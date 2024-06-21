Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday with a new photo with his kids

Today is Prince William’s 42nd birthday. Kensington Palace released yet another “new photo” to celebrate. I said in the Father’s Day post that I genuinely believe that the pics from this Norfolk photoshoot are the first recent and somewhat authentic pics we’ve gotten from KP in months. The photos for Charlotte and Louis’s birthdays felt like they were taken last year, and Kensington Palace just blatantly lied about when they were taken.
This birthday photo once again features William with Charlotte, Louis and George. It’s a beach scene and they’re all wearing the same clothes as the Father’s Day photo (because this was a whole photoshoot done on the same day). There was some talk about how the Father’s Day pic was AI-generated. Yeah… probably not? It’s more likely that it was a real photo which was just airbrushed to hell, same with this pic. KP posted the pic with the message: “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.” Hm.
Meanwhile, as a pre-birthday gift, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast ranked William at #1 on “The New Royal Power List.” From the Daily Beast:
How could anyone be more powerful than the king? Until the beginning of this year, any royal power list would have put King Charles at the top. But his illness has changed things, and focused insiders minds on the simple fact that given his age, the reign of King Charles will necessarily be a relatively short one, even if he makes a full recovery from the cancer he is currently valiantly fighting.
Unlike Charles, who was widely believed at various moments in his apprenticeship as Prince of Wales to want his mother to abdicate so he could take over, and did indeed lobby for and seize more control in the last years of her reign, William is not pushing for increased responsibilities. On the contrary, he and Catherine are distraught at the idea of his destiny being forced upon him before their children finish school. They are quite happy living in the modest confines of their four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage, and have no desire to relocate to either Royal Lodge (assuming Prince Andrew can be evicted) or what is assumed will be their final home, Windsor Castle.
Yet as one source says, “There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role. Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline. He can be scary!”
The most notable effect of his role as enforcer is the absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold. Charles would like to see more of Prince Harry, but William, who still refuses to even speak to his brother, isn’t having any of it, and that, says the source, “tells you everything you need to know about who is really in charge.”
How many lies can fit into four paragraphs, my god. “William, who still refuses to even speak to his brother.” “They are quite happy living in the modest confines of their four-bedroom home…” LMAO. William screams and cries and briefs against Harry every single month and has done so for more than five years. He’s a now-42-year-old man-child sick with jealousy over his younger brother. And no, William and Kate are not “quite happy living in the modest confines of their four-bedroom home.” Please, no one even believes that they both live there.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
Fun photo. Everyone looks like they are having a good time.
Fun without Kate? Is that the message?
She may have been holding the camera.
She also may not have been holding the camera. She’s not specifically credited with taking it but they’re trying to imply she did. I could believe she wasn’t even on the beach with them. But there’s no way of knowing. Maybe she was.
She was specifically credited with taking it actually.
Was she? Whoops. Jk.
Exactly, were is the wife in the family pics of late?
“We are doing just fine without you” is indeed the message to Kate.
@LW: According to the Daily Mail, the caption was by Kate. She is not credited with the photo.
@ArtFossil, no, she is credited with the photo. There’s a camera icon and then it says Princess of Wales, 2024.
Not all. I see no reason to be negative or think about everything. There is a balance. Just looks like a fun happy picture
William is also supposed to have taken frankenphoto so really these have no credibility.
…Now, the AI can only make one generation of a scene, it can never replicate the exact same picture or even video without alterations to the scene or the characters in it. Notice in the jumping picture all the “characters” are wearing different clothing, Charlotte’s hair is different in both “photos”. You are saying Charlotte’s hair? You can’t really see in the back facing photo – true, but if you zoom in you can see a “messy ponytail with rubber band at the end tucked under William’s arm. I assure you if these were ran in an AI indicator app it would get a high 90 plus rating of being AI generated.
But, the technology is coming out that many of us AI geeks are waiting for that can give you consistent clothing, tattoos, objects, etc. across multiple prompts. I love the technology, but am disgusted by the BRF and cohorts using it to deceive their UK populous.
He is actively trolling the trolls and the public by releasing a flat out obviously faked, photoshopped to the max image. The kids never should have been included in the invisible contract with the rota and shouldn’t have to be a buffer between their parents. The kids should not have to be public figures especially without some sort of financial protections like child actors are supposed to recieve, but this type of image will fuel conspiracies.
Peg can Photoshop his alleged jog through central park
At this point people need to let the photoshop stuff go because all it’s doing is giving them more attention. Nothing is gonna change.
Ignore lies, because it gives them attention? Not all attentions are created equal. I doubt they enjoyed the international scandal surrounding the frankenfoto. I think people should tell the truth and let the chips fall.
@Proud Mary – I agree wholeheartedly with you, but when all is said and done, does it really matter in the end? It’s evident these people are monsters with absolutely no regard for anybody. It’s the kids I feel sorry for, having to grow up surrounded by dysfunction and lies. They will look back and realise that nothing about their childhood was genuine. Just driven by one-sided competitions and sycophancy.
Does it really matter if people are told to believe the images they see are real, when they are in fact, fake? Photoshopped? AI?
Think what would happen this f posts of an assassination of a world leader was faked but everyone was so complacent because we were all encouraged to not care? The ramifications of this era of AI & photoshop is so dangerous.
It starts small, then before you know it people believe.
Comply because there’s no hope is exactly the feeling they want to engender in the peasants. Sorry, but speaking up about the truth and demanding facts matters.
Yeah I mean a social media post that’s not proof of life or establishing a historical record, I just assume it’s retouched, etc. whatever. They can photoshop them bouncing around on the moon for all I care.
There was an organization formed in the USA to protect child actors. Paul Peterson of the Donna reed show helped form the group.
Agreed. My kids are similar age and I can’t imagine making them pose-jump on a trampoline 100x for a photo just so their dad can look “fun” 🙄
The lying continues. We are just one happy family and Peg is number one. Of course this is only in their heads but we must continue to try to sell you rotten eggs just ignore the stench of dishonesty.
2 pics in a row at the beach. William wants to show the world that he too, can be relaxing and having a good time at the beach just like Harry. Kate is not wishing him happy birthday, just the kids
Yeah, I’m not feeling the Kenergy either.
Are Prince Harry posing at the beach with his children a thing?
Are there any other landscapes William should avoid lest he copy Harry. I know Kate was accused of copying Meghan by posing on a bench and then next to a tree.
Where can W&K pose that is original? Will a forest do or perhaps a nice snowy tundra?
Is this supposed to be a positive profile on William? They call him scary. He sounds angry and childish which is completely contradictory to the imagine they’ve been trying to push this last week especially.
I mean when have they shared a photo like this before? Barefoot? Hello. Look at us we’re normal and I’m a fun dad.
Sykes doesn’t seem to be buying it and neither am I.
Kel, That he can be “scary” and doubling down on his reputation as an “enforcer” is quite telling. I have no idea who the “enforcers” are in my family or my husband’s. That is beyond concerning!
Apart from that, I sort of feel like the message KP wants to send is “nothing to see here Part 6.”
He’s not just scary but he can be scary with an exclamation point! I don’t know why but the punctuation is making me laugh. They really had to emphasize that he can be scary!
The only part of this drivel that I believe is, “He can be scary!”
When Harry is barefoot in pics, it’s because he’s Dobby, his wife won’t let him wear shoes, he’s pathetic/downtrodden, and/or being all California (with as much sarcasm as the britshiz media can muster). But willy is a cool dad who is barefoot!
I knew the bare foot pictures were coming, I was just waiting to see when 😁😁
I guess they have started to realize this is the heir they are getting so they have to make the best of it.
They’re not wearing the same clothes as the Father’s Day picture??!
I was just thinking that! Different clothes and actually quite a fun picture. It’s the first time I’ve seen George looking carefree, he also looks nervous and diffident on official occasions.
I honestly don’t think so. Even in this photo, William has a frown line on his forehead. George looks like he’s about to cry. And they’ve obviously been told to open their mouths as wide as possible (good old middleton fun move) – the only one who indeed looks carefree – as in normal – is Louis.
Tara, I agree with you. The open mouth Middleton “desperate happy!” is a bit terrifying especially in a group, so obviously instructed. And William from the front just gives off clenched uncool.
I know they’re trying to copy Harry and Meghan Cali cool, but it’s not happening here.
Pretty sure if you’re jumping off a dune and you’re laughing, your mouth is going to be open. I hardly think that’s some kind of manufactured move.
True. Looks like same location but different clothes for everyone, though still the same types of clothes. Kids wearing shirts and shorts, William wearing sweatshirt and shorts.
Also, what does the ‘Cx’ mean? I know it implies it’s from the kids but I tried looking it up and got customer experience lol
I assumed that that is Catherine’s ( Kate’s) sign off initial with a kiss. But interestingly, she is not credited as the photographer, that’s just implied. Maybe she is learning!
Catherine with an x for a kiss maybe?
No. It’s more likely someone is using Cx as shorthand for “children”. In a weird way, sort of how rx (and rxn) = “reaction” in chemistry and a few other words like that. Someone in the staff has some sort of education? Because neither William or Kate would use such shorthands, but they are pretty common in research circles.
Cx = 😆
C = smile
x = closed smiling eyes
Or not…
I’ve generally used “Cx” to mean “cancelled” — as in cancelled appointments, but that doesn’t make sense here.
Jesus, they all look like they’re jumping off a cliff together. And happy to do it. First impression only. Second impression: what the hell is this? So odd.
Cx is Catherine blowing a kiss, that’s all. Very common sign off in Britain.
No, they’re not. Charlotte has on a plain blue top in the Father’s Day shot, rather than stripes, and she’s wearing an animal print skirt/skort in the Birthday picture. Louis is in navy blue in the Father’s Day shot, and light/white in the Birthday. William looks like he may be in the same hoodie, but is in olive shorts on Father’s Day and Nantucket Red on the Birthday shot.
So were there TWO beach shoots, or did they bring changes of clothing? All we’ll get for the next year will be beach pictures if that’s the case.
William’s job is just beach this year.
As stated, I’m not feeling the Kenergy.
Maybe this is his “3rd sexiest British guy with kids reminding people of his statesman presence at D-Day beach” photo?
If they are following the same playbook as they usually do, then they brought changes of clothes for the children. To show you how staged it is: the children are all wearing shorts and t-shirts and william is all bundled up in a hoodie.
@Jais 😂😂😂
So yesterday it was Cam calling the shots and keeping KC from being too friendly with PH and today it’s PW? Poor weak Charles can’t decide anything for himself? And PW “disciplines” the other royals? How disgusting to talk that way about controlling other adults. When is he going to “discipline” Andrew?
lol. Whenever I see pics of them at the beach, all I remember is the video that they made that looked like an insurance or pharmaceutical ad. They are almost looking natural this time. At least better than true crime looking pic they did for christmas.
Seems like they’re doing some serious damage control from the last few months PR.
From the day H&M showed up on a beach with Archie in Montecito, William and Kate have been on a mission to prove they can do it better.
I can always tell what pictures trigger the Wales 🙄😏
Everybody does beach photos-I hardly think that Harry and Meghan cornered the market on that and Will and Kate are copying them.
They’re not subtle about it either. “Here’s our backs like H and M! Here’s our umbrella photo like H and M! Here’s our B and W like H and am! Here is our Tree photo like H and M!”
We should start a betting pool for their next photograph based off of what is going well for the Sussexes.
@MaryContrary, their family photos didn’t look like that before H&M. Look it up. It is like Kate’s style change after Meghan. H&M got criticism even for wearing jeans on their family photo and next year we got Wales family all in jeans. It isn’t even funny anymore.
No problem with them using the same location for the father’s day shoot and his birthday – it’s practical, even if there was an outfit change. If not everyone in the photo lives together, you really have to make an effort to get these types of photos.
I am, however, getting some bad vibes from “Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline. He can be scary!”.
William sounds like a terror and philip never cast out family members like huevo did with the sussexes. And they don’t want to work much until the children finish school. Many many families have to earn a living to get their children through school. Lazy entitled William and kate. No way was William living in that so called cottege
They say that about that house also like it is their only one. They still have KP and Anmer.
Tessa, tbf, Fergie was a persona non grata with P. But I would argue that it’s different than the Sussexes.
But philip never had one of his children drive another one out. Ferg ie is not completely in since William did not invite her to his wedding and she was not invited to the coronation
Agreed, Tessa. The Sussexes are different (directly related, no divorce). Fergie was formerly married in and comes with tons of extra baggae. I just wanted to point out that Philip had no issue making his disapproval of Fergie known by acting on it.
Diana really would be horrified at how William turned out
Tessa – I don’t think she’d like the Middletons either. She’d have read Carole correctly as an opportunistic grifter.
I think she’d have liked Doria though – and she’d have appreciated her daughter’s warmer energy too.
Look! They can wear casual clothes too!!!
Seriously, Will is mad that every Tom, Dick, Harry, Hugh, Rose and Pippa live in bigger, better houses than he does. How unfair! He’s the future king. He should have the biggest house and be the richest and the sexiest!
It looks like they’re jumping over his lost hair. Anyway, they’re having fun, but if that giant tuft of grass was really in the foreground, then George’s foot wouldn’t be in front of it.
The land in front slopes away, if they were really jumping over the grass like that on to a down slope they would probably end up with, at the very least twisted ankles.
Unless this is some kind of giant alien grass, it’s an extreme close up. And unless Will & Co have been shrunk down to miniatures, they’re far away. I think it’s supposed to look like the photographer was down on the ground behind the grass and looking up at the family, but that doesn’t explain George’s foot. The explanation would be it’s two photos put together. Still, they look happy.
Yes! I’ve been trying to understand what (and how) they’re jumping towards. They seem to be levitating several feet in the air, but it’s just beach grass behind and they’re not jumping off a cliff into the sea…..so I don’t get it. The height seems like one could achiever only on a trampoline 🤷♀️
Ah, a trampoline could be it. In any event, a poor image.
Interesting, isn’t it, how a “natural” or “relaxed” photo is impossible for them?
Distraught at their destiny being forced upon them? Are we supposed to feel sorry for them? If it’s that bad, abolish the monarchy.
Another big fat lie. What about all that briefing about how Charles should abdicate and how William would rule ever so differently? But I can believe “distraught” as they suddenly realized they’d have to do some actual work.
They are so out of touch. They don’t have to worry about money. Tuition expenses in the real world increase dramatically. They don’t have to worry about earning money to scrape up tuition payments cover rental expenses and so on.
William can’t, but he might be able to once he becomes King. I suspect it would require an act of Parliament. Which William would have to sign, ironic.
Is this what they were celebrating at Ascot yesterday? They all looked so gleeful, almost like defence attorneys who just won a tough case.
Your assumption that it was the same day MAY be true, but you’re wrong about them wearing the same clothes….definitely different clothes in each picture. Charlotte’s lepeord shorts and denim shorts could not be more different.
It’s a cute picture. They look happy.
I didn’t think the Father’s Day photo was AI (but I doubted the timing of it ) but that’s what KP is going to have to put up with for every picture from now on – a not insignificant number of people are just going to assume that every picture is AI. and KP has no one but themselves to blame for that.
I do appreciate how, about once a week, we get confirmation yet again of William’s temperament and what an ahole he is. The fact that this family is run by a 42 year old and they all seem okay with that because he is “scary!” is just mindblowing to me.
Oh what a tangled web we weave etc., we create a lot of problems for ourselves.
That birthday photo is single dad rollout. Funny how he has never released a birthday photo on his own. Especially not a narcissistic photoshoot posing as a Victorian ghost.
They kids look like they are having fun.
When i saw this shot my first though was ‘why are the copying Justin Timberlakes wedding cover – the one where he’s jumping’? Secondly, cosplaying his brother much.
As for the continued whining about the size of AC – that is coming from Kate and Ma. They are clearly NOT happy at being stuck in there which is why a) there are reno’s happening and b) Kate spends a lot of time at Amner as it fits in the ego’s.
Will be interesting to see if she stays there long term or if Ma negotiated somewhere bigger for Kate.
Now that William is Duke of Cornwall he has access to a lot of properties right? Can he do as he please? Does he need permission from the duchy trust to use one property?
I bet this should’ve been a 360° picture. But as usual, shall I proceed?
One look at that pic and now I’ve got the intro song from the George Lopez show in my head. Low rider… 🤣
I mean they’re obviously on a trampoline and they ‘shopped them over this bit of beach grass. Right? Am I insane?
For the article. Yikes. Is Will flattered by being called “scary!” ? Is this a message to the Midds?
That would explain how they all got that high up and at the same level.
Wait! You’re right!!! How the hell did they jump so high? The distance from the ground is much, much higher than Louis’ height! And no way did they jump over the grass!
It looks to me like they’re running downhill and that, combined with jumping all at once, is how they got so high. and there may be some perspective at play as well if the photographer is standing below them (i.e. they look higher than they actually are.)
My kids got pretty high when they were jumping for our fall photoshoot on flat ground. Shrug.
Hmm. It looks to me like they are jumping up in place, not jumping forward. And no sand on any of their feet and no sign of sand being kicked off the ground either.
I think it’s 2 photos – one with them jumping on flat ground or a trampoline and the other is the beach grass. I’m not a photographer, but would the foreground be in focus the same way the people are further back?
Not a grain of sand. And George’s left foot is somehow just in front of a portion of the beach grass. What goes up must come down, into sloping beach grass, with a trip to A&E, and, in the States at least, a citation for damaging the vegetation on the dunes.
If you are zooming in enough to inspect their feet for a grain of sand, then you are giving this picture WAY too much of your time and energy.
I’ve seen a similar picture dozens of times every year when everyone on my Facebook gets their beach pictures done.
Either cut-and-paste photoshop or the trampoline is in the foreground and cropped out. They did not just jump over that large clump of razor grass.
I think the photographer is way below them. The kids jumped very high and Wiliam barely jumped.
Dancers of different heights will jump that way, and end up aligned at the same height.
Good catch! They do have a trampoline in their garden…
I couldn’t believe I had to scroll down so far to see a comment on this. They have way too much air, the landing would be brutal for all of them! And since it’s doubtful that they got a shot like this the first time, they are too clean.
I don’t think it’s AI generated, but clearly on a trampoline or something photoshopped into a fake background.
I’m not sure they took this photo on that beach at all. It looks like the people were cut out of a different photo and pasted over this background
That’s what I think too. Especially if you back out from the photo and look at it from a distance. Clearly the figures of the four people pasted over the beach.
It looks like a bad photoshopped pic on Amazon trying to sell me Chinese springy sand.
How is that even physically possible without a trampoline?
Credibility level N. Korea
I can’t believe anyone could think this picture is a real picture and not photoshopped. It’s badly photoshopped. Look at George’s feet ffs, they didn’t even outline his toes accurately.
They can’t jump that high, they were using a trampoline and it was superimposed into a beach. I’m literally tired of seeing them and their toothy children
🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Totally agree with everything you said & couldn’t have said it better. This just screams bad photoshop.
No wonder they are now releasing their own photos instead of going through the usual press outlets.
These continual drips about Will’s scary enforcer tantrumy rages are curious. The press knows it’s these drips that fuel the darkest rumors and theories about Kate. They are intentionally feeding the beast. Why?
Good question. They do like to leave breadcrumbs. William is so protected though what do they think is going to happen? It’ll fuel theories yes. But is it a warning to William as in we see you, William, even if we don’t write about it. But so what. William’s probably like yeah and what you’re gonna do about it. He knows the press and the institution will protect him. He should maybe start worrying about what will come out once George turns 18. Not saying at all that I think George should be king at 18 but the press might be fed up enough not to care and start pushing.
The picture is cute, and even if it’s totally manufactured light heartedness on Bulliam’s part, the kid’s won’t know that, and I’m sure they’ll look at it with fondness. The look on their faces is one of fun, jumping off the dune – Which I will say, in my area that’s a big NO NO due to beach erosion, you’re suppose to tread very lightly through beach grass dune areas.
Big no no where I’m from too! Although, in all fairness, doesn’t will own like 30% of all of England now? Perhaps the beach picture pictured is part of his land holdings and IF this was actually short at the beach he feels free to destroy it because he’s got miles more.
I’m at the point not to believe any photos from KP after Frankenphoto. KP is dog paddling trying to stay ahead of the negative perception of William and Kate and failing.
He even manages to look awkward with his children. How is that possible? They’re your children, bro.
It’s a cute picture. The kids look like they’re having fun. To me, William’s expression looks a bit worried — or possibly even terrified. Maybe any awkwardness is about whatever it took to get William into leaping mode?
This looks the most obviously photoshopped to me?
Anyway the caption completion is already going round our UK WhatsApp group- zoomed in on WillNots face.
Current leaders are
“Help the peasants are touching me”
“Look out Andrew’s coming”
And “Kates bedbound time to have some fun”
This is clearly a photoshopped picture. Have you ever tried to take a real jumping photo? I’ve been a model and it’s incredibly hard to get the right height, the right body and the right facial expression. Let alone w 3 kids and a dad who are all holding hands!!
This is the worst of all the fake photos I think- and the most obvious. My guess is they shot this in studio- I mean look at the light and shadow on their bodies!
Then I figure their heads were pasted on from other shots. The most egregious bit is the beach setting my god.
Thank you.
My contempt for William continues to be boundless.
Is this the same couple that yesterday was leaking to the press how much they admire Sophie and Edward for keeping their children of the public eye? The one that is using their children in an unnecessary birthday photo and writing tweets in their name? They are setting their children, particularly Charlotte and Louis, for the same press treatment as William and Harry the moment they turn 18.
That photo almost defies the laws of physics. How did Louis manage to leap that high from a downward slope behind the grass?
Most importantly, DO NOT PLAY ON THE DUNES! Dunes prevent erosion and sea level rise. They’re strict about that on island Britain.
What happened to Mr. Eco Conservation Save the Planet?
KEEP OFF THE DUNES!