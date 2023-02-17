“Gemma Chan looked gorgeous at the Newport Beach Film Festival” links
  • February 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gemma Chan wore Miss Sohee to the Newport Beach Film Festival. [RCFA]
The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco & Beatrice Grannó got invited to New York Fashion Week and they’re having fun! [LaineyGossip]
What does Kendall Jenner do? Get a job! [Dlisted]
God, Pedro Pascal is just hot, all day, everyday. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dudes really can’t handle criticism. [Pajiba]
OMG, Morgan Spector (who is hot) wore terrible clothes! [Go Fug Yourself]
Simon Le Bon seems like a lovely guy, actually. [Seriously OMG]
Camila Morrone & Suki Waterhouse both wore Michael Kors. [Just Jared]
Bing’s Sydney AI chatbot is kind of disturbing. [Jezebel]
Kim Kardashian put aliens in Skims. [Egotastic]
What’s the most cringey tattoo you’ve ever seen? [Buzzfeed]
Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News is going well. [Towleroad]

11 Responses to ““Gemma Chan looked gorgeous at the Newport Beach Film Festival” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    February 17, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Beautiful. 👍

  2. HeyKay says:
    February 17, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    Re: Featured Links John Wick 4
    I will love Keanu Reeves Forever. Please, Please let this be the finale John Wick.
    Geez, as good as JW-3 have been they continue to produce these even tho they are now too long, far too rehashed plots, too ridiculous to even enjoy.
    JW3 bounced JW from a high rise building hitting two balconies on the way down and he lived, got up and limped away. C’mon!
    Yes, JW prints money, gives the stunt team work, and Keanu looks good but Stop, please.
    They are 2-3 hours long, with a body count of 75-100+ bad guys in each movie, etc.
    Keanu and Chad have both admitted they plot these by “Keanu on horseback” “Keanu walking endlessly in the desert, wash rinse repeat.”

    I do know a spin off The Ballerina w/AdA is coming, Keanu will be in it to launch that franchise.

  3. zazzoo says:
    February 17, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    I’m just here to once again remind everyone that Disney cast Pedro Pascal in a role where we don’t see his face.

  4. goofpuff says:
    February 17, 2023 at 3:33 pm

    Gemma looks good in everything, no matter how silly or outlandish the outfit may look by itself, she somehow always makes it look elegant and interesting.

  5. Nicegirl says:
    February 17, 2023 at 4:24 pm

    Stunningly beautiful

  6. The Recluse says:
    February 17, 2023 at 4:36 pm

    Pedro Pascal did a fun interview with Seth Meyers the other night. Check it out.

  7. Haha says:
    February 17, 2023 at 5:02 pm

    Gemma Chan is stunning, and what a gorgeous dress!

    The German Ballet Director, JFC. What a horrific human being. His feelings were hurt, so he goes on the attack in the most vile way. This tracks, unfortunately, with so many men I know. I work in a male-dominated field, and the majority of men lash out when they are in any way called out, brought to task, or anything even closely resembling anything in the vicinity of less-than-glowing feedback.

  8. Normades says:
    February 17, 2023 at 6:50 pm

    Simon Le Bon is my forever fantasy dream man. Like since I was 8! A good guy and still looking so fine.

    Also healing wishes to Andy Taylor. Duran Duran were the ultimate 80’s group

    Reply
