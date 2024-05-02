Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday portrait was taken by her mom ‘in the last few days’

Today is Princess Charlotte’s ninth birthday. Probably the Princess of Wales’s easiest labor/delivery too, I still remember how bonkers it was that Kate gave birth to Charlotte and was up and out of the hospital in a flash, but not before she posed glowingly on the steps of the hospital with her baby girl. Happy b-day to Charlotte, I hope she and the other Wales children are doing well.
Now for the weird energy that comes with everything around the Wales family these days. Since the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco, Kensington Palace has now opted to NOT release their family photos to media agencies (like Reuters, Getty, AFP) or the British press in advance. Instead, they’re just going to release photos via their own social media, with everyone getting the photos at the same time. It still feels like KP is leaving itself open to credible claims of photo manipulation, but at the moment, the critical media agencies aren’t saying much.
KP waited until around 5:20 am EST to release this “new” portrait of Charlotte. That would make it around 11:20 am in England. The Daily Mail’s top royal story, before the release of this photo, was “Kate Middleton breaks tradition again on Princess Charlotte’s birthday just a week after being late to share a new photo of Prince Louis.” A whole story devoted to how KATE needed to make haste and release a new Charlotte photo. The Telegraph’s coverage is mostly flat, basic reporting, but they mention the Mother’s Day photo fiasco and note that it appears as if Charlotte is wearing the same cardigan in her birthday photo and the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.
The vibe from this photo and Louis’s birthday photo last week is that these pics are all from the same photoshoot… a photoshoot which likely took place months ago. Still, Kensington Palace has briefed the rota that Kate took this photo “in the last few days.” Sure.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
I hate that I’m looking at a photo of an adorable child and once I learn she’s in the same sweater I immediately think – did they photoshop her next to those flowers.
Good grief.
How is William this bad at the thing he was “born” to do? That everything about them is questioned because it’s all questionable,
I think they put her in the same sweater deliberately. I think they like to use the same “public” clothes for the kids, for whatever reason. I remember reading years ago that Kate liked to go to “public” private events in the same clothes (jeans and striped shirt) to make it a kind of public-facing uniform and her true home style stays private. I could get behind them doing this with the kids for sure, especially in their tween/teen years.
I think it’s recent…you can see how Charlotte is starting to change – her face looks less kid and more tween-like. Shes getting bigger!
I had read something similar back when George was very young. That those photos of him with a side part and in short pants were how he looked in “public”, and that when he was out and about as a normal kid, he wasn’t really recognizable anymore because he was scruffy in regular clothes.
If that’s true, they do deserve credit for that.
The kids have RPOs near them so there is no way they can pass as normal. Dressing them like archaic weirdos is just kate being insecure as someone middle class trying to fit in with the aristos.
And they would be far less identifiable by the general public if their parents did not plaster their photos annually and for other events where they need PR cover.
I thought the vintage looking outfits were adorable. I didn’t get any weirdo vibes from having some fun with kid’s clothes.
I could get behind that but we have seen Charlotte at least dressed more casual kid like clothing that she wouldn’t ever wear during a public event. The two boys are always wearing button up shirts and sweaters in any photos that are shared so, if this is what they are doing, they are mainly doing it with their sons.
It would help if the “new” pictures had them wearing something not from the Photoshopped Kids Collection ™
The only reason their photos are getting such scrutiny is that some people are legitimately concerned
But those side teeth on the top – #s 7 and 10 – they should have photoshopped them as longer in the “new” picture.
Also the “new” photo is taken from a much different angle, so yeah her face looks a little different.
And as for whom she resembles most physically…. What matters is who steps out when she opens her mouth.
Notice, as well, that the flowers are blurred in front of Char, which means they could’ve been photoshopped into another pic (considering the “flowers” behind her on the bush are brown!).
Sad, but you can’t accept *anything* on face value from KP.
The flowers in the foreground are clear, the flowers in the background – behind Charlotte’s arm – are blurred. That’s Kate’s standard “blur the background” thing.
“And as for whom she resembles most physically…. What matters is who steps out when she opens her mouth.”
B-I love this statement and am going to keep it for future use.
I’m sick of that sweater. She had one as a baby, same drab burgundy color with a blue dress somewhere in North America, maybe Canada. It’s not attractive. She has the Windsor teeth of her father and all the cousins.
“I hate that I’m looking at a photo of an adorable child and once I learn she’s in the same sweater I immediately think – did they photoshop her next to those flowers.”
And you are right to be suspicious, KP has no credibility. @CP down below mentioned Charlotte was leaning on someone’s shoulder in the original image. She WAS photoshopped next to those flowers. A remnant of the necktie is still visible, I mistook it for garden tarp or a standing person’s sleeve this morning but that “fence with flowers” is actually the silhouette of a removed person.
Her hair is so light! I always thought she had brown hair. It’s a lovely pic and finally Charlotte’s wearing regular clothes not outfits from 1940. I still don’t believe the ‘Kate took this in the last few days’ narrative. They’re pushing that line way too hard and obviously.
Happy birthday Charlotte. I hope you lead the life you want and you’re happy.
Looking at the pic again for the first time I’m seeing a lot of Willy in her face! I hope she takes after her grandmother more than her dad!
The wardrobe has improved slightly for Charlotte but the boys still need a few modern touches.
I love that cranberry colored cardigan. I think denim is a massive shift in the right direction. I can’t say neg things about kids, it’s not their fault how Kate dresses them. However again, Kate did this in the last few days!!! Once again, same narrative so we don’t believe she’s incapacitated, in rehab or missing. I don’t believe it but hey! I’m not their audience.
She will eventually have a growth spurt where she would have a new wardrobe. They cant continue to recycle the earlier pictures.
Tessa, Kate had her in clothes two sizes too small a year or two ago. It looked sad. There have been those smocky dresses and coats that were WAY too small. Such a weird choice for someone obsessed with looks and clothes. And she put Charlotte in summer clothes in winter.. Kate’s very strange.
From the nose down, Charlotte is very Windsor-y; she looks very much like her father and grandfather. I had until now thought she resembled her late grandmother, mixed with some Carole and Pippa. George looks like his Spencer uncle and Louis strongly resembles Andrew.
@notso George looks just like his Uncle Charles Spencer. It’s crazy. I came across a clip of him doing some kind of interview and was shocked. I was like holy crap he’s an older George.
She did have dark brown hair at this same exact time of year when her younger brother was born, in photos taken outside during a photo call.
That was 6 years ago.
I know that Becks1. That’s actually my point.
Never saw kids hair get blonder over time but if KP says so then we know it’s true.
If she was an unknown I’d say she’s a child who’s been spending a chunk of the winter in a sunny climate, as in sun bleached hair.
Charlotte has brown roots,. S
Came here to say the same thing, it’s “funny” she keeps getting blonder and blonder when she had brown hair as a toddler, when one’s hair is supposed to be lighter.
I only say “funny” because, come on.
In my town we recently had a scandal involving a local influencer lighting her kid’s hair so she could keep pretending to be a natural blonde.
Wait until the BM starts to claim she’s the spitting image of Diana.
That is Williams twin when he was younger,before he had a brief stint looking like a Spencer. She someone manages to also look like her Great Granny and Prince Andrew.
Yes!!! All I could see was William in the picture. I never realized how strong she resembles him but children change as they grow – and adults too.
A very happy birthday to her.
Totally, poor thing! She has Anne’s eyes and the rest is William’s face.
She has features of Carole around the eyes. And pippa.
Wow. I used to see QE2 in her, but now am seeing William for the first time. And William is all Spencer. Charlotte is lovely.
She also looks like a middleton. I don’t see her looking like the late queen or prince andrew. She has the middleton eyes. Her hair is lightened apparently
Agree it’s obvious her hair is lightened, and yes she looks exactly like a Middleton, even her eye color and shape are very Middleton.
She’s adorable and I love this outfit, though do side eye their use of the exact same cardigan.
She’s nearly identical, literally, to Lady Sarah Chatto. Harper’s article about it: https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a32355684/princess-charlotte-lady-sarah-chatto-doppelganger-photos/
She looks nothing like William, the Windsors or the Spencers. No matter how many articles written by the BM claiming Charlotte is twin of W, Diana, QEII or any other british royal, the photos they produce do not look like her. Her dark brown hair has been bleached yet again. Brunettes who live in the tropics do not become blond, UK weather is not sunbleached. Let Charlotte just be herself, let her enjoy her childhood without these comparisons.
Thank you. Every time I make this point I get people claiming brunettes naturally get blonde in the sun, but Charlotte’s own hair in previous years has shown this is not true for her.
She looks exactly like the Middletons, and she’s adorable. I hate being gaslit with the desperate attempt to turn these kids into Diana look alikes, when not one of them look like her.
Charlotte’s hair has been turning blonde in the sun for several years now. It didn’t when she was really young, but we’ve been having this debate for at least two years about whether Kate “highlights” her hair (and if she does, she does – my 9 year old boy is begging me to dye his hair).
My hair was dark brown when I was younger (and still is) but starting around age 5 or 6 it would bleach in the summer between the sun and the pool, and in the winter it stayed that color because of winter swim team.
I just don’t understand why this is such an issue. It’s possible Kate dyes her hair, its possible it’s natural, or its a combination of the two. 🤷♀️
Beg to differ about the issue of brown hair lightening in sun. Mine does, with coppery highlights… Many in my family have hair that is thus constituted. My son can go from mousy brown to gold. It is a thing.
Sorry you don’t understand why her obsession with blonde hair is disturbing to some of us. I have laid out why many times before, there’s no point in repeating it.
I don’t get why this always gets such pushback. your personal anecdotes aside, it is so unusual that hairdressers laughed when asked if it happens to dark brown hair.
I’m not going to stop making my observation about the royal racist’s obsession with blonde hair on her children. People will continue to disagree and that’s fine.
@WiththeAmerican if you’ve explained your reasoning before, I’ve clearly missed it. And I’m not sure why you discount “personal anecdotes” so much here. You insist this is not possible, other people (not just me) say that, in fact, it IS possible. It just feels like this is something that people argue about every time there is a picture of Kate – Nota used to use this as proof that Kate was a bad mother or something.
sometimes I feel like we all need to take a step back from analyzing a picture of a 9 year old girl lol.
@becks1 and @underhill, how healthy was your hair when it lightened? I’m asking bc my hair used to bleach as well as a kid but doesn’t anymore. Two reasons: as an adult I can’t spend as much time in the sun as I did when I was a kid bc I don’t get summer break (which sucks) and also I’m mixed race. No one in either side of my family knew how to take care of my hair. Once I learned it stopped bleaching. Bleaching is usually a sign of dryness and damage. I just don’t think Kate would allow that in Chars.
Having had light brown hair with some natural blonde in it, my hair got lighter after a whole summer of being outdoors and living in a sunnier location. Not in April though.
Charlotte looks exactly the same as Lady Sarah Chatto did as a child
She looks exactly like him, poor thing. Hopefully the face will age better on her!
I expect she will grow up to look something like Anne. Anne was good looking when she was young.
She is Willy’s twin. I think they are doing a better job with her orthodontia needs tho. She will be a fine looking young lady.
Cute kid and her hair is getting super long. I wonder if they took all the birthday photos during the Mother’s Day fiasco shoot and Kate filmed the video at the same time for slow rollout. I guess we’ll see if George’s photo this summer has him in the same clothes too. Their insistence on mentioning the ” last few days” for every photo and video definitely points to an awareness that people don’t believe anything they say, just not enough guilt to be honest.
the reporting around the cancer video was actually super clear that it was filmed the Wednesday before the video was released.
But why on earth would you take them at their word, Becks? They’re also saying the photos of the children were taken in the last few days and that’s clearly a lie since they are both wearing the exact same outfits as in the frankenphoto. Huevo and KP say all sorts of things and more often than not are proven to be lies. Just because the entertainment arm of the BBC was involved with the video doesn’t make me trust them.
There was someone on here who usually is pretty factual and reasonable who knew someone who was involved in the filming and said it was that week.
Charlotte’s teeth are slightly more grown in here than the mother’s day photo (and we don’t know when that picture of Charlotte was taken, that could have been from a month or two earlier.)
@Becks1 I’m not disagreeing about when the video was shot as I think the BBC Studio said it was shot within weeks or something like that, but as someone who works in film and TV, no one who worked on this video would speak to anyone about it, given the power of KP and their free use of legal routes to hunt down anyone who they suspect has violated their privacy. They signed NDAs.
I personally have no stake in when this was shot, nor even an opinion about it. The whole situation is so weird I’ve given up trying to figure it out.
I just don’t believe the comments from people who claim to have first or second hand info. The fear and sense of protection for the talent that grips anyone working on a set like that is pretty powerful. If anyone even suspects someone of leaking even to confirm a date (note no one from BBC Studios will say even who worked on it), they won’t ever work again.
@WithTheAmerican, I get that about first or second hand info, but people on here have been accepting 4th or 5th hand info without a second thought for months now, so I don’t think its that weird to accept someone who said they were good friends with someone who only told her they worked on it and it was at a church. I mean people on here are citing astrologers as credible sources LOL.
but also – you say – ” as someone who works in film and TV, no one who worked on this video would speak to anyone about it.” People on here have been INSISTING for the past month that we know the video is a fake BECAUSE no one who worked on it went on the record about it. But what do they expect – that the person behind the camera is going to give an interview to the DM about it?
I’m just finding some of the conspiracy theories exhausting at this point. Either no one from BBC Studios is breathing a word about this video to anyone ever in the entire world and that’s because of KP and NDAs – and okay, that’s fine. But then people can’t insist that the video is fake because they haven’t heard from anyone at the BBC Studios involved in the filming of it, you know?
People aren’t insisting the video is fake BECAUSE of the BBC being mute. That piles on to the rest of discrepancies though. People are insisting its fake because it looks fake. The entire thing looks fake. The video is a joke. With their ridiculous loop recorded birds chirping in the background while it was completely obvious she wasn’t sitting on a bench in windsor garden. Not to mention, a slew of other discrepancies in the video. On top of 2 days before being called pyscho and conspiracy theorist for questioning the Farm body double heist. On top of just being dumped a photo on Mothers Day that also was full of discrepancies to the point of a Kill Notice being put out via the press because it was that sloppy. Then you have people insisting everyone who questions these photos and videos put out as heartless because how could you question someone (an AI video) with cancer. But anyone else that has insider information are liars unless of course they pop in to say Kate did film the video it was just at a church instead of on a bench at Windsor garden (where it OBVIOUSLY did not take place at). There. I said it. Im tired of people policing the comments trying to make people feel guilty or shame them for questioning these pictures and videos from these fraudulent repetitive liars.
@Josie2 I think those that think the video is a complete fake are the majority on this site, not the minority.
can’t wait for George’s bday at this rate.
When the other photo was done the montana wouldn’t have been in flower, it was taken recently unless it is a year old.
Agree if she is actually by the Clemetis Montana that would be blooming now. Lucky Brits get Clemetis early. In Massachusetts it blooms much later
https://www.gardeningexpress.co.uk/clematis-montana-rubens-pink-anemone-clematis-on-a-trellis
Well after reading the other comments about the Montana flower I guess this is a more recent photo than I believed. I have to wonder why dress them in such similar clothes to invite scrutiny when you know people are already hyper aware of your actions around photos? And to release them on social media only thumbing your nose at the news agencies that dared to question you? This is super basic unnecessary stuff to complicate and the fact that they do so, let’s me know that they play these mind games about EVERYTHING. I can’t imagine what it was like having to deal with actual pressing and important life issues if they were involved.
So, the clothes thing is something Kate used to do , and then moved away from for a while, and now seems to be back to it – where she basically always dressed the kids in the same 2-3 oufits in public. I don’t know if it was to give them a type of uniform in public, if it was to reduce interest in them, or what. but it wasn’t uncommon a few years ago for one of the kids to wear X outfit in their bday portraits and then wear that outfit again for an outing in May or June. For the christmas concerts, Charlotte wore almost the exact same coat in 2022 and 2023 (it might have been the same coat.)
As for why do this when its only going to invite scrutiny – because the Waleses are entitled and arrogant and the very idea of any scrutiny sends at least william (probably kate as well) into a rage so…..I think this is just them doubling down and daring the press to call them out. Because they know the british press won’t.
Wasn’t using the same outfit something Diana used to do when she was out casually in public? It was supposedly so that the paps would always get similar photos to discourage them.
@Becks1 I don’t think I ever noticed that before with the kids’ but given that they don’t appear to like to be criticized that tracks. And @Equality that’s something I know other celebrities still do. Daniel Radcliffe is pretty known for it. Which makes sense for Becks’ example but not for released photos.
I think that’s the point – see, she does wear this cardigan all the time!
It is their clumsy way of pushing back on the speculation that frankenphoto was a photoshopped December image from the day when kids wore similar clothes to some charity event.
@Becks1 that makes sense about the clothes. I agree it’s them doubling down and giving the finger to the press. They are very dysfunctional and childish.
@WithTheAmerican
I honestly think that is something people on here have forgotten about these two (W&K) over the last few weeks. They ARE very dysfunctional and childish, not to mention lazy, entitled, arrogant, etc. They work with the press and use the press and will throw H&M to the press wolves without a second thought -but they still hate the press and still think they don’t owe anything to the press or anyone else, including the general public.
I think if we keep that in mind, some of these weird things make more sense. not everything – don’t get me wrong, the last 5 months have been WEIRD in these royal watching streets and there are some legitimate issues and questions and some legitimate things that KP has really gotten wrong.
But at its core, KP is led by two very dysfunctional and childish individuals.
I wouldn’t rule out Carole being a part of this too. The Diana cosplay was nurtured by her from early on.
But yes Kate and William are not actual adults. They look old but they are stunted mentally. William likely from the time his mother passed and Kate around the time she was in uni and caught her man. Neither are mature. After all these two had fits about not getting Easter presents.
I feel bad for the kids and hope that nanny Maria has been able to be a mature adult presence in their lives.
They’re just promoting & perpetuating the Kate’s still alive & well message, although I think it’s telling that they’re releasing these via their own socials & not handing out to the news agencies where standards apply. Not sure why every single birthday requires a photo for public consumption, but there we are. I think it’s somewhat of an awkward photo, with Charlotte’s arm having to rest too high up above her shoulder.
The reason they release photos is to keep the monarchy in perpetuity. The definition of it is subsisting in birthright and W’s kids are his heirs. They are publicly funded from cradle to grave in one way or another. So, there is a reasonable expectation that they will be seen. Will and Harry were exploited more often in real life. But William has put his foot down with his own children, which is probably fair enough. But a photo taken by their mother at home in privacy is far from unreasonable under the circumstances. They were seen more because of the extraordinary circumstance of EII’s death and King Charles’ coronation. Otherwise, they are afforded exceptional privacy given their status upon birth.
Looks like KP will never live down Frankenphoto.
This is one has the same weirdly prominent hand problem. Kate seems fascinated by hands. Here poor Charlottle has to stick her arm in a shrub to get that effect. So I believe Kate took this shot, but not recently.
And both hands are turned under. Why? It doesn’t look natural, but then again, I don’t know Charlotte’s natural stance or gestures.
They’re just playing games now by using the same or similar clothes to the frankenphoto or they had a lot of photos taken on the same day that they drew from to create frankenphoto or the children just have favorite articles that they wear around home. If they release on SM they can use whatever filters/photoshop they want like others do. If the media uses it from there, they can deny a request for the original. Maybe this is leading up to Kate releasing photos of herself on SM that are photoshopped extensively.
Exactly this, they want people to scream about Charlotte’s outfit so they can make withering comments about what a scandal it is that a child has a favorite jumper to make all the naysayers seem hysterical. They’re just playing games as usual.
Meanwhile Kate, Charlotte, and Louis haven’t been credibly seen since Christmas. idk, maybe Kate took the spares and ran for the hills, trying to run out the clock on Charles’ diagnosis so Will can’t divorce her before she’s default queen.
And no photos of George with his siblings.
William can divorce her even if she is queen. If he wants out he will get that divorce. He could postpone the coronation until after the divorce.
I’ve also thought the kids have been split up. Will has George. Kate, wherever she is, has Charlotte and Louis. Hence everyone doing the blessed school run.
And it could explain the delay in photos and clothing repeats. Kate “takes them/has the hard drive” and KP has to wait for her to email them. And she doesn’t have Charlotte and Louis’ full wardrobes, only what she packed them.
She is lovely and I wish her happiness and a lot of strength in the future. With that said, are people terribly interested in seeing these birthday portraits every year? What is the point? We see them fairly regularly and know what they look like. The level of obfuscation and manipulation around these photos would be more understandable if the public had no other source to find out what these children look like at a certain age. But that is not the case.
It is the invisible agreement between press and W&K. The press was getting the photos of children themselves through sneaky photos. So, W&K made an agreement that they are gonna provide regular photos of children if they leave them alone. It is never what public wants, it is always what the press demands from them.
But are the readers of these outlets that interested? Does it generate clicks, especially when the outlets can’t publish it in advance of the SM release? Maybe their older fanbase is not on SM, so they want to see these pictures in the paper.
Hmm, I don’t think they would generate too many clicks. But, at the end of the day, they have a historical value. The photos are gonna be used for years and years by the same publications: documentaries, special anniversaries, etc. Daily Mail made a calendar from the children’s pics one time if I remember correctly. It is a long term money generating investment. In the past, UK press (especially newspapers) was the first one who was getting these photos. So, they had that advantage. Now, KP is releasing them themselves through social media. I think, the BM is gonna push back on that.
Cute picture. I doubt those flowers are from early March so this likely is a more recent picture, but I’ll wait for all the England experts to weigh in (even though all will have very different opinions lol.) Kate repeating her kids’ clothes isn’t that unusual.
I just don’t understand why they don’t just use a professional photographer and release to the agencies like before. This really screams “we’ll edit our photos as much as we want and you can’t stop us!!!!”
It’s such a childish tantrum. They are acting like such whiny babies fr. They committed the original sin of the frankenphoto and are big mad that they were publicly and internationally called out. And also, I don’t think they want to stop editing their photos. Ever. So this is the solution.
That’s exactly it, a childish reaction to criticism. And these two are in their 40s. Never having real jobs has stunted their growth. You get criticized in real jobs, fairly and unfairly, and you learn how to deal with it. Sure, you get it in school, but these two? Particularly William?
Cute. Wish the wales kids well. As for her wearing the same jacket? And Louis having the same checked shirt? I honestly wonder if they’re trolling at this point.
Who would they be trolling though? People they don’t know on a blog from another country?
OMG the lies, the LIES! This is CLEARLY the exact same outfit (unphotoshopped) as in the frankenphoto. She’s wearing the same ruffled shirt (photoshopped red to match the cardigan) and her skirt was one of the very obviously altered things in the Mother’s Day photo, so obviously the real skirt was this jean skirt she’s wearing in this pic. Same as with Louis’s birthday photo. Why do they keep digging themselves into a bigger pit of lies?! It’s the exact outfit. How stupid do they think we are?!
And by releasing these recent birthday photos that are CLEARLY from the frankenphoto day, all they’re doing is inviting more suspicion, more investigation, more evidence that nothing (with Keen) is what they say. And if nothing is what they say then WHERE IS KATE and why is Huevo able to get away with this?! The rota rats could be breaking the biggest story to come out of the monarchy in decades and all they do is lap up the lies being spoon fed them from Willy and KP.
The shirt is clearly different even though its the same neckline. In the mother’s day photo, it looks like she is wearing a cardigan and then a sweater underneath (like a twinset) with the ruffly collar and in this photo she’s wearing a cardigan, sweater and blouse and the blouse has a different ruffle pattern from the one in the frankenphoto.
The ruffled collar is clearly the same and I just think her blue sweater was also photoshopped red (and the cardigan is buttoned) so it looks like one unified top (or a matching sweater set) in the frankenphoto.
So I think she has on the same 3 items on top: a shirt underneath with the ruffled collar (photoshopped red in the frankenphoto), then the blue sweater (also photoshopped red), then the red outer cardigan. She’s even wearing the same black tights and we know that the skirt was manipulated in the frankenphoto. So, IMO – just as with Louis’s recent photo – they’re all from the same day.
Wearing her favorite bracelet still
It’s really clear to me that the ruffled collar is not the same.
Anyway, I thought the theory was that the picture from March was actually from November or December. Charlotte’s hair is clearly longer in this picture, so I doubt its from November or December.
I guess I just don’t understand the insistence that there is some type of conspiracy theory around these photos. Maybe this was taken two weeks ago, but so what if it was? It’s clearly a 9 year old Charlotte, with longer hair and more grown in teeth than December.
We’ll have to agree to disagree, Becks. I think her teeth look the same (just a different angle and open mouth, changing the appearance of the two smaller front teeth). And her head is at an angle in the “current” photo, making it look longer. But the conspiracy comes from the fact that – assuming you’re right and they’re not the exact same outfit – why are both children wearing outfits that are 99% identical in these two “months apart” photos? And also the baby bank volunteering video? Are they the only clothes these children have? Do they have closets full of identical outfits? If the photos aren’t from the same day, then why would they intentionally choose outfits that are so similar as to invite this speculation and conspiracy?
@Sussexwatcher I said something above about the similar clothes – its something that Kate used to do pretty regularly – so I’m not as pressed about it as others. My guess is the March photo outfit came from the baby bank outing (so that was a few months old) and this one is relatively new.
As to why they would intentionally choose outfits that invite speculation and conspiracy – because they are still ticked beyond belief that anyone dared to question the March frankenphoto so to me, this is basically them thumbing their noses at the press and everyone who questioned them. They’re releasing it on their social media to avoid another kill order, yes, but also to punish the press. Same reason they’re releasing the photos “later” than they normally did.
Ruffled shirt can easily be photoshopped into a solid color
The rats had their own fit—about Kate being “late.” I can’t believe all the players in this story are grown-ass adults!
Thank you @ SussexWatcher. You said everything I was about to say!! Do they really think we are this damn stupid???!!
Happy Birthday Charlotte! I hope she is able to have a great birthday despite living in a three-ring circus with a “missing” mother.
Now no 9 year old is going to want to wear winter tights in May. At 9 years old, Charlotte will be resisting wearing what she does not want to wear so it’s obvious this photo was probably taken back when the other photo shoot happened and not a few days ago by Kate.
You forget this is the child and heir of Mrs. The-black-lady-made-me-cry-about-tights-in-May, so who knows what is acceptable to them?!
It’s been freezing in England lately . We had a mini heatwave last months then it went back to being cold. Her outfit looks extremely appropriate for the current weather.
This photo was taken at about the right time, Montanas are coming into flower now, Mine aren’t out yet but we are 200 meters above sea level.
The flowers aren’t evidence of anything. She could be photoshopped right next to them or this photo could have been taken at any given time in the last year. She’s wearing the same exact clothes from the baby bank and the Franken photo. They must think we are absolutely stupid.
Montanas can be photoshopped in just like people can
Just the sweater is the same. The pose is cute. Definitely an amateur photo. They are obviously poking at everyone by continuing to give vague dates. I just wish they would leave the kids out of their reindeer games.
The skirt on the Franken picture was one of the first things you could see that was obviously altered.
And she’s wearing the same ruffled blouse underneath just photoshoped a different color on the Franken picture. The same color tights..
I laughed out loud because I saw Kate being called “Baby Reindeer” on twitter after the Netflix show about the stalker.
Happy Birthday, Charlotte.
I had to laugh at the CNN article – at the top, under the photo it says “It has not been verified by CNN” and then the article goes to recap the Frankenphoto Fiasco and then repeat how this photo hasn’t been verified.
That is funny. Wonder if that sort of disclaimer will be on every story when they release photos.
👀 😂😂! I didn’t notice the cnn headline but I love that for them. The indignity!
One of the analysis of the photoshopped pic was Charlotte’s skirt being changed on the photo. There are clear modifications on her skirt on that photo. So, I am assuming this is the actual skirt she was wearing and they changed it into that plaid one. Again, all they think, “who is gonna check me boo?”. They are obviously lying about photo being taken in the last few days. It is all from the same photoshoot.
FWIW, I’m in Ireland, not England but those flowers are clematis Montana and have only been flowering here in the last week or so. Their climate is possible a bit warmer than ours so theirs may have flowered a week or 2 before ours.
The first thought I had when looking at this pic is that I have seen it before. I don’t believe MIA Kate took this photo a few days ago.
She has the little wrist bracelet on still
Her hair may well have been trimmed recently for all that is known
It looks genuine. I just don’t like the pose they put her in.
Why is she wearing a blouse, sweater/sweatshirt AND a cardigan AND winter tights in May; particularly when her brother (also photographed a couple of days ago) was in shorts?
In shorts, and barefoot!
I also think this is the exact same outfit as the mother’s day photo. For all we know, the picture of the flowers was taken by Kate in the last few days, and they just photo shopped Charlotte into it.
Because English weather is notoriously crazy. We had a mini-heatwave last month around the time of the first photo, where we had three days of temps around 70F. And then immediately had a cold snap. Last night for example we had crazy thunderstorms with lighting every two seconds. And we’ve had days over the past couple of weeks where it was absolutely freezing and icy. I went from wearing tank tops in April to having to get my coat out again in May, as did most people in England!
This isn’t unusual for England because being an island makes us a microclimate. I don’t think Americans or people with more consistent weather patterns understand how ridiculously changeable English weather is.
I know people want to latch onto anything to prove fakeness, but the clothes actually are the one thing that to me makes them look real – I was in t-shirts the week they took the Louis photo, and I’m bundled up in thick jumpers now. They both look very appropriately dressed for the current weather.
Co-signing all Samuelwhiskers said. I had put away my winter clothes after the sunny weekend in mid-April but quickly had to bring them back out when the temperatures dropped again!
I. Hope William takes Charlotte on outings and not just george.
Why do they keep digging themselves into these holes?
Why not just realse a new photo without saying when it was taken?
Always amateurs .
Yeah, I’d have more respect if they just put the picture up without saying when it was taken. At this point, it feels like an eyeroll. Maybe it was taken a few days ago. It very well could’ve been. But they’re such liars that it feels silly.
Agreed, there is absolutely no reason to say when a photo was taken, and it just whips up the rumors all over again.
This is ridiculous. Louis was clearly wearing the same clothes in his ‘just taken’ birthday photo. And, now, so is Charlotte. The ruffle of the shirt under the sweater. The skirt. They are the same and were photoshopped to different colors in the Frankenphoto. The pocket on the denim skirt explains the weird fabric lay of the flannel skirt in the fakata photo as well.
Are they trolling? Do they think the public is stupid? Or are they so desperate to appear like everything is perfect that they are oblivious to how stupid they look?
YES to all three of your questions.
This is so obviously photoshopped. They have her leaning on a shrub like it’s a wall.
If you look closely, the roses are climbing on a railing that Charlotte’s propped her arm on. You can see part of it on her right side and the top bar beside her.
If you focus on the dark scrap of fabric at the left, judging what should be the perspective of the lens from that being the foreground, the whole picture unravels. Visual fails like the one you mention become very noticeable.
Agree, Interested Gawker. The multiple/inconsistent depths of field are driving me nuts.
The enduring truth is that the Wales lie about everything.
There’s no fence! @CP below figured it out, Charlotte’s elbow is in that position because she was leaning on a person’s shoulder! That dark scrap of fabric is a tie!!!
The person in the original image was removed and filled back in with those flowers! That’s why the perspective is out of wack it’s entirely fake!
My thoughts exactly. So fake. It’s becoming insulting.
Same exact clothes. This is an absolute joke. Same cardigan & same ruffled collar underneath just photoshopped to a different color. The skirt from the Franken picture was the first obvious thing you could see that was altered in the photograph. Same clothes from the baby bank. Same clothes and same tights in May. Same bracelet on her hand. Ohhh… but the LIARS swear Kate took it a few days ago. Everything that comes out of their mouth is a bald face lie. They really are insulting. Absolutely insulting to think people are that stupid to believe their lies and fraud.
Gardening Brits: are rambling roses in bloom already in England? They don’t bloom till June in the US (and sometimes rebloom in October.)
Those flowers are so obviously photo shopped in that it’s insulting.
Or the flowers are what Kate took a picture of a few days ago (so a grain of truth to their claim), and Charlotte was the one photo shopped in.
That sounds very plausible.
The issue with the Frankenphoto was that the skirt and jumper were pasted over Charlotte so
A: this image is old and a different pose from shoot is one of originals they used to build the Frankenphoto
B: the flowering plant deemed appropriate for this time of year is added in digitally with such crisp focus on the branch by her hand, fuzzed out everything else.
The dark piece of tarp (or someone out of the frame’s garment…?) at the left shows the stark hyper focus of the branch cascading at her hand as cartoonishly clear compared to the rest of the photo. The branch crossing over that material should not be that murky looking and the fence or trellis she’s meant to be leaning on stops too abruptly behind her.
They are trolling again by telling us this was taken recently. This was one of the parts of the composite pieces used to make the Mothering Sunday picture.
@IG it is interesting how sharp and in focus those blooming flowers are on the left of the pic yet the brown path on the right side of Charlotte is all blurred out. Digitally adding seasonal flowers to a months’ old photo tells me they are at least trying harder to fake us out.
This situation is very much based on manipulating the public’s critical thinking skills and then burying them under demands for ‘decency’, ‘benefit of the doubt’ and when that doesn’t work distraction and shaming. They are embarrassed to have been caught out by the international news wires sending fake images as real moments. Now they simply remove scrutiny by declining to release the photos to the media. I’m not certain they are trying harder. They seem happy to have people waste time bickering about the children’s teeth and horticultural growing seasons instead of true accountability about why the palaces were getting away with so little scrutiny they were bold enough to hand the Frankenphoto to media with William’s photo credit but let all the blame and ridicule fall on his (missing) wife.
@Harper. Yes, they are just being better at it. And honestly there was no excuse for it to have ever been that sloppy in the past. I literally could have done a better job than the Franken photo with a free app on my phone. They have access to the best AI and photoshop software out there along with the money to hire the right people to do it and thats what they dumped on the public. They literally have a whole team of computer techs and social media employees working for them. They are operating entire BOT farms and there has got to be a team dedicated to their social media pages too that promote them daily. It’s so obvious who they are on Twitter. They are just lazy and literally are so used to having the press embellish and praise every single little thing that they do and release that they didn’t even glance over the picture before they released it.
@Interested Gawker. Good catch! I knew it… they are literally predictable at this point. This is just crazy.
KP are lying liars who lie, caught lying about their official photographs in a spectacular, international manner yet still able to strong arm the BM into being hands off, silencing criticism and pertinent questions from the foreign press with that BBC Studios video, using a New York tabloid, TMZ and aggressive inauthentic bot engagement. The POW has not had proof of life established as her disappearance enters a fifth month. Even if every photo and video released and reported on in the media to date was legitimate, Princess Catherine has not been seen or heard by the public since Christmas Day.
Is “taken in the last few days” going to be the phrase reiterated with every photo of the children now? We’ll have to see if we get the same phrase accompanying George’s birthday photo, unless they decide to do a a new formal portrait of George because he’s the heir and therefore should get different treatment. Anyway, it also seems that someone is having an awful lot of fun with photo manipulation at the very least. I would believe that there was an original photoshoot some time ago though.
They are liars. Same clothes from the baby bank on. And even more concerning when they are photoshopping different colors and skirts. Even if the flower might be in bloom that proves absolutely nothing when these con artist are creating AI videos, hiring body doubles and manipulating photos. It’s not even difficult to create AI vidoo and photos anymore. You just feed the software as many images as possible and it creates one for you. These lunatics have all the power and money to have the best software to do it. Imo, they have just became better at the game because they were caught being lazy and sloppy with the Franken pic. The reason these jerks are saying when they “took” their AI and manipulated photos and videos is because they know the public is wondering where tf kate and the kids are… If it wasn’t all so concerning then this would be an absolute joke.
She’s a lovely child. I don’t care what she is wearing or exactly when the photo was taken. It’s her birthday so happy birthday Charlotte.
Gawd these people are so unprofessional in everything they do. I guess there is a fence there? But it just looks like she’s awkwardly leaning on a flowering bush, which is… not a thing people do. Hope she’s having a happy birthday.
There is a railing/fence that the flowers are growing on/around.
Horribly awkward pose, even if the photo isn’t manipulated. Should have rejected this photo.
(They should just hire a professional.)
Yes, there is a fence that she’s propping her arm on and it is an awkward pose keeping her body away from the roses. I’m not a Photoshop wiz and can’t see a lot of the discrepancies that others have pointed out. I’m not saying that they aren’t there, I just don’t have the eye for that unless it’s really glaringly obvious. Having said that, I wish Charlotte a very happy birthday wherever she is and with whomever she’s celebrating, and I hope all her birthday wishes come true. She really is starting to look like a mini-me version of William.
If only there was a bench nearby she could sit on.
😂😂😂
LMAO!
Well, I am not going to speculate about this picture I hope Charlotte had a lovely birthday, or is having, it must be late afternoon in Britain. I hope all three of those children are well and happy. That’s all.
Happy birthday, Charlotte.
It looks a lot like the outfit she wore to the Christmas bank. Is that because: a. It’s her favorite sweater, jean skirt, navy tights combo? b. All her spring clothes are at Dad’s house, so she is left with whatever winter clothes are still at Mom’s house? We know Mom hasn’t been shopping. Or c. It’s an older image freshly manipulated?
As a child of divorce, my money is on B.
Probably A but also D: England is going through a not unusual for May cold snap and basically the entire country has grudgingly had to put away our shorts and t-shirts and get our winter coats back out of storage.
I’m sorry I don’t mean to keep banging on about this, but I don’t think Americans realise how extremely normal it is here to be in a t-shirt one day then a coat the next. England is absolutely notorious for how changeable the weather is.
I remember digging out a coat one July when I lived in England! I was freezing during a cold spell and while every fiber of my American being rebelled against the idea of wearing layers in JULY, I just had to.
I went to Tesco and had to laugh at the Brits insisting on wearing shorts and tees, as if the weather might turn hot any second.
@SamuelWhiskers I’m American and I live in a variable spring climate. One day you have the turtleneck on, the next day it’s 80. But once kids have tasted that shorts and tshirt weather, they don’t tend to go back to wearing an all-winter getup, especially dark tights that were seasonal in fall or winter but not in late April. Especially girls of that age. They have opinions!
Oh, no need to explain the weather, ours is the same: November chills and May breezes all mixed up on any given day But she’s a princess; why does she only own one outfit? Surely she has more than that left from the winter; my nonroyal kids do. We haven’t even put them away yet. But we live in our house full time, so we have other options.
Happy Birthday Charlotte 🎂
she looks like a healthy nine year old (and is starting to resemble William more all the time).
“Taken in the last few days,” interesting. Sure. So if Kate is well enough to get dressed and photograph Charlotte outdoors, where the hell is she? Her supposed surgery was months ago, wasn’t it?
My guess as to why their photos will only be released on their social media: thanks to all the deranged Trump supporters and their lies, some jurisdictions are passing laws that make it a crime to present/publish lies to newspapers. So now when I see pics like this released only on social media, it immediately makes me think there’s something shady/untrue about it.
I mean that’s really the thing. Idk know how shopped this picture is. I can’t tell these things. I honestly do get bored with discussion of whether it’s. Unless an agency like Getty comes out and says something, I have no way of knowing. I read comments that swear something isn’t real. I ain’t swearing nothing bc I don’t know. But what makes me mad about it is that William and Kate created a frankenphoto and their response is not to try and restore their honesty but to double down by only releasing in social media. To the point that cnn has to clarify they can’t verify it. What gigantic assholes. How trumpian. How North Korea. They’ve put us into this reality and I hate them for it.
To me, the left side of the photo (her right side) looks photoshopped. Her arm doesn’t look natural, as though the curve of the bottom of her arm looks wonky and altered. Not sure about the contrasting flowers either (in bloom vs browning…)
It does make me laugh that every photo they release is now going to get the Zapruder treatment. They did this to themselves.
Anyway, I hope Charlotte has a nice birthday and someday realizes she has an uncle in California who can teach her how to escape the sad spare life.
Those pink flowers at lower left look like Japanese anemones. They bloom in late summer to early Fall. That’s all I got.
I keep getting thrown by the fact that that bud over her hand looks like a stigmata.. Complete coincidence, but it pulls me up short every time! 🤦♀️
🎶Every time I look at you I don’t understand… 🎵
Just one of the reasons why this is a bad photo. Can’t believe this is the one anyone would choose.
It looks like she’s wearing exactly the same outfit in both photos, but the skirt and the sweater/shirt (not the cardigan, but what she’s wearing underneath) were retouched to change color for the Frankenphoto. The lengths these people go to…
I agree. In the food bank photo, she was wearing the jean skirt and the sweater. They photoshopped in the plaid skirt for the Mother’s Day “photo” and now its back to the jean skirt. Very weird and then of course not releasing it to the photo agencies to avoid the scrutiny. Very weird situation that one of the most public families in the world are unable to provide reliable confirmation about anything.
ETA: baby bank, not food bank.
Maybe it is her favorite sweater.
Along with skirt, tights, etc. Maybe indeed.
Charlotte looks nice enough but as usual her mother who’s only a so so photographer, does her no favours. I always thought Diana’s father who was more than handy with a camera took some of the best & most iconic photos of her as a young girl. I don’t see this picture of Charlotte becoming a classic. BTW she kind of reminds me of Princess Caroline of Monaco.
CNN announced Charlotte’s picture but it put a disclaimer on it; KP’s rep is that bad.
Has anyone heard from Mary Fester? I hope she is okay as she has shared her health struggles. Haven’t seen her on this blog in a while (unless she’s commented and I’ve missed it) and it would be good to hear her perspective on this picture.
She just posted on the Wm and Kate blog.
After reading through this: “It still feels like KP is leaving itself open to credible claims of photo manipulation, but at the moment, the critical media agencies aren’t saying much” (Kaiser) and seeing commenters fine-focused on points of manipulation, it seems like everyone’s missing bigger points.
A. International media agencies aren’t saying much (duh) because they’re no longer acting as distributors for KP’s unauthenticated pix. News orgs with celebrity news sections have to deal with KP directly to publish Kitty’s kid pix
B. MIA Kitty is bending the BRFCo & Assoc alliance by collecting all copyright royalties for kid pix to herself, rather than sharing them with media photographers.
Her right arm looks odd because she’s leaning on someone’s shoulder. They’ve been photoshopped out with the clematis.
Can’t unsee that now, good catch.
That explains the mish mash shapes under her arm, behind the flowers, that don’t make sense as a trellis/fence for that background too.
🤔and the dark scrap of material… Maybe a part of the person’s clothing that wasn’t sufficiently removed…?
Whoa!
So the cardigan’s drape isn’t actually triangular, the rest of it was blocked behind someone’s shoulder!
OMFG!!!!!
Is that scrap of fabric off to the side A NECKTIE!!!!!!!!
Wow! CP! I think you cracked the code! William was replaced with his own wife in the killed Mothering Sunday picture and with a garden plant in Charlotte’s birthday photo ‘taken by Kate a few days ago’!
I’m so happy that the only thing I have to say about this 9-year old child is that she looks lovely and healthy. Good job, Mom and Dad.
I think Charlotte’s hair is/was dyed to make people think she looks more like Princess Di. However, Diana was a natural redhead and it’s darling Lilibet (with help from her ginger dad, no doubt), who got the Spencer naturally red hair.
I love that the future king (or the queen he’s ready to shiv) releases a photo of his 9 year old and global audiences are looking for the visual lies, half truths, and desperate measures to look cute and posh.