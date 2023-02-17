“Gemma Chan looked gorgeous at the Newport Beach Film Festival” links

Gemma Chan wore Miss Sohee to the Newport Beach Film Festival. [RCFA]
Beautiful. 👍
Re: Featured Links John Wick 4
I will love Keanu Reeves Forever. Please, Please let this be the finale John Wick.
Geez, as good as JW-3 have been they continue to produce these even tho they are now too long, far too rehashed plots, too ridiculous to even enjoy.
JW3 bounced JW from a high rise building hitting two balconies on the way down and he lived, got up and limped away. C’mon!
Yes, JW prints money, gives the stunt team work, and Keanu looks good but Stop, please.
They are 2-3 hours long, with a body count of 75-100+ bad guys in each movie, etc.
Keanu and Chad have both admitted they plot these by “Keanu on horseback” “Keanu walking endlessly in the desert, wash rinse repeat.”
I do know a spin off The Ballerina w/AdA is coming, Keanu will be in it to launch that franchise.
I’m just here to once again remind everyone that Disney cast Pedro Pascal in a role where we don’t see his face.
Gemma looks good in everything, no matter how silly or outlandish the outfit may look by itself, she somehow always makes it look elegant and interesting.
Stunningly beautiful
Pedro Pascal did a fun interview with Seth Meyers the other night. Check it out.
Gemma Chan is stunning, and what a gorgeous dress!
The German Ballet Director, JFC. What a horrific human being. His feelings were hurt, so he goes on the attack in the most vile way. This tracks, unfortunately, with so many men I know. I work in a male-dominated field, and the majority of men lash out when they are in any way called out, brought to task, or anything even closely resembling anything in the vicinity of less-than-glowing feedback.
Simon Le Bon is my forever fantasy dream man. Like since I was 8! A good guy and still looking so fine.
Also healing wishes to Andy Taylor. Duran Duran were the ultimate 80’s group
Simon le bon is still so hot. I can’t even. Ugh loved him since I was 8 and I still would.
Best wishes to Andy Taylor. Looks like Duran Duran is still close and that’s wonderful. Best band of the 80s.
Oops double comment. Sorry
Gemma is so beautiful and I want to support Korean couture, but I’m sorry that dress is terrible