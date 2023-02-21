Princess Kate’s BAFTA glovemaker: ‘Opera gloves are transformative’

If you ask me, it’s going to be a while until the Princess of Wales lives down her terrible appearance at Sunday night’s BAFTAs. She’s worn stupid clothes before, and she’s shown that she has a consistently bad eye for styling, but her BAFTA ensemble was a whole new level of style f–kery. Maybe that was the point, though? She wanted attention. So she threw a roll of toilet paper across her shoulder, donned her opera gloves and the cheapest-looking Zara earrings she could find and she got herself some attention. While I definitely think that’s part of it, I also just think… Kate is terrible at styling herself, and she hires stylists who don’t know what they’re doing. It’s a matter of taste, and in Kate’s case, it’s a matter of class. She’s too middle-class to understand that she shouldn’t be dripping in diamonds and pearls at funerals and Remembrance Day wreath-layings. She’s too tasteless to understand that the BAFTAs is the event for which she should bring out her bling. Plus, she knows that everyone will fall all over themselves to praise her, no matter what she’s wearing. Speaking of:
The Princess of Wales, 41, attended the BAFTA Awards alongside Prince William on Sunday wearing perhaps her most daring red carpet look to date — including a dramatic pair of full-length opera gloves. Princess Kate refashioned a white Grecian-inspired Alexander McQueen dress (her wedding gown designer!), which she wore to the same event in 2019, by swapping the corsage detail on the shoulder to a flowing sweep of white chiffon, making the look instantly feel more fashion-forward. But it was her bold choice of accessories for the star-studded event — in particular, the contrasting full-length black velvet opera gloves — which stole the show.
“Opera gloves are transformative; they have enormous leverage,” Genevieve James, creative director at royal glove supplier Cornelia James, tells PEOPLE. “They turn any event into an occasion and a dress into a statement.”
James, whose independent family business has been supplying gloves to the royal family for over 70 years, is unable to confirm that Kate is wearing her design (their identical “Melissa” black velvet style retails for $216). But Kate does have several styles from the brand, which she most recently wore in Boston in December.
Exuding old-school Hollywood glamour, the elegant accessory gave a nostalgic nod to red carpet events of the past when the likes of Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth rarely attended an event without their immaculately fitted gloves, often in silk or sometimes bejeweled.
“Imagine Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s without the gloves — it’s just another little black dress. With the gloves, it becomes iconic and emblematic of our age — always relevant, always contemporary,” says James, who supplied the late Queen Elizabeth II with her signature white gloves for decades.
Kate also went bold (and budget-friendly!) in her choice of earrings for the event, which was attended by celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Julianne Moore and held for the first time at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre. The rose gold effect, oversized floral earrings from Zara cost just $28. Featuring rhinestone appliqué, the statement earrings are — of course — sold out.
[From People]
The cheapness of the Zara earrings is perhaps Kate’s f–k you to the event, correct? Kate looks for excuses to raid the Royal Collection or the Diana archives, but on the rare occasion when she’s supposed to circulate with A-list celebrities wearing their finest frocks and jewels, suddenly Kate TPs herself and wears cheap Zara earrings. It’s just so bizarre. As for this glove-maker crowing about the importance of gloves… lol, no. I mean, the thing about Audrey Hepburn wearing gloves is that her gloves always looked chic and appropriately styled for the outfit. Kate just threw on a pair of opera gloves with no connection to her dress.
As for the butt-touching thing… she really did graze William’s ass, and the British tabloids have been calling all of their “body language experts” to spread the good word that Kate is sassy and she has so much chemistry with William. It’s weird how none of the body-language experts suggest that Kate is perhaps giving the audience a subtle confirmation to William’s oft-rumored sexual needs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757164889, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165016, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Prince William, Prince of Wales, (C-R) speak to Emma Baehr, BAFTA Director of Awards & Content, (2nd L) and Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, (2nd R) as they take their seats ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757165111, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757166868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to Charlie Mackesy (L), Peter Baynton (3rd L), Hannah Minghella (C) and Daniel Marc Dreifuss (C-R) after the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757239422, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks to Daniel Barrett (R) after the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.,Image: 757239485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince of Wales
BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ugh. Just another example of having to go overboard to sell someone on something. Kate’s gloves were over the top. The whole look was over the top and gaudy – even for the BAFTAs. I’m just incredibly bored and tired by these two children masquerading as adults in overpriced clothing.
Wouldn’t it technically be more budget friendly if she went with earrings that are part of the royal collection and thus are already there? They’ve been around for decades if not centuries and wouldn’t have to be purchased.
Just because something is cheap (like the Zara earrings) doesn’t mean its….what, thrifty, relatable, sustainable, IDK what she was going for with those. Wearing something of quality multiple times would be more sustainable and a better look overall IMO (not just once, but several times.) She never gets criticized for things like her Penelope Chilvers boots or her Barbour coats because she has worn those items for years.
Putting aside that the earrings looked awful with that dress, I just hate when she dresses down like that, especially at events like this. We all know she has diamonds. No one thinks “oh the princess of wales wore Zara earrings, she’s just like me!”
And isn’t Zara based out of Spain or am I wrong? Is there not an equivalent British brand? Topshop maybe? But that still wouldn’t address the lack of sustainability. Honestly wonder if she is telegraphing her true inner feelings about actresses by wearing cheap and gaudy earrings to the BAFTAS? Cannot think of any reasonable explanation for wearing them.
@k8erade agreed. The bar is set so low for this woman that they held its burial. This was k’s outfit for the funeral
But William wore a black velvet jacket to match Kate’s fugly black velvet gloves. Doesn’t matchy match count?
I glanced quickly at one of the pictures and thought “wait, are they actually holding hands?”
Nope. But the black of her glove blended in with the black of his jacket just right. Also the white fabric pops and draws the eye away any way.
Do you think that maybe this was done to try to draw the eye away from the lack of touching? Same for those earrings. Draws the eye away from their hands.
I still think she didn’t actually tap him on the but. What i think that after her failed attempt to hold his hand, she swaying her arms as she is walking and it grazes his jacket, causing it to go slightly lift. Her gloves are black and his trousers are too, get thr right angle and viola! It looks asif she gave him a tap.
That’s how I interpreted what I saw on the video, too.
Its really weird bc the black gloves in some pictures almost make it look like she has no arms bc they blend into the background.
Agree about the gloves, but would they have looked better at elbow length ?
I just can’t with these two. Peggy preening fiddling with his bow tie. Khhate preening thinking she’s the queen of the world in her heinous ensemble. They are just horrible people. Jealous, petty, sneaky liars. Neither is worth a damn.
She really does love the attention and all of those cameras pointed at her flashing in her face. She’s the attention seeker they accuse meghan of being. She was feeling like queen B on sunday
Yeah, Kaiser mentions it but Kate really has an almost perverse need for attention. I’d be mortified if I was known for copying my more beautiful sil’s style, but Kate just keeps on doing it. Is it just another part of her attention-seeking?
Wonder how many of their “subjects” can lay out 216 for a pair of gloves. But it’s okay because her earrings were only 28? Or is she supposed to be frugal because she rewore a dress? Is that why she made a point to be in something she wore previously to the same event?
I think that they’ve fallen so low that they are now shilling for crappy clothing companies. Did she strike a deal with the maker of the gloves? They sure had a statement ready to go. They really are the epitome of tacky. Abolish the monarchy.
That article was def giving spon-con vibes.
With how it called her the “royal glovemaker”, she likely has a royal seal given by TQ. The whole family spon-con’s but gives it a different name.
The fabric from the gloves and the dress don’t match. And I don’t mean just because they’re not the same fabric, I meant they don’t go together or complement each other. It’s tacky all the way around. Then add the fact that they’re too long and the wrong color, and it’s an atrocity. She wore black velour gloves to match William’s black velour jacket, neither of which worked on either person. Thus, these two clowns are a match made in hell.
If the toilet paper is covering one of the gloves, what’s the freaking point of them in the first place.?
This article just confirmed to me that Meghan inspired Kate’s gloves. It’s the need to try to claim gloves as revolutionary because Kate wore them that gives it away. Kate’s desire to claim everything Meghan gets praised for is weird.
One of the worst outfits she’s ever worn. She should hire a proper stylist, she has the money to do it now. Where’s the outrage for Kate’s inappropriate behaviour at a public event?
What’s even more of an achievement is taking one of her most elegant, successful looks (imo) of the last time she wore this dress to the BAFTAs, with the original shoulder design, her hair up in a chignon and lovely diamond and pearl earrings plus serious diamond cuff bracelet and turning it into ….this mess.
@The Hench, I agree. I normally hate her outfits, but I loved her 2019 BAFTAS look.
However – why is she trying to repeat it (sort of) the very next time she goes to the BAFTAS? Why didn’t she recycle and update a dress from another event? Why was she like “oh I liked the dress I wore to that event the last time I went to it, so I’ll wear it again.” I think it sends a message that she really can’t be bothered to make the most minimal effort to put on clothes. And let’s face it, putting on clothes is all that Katie Keen does or is known for.
So at the last minute she grabbed her frock that she’s already worn to this event, threw on some opera gloves and cheap earrings that she had lying around, and pranced out the door.
Ridiculous.
I just cannot get over how hideous the ensemble is every time I look at it. The gloves look like compression sleeves FFS. Nothing goes together, and if it were anyone more self aware wearing that mess, I’d think they did it as a joke.
All those words that exclaim the virtues of gloves without saying, truly saying, that THAT outfit was well done. It must be exhausting to be a RR. You have to smell farts and talk about perfume.
First of all isn’t rude to ask another designer to alter someone else’s work? Lastly I think what she is trying to do is simply have iconic archive images for twenty years down the line. Like the 80s fashion they were hideous but those Dynasty Fashions are still talked about.
Kate genuinely likes 80’s fashion though. Personally i think it was a terrible fashion era, with all the puff sleeves and the frills and ruching. Most of the Diana outfits that I strongly dislike are from the 80’s and that includes her wedding dress.
Sure, but my point is that she does it to cement some sort of icon status which she shouldn’t have to since she is a future Queen.
Asking McQueen to change Givenchy bridesmaid dresses comes to mind.
She can wear all the “transformative” accessories she wants but she’s still not going to transform into Meghan, Diana, QEII, or even just a decent human being.
And definitely not Audrey Hepburn.
Hitting my like button 💯
It is imo an insult to their memory to put fashion icons like grace Kelly and audrey Hepburn in an article about keen and to that outfit she wore
Was there ever a fairy tale written that more perfectly hits the Windsors than “The Emperor’s New Clothes”??????? Prescient and eerily accurate. Anyway, this entire, random assortment of wrong fashion elements was an epic fail even for KKKHate-Never-Met-a-Ruffle-Peplum-Button-I-Can-Live-Without.
I’m shocked you didn’t bring up how terrible her hair looks with this dress. Why isn’t it up?!
Kate cannot carry off the straight hair look.
Yes, the backcombed wiglet is badly blended once again. In that side view of her greeting people you can see how weird the hair partings look. I’m not great at spotting where the hairpieces join but it looks as though her real hair has been pulled back by the top of her ears and then the false stuff placed over the top. They should give the wiglet its own BAFTA for acting as her hair….
Truly, they are. Those gloves managed to transform a mediocre outfit into The Hot Mess Express.
What’s overlooked is even the designer doesn’t say that she’s wearing the 🧤 he designed. He says more about iconic figures than princess 🧱 and just says its performance. The overall look was bad and peggers and his vanilla ice wife once again can’t keep themselves in the news cause yesterday the rota was 🔙 to talking about CA 🤣
So hypocritical for media to fawn over Kate supposedly being sassy when she touched William yet the sussexes are trashed for holding hands.
It’s massively hypocritical. Very invisible contract doing its thing.
It’s possible that Willy got a good pegging before the awards. Maybe she wore her gloves during the peg session.
Lol – like a vet. *pulls on over the elbow gloves* ‘I’m going in!”
I know I should be embarrassed for her over the VERY deliberate effort by the press to big her and her ‘fashion’ up but am not – she and her team (i.e. Ma) are likely paying these people to spout this sh!t about her.
No amount of fake hair, makeup, nice clothes and fancy jewels will hide the stench of Middleton desperation. The aliens underground on Mars can smell it.
It’s funny bc this kind of article tells you that KP is very aware of how that look was received on social media and is now trying to convince us that it was actually very fashion forward!
Lol, yep they transformed an always-badly-dressed, over tweaked useless bint with a raging eating disorder into…all of the above on steroids 🤦🏻♀️
If she had chosen off-white or beige LACE gloves, it would have suited the Ancient Greece style dress. But this is a definite no, no.
Now speaking of Catherine’s body language, it seems she’s unsuccessfully repeating her Boston attempt at holding hands with her husband, who sadistically shirks away. It’s the second time in a matter of months that Bullyiam’s wife of 12 years who’s been his partner for 20, has been bluntly denied to copy Meghan’s display of affection.
William’s very vexatious unloving response is evidence these two barely communicate as husband and wife, are emotionally and sexually estranged, and that Kate is afraid to bring up the subject in private. That’s some bone-chilling conjugal dynamics!
The black might have even worked with a white dress that was more structured and all black accessories. This was a mash up of so many clashing ideas that all they ended up with was a mess.
She looked terrible. You literally have to have fear of losing access or a royalist fanatic to think she looked good. Believe, those papers and writers were probably laughing at her but they have to tow the line.
If we flipped the gender on who tapped who on the ass after being rejected from holding hands I don’t think the media pretends it’s cute. I think we need to consider this because while William is not into pda it is his choice not to want it and she is not respecting that choice. Married or not there is no obligation if someone is not into being physically touched.
Also can everyone (i.e. the shittiest elements of the BM) STOP praising her ‘thriftiness’?! Why is anyone giving her brownie points for wearing Zara earrings or occasionally wearing an outfit twice?? Apparently she spent £98,000 or $128,000 in 2020 (let’s all recall btw what a wonderful and wealthy year that was for regular people…) and it’s bound to be more since then. Absolutely abhorrent.
Black defines line/shape…in this case, the armpit length makes her arms look shorter, sausage casing-like, and shows up the weird, shoulders rolled forward manner (hands facing nearly all the way back) in which she carried herself.
That pose looks okay with athletic gear, but not with the uber-feminine glamour she’s shooting for here.
And that’s just the gloves…
Like others said, a hot mess anyway…
This was just such a bad look for her. The gloves were the crowning “glory” – it was like she looked in the mirror before she left, decided she needed “one more thing” and added the gloves. If she had paired the gloves with black earrings of some kind, black shoes – it might have worked better as a look. If she had paired the gloves with a different dress, even that same dress without the arm/draping/caping thing it might have worked better as a look. etc. Different hair would have helped.
I just don’t understand how she is so bad at this, how there is no one who said to her, you know what, that’s not working ,lets change it up.
No one and nothing will ever convince me that she looked in an actual mirror before leaving the house in that outfit.
A flowing chiffon dress with black velvet gloves & cheap mall earrings is NOT “fashion forward”. Don’t even get me started with that hair. What a mess. Why does she not have a real professional stylist?
She has so many clothes. If she spent money on a stylist, that person could style her beautifully using all the clothes and jewels she has already. Then she’d get bonus points for being “thrifty” all the time.
I think Kaiser is giving K too much credit. I do not believe she’s trolling the BAFTAS with her clever outfit. She is not that bright. She put on a truly odd ensemble that her personal assistant said “Um, it looks stunning ma’am” as K pranced away, eager for all the attention she’d get on the carpet. That’s it.
What will be telling about her style is her next major event where she walks a red carpet. Fingers crossed that her “bold” new PR person brings in a stylist to up K’s fashion game.
I didn’t hate the outfit – it would have been much better either to keep the dress, relaxed hair, and earrings and ditch the gloves.
But if she had to do the gloves, Diana’s Collingwood pearl drops that she always wears would have been much better.
You know, I could almost forgive what she was trying to do with the gloves if not for those gaudy earrings.
I truthfully don’t understand how the people of Britain don’t puke up their breakfast every morning seeing the sickening headlines about how wonderful and stylish this pathetic and classless woman is. As for body language experts what an absolute joke!
Considering our media won’t cover the food shortages in our supermarkets – its all over twitter under the Brexitisfailing hash tag. But thats not the headlines the tories and their media puppets want the voting plebs to see. Much better to trot out a royal show pony decked out in new clothes that the cost could help feed the populace, help keep them warm and give our public services a decent pay rise.
We should never forget that every time she is seen in public wearing something new its paid for by the UX tax payer as an expense.
Wait, the UK is having food shortages?!?! What the hell is going on the UK
The fashion mag can say the tight armpit length black velvet gloves are transformative but twitter has decided its ghastly.
Transform your outfit from ‘meh’ to ‘huh?’ in one easy step!
The velvet gloves look cheap with the dress. She looks like a little girl who raided her mother’s closet to play dress up.
I do not understand this woman’s jewelry choices. She wears the most bling possible at inappropriate moments, and then at an event where it is appropriate- she chooses Zara ?!?
There’s something off with the decolletage on this dress–it makes her neck and chest area look…squat, for lack of a better word. Sad, because I normally think it’s one of her most elegant features. The black and white combo reads waiter to me.
Yesterday, I was sure that she was trolling William with this kind of outfit.. I think whenever she’s forced to “work ” , she lets her disappointment and resentment show : isn’t it the school mid term in England? She had to interrupt her vacations to make an appearance on bafta with William. I thought the same thing happened to Boston with the green screen dress..she obviously didn’t want to go. But, yesterday, I read somewhere that she combined the black gloves, the gold shoes and earrings and the white gown because black, white and gold are the colors of the logo on Baftas!!! I don’t know which version of logical explanation is worse….
omg. The logo thing makes so much sense, because that’s how her mind works.
Cornelia James makes silk and tulle opera gloves that would have been far more appropriate for this chiffon dress. They have a tulle pair in light green that would’ve been much prettier.
Well this is just one large pile of horse-shit. Kate look like crap. End of .
The thing I have noticed with these two. No matter if he is pretending to touch her, he can never fix his face to look at her while doing it and when he is finally forced to . It’s always a look of disappointment, disbelief and disgust. These two are pathetic and the people who keep falling over themselves to praise them for walking straight are sad .
It’s bizarre the tabloids go on about pda because it looks to me like William is trying to get her to stop touching him. When he puts his hand on her shoulder he’s creating space and stopping her movement.
The royal glove supplier cracks me up. There’s a royal brand for everything I guess. More propaganda
“It’s a matter of taste, and in Kate’s case, it’s a matter of class. She’s too middle-class to understand that she shouldn’t be dripping in diamonds and pearls at funerals and Remembrance Day wreath-layings”
That’s such classist horseshit, honestly, and way worse than some outfit you don’t like. It reinforces all the things that royalty and aristos think about class. But we know that people are people, and someone is capable of understanding concepts or not, and that has nothing to do with class.
Why are two of those men standing in that picture with Kate have Their eyes closed like they are praying for grace to get through this meet and greet with her or is she really that boring ?
It was transformative alright….it transformed the entire outfit into something awful!!!
The defense of the opera gloves and the butt graze means Kate and KP saw the dragging she got for both. Bad fashion sense and bad state of affairs in the Wales marriage are not the reaction they wanted.