Prince William & Kate ‘are really close… they’re really into each other’

A couple of weeks ago, I watched/skimmed The Sun’s new YouTube show, Royal Exclusive, which is hosted by their royal editor Matt Wilkinson. In the show two weeks ago, Wilkinson and Ingrid Seward pontificated on the state of various royal marriages, desperately trying to convince their audience that Prince William and Kate have an incredibly strong marriage, as do Prince Edward and Sophie, and yet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visible, obvious love for each other was somehow suspect and “bad.” Because, you see, Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan and “he’ll never leave her” (despite the enormous efforts from the British media and the Windsors). It ended up being sort of fascinating to watch, in real time, how the royalists believe that they can somehow put a glitter and a bow on some really tragic marriages. Speaking of, they’re at it again.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating 13 years of marriage today and their “marriage seems better than ever”, claims a royal editor. Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Richard Palmer insists that he’s witnessed Prince William and Kate Middleton up close and their close bond is evident. He said to The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I read stuff online about the state of their marriage and I just don’t recognise it at all. I’m talking mainly about social media and some of the lunatics on social media. “Because whenever I’ve seen them up close – I mean, it’s very difficult to know what goes on in anybody’s marriage, whether they’re public figures or close friends or whatever, things go on behind closed doors – but everything I’ve seen of that couple suggests to me that they are really close. The body language, everything, you can just tell that they, I think anyway, that they’re really into each other and the marriage has worked. There’s a meeting of minds there.” Unfair opinions about the couple’s marriage have spread on social media following Kate’s edited Mother’s Day picture. One conspiracy theory spreading was that the couple had split with Kate not wearing her wedding ring in the edited photo. However, Kate doesn’t always wear her engagement ring – the iconic diamond and sapphire band once worn by Princess Diana.

[From The Sun]

You-know-who is doing appearances on Royal Exclusive because he’s out of a job. Slimmed-down monarchy means a slimmed-down royal rota, apparently. The rota screwed themselves out of a job – they had a front-row seat to the grotesque royal shenanigans of the past decade, and instead of using those positions to report on the honest state of things, they acted as PR for a dying institution in its endgame. As for the strength of the Wales marriage… even if we’re talking about the absolute clownshow of this year, Will and Kate spent all of 2023 looking very much separated. William was promoting himself as a hot single guy who is “increasingly happy to go solo.” William looked disgusted when Kate tried to grope his ass again at the Scottish coronation too.