Prince William & Kate ‘are really close… they’re really into each other’

A couple of weeks ago, I watched/skimmed The Sun’s new YouTube show, Royal Exclusive, which is hosted by their royal editor Matt Wilkinson. In the show two weeks ago, Wilkinson and Ingrid Seward pontificated on the state of various royal marriages, desperately trying to convince their audience that Prince William and Kate have an incredibly strong marriage, as do Prince Edward and Sophie, and yet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visible, obvious love for each other was somehow suspect and “bad.” Because, you see, Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan and “he’ll never leave her” (despite the enormous efforts from the British media and the Windsors). It ended up being sort of fascinating to watch, in real time, how the royalists believe that they can somehow put a glitter and a bow on some really tragic marriages. Speaking of, they’re at it again.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating 13 years of marriage today and their “marriage seems better than ever”, claims a royal editor. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Richard Palmer insists that he’s witnessed Prince William and Kate Middleton up close and their close bond is evident.
He said to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I read stuff online about the state of their marriage and I just don’t recognise it at all. I’m talking mainly about social media and some of the lunatics on social media.
“Because whenever I’ve seen them up close – I mean, it’s very difficult to know what goes on in anybody’s marriage, whether they’re public figures or close friends or whatever, things go on behind closed doors – but everything I’ve seen of that couple suggests to me that they are really close. The body language, everything, you can just tell that they, I think anyway, that they’re really into each other and the marriage has worked. There’s a meeting of minds there.”
Unfair opinions about the couple’s marriage have spread on social media following Kate’s edited Mother’s Day picture. One conspiracy theory spreading was that the couple had split with Kate not wearing her wedding ring in the edited photo. However, Kate doesn’t always wear her engagement ring – the iconic diamond and sapphire band once worn by Princess Diana.
[From The Sun]
You-know-who is doing appearances on Royal Exclusive because he’s out of a job. Slimmed-down monarchy means a slimmed-down royal rota, apparently. The rota screwed themselves out of a job – they had a front-row seat to the grotesque royal shenanigans of the past decade, and instead of using those positions to report on the honest state of things, they acted as PR for a dying institution in its endgame. As for the strength of the Wales marriage… even if we’re talking about the absolute clownshow of this year, Will and Kate spent all of 2023 looking very much separated. William was promoting himself as a hot single guy who is “increasingly happy to go solo.” William looked disgusted when Kate tried to grope his ass again at the Scottish coronation too.
So much in love he moves away from her when she tries to touch him.
He’s setting himself up for quite the response with the SM commenters he is making fun of. There are all kinds of photos and videos out there of W&K looking disgusted with each other and one moving away and shrugging off the other.
every single time she tries to touch him, he looks shocked and slightly appalled. As if it just doesn’t happen often. At most i would say that these 2 are friendly with each other, but that “spark” left their marriage years ago. If it was ever present to begin with.
He didn’t even want to get married and got loaded drunk the night before. Jecca, Isabella Calthorpe and Meghann Gunderman didn’t want him. Kate just wouldn’t go away.
*Festivity*
You must get it wrong, since the British tabloid is telling us they are really really into each and and really really happy!! That is clearly true, not what you can see with your own eyes.
The sign of a good relationship is telling everyone what a good relationship you have all the time!
They have never been into each other.
Charles and Camilla have a chemistry, you can see it by far.
Even the Queen and Prince Philip had chemistry, but these two ?
No way.
Yeah, these two are about into each other as Charles and Diana.
I don’t even know if Charles was as openly repulsed at the nadir of the relationship with Diana. He was usually more subtle in public.
William doesn’t even bother.
Diana s expressions right before the separation made it clear how she felt about charles.
Those two are separated.
So much un love during lockdown when they were supposed to be together 24/7, he managed to escape in the chopper so many times we couldn’t explain why cuz dude wasnt even working.
So much in love that it sounds as if he has no idea how she’s currently doing when you ask him.
They seem a bit young to be in the “get off me mode”, but then, they’ve been a couple for 20 years or so. Things slow down.
I just reminded my old man that Harry’s obsessed with Meghan, and he looked over his glasses and said “He’s what?”
There you go 😄
I’m sure most if not all of these people know the truth or at least know that this is a lie. I don’t get why they keep bringing up this subject instead of just letting people focus on other royal topics (that are mostly lies and exaggerations too, but you know what I mean).
I can’t believe any of these people can show up, spout this nonsense, and call it a job. You can’t tell me any of these people pop out of bed in the morning thinking “Hurray! I’m so excited to talk about the Wales’ “happy” marriage on this random webcast today! My life and career are amazing!”
More like Furlong to Amy in Veep: “Have a good weepy slide down the shower wall this evening.”
Could be from Willy, he may have decided that a divorce is not in the cards, given Kate’s condition, whatever it is. Or it could be from BP, they might have moved to end the speculation and support Kate, and the marriage. Or it might just be the RR writing what they know that the concerned public wants to hear.
She’s so damn vulgar and common. I know Peg is vile, but who thought this was a good idea to let this trashy woman marry the future king???!
Nothing like a little raging classism to start the day. God forbid the ROYAL blood be tainted.
Really? A well mannered, industrious woman of any birth would be a happy addition to the ghastly RF. This stalker, not so much
It is the attitude and the behavior, nothing to do with class. The married in’s in Europe have embraced their positions, learned and adapted to become popular and admired. No evidence of this with mumbling K, nothing appears to have been learned other than creating a fake accent. It is all about posing for every camera lens, exhibitionism, flashing her naked butt and whatever else she can get away with, generally disrespecting events making herself the focus. Showing how arrogantly superior she is to the “Poors”, whilst doing doing nothing to help. Vulgar, common and trashy is being polite.
“Common” is the textbook class dog whistle. No matter how you dress it up. Protecting the sanctity of the classist/Royal system will hopefully go the way of the dinosaur.
Because she’s white and thin. They’re the only reasons.
Didn’t Uncle Gary boast (at dinner!) he had paid for K to get lessons in bedroom skills? It seems an open secret that trashy vulgarity is the primary pastime of the RF
How does one “get lessons” in bedroom skills?
@BettyRose, thank you for asking this!
I believe that repugnant Uncle Gary said it, but wtaf does it mean??
Truly awful thing to say to, and about, your niece.
He sounds like her pimp, FGS.
OMG – first that I have heard of this but I can believe it, he after all is the one who made crude comments about her breasts and her bedroom skills. He creeps me out with his Trumpish leering at his niece.
Am I remembering correctly that Diana’s uncle once gave an interview assuring the public of her virginity? So, precedent exists for this type of vile commentary, but Diana wasn’t groomed like Kate was, so one really gets chills imagining strategy sessions between MaMid and her dodgy brother.
Yes, bettyrose, you do remember correctly because I remember that interview as well and was appalled by that public disclosure and that Diana’s uncle was so self-assured about it. Her uncle, for crying out loud, how would he know? And what is it about these vile uncles who are privy to such intimate information and blab it to the world?
So close and into each other he only visited her in the hospital once. So close that he can’t stand her touching him. So close that he may be seeing someone else? He married his stalker because no one else would have him.
So close and so into each other that they need it announced by some royal “expert” on television because it isn’t obvious from seeing them together
This is just pathetic. You know who doesn’t have to have the media expound on how into each other they are? Couples who are actually into each other.
One might even say “so close, so close….and yet so far.”
I am aging myself.
I see what you did there!
And was partying with actresses while she was recovering from cancer surgery.
Oh, my. Forget Pride and Prejudice, we’re delving into Jane Eyre territory here with Billy as Mr Rochester and an as yet unnamed Jane. We’ll have to stay tuned to part IV to see if Mr Rochester’s wife and her family decides to light fire to any of the castles. Stay tuned. Lol
The queen wondered why she was not working pre marriage. Kate had time and then some to get that degree in early childhood psychology.
Seriously, how much do they pay people to spew this stupid garbage?
If he’s seen Kate recently, he should have more to comment about than the state of their marriage.
Lol, I was just going to say this. If Palmer has seen W&K up close enough to know the recent state of their marriage, then where the heck is Kate and what’s happening with her health?
William simply acts like he doesnt even like her. Why he married her is so bizarre,and yes I know people will say she is the only one who wanted the job. But I still find it hard to believe the freaking future King of England had no choices(especially when he was still hot).Why didnt he marry another European royal or another commoner even? He is now stuck with someone he doesnt even want to be around.
Albert of Monaco married at an older age. William could always have waited and not settled for Kate.
There was an article at the time of the engagement saying that the courtiers had pressured him into marrying before the queens jubilee, even though he was still in love with Jecca. It said history was repeating itself, just as prince Charles had been bullied into marriage even though camilla was the only one woman he’d ever really loved. The courtiers didn’t like Kate and thought she’d be useless at the job but when asked if he would marry her they said “he has to. It would be another embarrassment for the palace if he broke up with her now after being with her for so long.” I disagree, she was very unpopular in Britain all through the waiting years, the public would have been pleased if he’d broken up with her.
I don’t think Charles was bullied into marriage. Camilla actually approved of Diana. Charles needed heirs so he courted the 19 year old. He was cruel to Diana to propose when he did not love her. The blame is to me all on Charles. Charles did propose to other women who turned him down. He courted lady jane Wellesley who did not want to marry her. Dale tryon was also involved with Charles for some years. J e c c a was suitable bride for William I always thought she turned him down. William made a clean break with Kate in 2007 and the media was saying to take Kate back. He could have left her for good.but didn’t
He got his friends to make enquiries with all the aristocratic women and foreign royals he found attractive, who he considered potential marriage prospects, and they all said they weren’t interested in marrying him. He didn’t date none upperclass women usually as he has trust issues and doesn’t trust anyone outside of his tribe. He could have found a commoner willing to take on the job but he didn’t date girls like that usually. Kate was common but made friends with his friend Emilia to get introduced to him, and she only had upperclass friends/so was in that circle.
Williams friends are his friends. Their first loyalty to him not Kate. Unlike Diana Kate never made friends of her own
I think there was pressure on him to marry at the time, not just the “waity katie” stuff in the tabloids, but people were starting to notice that he wasn’t taking on any royal duties. The attention of the wedding, the honeymoon and tour, then the “first years of the marriage” gave them some breathing room to do nothing.
They decided to be lazy from the get go. I kept seeing so many excuses for their not working. She supposedly had to research charities before working
William getting married to avoid royal duties is on brand.
No royal or aristo woman wanted to marry into British royals because of how invasive the British media is. Other European royal families don’t have the same vicious royal media at home and they are happy with that. After what they did to Diana who was from one of the oldest families in UK, no one would think it will be different with them. I am sure, William not having a desirable personality played a role as well, but people will put up with things like that if the other benefits are okay.
Also, don’t forget, it wasn’t that many years since Diana’s death. Her horrible end was still fresh in a lot of people’s minds at that time. I can see where the usual marriage prospects wouldn’t want anything to do with the craziness around the BRF.
All the European Royals are related. That is why they do not marry each other anymore. Anne-Marie of Denmark married King Constantine of Greece and they were related through her father’s family (and his parent’s were related in both the paternal and the maternal side).
I do think that both William’s personality, the trainwreck that is the Windsor family and the toxicity of the British press was enough to scare off most of the women from William. The press alone chased off more than one girl that Harry was interested in.
I think it is going to be hard for George to find someone decent to marry because if all of this + the way that it is known how both Diana and Meghan were mistreated by the Royal institution.
the royal coverage in the gutter press has gotten out of hand. Tooo many people trying to make a living spreading nonsense about them. I think as part of this strange time, Charles is trying to rein in some of the excess. Less access, less excess. If they don’t do something, no one will marry George, it’s that bad. Next someone needs to take on the men in Grey, and thin their ranks as well.
Ironically, Charles and Camilla opened the door for this development in their press war against Diana and in their attempt to rehabilitate Camilla’s reputation. Neither succeeded and instead it has done long-term damage to the institution. The unhinged smear campaign against Meghan has only made things worse. Any sane woman would run away fast.
George could might choose to end the RoTa though, couldn’t he? Different ruler, different rules.
But… when Meghan wasn’t wearing her engagement ring… they never said those comments on her and Harry’s marriage were “unfair”. Hmmm.
I don’t even understand that part. They say the conspiracy theories came from Kate not wearing her wedding ring, but then they counter by saying she doesn’t always wear her engagement ring. So, what about the wedding ring?
Also, when has she ever (publicly) not worn her engagement ring? She wore it digging in the dirt on gardening engagements, kneading dough by hand with the scouts, out on the ocean when yachting with her wished-for sidepiece, even when giving birth. I literally cannot think of once instance she hasn’t worn the cursed Big Blue.
Also, every word that oozes out of their mouths is projection and/or a lie. Their marriage is strong, they like each other, they’re both happy with each other and in the marriage? All Lies. Huevo looks like a man getting groped but his creepy coworker and Keen jerked her shoulder away from his touch so fast she probably got whiplash! Those aren’t actions of a couple who enjoy each other.
The only time I can remember her not wearing Big Blue was at the Commonwealth Games with Charlotte and William in 2022. It seemed like a very conscious move on her part because…..she’s worn it sailing, she’s worn it hiking, etc – but can’t wear it to watch sporting events? I think at that outing she was wearing her wedding ring, but the absence of Big Blue seemed very conspicuous to me.
As a reminder, this is the event where W&K arrived separately – he and Charlotte took the helicopter, she took the train. That always made me think that fall 2022 was supposed to be the start of the divorce rollout, and then QEII died.
@SussexWatcher, MTE! She always wears Big Blue, ALWAYS. Didn’t she wear it when she went scuba diving ffs?
Also, I can’t remember which commenter here said it, but whenever Kaiser posts that photo of Kate in the blue blazer grabbing Bill’s ass and him pulling away, I remember someone here saying that the photo looked like something that would be used in a workplace presentation on sexual harassment. And I laugh every time.
@Becks yep, and that was before the move to Windsor, when the kids were going to have “one last summer” as a family at Anmer.
I thought maybe they knew the Queen was dying and that’s what they meant, but that commonwealth games visit was big separation vibes.
I do think he was happy to go along with the aristocratic game of married in public and separated in private, and I’m still on the side of they wouldn’t have divorced. But I think her cancer has shown him that this situation is tenuous when faced with any stress.
Sure Palmer – we have eyes and its clear they can’t stand each other. Its also kinda sad as she made herself into his beck and call bed mate in order to get the ring and everything that came with him. He never had any respect for her and she clearly had none for herself with the way she let him treat her.
Agree. I read something here on CB some months ago that people who knew her and William at Uni said he was verbally abusive to her in front of friends even back then and they couldn’t understand why she put up with it. I guess the lure of being royal overshadowed any common sense she or her nasty mother might have had about not putting up with an abusive jerk.
Love the photo selection!!!!
This is the same buffoon that traveled all the way from London to montecito to “investigate” the state of Harry and Meghan’s marriage based on the same rumors spread by online trolls.
Right?! When he mentioned “the lunatics on social media” I was like, here’s a mirror, now what do you see? YOU are the lunatic. The rota rats ARE the lunatics on social media and they’re the ones engaging and retweeting the other SM lunatics.
@SussexWatcher, exactly! The lack of self-awareness is actually comical, since Palmer is one of the biggest sh!t-stirrers on Twitter. He’s a prime freaking example of the “lunatics” he’s so smugly referring to.
It’s Richard Palmer formerly of the Express, who talking here not Matt Wilkinson, the Sun royal correspondent who went to Montecito.
“with Kate not wearing her wedding ring in the edited photo. However, Kate doesn’t always wear her engagement ring ”
No she doesn’t always wear her rather large engagement ring, but it was the wedding ring that was missing as well.
The thing where she taps his bottom in public is just so very strange to me. It’s not a natural thing to do, particularly since it always seems to happen at the most formal events. It’s strange that H&M’s handholding is seen as terribly tawdry behavior, but at the same time the royal commentators seem to think there’s nothing odd about Kate tapping the PoW on his backside in church during a coronation. Come on. Like, I could see a slip up like that happening once, maybe. But I’d be utterly horrified if cameras caught me doing that on a solemn occasion, and I certainly wouldn’t let it happen again. I’m all for tactile relationships, but nothing about that seems normal. What a weird couple.
Same thing as her repeated wardrobe malfunction s . Recently when she got out of the car in that red dress with cape.
Didn’t it start after pegging rumors? I think, Kate was trolling him and she knew the british press will present it as “how in love they are”.
The ass grabbing was so deeply weird and it actually really bothered me. I don’t like William but even he shouldn’t have someone patting his ass in public for the cameras when he’s clearly uncomfortable with it. It felt like watching a violation. And yeah @sevenblue, it started more recently, in the last few years, so it could’ve been about the pegging rumors but it also could’ve just been her payback for all the times he visually swerved from holding her hand in front of the cameras. Which…holding hands seems less of a big deal than having your ass patted. Why he wouldn’t just hold her hand when they want to be seen as a happy couple I’ll never understand. But her retaliation of patting his butt in full view of the cameras was just gross and uncomfortable.
Ok, that public a$$ grabbing was so so so unsettling, especially because she did it during a coronation and other very public stately moments, rather than an engagement at a sporting event.
Then, his reaction. The contempt, disgust, and utter coldness as he’d shrink away from her, glare at her hand, and walk away.
What was going on to make her act like this? Is this sort of her showing her own bum in public as often as possible? Or was this her stalker vibes carrying out a last gasp public attempt to own her prey. It seemed like we were watching her mental health collapse, I can’t imagine anyone behaving this way in public repeatedly on purpose.
Though I just realized one of them was at a sporting event as they got their pic taken while he collected his trophy. obviously, that’s not the time for a$$ grabbing. I can’t think of when it would be for a future king and queen, but if it were a private moment captured like at their kids game or something, it would not be nearly as problematic as her doing this when she knows they are taking pictures.
Again, she is an exhibitionist and always has been. Very weird Sarah Ferguson like behavior.
It’s very strange. I don’t know anyone who does that. I’m not that physically affectionate in public, so I’m not the best judge here, but I can’t imagine a scenario where someone grabs their spouse’s ass in public and its not a total joke. The fact that she does it at public events like the coronation in Scotland just adds to the weirdness. If she wants to touch him, why not just touch his arm? He always looks so disgusted by it too.
On BAFTA’s, she tried to hold his hand, he refused, then she grabbed his butt. So, in my opinion, she is doing it to get a reaction out of him / punish and troll him for not playing her game.
She may have also been doing it as a ploy to get him to grab her hand to prevent her from touching him to look like they were holding hands. But he wasn’t falling for that and it’s just disgusting, embarrassing behavior.
Flip the genders and the public ass grab that does not seem consensual plays very differently.
Agree. Stalkers do this kind of thing in public to lay claim to their prey and to humiliate them. It’s a power and control thing.
We don’t know the inner workings of their marriage, but if they are separated and she is doing this in public, it’s a different animal than if they are together and he doesn’t want to be grabbed in public. though neither are okay.
That polo video has him bolting away from her so I don’t know what body language makes that seem close. Same as the chop chop hurry up video in Jordan.
It is truly gaslighting to pretend these two are close at this point.
Not chop chop LOL
I get such second hand embarrassment for her in that polo video. It’s brutal. No one could watch that and think anything other than he can’t stand her. I almost feel sorry for her. Imagine thinking you had to accept being treated that way. What a horrible existence.
I’m not sure Kate even saw the chop chop hurry up, but the bride definitely did.
I think the wedding photos in Jordan, was it? were terrible. Where they come in from the hallway & he zooms ahead, leaving her far behind.
William really zoomed out of there fast
What? Lol
That’s why he looks repulsed every time he is near her, check.
Sure Jan!
He settled for the last one standing. Hardly the basis for a rewarding lifelong partnership (then again I’m divorced, so take me with a grain of salt).
WHAT is going on in that St. Patrick’s Day photo with him smirking behind her back? I think we’re missing a great backstory there.
I don’t think he is smirking. That’s a grimace.
There is another photo from that event where she stares daggers at him and a solider is in the frame with a bit of a smirk.
Something went down during that St Paddy’s day event.
He was laughing at her bad public speaking as she gave a speech at the event – he has previous for laughing when she’s talking.
The BM: Find someone who looks at you the way William looks at Kate.
The rest of us: Um, no.
Also BM: find someone who grabs your a$$ while you’re standing in the front in church.
The rest of us: ewwww, no.
Lol WiththeAmerican! Exactly!
Oh please. The BM is still trying to push this nonsense about normal Bill marrying his college sweetheart instead of one of his cousins. How normal & modern he is! They’re just like us, disappearing at months at a time and getting compared to North Korea, lol.
Why did he relent in 2007 when it was clear that the relationship had just run out of steam? I can remember her not moping about and doing some roller disco event where she ended up flat on her back, flashing multicolored pants and chuckling at the desperation! Then the dragon boat race and then the disappointment of her dropping out as soon as he took her back. Both would have been far happier staying split and then marrying someone who loved them truly.
He relented because no one else wanted him and he didn’t know what to do with himself.
IIRC she was papped running around with some guy whom William hated to make him jealous and it worked, once he beckoned her back she dumped him and all her friends as well.
I recall the story that she pulled out of being a maid of honour for a friend at the last minute to go on holiday with William. Says it all.
Jeccas ex boyfriend who had treated her badly
She dated jecca’s ex-boyfriend?! Small circle jeez.
These same “journalists” will watch videos and pictures of Harry and Meghan and say that they’re marriage is in trouble so I’m not going to believe anything that Richard Palmer and co say about the state of William and Kate’s marriage.
This is comedy gold!! C’mon, tell me another!
Yeah, close to a divorce!
They have grown apart and look awkward and miserable now. The eyes always give it away, right?
Kate try her hardest to copy the genuine love and affection that Meghan and Harry show each other in public. She try to have her own umbrella moment with William that failed she try the whole trophy polo moment William looked annoyed and quickly took the trophy for her hands . And she has try to hold his hands multiple times With William and he has refused to play along . This royal reporter are just pedaling Kate stans fanfic at this point that the reason why the royal reporters and Karen’s are so seething with jealous because Harry and Meghan have the real true love story Harry loves his wife and kids Meghan has the love that White princess doesn’t have .
I would not describe a couple who screams and throws things at each other as “really close.” Or one where the wife acts more nervous around her husband than without him. Or a husband who obsessively avoided ever having a wedding ring. Ot who shows up to events separately. Or, you know, so many other cues. But I guess I’m just not a “body language expert” like these “royal experts” are.
Maybe they mean “close enough to hit with a pillow.”
A pillow with the missing jewellery in it, yeah.
Yes, why should we believe our lying eyes and not what these bottom feeders tell us?
He ended up with Kate because he’s lazy. Too lazy to work. Too lazy to put in the effort of finding someone he actually loved. Too lazy to actually love anyone else.
He’s just lazy.
According to reports, he was also too lazy to go to his own wedding rehearsal, so Harry had to stand in for him.
I believe they are close. I never believed they were or are getting a divorce. They are bonded by three kids, rewriting the POW history, entitlement and snobbery.
I don’t see them as close. I remember seeing a film clip where William told Kate to move back and harry and Meghan get to their seats. If William wants to divorce Kate for someone new. He will. Co parenting dies no necessarily mean the marriage is a success
People with children divorce all of the time. Children aren’t the bond that Showels hold a marriage together, love should. Their actions in the past couple of years, I would even say longer than that, aren’t of a couple that are in love with each other. They could love each other on a friendly or cordial level but not as two people in love.
He’s so bonded to the kids he went to see Aston Villa on his own on Charlotte’s birthday.
They are so in love that they have had to be in separate cities on important milestone days, like Valentine’s day, birthdays, anniversaries, spring break etc so that their great passion for each other can’t spark a raging inferno the likes of which hasn’t been seen in Londontown since the 1600s.
This is a man who not only has been accused of cheating on his wife by the Royal Rota but has been photographed in a car with an unknown blonde after a night out without his wife. This is the same couple that the RR have told us have very heated arguments where she gives as good as she gets and they throw cushions at each other. They are the same couple who the RR has said sleep in separate beds in a four bedroom home as a family of five. The RR have referred to the ass grabbing attempts where Will is clearly disgusted, as terms of endearment. The only thing that says that this is a strong marriage is the RR who lie to protect them.
“The rota screwed themselves out of a job.. they had a front row seat to the grotesque royal shenanigans …and instead of using those positions to report the honest state of things, they acted as PR for a dying institution”
All This above.
They wanted to play nice with one group and be horrific with the other(with no journalistic integrity ), in the end got Backstabbed by the ones they favored. And now the RR are the ones trying to survive in a very stagnant/No Growth industry.
Great picture selections, Kaiser. 😄 The baby blue high neck polyester looking monstrosity Keen wore to the polo match is the ugliest thing I have ever seen her wear.
I don’t particularly like Kate, but I think it is “common” to tag any woman as being “common.” That is as racist, classist, and sexist as you can get and should be beneath any of us. While we may not like someone, and we may not think they were the “right person” to have married someone, we women should be supporting all other women, as we do not know the whole stories of their lives and do not “walk in their shoes.”