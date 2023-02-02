The British media is positive that Oprah Winfrey ‘snubbed’ the Sussexes

I kept seeing all of these British headlines about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being “snubbed” by Oprah and I only just now figured out the source of it. The Spectator – a right-wing British publication – published a piece where their British society writer tried to Britsplain what happened at Oprah’s birthday party and what it all means for the Sussexes. The level of obsession is pretty remarkable – British publications can’t help but obsess about “why aren’t the Sussexes at Oprah’s birthday party, the Sussexes must be deeply unpopular in America!” Y’all. It really is that dumb.
As stars came together to celebrate Oprah’s sixty-ninth birthday this weekend, there was one very noticeable absence. Best friend and confidant Meghan Markle appears to have been bumped off the guest list.
A-list megastars gathered to celebrate the TV icon’s birthday that was organized by Anastasia Beverly Hills, in unison with the brand’s twenty-fifth anniversary. Kim Kardashian was in attendance, posting some pictures on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Happy Birthday @oprah. Sharon Stone said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!” Don’t worry Megs, we’re sure it wasn’t that fun.
To channel Oprah herself, is the exclusion an act of racism? Unconscious bias? Is Meghan at home crying on the kitchen floor after patiently waiting by the mailbox all weekend? It seems that Mr. and Mrs. Markle’s loud mouths are now being used against them after a series of similar incidents over the last few years.
On a more serious note, snubs like this show that the tide is turning with the Sussexes — and that the gamble that saw them trade in the lifelong duty of being working royalty for the money and fame of being celebrities hasn’t paid off.
Just three months ago I wrote in our October edition that A-listers were leaving the pair off guest lists because of their “capacity to share,” adding that celebs never know where details of their private lives might end up.
The Sussexes were also omitted from the guest list to Barack Obama’s sixtieth birthday, which was a hotspot for philanthropic Hollywood stars such as George Clooney, Jay-Z and Beyoncé: figures that Harry and Meghan are modeling themselves off. At the time, royal watchers speculated that the Obamas pulled back because they were unhappy with the Sussexes’ very public falling out with the rest of the royal family in months prior. The Daily Telegraph wrote, “When it comes to Harry and Meghan, it seems, the former president and first lady remain firmly of the view that blood is thicker than water.”
“The Sussexes equal drama. Everybody over here is starting to realize that they never intended on having a quiet life,” a Hollywood insider says. If Meghan and Harry ever had a chance of cracking the Hollywood scene, staying silent would have been a good option. If they were ever silenced by the palace, as Oprah implied, we never noticed.
[From The Spectator]
There’s more about how Harry made Oprah look “foolish” during his promotional tour for Spare, because none of these people can simply accept that Harry knows a lot more than he’s saying, and that he’s making a conscious choice to hold back and NOT destroy the Windsors. It’s worth noting that the Spectator, the Telegraph, the Daily Mail and other British outlets have no idea what parties the Sussexes are invited to and what parties THEY choose to skip. From what little we know of the Sussexes’ social life, they’re quiet people with a close-knit social circle and they’re able to move around California with a great deal of privacy. THAT is what gives them value and cachet in those elite American circles – the fact that they’re not going to the opening of an envelope, that they’re highly selective about where and when they’re seen, that we don’t know where they are at any given moment. It’s something British people don’t understand.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
The way that these tabloids love to embarrass themselves is hilarious. They have no clue about who the Sussex spend their time with and where. They didn’t even know that Meghan, Harry and the babies were staying at one of Tyler Perry’s home for weeks! They are so obsessed and so wrong.
It’s the deranged just deranging. They said worse about Tyler Perry throwing them out of his house because M was rude to his mother. Problem is, TP’s mother died years ago. This party was to celebrate a make up brand. Not sure why the Sussexes need to be there. Thankfully their next move always shuts up the haters.
That wasn’t even Oprah’s birthday party! They were there to celebrate the brand Anastasia. There were tons of pictures from the party and it was clear it wasn’t Oprah’s birthday party. Sure they celebrated that too but it was for the brand.
The idea that MMH are being snubbed is ridiculous.
Yeah, that’s what I got too: this was a party thrown by a make up brand. With Oprah or in her honor, sure, but make up brand party nonetheless. Bit low rent for the Sussexes.
Yes, Anastasia’s godson was one of the few men there–because the party was about Anastasia. Part of Anastasia’s success is knowing how to treat powerful women, which explains how Oprah’s birthday got involved in the celebration.
They said the same thing about Tyler Perry but he was in the documentary and is godfather to Lill. Harry thanked Oprah in his book. It’s desperation and it’s predictable. This reality they’re trying to manifest where the Sussexes are hated, exiled and unpopular is really driving them over the edge. They have no clue who Harry and Meghan interact with on a daily basis and has no intel or access and it’s stalking obsession at this point. Imagine talking to Perez Hilton, Megyn Kelly, Bethenny Frankel, that Kinsey woman and saying that D list rejects somehow speak for all of Hollywood. Harry and Meghan are in circles with Silicon Valley execs, ecntrpeneneurs and billionaires, Hollywood as well. Those losers are not in those circles.
The people writing these stories would go to the opening of an envelope if any of the people named had a chance of being there, so they really don’t get that everyone else doesn’t operate like that. It’s like they equate not attending something with not being invited and have very weird ideas about people who have business relationships being best friends. The idea that the Sussexes may just be doing other things in private with people they aren’t aware of pisses them off, so they would rather soothe themselves with the idea everyone hates them.
Someone on Twitter said this wasn’t Oprah’s birthday party. It just happened to fall on her birthday weekend. The party was actually to celebrate the anniversary of some product introduced by OW and a bunch of celebs. Meghan had zero to do with it. Another example of the rags just making up 💩.
But this wasn’t Oprah’s birthday party, was it? I read that it was a 25th anniversary celebration of Anastasia Beverly Hills and those invited were people who supported the brand. And because Oprah’s birthday was in a few days, they brought out a cake for her.
This. Are we to assume that OPRAH would invite KimK to her actual birthday party? Are they close because I feel like that’s the bigger shocker? I’m sure Meg has sent over or dropped by herself lovely flowers and teas to Oprah for her birthday.
There is no way Oprah invited Kim K to a birthday party. That should have been clue number one that it wasn’t a personal event.
I saw where Oprah went on a trip to celebrate her birthday. Gayle King and some other people were there too. This thing here was for PR.
Kaiser,
Amen!
This wasn’t even a “real” birthday party. It was a publicity event for Anastasia Beverly Hills. Had the Sussexes attended, they would have been branded as too Hollywood, too Kardashian-like. The Sussexes can’t win with these people.
Hahaha every sentence contains ridiculous statements it’s impossible to even figure out where to start, but the contention that Hollywood avoids anyone who gets attention is the cherry on the top. How does absolute deranged obsessive falsehoods like this even get published in a complete rag? This is so embarrassing.
In other news, post-COVID we are planning a few overseas trips and Britain has completely fallen off the list. I have such a negative perception of the country after Brexit and all of this royal BS derangement.
This is a bday party throw in conjunction with marking 25 years of a brand? Is that a makeup brand?
Yeah…… that’s not the party the Sussexes would go to. But you bet your butt they went to her small private party and gave her something that Meghan magically knew she would love and is now the top of her fav things list.
Firstly and I could be wrong that party at Anastasias was really for her 25th business anniversary, they simply brought Oprah a cake cause it landed on her birthday.
Secondly the new narrative that no one can even cough around the Sussexes because it will be leaked is the biggest irony of all.
Oh, you’re right! I saw JLo posted pictures with her, Oprah and Kim Kardashian on her Instagram. Even less of a reason for the Sussex’s to show up.
And if they DID show up, they would write articles about how the Sussex’s are celebrity whores and creat endless fictional stories between them and whoever they took a photo with. Can you imagine if a Kardashian got a photo with them? They would milk that shit for MONTHS!!
And if they went to the Obama party, they would say this was proof she had political ambitions.
“If Meghan and Harry ever had a chance of cracking the Hollywood scene, staying silent would have been a good option.”
British journalists really don’t understand Hollywood, do they?
The British media love to project their hopes and dreams on other people. Basically they’re implying that Hollywood won’t embrace them if they keep talking, lol. The projection is real. I love how delusionally obsessed the media has become because this couple stands up to them.
I know people close to Meghan and Harry don’t want to engage with these idiots, but part of me really wishes Oprah would publicly blast this story for the lie that it is.
This kind of engagement wouldn’t shame them. They would count it as a win because it would generate more stories.
It’s a hate industry. I am relatively new to TikTok and am astounded by the anti H&M content. I skip over, but it keeps showing up. Fawning WanK videos appear too, “proving” they adore one another. There’s some serious propaganda out there! People are being paid to create this b*****it.
There’s a lot of positive H and M content on Tiktok…at least from what I see reposted on Twitter. People have even begun making videos to troll those Karens who try to troll Meghan…so, it depends on where you’re looking…
I think I’ve only come across one negative H&M video on TikTok, other than that it’s all positive stuff.
But it’s not working and that’s the problem. The world isn’t going to like William and Kate by forcing and brainwashing people to dislike the Sussexes. The Wales’ are still boring, have no charisma and you can’t replicate and create carbon copies. People will always want the real thing which is why the media still want the Sussexes. I mean, asking where Meghan is? I thought she needed to be quiet and she was hated so much…
So Kate is getting slammed by people for her empty shallowed campaign that cost huge amount of money. So let go back to our favorite past time which is slammed the Sussex’s and make up rumors of the Sussex’s being uninvited to Oprah birthday party if this help some of the Karen’s sleep at night with the thought of Meghan and Harry being left off at party . The truth of the matter is that the Royal family and the British media have taken a huge hit a lot of every day people are asking Questions the British media is once again telling on themselves and have no idea how Hollywood works . There are many celebrities who have wrote tell all some of the British as well so this notion that Hollywood elite is uninvited Meghan and Harry to things so they can say see the royal family have people who are on their side is false . It’s like the British media needs to believe that the royal family is all powerful and well like
It’s like they’re faced with reality and then decided we have to change it to the point of delusion. Their charity has been extremely successful and raised millions, they live in a beautiful home, Their documentary is one of the most watched in history and his book is one of the best selling memoirs of all time. Archetypes was successful as well. Hollywood celebrates money and success, not some boring, bland royals in the UK.
Yeah, I think H&M are doing just fine in California and no, I don’t think they’re being shunned by anyone in Hollywood.
The British press is embarrassing.
“From what little we know of the Sussexes’ social life, they’re quiet people with a close-knit social circle and they’re able to move around California with a great deal of privacy. THAT is what gives them value and cachet in those elite American circles – the fact that they’re not going to the opening of an envelope, that they’re highly selective about where and when they’re seen, that we don’t know where they are at any given moment. It’s something British people don’t understand.”
All of this!
Harry thanked Oprah in his book. He wouldn’t do that if they were on the outs.
The problem with stories like this is…even if we accept this as the truth (it is not), the next question becomes “So what?” At no point did I get the impression that H&M particularly wanted to be a part of whatever the British media currently considers the Hollywood A-List. They keep trying to push this weird narrative that the Sussex are being shunned or something, but it just sounds desperate to my American ears. Besides, if “friendships with celebrities” is the new aspiration for the RF, then they should go ahead and tell us which celebrities count Kate and William as good friends. Which birthday parties have they attended lately? I remember seeing Diana out and about in London in the 90s with all sorts of A-listers–how come Kate doesn’t do that, if that’s so important? Prince Andrew used to hang out with plenty of household names at Epstein Island or whatever–do they think that would be appropriate for H&M?
If you look at the Z listers that Kate got to promote her early years project it would seem celebrities are not that keen to associate themselves with W&K. Even Earthshot in Boston could only attract a handful of A listers.
I’m more shocked that Oprah invited Kim Kardashian (because her life is so drama-free) to her party……
Oprah didn’t invite KK because it wasn’t her party.
I read somewhere that Oprah is friends/ friendly with Kris Jenner and has served as mentor to the sisters when they were building individual brands and companies.
The Sussexes go to the parties that no one knows about. And ha ha that “Hollywood “ doesn’t like the Sussexes because they are not “quiet”. The same “Hollywood “ where people can make a meal out of talking about their bathing (or non bathing) habits. That argument makes no sense because if the Sussexes were going around being seen at each and every event, how is that being “quiet”? So because we are not seeing them at every opening, it’s because they talk too much? Huh? I don’t even understand what I just wrote, it’s as nonsensical as what the tabloids say, lol.
The tabs still are imo trying to deflect from PRince Andrew stories.
Her face makes so happy. Weird? Probably. But it’s true though lol.
All these crazy stories just tell me one thing: the British tabloids are desperate to see Meghan. They’re basically trying to force her to appear somewhere. They tried it with Spare…insinuating breakup because she didn’t promote with H…now this! They really want to drag Meg out of the house to “perform” for their papers! They think if they can shame her enough, she’ll give them a show just to prove the falsity of their claims! It must really grate that my sweet sis is not bulging…she’s just taking her time, doing her thing in silence 👌🤣🤣
They are obsessed with the Sussexes being “ snubbed” and clinging to this idea they want to be Hollywood insiders. They know enough people and already have celebrity friends. Does anyone really think this is the only party Oprah has for her birthday? Do they really think Meghan is gonna show up in Kim Kardashian’s IG post? Meghan went to Gloria Steinem’s party shortly after the Oprah interview and we only know that because she mentioned it in an interview. Harry gave Oprah an acknowledgment in his book. I think they’re ok with not attending this particular event. This blurb from the Spectator of all things is assuming a lot.
The party being a makeup brand’s anniversary party makes way more sense with Kim K being there. I was like since when does Oprah rub shoulders with the Kardashians? She interviewed them once years ago which makes sense since Oprah has pretty much interviewed anyone of pop culture note. But they’ve never been mainstays at any party she’s hosted. I could see Meghan going to this kind of thing if she was still running The Tig and still on Suits maybe, but not now at this point in her life.
Okay,
Happy Belated Birthday to Oprah !!!🎈🎈🎉
Did she actually celebrated by hosting a party??
That remain unknown. No invitations were issued? Oui/Non?
The awful unkind Spectator nonsense??
Whatever….