Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny possibly made out in a club & left together??

One of the funniest subplots of the Grammy Awards was Taylor Swift getting super-friendly with Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. They posed together at the awards show and Taylor put her arms around him and everything. Her fans were freaking out and his fans were freaking out. It was amazing. But not as amazing as this: at some point in recent weeks, Bad Bunny was seen making out with Kendall Jenner at an LA club.

This whole thing started with a Deuxmoi blind item about “this famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.” Soon after, Deuxmoi solved their own blind, identifying the mystery sister as Kendall and claiming that after their club makeout session, Kendall left the club and Bad Bunny followed just seconds later in his own car.

Do I believe it? Eh. Kind of? I think…people make out in clubs. I think people still have one-night-stands or brief, fun hookups. I don’t think Kendall and Benito make much sense as a serious couple, but I will totally believe that they were both down for a hookup or a makeout session. It’s also interesting because Kendall was supposed to be back “on” with Devin Booker, her on-and-off boyfriend of several years. Kendall and Devin *just* went to the Super Bowl together, alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey. So… that’s interesting.

🚨‼️ Y’ALL The streets (deuxmoi) are saying Bad Bunny hooked up with Kendall at a private club do we want to believe this yes or no like whattttttt pic.twitter.com/2GD7w1rjuQ — FELIPE (@felipemnzp) February 17, 2023

Embed from Getty Images