Prince William shows off his Duolingo Welsh lessons for St. David’s Day

Soon after King Charles’s 2023 coronation, there were stories about Charles wanting to schedule an investiture for Prince William as “the Prince of Wales.” Charles had his PoW investiture when he was 21 years old, and it was held at Caernarfon Castle, after Charles had gone to Wales for months to learn Welsh. William inherited the PoW title as a 40-year-old man, and he acted as if it never even occurred to him that he would eventually be PoW. William spent two years telling everyone that he had no plans to learn Welsh or have an investiture or buy or rent a Welsh home. We were also told that Will and Kate didn’t want to “rush things” when it came to doing anything around their Wales titles. Then, last year, William finally said that he was using Duolingo to learn Welsh. Well, on St. David’s Day, William showed off his progress:
Happy St David’s Day from The Prince of Wales 🏴
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus gan Dywysog Cymru 🏴 pic.twitter.com/0PryZlImBl
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2025
This reminds me of the controversy with The Brutalist, where the Brutalist team used AI to improve the Hungarian spoken within the film, and they apparently used it in some places for Adrien Brody’s Hungarian accent. All I’ll say is that I wouldn’t put it past Kensington Palace to use AI on some of their official videos and photos, because I genuinely believe they’ve done it before. Here’s the Times of London piece about Peggy’s Duolingo use:
When Prince William accepted the title Prince of Wales as heir to the throne in 2022, he admitted he needed to “branch out a bit” with his limited Welsh.
True to his word, William, 42, has been learning the language with the help of the Duolingo language app, and delivered his first message in Welsh to mark St David’s Day on Saturday. Wearing a daffodil buttonhole and sounding confident in his delivery, William’s video message was broadcast on Kensington Palace’s social media platforms and featured Welsh landscapes and communities.
William is often heard greeting members of the Welsh community with the words “Bore da” (Good morning), but this is the first time he has spoken more than a few phrases of the language.
A royal source said William “felt it was important” to improve his Welsh. While he has not been taking formal lessons as his father did in his youth, he and the Princess of Wales, 43, are said to have been learning some conversational Welsh, as well as helping their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, learn some too.
In the message, William said: “Helo. Heddiw, ar Ddydd Gŵyl Dewi, rydym yn dod at ein gilydd i ddathlu Cymru — ei hanes, ei diwylliant a’i phobl anhygoel (Hello. Today, on St David’s Day, we come together to celebrate Wales — its history, its culture and its incredible people).
“O’i golygfeydd anhygoel i’w hiaith, mae Cymru yn parhau i ysbrydoli. Heddiw, rydym yn dathlu popeth sy’n hudol am Gymru (From its incredible landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire. Today, we celebrate everything that is magical about Wales).
“I holl bobl Cymru ac i bawb ledled y byd, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus (To all the people of Wales and to everybody around the world, Happy St David’s Day).”
A friend of the King said Charles “will be deeply touched that his son is making this effort with the role of Prince of Wales, that was so important to His Majesty for so many years”. Charles spent nine weeks at Aberystwyth University learning Welsh language and history before his investiture as Prince of Wales in a televised pageant at Caernarfon Castle in 1969. William chose not to have a ceremony when his father passed the title to him in September 2022, after acceding to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Royal sources said William and Kate were instead keen to focus on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time”.
Charles “will be deeply touched that his son is making this effort with the role of Prince of Wales.” So infantilizing – William is a 42-year-old man who, for decades, was too lazy to do a modicum of work to learn a language which would be vitally important for his inherited job. Yeah, I have every reason to doubt that this video is the result of diligent Duolingo usage. (Incidentally, one year ago, the Waleses released that janky Mother’s Day photo and the scandal over it unfolded throughout Oscar night. Will this Willy-speaking-Welsh video have the same effect?).
This, again, is so half arsed. He is not making an effort. If he was he would be taking active lessons. With a tutor. Preferably in person. At least 3x a week for an hour or so.
Right??! Duolingo is a language app. (An American one no less!) It will help you with a basis for grammar and a bit of vocabulary, but it’s not designed to teach you a language. Hiring a Welsh instructor (Paying a person! From the UK! Showing far more effort!) or taking a course would have been much better.
So the truth is he can’t have an investiture with out learning Walsh. That’s why he lied that he won’t have a ceremony like his father. If this is Harry, he would have written a book about the Welsh culture. I remember an interview with meghan where she was asked about the national animal of Wales and she was excited to know it was unicorn. Like Harry, meghan was very excited and happy to learn. It was very lovely to see her doing short Q&A about new culture and it was also informative with lots of fun. But Kate never took any steps to explore the nation in her title, unlike Meghan.
I’m sorry but I just can’t take him seriously (not that I did before) or even look at him as long as he has that gross, scraggly little beard.
So he decided he had to finally do what he should have done years ago? It is suspicious that it is a video and we all know what can be done with videos. Maybe he has learned a few basic words like hello, goodbye, where’s the closest pub but I have suspicions that the video was helped greatly.
The bonkers thing about this is he literally could have just taken a tutor with him to day drink in pubs for a month with local welsh speakers and developed an authentic accent. Or got a Welsh mistress. Immersion is best/fastest way to learn.
“where’s the closest pub” 😂
He could have learned Welsh when he lived in Anglesey. Though he spent most of his time there dodging shifts with the air rescue to party with his pals in England.
Why wasn’t he instructed when he was a child? If this is the progression of becoming king, then all the heirs should have some rudimentary Welsh under their belts. This is because Charles is a dogshit father, and if William doesn’t encourage George to learn Welsh, he’s cut from the same cloth.
Whenever I hear William attempting to speak a second language, it sounds like he’s auditioning for an Elvish role in the Lord of the Rings.
😂 and he looks the part of a character actor as well! Maybe more Wallace and Gromit than elf…
I will say—what a fascinating looking/sounding language.
He has a member of staff who’s deals with Welsh affairs. I have no doubt she helped him with this speech. I don’t believe he’s learning Welsh via Duolingo. I just think he’s too lazy and doesn’t have the discipline to do self-learning. I suspect KP got the idea to add Duolingo to narrative from Meghan who said in an interview that she was learning French via the app.
Probably a I. William can’t be bothered. Nothing from keen then
When you have nearly unlimited money, time, and potential access to the best instructors, why is he apparently using a free app to learn something so important? Duolingo is fine, but the focus is on vocabulary and receptive skills, not productive fluency (in my view). It’s the app that everyone says they are using as a new year’s resolution. To me, it demonstrates his unseriousness.
I don’t think this speech is necessarily an example of AI – most people can read or repeat a speech phonetically, especially if they are given multiple takes and a careful editor. Justin Biebs doesn’t speak Spanish, but he managed to sing his verses in “Despacito” ( I don’t know why this is the first example I thought of).
This is not live, and it’s not a conversation with an actual Welsh speaker. In fact It’s pretty much the least effort he could make.
We have been complaining on this site for years about him not learning Welsh so glad to see he is doing something but you are absolutely correct! You are telling me, that with all his resources, he couldn’t pay a Welsh speaker to practice with him a few hours a month? Seriously, we know he doesn’t really work and the kids are at school most of the time. What does he do with the time???
Rather ‘Whom does he do with the time?’…
We’re told he lived in Wales for years while ‘working’ part part part time for SAR. And this is the best he can do? So dim, so lazy, so very Won’t.
Whose decision was it to learn some Welsh, Will or his handlers? PoWs are a heart beat away from the throne and a reset is necessary. Various tabs were nipping at Will ‘s heels commenting on him ducking the BAFTAS for a luxury holiday in Mustique. Okay no one expects them to holiday at Butlins and compete in knobby knee contests but have a holiday after putting in the hard work. The tabs were pointing out that he’d let down the BAFTAS again to go on his second holiday of the year. Margaret and Fergie were famous for holidaying ahead of royal duties.
Will needs to pull his socks up and get used to working consistently and making an effort with diplomacy as UK needs all friends it can get.
I am wheezing, while imagining the Wailses at Butlin’s Skegness.
Harry’s brother has known his path since birth, but he never showed any interest in doing anything job-related. Not only did he never bother getting a degree in e.g. PoliSci or International Law, nor did he care about languages, or doing school or uni abroad, at least partly.
Leonor of Spain e.g. speaks regional languages, and already was fluent in Catalá as a teen, before she went off to school in Wales, making her fluent in English. She also speaks French.
The other heirs also speak multiple languages and studied abroad.
iirc the Spanish and Dutch royal children (now teens and twentysomethings) were also taught basic Mandarin for a few years.
Well I guess the Monary could all go AI, it would only be an improvement and think of all the money to be saved.
Some years ago, there was a documentary with Charles (I don’t think it was Charles at 70, but don’t know what else it might have been) where he was visiting Cornwall, and Will came with him. In one segment, Charles was actually, practically in tears that Will had accompanied him, which is pathetic enough. However, typical Will, in another segment, he’s shown talking to one of the local staff people about how he has no interest whatsoever in architecture, ha ha ha, and won’t be following in his father’s footsteps. (This was in the context of Charles’ interest in things like urban planning; the issues with the housing stock in the duchy weren’t touched on.)
I doubt Charles cares enough at this point to be “touched” by this minimal gesture; he knows what Will is, and besides, he’s got his own legacy to look after. This is likely just another one off for Will. I doubt he’s spending time learning Welsh, more likely just spent an hour or two being coached on how to say these few words. The most interesting thing about Will this year is likely to be how closely any “work” he and Kate do parallels everything Harry and Meghan do. It looks to be a very busy year for H&M; if the Wales aren’t careful, their end of year numbers will actually go up just because they’re shadowing the other two.
Keen won’t raise her numbers I doubt he will. Their major accomplishment may be another shampoo commercial
Running in slow motion by the ocean. It be fake Kate cooks video with William saying how delicious the food is.
Does anyone here speak Welsh? Is his accent good, does he sound like he understands what he is saying? Just looking at the captions it seems like it would be terribly difficult language to learn via Duolingo.
He never learned to draft an entire speech using Duolingo. Nor did he learn pronunciation there–last time I used it, maybe six months ago, they let you practice a little by talking into your speaker, but it’s not much. My guess is his Welsh staffer drafted the entire speech and then spent an hour or two coaching him on pronounciation. Maybe they typed it out phonetically.
Or it’s AI, who knows.
If nobody is going to make him learn Welsh, then obviously he can get away with not learning Welsh.
WanK and their racist underlings earned the Monarchy a “Kill Notification” for their manipulation of a proof of life photo, if they would do that there is zero doubt that they would so something as underhanded and shady as dubbing in an AI voice over. Unless he is filmed speaking Welsh off the cuff in public with welsh citizens I don’t believe it, and that kill notification should have every questioning the authenticity of this.
I don’t know why he wasn’t forced to learn Welsh and other languages as a child. This is just bad parenting as they knew he was going to become the Prince of Wales one day.
Are there no teachers of Welsh in the United Kingdom?
I love how they are trying to say now that it’s William who chose not to have an investiture. That’s not what they were saying in 2022. It was the kings decision to announce it in his first address sans investiture. My my my, the propaganda.
It is the fault of Charles and DIanna. If you know your child will be the prince and the king of a country, you make sure he knows the language. I am not a royal and my parents made learn 4 languages when i was young (and so do all of my friends). It is not that hard.
Do i speak perfect English? NO! But is sure is better then WIll-not’s Welsh and i am not going to be the Queen of England. Why do these people know no languages?
It is wild to me that the windsors don’t teach the heir welsh from childhood. ESPECIALLY given that the welsh don’t want a Windsor as their prince anyway! The effort to immerse the heirs in welsh language and culture would go a LONG way towards making them palatable.
A video can make you sound like a genius
Remember they’ve been to Wales and even if he knew a little of the language it wasn’t live and neither of them spoke it on camera also the crowds wasn’t big at all
Catherine has never hosted her Carol service or spoken live yet All of her activities even playing 🎹 was recorded
Anytime William wants to speak a language it’s always on video never live
This is what the future will hold for Britain two lazy who will be lowercase r royalty and the media will have to call out just to make them work
That’s why they’re already looking ahead at the three children