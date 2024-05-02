Invictus announced the shortlist for the 2027 games: Birmingham vs DC

On Wednesday, the Invictus Games confirmed something which I thought had already been established? Invictus confirmed that there are two cities on their shortlist vying to host the 2027 games: Birmingham, England vs. Washington DC. I remember hearing something about South Korea possibly putting a bid in? Maybe it wasn’t a serious bid. In any case, it’s been long rumored that these two cities are in contention for the 2027 games. The British government has put in a very serious offer, led by Veterans Affairs minister Johnny Mercer. Mercer is a huge fan of Invictus and Prince Harry, and he wants a potential Birmingham games to be a pivotal move of support for British veterans.
I haven’t heard much about DC’s bid to host the games, and like Britain, the US has already hosted the games one other time (in 2016, in Florida). Putting the games in DC would be next-level though. If there’s a second Biden term (God willing), that would mean full federal and local support for the games and arguably a huge Pentagon presence. Remember how NATO Joint Force Commander General Guglielmo Miglietta brought a NATO delegation of 1100 personnel, military family members and students to the Dusseldorf games last year? Think about how DoD, the White House and Congress will show out for a potential DC games.
So, yeah, you can see which side I’m on. The games are incredibly prestigious at this point and DC is just the kind of town to support Invictus. If the games end up in Birmingham, it will be all about the Windsors creating stupid drama and trying to clout-chase the Sussexes. It will be about the bloody security issues and how Harry and Meghan are “being snubbed” for this or that.
Speaking of security issues, on the very same day that Invictus announced that Birmingham made the shortlist, the British media crowed over the idea/fact that apparently Harry will have to stay in a hotel while he’s in town next week. No room at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for Harry, as he visits the UK for a sketchy church service for Invictus. Expand on that for how the Sussexes would be treated in Birmingham three years from now. Think about the media coverage in the lead up, and how the press wil target them and harass them. Please let it be DC.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – The Hague, Netherlands -20220419-
Prince Harry plays table tennis at the Dusseldorf 2022 stand during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441058.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441054.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438051.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441053.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – The Hague, The Netherlands -20220422-King Willem-Alexander and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the finals of wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51441073.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the Friends and Family reception during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague. The reception at the Invictus Games Park is hosted by the city of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Wheelchair Rugby during the 5th the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220417-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17043891
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Is the Service in London,did Charles also give away Nottingham Cottage.?If Andrew could have a place in Windsor and Buckingham Palace,I dont see why Harry couldn’t also have the two residences.
Charles (Camilla/William) don’t want Harry to have a place.
Harry doesn’t want to stay anywhere where his family and countless courtiers would be leaking to the press like a sieve. At least a posh hotel offers airtight security and no leaks.
The irony is that if he stays at a hotel he will have a modern, up-to-date, non-drafty room with attached facilities. In any of the castles he would be lucky to have his own bathroom. And he would have courtiers and other leakers around instead of the privacy of a hotel room with professional staff. Keeping him out of drafty castles isn’t the flex they think it is.
So true, and why is there even speculation about this – since Frogmore, Harry never stays on royal property.
I totally agree. He would most certainly be spied on if he stayed at any of the Royal residences. It’s much better for him at a hotel or if he stays at a friends place.
Exactly – his security team can probably protect him better in a VIP hotel room than in an unknown property. And the added bonus is no leakers!
At this point, even if Charles were to offer a room in one of the many, many castles, I would look on it with suspicion.
Either city would be great. Just came here to say Birmingham council declared bankruptcy recently, and the city is seriously cash-strapped, with loads of cuts to social services, youth programs, etc. But the city has all the infrastructure for the games having just hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2021. And Tories love to sh*t on Birmingham, a majority minority city, calling it a ‘sh*thole’. So there would be something nice about bringing the games to Birmingham. But DC would give the games such love in that very international way, so it would also be glorious. Am just so pleased Invictus is going strong!
Correction: Commonwealth Games in 2022!
Birmingham nveing broke is a major strike and the British press will make things worse. Look how they are treating the anniversary service.
I hope they take long enough to announce the winner, so Egg has a few months of day drinking binges while waiting for the decision. Birmingham winning would be his worst nightmare. I don’t think badmouthing Harry, IG and veterans will be an option for his press cronies. I’m expecting an Earthshyt and Africa-related announcement any minute now. WHen is Jecca’s cousin’s wedding BTW?
Invictus said on Twitter they would announce in July, so wish granted!
Yeah its quite sad how the gov has pretty much abandoned some of the major northern cities like Brummie – it had years of regeneration and the city centre is lovely with pretty decent transport links to London and other major cities in England but when they scraped that part of the HS2 link it was a death knell. The city has a pretty big media industry – the BBC has offices and studios there, they’ve moved a LOT of their operations to Northern England over the past decade.
And the city would welcome the games with open arms.
Yeah ultimately Brum will be fine despite Tories NGAF about The Midlands and The North. With HS2 (high speed railway) coming, loads of major corporations have moved their headquarters or major outposts to Brum, so property values have been skyrocketing, etc. Always been a hotbed of culture, etc. The Commonwealth Games was a major financial and psychological boost for the city, and no doubt Invictus would be the same.
Is Birmingham getting the rail link or not. The comments here are confusing. I thought it was Manchester that was cut.
Birmingham is the only city getting the HS2 high speed rail link. The infrastructure and spending were too far advanced in the process (and too many corporations moved to Birmingham) for the Tories to cut. There’s some talk Labour may reinvigorate the other legs of HS2 once in power, and there’s also talk of other leg being built wholly on private money. It’s a big problem not to invest in the other legs as UK is too London-centric and it’s become so unaffordable for so many.
I lived in Brum for a year so have a soft spot for it, but I’m plumping for DC. The Pentagon would be all in and it would make daily headlines here.
Daily headlines for all of the RIGHT reasons!!
In 2027 Harry and Meg would have left salt island for 7 years. I can’t believe we here still think the island would still be that sour. Are those people ever going to retire and leave the space to more competent , less racist, more modern thinking professionals ?
I know weather can play havoc with a flight schedule, but I hope Harry flies in with his hanger, does the thing, and then immediately flies out to reunite with Meaghan on the way to Nigeria. Just think of those ridiculous Rota rats camped out at the airport for days waiting for the briefest glimpse, only to have him sweep in and out in a matter of hours.
Exactly. No need at all to need even a hotel room, let alone any royal residence accommodation. Fly in, fly out to Paris to meet Meghan for an overnight date, and then on to Nigeria.
Portugal to stay with Eugenie would be better. Meg might even take the kids there…and leave them there while they do their few days in Nigeria. If they do I hope we never know.
If it was Brum I could easily go, but I am still voting DC … and Biden! ( although obviously I don’t actually have a vote for either..)
I hope its DC as well, not just because its close to me, LOL!
Government leaders from the host country are usually very visible at the games. Imagine if its just Mercer in Birmingham, if all the royals wearing their fake medals refuse to make an appearance to support the games at all. AND the coverage from the British press.
I know Harry doesn’t make the final call (he may not have any input at all) but I hope the games go to DC.
I hope so too, Becks. I’m in MA and would definitely travel down for the Games.
I really hope it’s already been decided behind the scenes and it’s DC. With Birmingham’s current financial struggles and the way the UK has failed to support the IG athletes in the past (let alone that country’s abuse of the IG patron!), I just can’t see it going to them, regardless of having the infrastructure from the CW games.
There is really no choice here. Any city in UK is not an option when the founder can’t get decent security without begging because of the pettiness of his own family.
And if Charles isn’t around in 2027 it’s going to be even worse with William.
@Becks, do you have a guest room? (I’m only half kidding!)
@Nic, ITA, and while I’m sure this is a decision made by committee, certainly Harry of all people has enough influence to be able to basically make sure it’s DC? This shouldn’t even need to be something he needs to worry about, FGS.
Idk. If the Games are in DC and (heaven forbid) Trump is president in 2027, he will probably try to shake them down for exorbitant bribes, and threaten to fk up the games either to get a payout or as revenge for knowing Meghan isn’t a fan.
I’d have more faith that the Games would be safe in Birmingham under Labour than in DC under Trump. When do they have to make a final decision? Can it be after the November election?
(I actually think Trump will most likely lose handily—voters hate abortion bans, Trump’s a mess, and the more people see of him the more they’ll realize a man who can’t stay awake during the day and farts himself to sleep in public can’t be President. But the downside risk is huge.)
Oh come on, I think the chance of Trump being President again is in line with the chance that the Tories will continue their hold on the UK. Possible, but not likely.
While I feel for the British veterans, ugh, just no. No, no. Please let it be DC.
Same. Nothing against the British vets or Birmingham but the very thought of all the BM stories is nauseating. I don’t want that kind of negativity around all the vets. To say nothing of Harry and his family.
Not to mention, the BM simply don’t deserve the honor of being the host country. Again, the vets deserve it, but it’s very difficult to stomach the idea of some of the worst of the worst people (the Rota, the RF, the crazy anti-HM nuts) being awarded the chance the abuse Harry, Meghan, and the games.
I’m British and I say DC, The BM will do their best to make it awful. there won’t be any coverage of the athletes and the British press will blame that on Meghan and Harry rather than blaming the British press, as they did when it was in Germany.
The chief problem about UK hosting IG is that the press will never focus on the veterans, which is the entire point of the event.
BM will be too hyped up writing royalist fanfic and trying to punish the man they drove out of his homeland, for the crimes of :checks notes: choosing love, choosing healing from abuse, and surviving and thriving without the monarchy.
If it goes to DC the salt winds of a tacky, backward, insular royal press pool will not affect the performance of the veteran athletes.
The press will destroy Meghan the same way they did during the Queen’s passing, with one ignorant article after another. The Games are 3 years away. Can you imagine the garbage they will print about her in the lead-up to and during the Games?
I hope DC gets it too, because then I’d go. I don’t understand how Harry staying in a hotel ( which they don’t know he just isn’t staying in royal property), is a knock on him or a cause of embarrassment. His family has multiple literal mansions, castles, and “piles” sprinkled all over and he should be embarrassed they are so cult like and childish they won’t extend him a room? Does the media there think this is the type of stuff that people think good people do?
Harry wouldn’t set foot in a royal residence even if one was offered to him because his whereabouts would be instantly leaked to the tabloids. All the BM cares about is getting a story and clicks, they are nothing more than vultures and couldn’t care less whether the royals are good people or not.
Bias (live in DC) but I don’t think there is a better city than DC. DC is a very welcoming city. The people in this city will come out in droves. Also, unlike most areas in the US, DC is very connected to the other major cities in the Eastern corridor and could easily draw in a lot of people from other places. I will definitely sign up to volunteer.
I’m not far either. I would LOVE to volunteer! I’m ready to submit my PTO request to work 😂.
Crossing my fingers that choice is not decided until after the election. DC will turn out, but it could be really complicated around here.
I imagine the Washington bid would leverage the existing infrastructure in the DMV, like athletic facilities at the local universities (like George Mason in Fairfax), with big opening/closing ceremonies at Audi Field or Nationals Park, complete with military flyovers. It would be a matter of booking/renting the facilities.
University of Maryland has very nice facilities as well. But, the bid came from the DC Tourism Board. I wonder if they will be roping in VA and MD?
I think its likely because this event would bring in a lot of money for the DMV area in general and it could be a good way to showcase our strength for our next Olympic bid.
I also live in the area 🙌🏽 & I think it’ll be fantastic if the Games bring in the entire DMV–would be a boon for the region. Not just UMD, but there’s also the USNA, FedEx Field,and access to the facilities in Baltimore (M&T, Camden Yards)
I wasn’t even thinking about the Naval Academy, @Blackapinay, but now that I think about it I could see perhaps some sort of sailing competition on the Bay in Annapolis.
I’m embarrassed to admit that the Naval Academy didn’t even occur to me either LOL. That just seems to make the choice so obvious.
Or crew on the Potomac 🙌🏽
A regatta in the Chesapeake would be chefs kiss
Look at us! Events planning for IG in DC😂
I hope the IG Committee is reading the CB comments😉
Yup! I’m hoping for an event planned for the Howard campus — to highlight HBCUs! And something held at Gallaudet University — a university that focused on education for deaf and hard of hearing students.
There is an organization in Annapolis that does work with accessible sailing, including veterans groups. So between them and the USNA (which also has facilities like baseball, hockey, and football fields!) I bet they could offer some good options for DC-adjacent activities that couldn’t be accommodated in the city proper.
It’s an area with a lot of veterans and supportive organizations so it would be great to see DC get it.
All I know is Harry has to be totally devoted to his fellow British veterans to even consider subjecting himself and his wife to perpetual hostility and outright abuse by holding these Games in England. Otoh, in the event we are in the middle of another Trump catastrophe in 2027, it could be even worse since the 🍊🤡 has been clear about his disdain for wounded war heroes. I wish there was another European city on the short list. Or, yes, South Korea would work just fine.
Oh, I think we can count on Trump’s insatiable thirst and incredible hypocrisy. If that catastrophe happens, Trump will be front and center supporting the veterans.
He loves military spectacle because it makes him feel like a dictator. So I think he would be front and center but not necessarily with any of the wounded veterans.
He is more likely to try to deport Harry than to support anything he does. From what John Kelly has said, Trump is physically repulsed by wounded veterans which is ironic coming from someone as physically repulsive as him. He is a completely disgusting human being who can never be trusted with honoring any event for veterans.
@BrassyRebel that will always be one of the most repulsive things we learned about Trump during the last nightmare IMO (and, I mean, it’s obviously a long list).
Didn’t he awkwardly avoid a visit with wounded veterans once?
What an unbelievable piece of shit. He doesn’t deserve to shine their shoes, let alone be their Commander in Chief.
He not only refused to meet wounded veterans (on more than one occasion), but he didn’t want them in the White House. And he refused to visit the cemetery for American soldiers in France, claiming it was raining. He must protect that atrocious comb over at all costs! I mean, maybe the veterans are better off that he won’t have anything to do with them. Certainly, IG participants would be fortunate to be snubbed by him.
Trump also tried to keep a wounded Army captain from making public appearances after seeing the officer — who lost his leg to an IED attack in Afghanistan — sing “God Bless America” at a military base. According to former Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Trump said “no one wants to see that, the wounded.”
Trump would stay far away from the IG. He’s too weak to handle the sight of all of that courage on display.
I wonder if they’ll wait until after the election to decide.
@QuiteContrary – If Trump’s revulsion keeps him away, so much the better. There are so many other officials that can participate – Defense department, Veterans Affairs, the different military branches. Trump wouldn’t be missed.
Don’t do it, Harry! Admiral Akbar would like to have a word.
Harry knows 🙄🙄🙄🙄 omfg people who think they need to save a war HERO who has those extra 400 pages. Unless you think he’s dumb of course. And it’s not his choice. There’s a board.
I’ll skip repeating your heavy handed use of eyeroll emojis and “ironic” bad grammar. So persuasive and subtle! And way to ignore the levity in my reference to a Star Wars meme!
Harry will be aware there are threats from unhinged people especially targeting Meghan in the UK. And in a less violent way, the Games in England will let the rota rats have a field day unleashing their bile. And that would overshadow the press around the Games. That would be a shame.
I actually have visited Birmingham and love it. But no. Not enough has been done to stop the hateful vitriol. That’s a different kind of infrastructure than a stadium, but not having a distracting media circus, supported by BP and KP, is also a kind of infrastructure necessary for IG.
IG in UK would be a s show for sure with the royal family feud taking center stage. Also, in DC it will be held at George Washington University where atlethic facilities are already established. Birmingham doesn’t and it’s in heavy debt due to the Commonwealth Games. There’s a poll on the X app voting for venue and DC is now leading 89% to 11% Birmingham.
I don’t have X account. Who started the voting? If it is IG, I hope they listen to the result. I agree that if it is held in UK, the press would be all about other royals and their stupid feud. Last games, they booked bunch of engagements to get press attention away from the games, no doubt they are gonna do the same.
The Invictus Games will be covered by the WORLD media. Who really cares what the British Tabloid Media does or does not say/do?
@BayTampaBay, in practice, it is numbers game. The international press will send reporters, but the home country will still be in advantage. Usually, the local press affects the tone of the coverage. Some publications also don’t send their reporters due to cost and utilize the reporters located there. So, yes british media will affect the coverage if it is held there.
I think they will use the Verizon Center and other Monumental facilities as well as the Audi Field. GW’s facilities are not that big but they probably could be used for smaller events.
I am an American. Therefore, I want the Invictus Games held in America. Beyond my hope is Washington DC is the seat of power for the United States government. The exposure for these veterans and Invictus would be off the chain. Many folks who are not familiar with Invictus but know of the Warrior Games would be there with support. Regardless to which candidate is is elected and I too pray that it is Biden, the support for these veterans would be amazing because of their location to the seat of power and the efforts the veterans put in while competing. 3 cheers for America to be awarded the opportunity to host. If you take the U.K. gutter press out of the equation, there will be far too many opportunities for harm created by the same gutter press for the Sussexes.
If it’s in DC I would love to see them combine it with a lobby day on the Hill so the veterans can talk to electeds about using more of our insane defense budget helping veterans, personnel and their families.
“If you take the U.K. gutter press out of the equation,”
Other than non-UK avid “Royal Watchers” how many non-UK people really pay any attention to the UK gutter press?
Unfortunately they are the most popular papers.
When I read about the huge NATO delegation, I realized Invictus had become somewhere for quiet backchannel meetings to take place. They will be around for a long time. Want to meet face to face with someone without having a high protocol event? Just both go to Invictus! Smart Harry.
That international delegation was no joke, and it really broadcast how globally important Invictus has become. I am so stinking proud of Harry, like he’s my own child.
For sheer entertainment value, I kind of hope it will be in Birmingham. They’ll be forced to have massive security, Harry and Meghan will be in the center of Invictus Love and the RF will have to grin and bear Harry’s Return, all in the name of the Empire. And the BM will be screaming and crying and thrashing like a mastodon in the tar pits.
But, as an international celebration of veterans, I hope it will be in DC.
It would be really entertaining to see various royals sulk around the games, because there’s no way they can all ignore it if they are in Birmingham.
But, yeah, for the veterans, it needs to be in D.C.
Eurydice, wouldn’t it be almost impossible to limit the bm in Birmingham? It appears that the IG Foundation does a good job and keeping them out, but I can’t imagine that would happen in the UK. There would be mass hysteria by the bm.
Frankly, if Birmingham does get the 2027 IG, I will wish that Harry goes alone, and Meghan and the kids say at home. That’s probably the safest.
I imagine this would up to the UK organizing committee, but why not have the tabloids there. They’ll either behave or show their asses.
I grew up in DC (in the 80s) and cannot imagine a better place for invictius. So much built in military support.
Huge bases, tons of active military families. Picturesque monument settings for ceremonies and photo ops. Tons of appropriate facilities for games.
Add to that the psychotic element to the uk royalty and press – seriously hoping for dc.
Fingers crossed y’all.
Let’s see if Jill doesn’t turn up if the first lady doesn’t turn up if DC ends up winning.
Sorry, what? Jill is going to BE the First Lady if DC wins, unless by “First Lady” you meant the mayor. They’ll BOTH be there if DC wins the bid.
I don’t know if Biden’s going to be re-elected that’s why said the first lady. It won’t matter who’s in the White House anyway because the Foreign Office is still going to ask that the President’s wife not attend the Invictus Games.
@Amy – I don’t think the First Lady would get a request like this, or entertain it if she did. Not for an international event like this being held in the nation’s capital.
Agreed, politicians on both sides are going to be flocking to the games, for the good P.R. of it all.
I think that the South Korea rumour was that they were hoping to host the next Invictus games (2029?) and I think they would be a great choice. Basically, countries are vying with each other pretty hard to be the next host and associate themselves with Invictus’ success!
DC would roll out the red carpet for Harry and Invictus for sure. Pres. Biden (!!!), Dr. Jill, US military, A-list celebs, NFL athletes, Olympic athletes, full court press—the BM are not prepared for this. Their heads might explode when seeing Harry and Meghan rolling deep in DC.
Go DC Go!
(And for Americans vote all Blue this coming election)
What are there intentions for wanting to host IG in the UK? The founder and his family don’t know security to attend and the rats 🐀 and company are telling people that they want to take IG from him and they won’t even acknowledge the Invictus UK. I really have a bad feeling about IG in that asylum. What a shame for the son of a king and a veteran to get treated as such. I really hope that asylum never hosts IG again.
I have the same question. Why is this even a consideration??
I live 30 minutes away from Birmingham, so I’d LOVE them to win the bid. Sadly the Toxic media here and their simply pure hatred of Meghan would be hard to bear in the run up and over the course of the week. Im in two minds over this but feel the USA WOULD be a better choice this time.
At the moment the IGS poll on Twitter is showing that 88% of people voting want the games in Washington DC.
Poll: https://twitter.com/WeAreInvictus/status/1785784254451822858
What I’ve found interesting are the comments in the original announcement post. The overwhelming message for not holding the games in the UK are concerns for the safety of H&M and the coverage by the toxic media. I hope the BRF and the MSM take notice of these comments because it’s showing the damage their toxicity is doing to the image of the UK. I do believe Johnny Mercer is genuine in his reasons for the wanting the games in the UK. BUT, unless he can persuade the government to tell the BRF to calm down and call off their media attack dogs there is no way the games should be held in the UK. The MSM would make the games about “Kate crying because Meghan is wearing tights” while totally ignoring the competitors.
And then while the media will make the games all about Meghan, they will simultaneously accuse Meghan of “making the games all about her”.
Gag! I smell a rat with this one. I wonder if someone got to somebody on the IG board?
🤣
Am I mistaken, or does it seem that the UK bid is getting a lot of attention and the US bid seems to have put out very little info. It doesn’t even seem to be a competition at this point. I think that the BM will make it awful for everyone if Birmingham gets the bid. How will the vets from all other countries be treated? I must confess, I feel a bit anxious about this whole thing. I think the whole board of Invictus or most of it are British. If covid hadn’t happened, and the BM were decent, it would have been so appropriate to have the 10th anniversary games in the country where it started. I just pray it will be DC.
The vets will be ignored by the media just as they were last time. I didn’t see one result on BM sites. But everyone seems to be blaming Harry and Meghan for it rather than the editors, who are the people who decide what goes in a newspaper.
Stupid me on reading the headline: “why would they hold the games in Birmingham Alabama?” 😆
I’m an eejit Ted but I thought Nigeria invited Harry and Meghan specifically to support a bid to host the Inviticus Games? I totally agree on DC versus anywhere in the UK, but if they’ve already shortlisted and Nigeria isn’t included, their trip next week could be….a bit awkward?
They are probably bidding for next games. We never heard about their bid before. It would take time to get budget for it to organize it.
Lady Esther, I believe the Nigerian announcement said that they want to bid for the IG in the future. It doesn’t say when–it could 4 or 8 years from now. We’ll have to wait and see.
This is causing me anxiety. Amen to Washington. I just wanted the Sussexes to be untouchable with and along with Invictus. Can’t bear the thought of England putting it’s filth and stink on this, plus getting an open door and using this noble cause as a vehicle for abuse. I’m going to have to set this aside…….it’s causing me upset.
I just hope that Harry doesn’t ever publicly state a preference (or even appear to). He should just answer: “Both of the cities are perfect for the Games. Whatever the committee decides, I will support. It is the Games and the participants who are important.” Nothing else.
Of course, there will be stories from “sources close to Harry” say he’s dissing Birmingham and pushing DC. Etc.
Don’t take the bait, Harry!
Earlier today someone claimed Mary Pester had passed. This was a new commenter using a VPN. We did ban Mary Pester earlier in the day for making the same comments over and over. She came back to say she had not, in fact, passed. This has all been deleted so as not to confuse anyone about whether she’s alive or not. She’s alive. She is not welcome to comment here after this drama.