence. Their only goal and perspective is the longevity of the monarchy and their privileged existence therein.
As long as they see Meghan as their biggest threat to that, as the one person who keeps Harry from being manipulated by them (i.e. Chuck and Will and their courts), they will continue to do everything they can to destroy her and their marriage, and to lure Harry back into the royal fold. If Harry decides to go to the Chubbly, that’s up to him (perhaps to fulfil his royal duty, as he still believes in the monarchy), but Meghan shouldn’t – too dangerous for her. There are too many attacks coming her way to be arround those ppl right now.
There were two articles on the same topic from the fail tabloid. The earlier article could be described as positive unlike this recent one.
Yet again, it exposes the intentions of the people who published the article.
They have used Meghan’s stream of consciousness as an excuse to label her as a liar, probably forgetting the earlier article.
Whenever they printed these specific articles as they did in the last 24 hours, it is a diversionary tactic.
What is really going on????
Trying to hide something??????
An astute social media made the following observation; the english tabloid media in the UK are more comfortable rehashing old Meghan’s stories that the Royal Family initiatives.
This heightened my questions stated earlier and provide a path for answers by asking relevant questions??
i think this is just clickbait, and we are talking about it like they wanted us to. But since we are here, I think Meghan wouldn’t know all the details of a royal protocol bc there’s now way you can learn that just by googling…bc this archaic old a$$ institution has way too many rules. she called kate a “princess”, which also shows how little she understands the monarchy and the hierarchy of the aristocracy.
but i do find it unbelievable that when she first met the queen she thought it was a joke she had to curtsy. if that is true, that was her incredible naïveté in marrying a prince and into the RF summarized in one sentence. more and more, i see a woman blinded by love and so optimistic she didn’t see the writing on the walls. And Harry was so desperate for someone to share a life with and not scare them away, he didn’t prepare her at all.
I don’t think people, especially foreigners would think BEHIND CLOSED DOORS, that they had to curtsey to their grandmother or each other.
Plus, where exactly would she have found that piece of information? We only see what they show us in front of the cameras. Which OFFICIAL palace website details which protocols are in place behind closed doors?
They really are desperate for any Sussex content that is not “ Spare”. This was brought up previously in other outlets a few years ago. I guess now that Harry and Meghan are comfortably ensconced in Montecito and taking a break or just working away, the press have nothing new to talk about.Being an outsider seeing things through a news or pr lens is not the same as being in the middle of it all, no matter what you think. They want the grand plan m, the “real reason “ they left because the reason the Sussexes say they left just make the institution look petty, cruel,racist and checked out. Can’t have that now. They want so badly to believe that Meghan was so obsessed with them the way they’re obsessed with her. . It’s kinda meh.
As an American & UK national who has lived in the UK for 13 years, I definitely sympathise with Meghan’s position here. I lived abroad in Switzerland for 4 years before moving to the UK (we’re from NYC) for my husband’s job. If you’d shown me photos of the BRF before I came to London I may have identified 2 or 3 of them as being in the BRF but that’s it. Probably wouldn’t have even know their names. I couldn’t have cared less about the BRF when I lived in the US despite having traveled often to London during my career in PR. I thought they were just a gimmick for tourism – mainly existing to appeal to a certain category of ‘nostalgic’ Americans (DAR for example). I wouldn’t have believed it if someone told my that the BRF actually had a real influence on the lives of everyday British citizens, society & media which it does. I completely understand how Meghan was utterly blindsided by everything related to the BRF. It’s just a truly unbelievable situation unless you make an effort to follow it (which Megan didn’t). I think it takes an effort to really “believe in” this idea of an impenetrable aristocracy – especially when they’re all white and the aristocrats don’t appear to be living in particularly comfort – as a US person.
This is part of their mandate given by the Royals and courtiers. They promised to haunt Meghan and Harry forever and this is their usual trash story.
How many times do we have to say that Americans just aren’t that into you, brf? As an American, it’s pretty obvious that the brf, bm and probably a majority of UK citizens do not understand Americans. The bm continues to push their narrative of who we are and I’m just tired of their insistence that we be that. They really are insulting. I wonder if that’s their intent for some reason? We are talking about the bm, so anything is possible. They need to remember that Meghan is an American, and when they go after her for things like this they are also commenting on all of us.
I have no idea how many people would Google anyone under these circumstances. If people are truly doing that, I hope they aren’t putting a lot of credence in what they find. Am I supposed to believe the bm that if you Google someone you will only find the truth? Idiots!
I must be incredibly lazy or trusting because I do not Google people I meet that much. I sometimes check out their socials but not really. I think if you have mutual friends, what exactly are you Googling? It’s not like Meghan was gonna look up his credit score. The Nazi costume and naked Vegas was big news and already out there. She was looking at his Insta feed. It seemed like it was Harry who was seriously Googling her, which no one wants to mention, even though he stated it in his book. I once Googled the parents of someone my kid had a play date with years ago and found out they knew Peter Thiel. Interesting I guess. We’re not friends.
From the excerpts provided by VF, that actually looks like a very interesting blog post which completely flew over the heads of the tabloid writers. Of course.
I believe 100% that she didn’t realize what she was getting into. And how could she know all the protocols? It’s practically a secret code. However, I believe that she very well knew who Harry was and knew more about him than she she let on. But, I believe that it was a love match and that she wasn’t in it for any gain.
@elsa, other than Harry being the son of Charles and Diana, and his mother dying when he was 12, what more would she have known about him?
I just want to say how much I LOVE the pic of Meghan in the black long sleeved dress with the star embroidery. I love love the dress, and Meghan looks amazing in it.
Meghan could have spent thousands of hours reading about the royals, and still have not been clued into the reality of the royal family. Was her research going to tell her about the invisible contract? Or that nobody can outshine the monarch or the heirs? Would she find out about emtional improvishment of the Windsor clan? Would she have known about the insecurity of William and Kate, and their arrogance, nastiness, unkindness, and lack of empathy? Would she have found out that Harry actually had a wicked step-mother? Her friends did apparently warn her that the BM would destroy her life.
@tasmin: Exactly. What the royal family *truly* is was not google-able when Meghan started to date Harry. NOW, with all that H&M have been through at the hands of the royals and the British media, it is much easier for a lay person to find out what the British monarchy really is–a sad, sorry, unethical, misogynistic, poorly managed and poorly staffed, vile institution–and what the Windsor family really is as well: a bunch of sadsack emotionally inept thieving selfish egotistical oppressive out-of-touch racists.
I believe that she didn’t do much research into the Windsors. If she had seen their history of racism/ sexism, she might have run away. ..
I don’t think anyone could prepare themselves for joining the RF. However, why did she keep up the pretence of RF ignorance. She is far to savvy to not have done the homework.
she looked at Harry’s insta. that’s how it’s done these days. if someone asks me out, I check out their socials. what do they have to say? do they post offensive memes? are their friends horrible? that’s the relevant info. if we have mutual friends, I might make a few inquiries.
that clip where she was asked “William or Harry” less than a year before she met Harry is very telling. she was like, WTF, I have no idea! because she didn’t!
IDK, you don’t have to go digging for info about Harry or William, everything known in the media about them has been a headline their whole lives. Turns out not everything is true, but Meghan wouldn’t have found that out with a google search anyway. I’ve always been aware of what schools they attended and who they dated just because of headlines; I’ve never researched them.
Exactly, thank you.
Of course it depends on the headlines that catch your attention. Neither of us knows what Meghan paid attention to several years ago. Maybe Variety? Point being, if you pay attention to the DM, People, and similar publications you’ll probably run across more headlines about who William and Harry dated or whatever than you will if your focus is drawn towards the Economist or even Vogue.
Since I don’t have the knowledge— or the arrogance— to generalize from my own reading habits to Meghan’s, I’ll choose to believe Meghan.
They could have operated on Meghan’s brains and poured all the knowledge about the monarchy in there and would still have the same outcome-the tricksters behind the scene was given their marching orders to do everything possible to make her fail-it would not have mattered one bit-when you keep moving the goalposts and telling Meg this wrong and then turn around and whisper to the tabloids hears-she was doomed to fail because deep down some royal family members did not want her in the family-that’s the bottom line as far as I am concerned.
Meghan’s answer as to whether or not she knew Harry made sense to me bc Harry had tons of friends and people wanted to know if they ran in the same circles. It wasn’t a question of did she know OF him. As a famous actress that attended events it’s natural to wonder if they had met before.
Meghan had a life and trusted Harry, and how does one separate the garbage and trash from the truth on the Web?
I have never researched the few famous men I have dated,the first reason be8ng the above statement, the second being I felt it unfair to know more information about them than they knew about me. Equal playing field.