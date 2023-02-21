“Serena Williams turned up at British Vogue’s BAFTA party” links

Serena Williams was in London for the British Vogue-BAFTA party over the weekend. She posed with Maria Sharapova too!! [JustJared]

The fashion at the BAFTAs after-party was so bad! [GFY]

Nicole Kidman wore Schiaparelli to the Costumer Guild Awards. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Tucker Carlson loves lying as much as he loves white supremacy. [Jezebel]

Ben Affleck was part of the NBA All-Star Weekend. [LaineyGossip]

Is Iggy Azalea still a thing? You decide! [Egotastic]

One of the criminal charges against Alec Baldwin was dropped. [Dlisted]

Stop changing Roald Dahl’s problematic books. [Pajiba]

Eddie Redmayne wore a McQueen pantsuit to the BAFTAs. [RCFA]

Lea Michele fake-cried… in 2011. Why is this a thing?? [Buzzfeed]

Oh, good – Nikki Haley is trying to out-bigot Ron DeSantis. [Towleroad]

Paris Hilton talks about her Y2K fashion. [OMG Blog]

