Invictus announced the shortlist for the 2027 games: Birmingham vs DC

On Wednesday, the Invictus Games confirmed something which I thought had already been established? Invictus confirmed that there are two cities on their shortlist vying to host the 2027 games: Birmingham, England vs. Washington DC. I remember hearing something about South Korea possibly putting a bid in? Maybe it wasn’t a serious bid. In any case, it’s been long rumored that these two cities are in contention for the 2027 games. The British government has put in a very serious offer, led by Veterans Affairs minister Johnny Mercer. Mercer is a huge fan of Invictus and Prince Harry, and he wants a potential Birmingham games to be a pivotal move of support for British veterans.

The Invictus Games Foundation is pleased to announce that ✅Washington, DC, USA

✅Birmingham, UK have been shortlisted to host the #InvictusGames in 2027. pic.twitter.com/DMqLrcPNPZ — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) May 1, 2024

I haven’t heard much about DC’s bid to host the games, and like Britain, the US has already hosted the games one other time (in 2016, in Florida). Putting the games in DC would be next-level though. If there’s a second Biden term (God willing), that would mean full federal and local support for the games and arguably a huge Pentagon presence. Remember how NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students to the Dusseldorf games last year? Think about how DoD, the White House and Congress will show out for a potential DC games.

So, yeah, you can see which side I’m on. The games are incredibly prestigious at this point and DC is just the kind of town to support Invictus. If the games end up in Birmingham, it will be all about the Windsors creating stupid drama and trying to clout-chase the Sussexes. It will be about the bloody security issues and how Harry and Meghan are “being snubbed” for this or that.

Speaking of security issues, on the very same day that Invictus announced that Birmingham made the shortlist, the British media crowed over the idea/fact that apparently Harry will have to stay in a hotel while he’s in town next week. No room at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for Harry, as he visits the UK for a sketchy church service for Invictus. Expand on that for how the Sussexes would be treated in Birmingham three years from now. Think about the media coverage in the lead up, and how the press wil target them and harass them. Please let it be DC.