“Serena Williams turned up at British Vogue’s BAFTA party” links

This reunion ❤️🔥@MariaSharapova 🫂 @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/YxfSQWsNtT
— wta (@WTA) February 21, 2023
Maria Sharapova taking a photo with her idol Serena is quite sweet. The way that woman dog whistled and talked shit about her…Serena is a kind and generous woman.
Alex Baldwin will get out of this as many here stated. Will his wife keep that fake accent?
Truly that! When Maria talked about their “rivalry”… lol. I still giggle thinking about it.
Serena has way more grace than me because the way Maria used those dog whistles I would have side-eyed her FOREVER.
Serena is such a beautiful woman. Her fashion and hair though, give me a headache. I just don’t understand.
it’s her makeup for me. she’s so pretty yet they do her so wrong with the makeup.
I was looking at her face, wondering what she’s done to it and hoping that the weird look is just bad makeup!
Her makeup was really off at the after party. I don’t know if it was the fake eyelashes or the frosted lipstick or both but she did not look like her normal self.
Work related.
Oh no. What did she do to her lips? And why? She was such a beautiful woman anyway! Why get sucked into this Hollywood thing where you keep messing with your face until it becomes unrecognizable. I hope she stops, I would not have recognized her on the first picture and she was so striking before
Yeah if that pressure can get to someone as beautiful & accomplished as Serena Williams, what hope do the rest of us have? BTW, I think she looks fab in that red dress with sneakers.
I love Serena but let’s call a spade a space. Serena talked ish about Maria too. What was worse was, she did it at the rolling stone interview where she made a lot iot of unnecessary comments about her relationship with Dmitrov at the time.
Sharapova returned serve in kind. Serena later apologized. They are both grown up and its behind them. But Serena had not always been innocent in throwing shade. She did the same to Sloane Stephens because she beat her at the US open. She still our champion, unrivaled but again let’s call a thing ac thing.
Well to be fair I think Maria started it and if she didn’t it was fine until it turned bigoted. I was suspicious of some of her comments. Then I started to dislike Maria. Serena just shaded her and talked about how she was more famous or something. Then later I thought I was right after her book. The hate towards Maria and the book was her calling her manly and old. I know Serena has muscles, but Maria being over 6 feet and I think an inch taller than Venus I was suprised she thought of herself as so much physically inferior at 6’2. She wasn’t that much younger either. She could have just stuck to her personality. I think Serena was jealous of Sloan Stephens and behaved childishly. Sloane was very pretty and had just won a Grand Slam. Was it right? No. But that doesn’t make anyone else’s bad behavior okay.
Are you aware of the history of racial overtones associated with your spade-related phrase?
Seriously, you can’t relate EVERYTHING to racism and shut down every other comment.
Do you think anyone who (still) watches Tucker Carlson and Fox News gives one single shit about the truth? I mean, Alex Jones still has fans, FFS.
I am sweating just thinking about wearing a full velvet long sleeve dress hah
That red velvet long sleeve short dress is not a good look at all.
It’s look like off the rack from JCPenney.
Serena is so beautiful, her wardrobe team needs to do a better job for her.
Where is Tim Gunn these days? A good makeup, hair, and wardrobe team can really be fun. (If I was wealthy, I’d get a wardrobe person skilled in comfy but good looking, flattering clothes to help me)
The top line fashion people can find the best in fabric, cut, style.
Re: Face changing looks and procedures.
Audrey Hepburn, Ava Gardner, Rita Moreno, Ann-Margaret, Sophia Loren, Leena Horne, etc. off the top of my head, were all such stunning women. And they looked like themselves.
I’m sure they had their beauty secrets.
But now? The lip fillers and plumping injections, buccal fat surgery, whatever. They are starting to morph into the same face.
Off the rack at Jc Penny’s in sneakers is my formal wear dream. I’d love to be rich and important enough to dress like that at a fancy event. Or like you get someone to design super comfy but better quality clothes. Last thing I’d ever do is dress like a Kardashian.
Ditto, @zazzoo. Sophia Loren’s beauty secret was olive oil–she used it on her hair, body, and face, and of course cooked with it & ate it, @HeyKay.
Re: Eddie Redmayne in that link above.
That tux jumpsuit with no shirt was ugly.
The dress his wife is wearing is my fav from the Baftas. Beautiful.
Eddie in the tux with white accents is a good look.
Eddie Redmayne, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hiddleston are my favorite pale, “posh”, excellent cheek bones so beautiful male actors. Cillian Murphy! Beautiful man with the blue eyes of a Paul Newman, he is so talented in Peaky Blinders!
I think Serena looks good and will look better once the fillers settle in her lips. She’s retired, super-wealthy and has the time to experiment with what will make her look good or better. She’s a very smart and talented woman and I know she will find equilibrium. She also has very good people around her (including her sisters, husband, etc.) who will not be afraid to tell her if she’s taking the enhancement route too far. I do hope that she finds passion projects that will fill her time since she’s just recently retired (kinda like Tom Brady, but she has a better head on her shoulders) so she needs to figure it all out still. Will always love her.
I agree with all of this, j.ferber.
Thanks, QuiteContrary. Love your name!
Loveeeee Nicole’s giant anatomically correct heart necklace.
Hannah’s dress cements my unhealthy preoccupation for Alexander McQueen. Unhealthy because I can never own any of it. I even like Eddie’s jumpsuit.
I’ve been really into the sheer intricate lace/embroidery over a more opaque top. I’ve got two in my closet right now. Wore another one to church where some old witch told me my dress was see through and another old lady gave her the stank eye and said “it’s got a skin tone slip underneath, Gloria 😒” 🤣