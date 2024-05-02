Former Sun editor: Britain is ‘entitled to a view’ of Duchess Meghan

This week, GB News hosted a discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming trip to Nigeria. The fact that Meghan is once again avoiding the UK like the plague has ruffled some feathers in the hateful British-commentary class. Most of those royal experts believe that they can smear, mock and malign Meghan freely AND that she should come back to them. They believe she should BEG to come back. They’ve spun themselves into a hate-pretzel to justify why they “own” her and why she should do as they say. Well, there’s a clip of the GB News exchange between Tessa Dunlop (a historian) and Kelvin MacKenzie, who is a former editor of The Sun. Here’s what led into the viral clip:
Discussing the Nigeria visit, Commentator Tessa Dunlop and former Editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie became embroiled in a heated clash, as MacKenzie argued that the Duchess’s snub of the UK for Nigeria is like “giving a V sign to the British people”.
MacKenzie fumed: “Instead of coming to the UK, perhaps to rally round the Royal Family in difficult times, both with the King and his and Kate, what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria. She likes the title but she doesn’t like the country. Why doesn’t she just say so?”
Dunlop agreed with MacKenzie’s thoughts, but hit back: “I agree she does have certain issues with Britain, and with people like you spouting off. Can you blame her?”
[There’s a discussion about the Duchess of Edinburgh visiting Ukraine, then Dunlop says:] “What distressed me is that you compared them – working members of the Royal Family, their trip to Ukraine funded by the Foreign Office, quite rightly so. And then you compare them with the Duchess of Sussex as a private individual who, incidentally, will give people in Nigeria a huge amount of pleasure by visiting them.”
So, it was already getting heated, and that’s when MacKenzie started screaming about how Meghan should “come back to the UK and wave to us all.” Dunlop yells back, mocking him and pointing out that he’d bitch and moan if Meghan did just that. That’s when he yells that he’s “entitled” to a view of Meghan. Crazy. Dunlop also correctly points out that he is jealous that Meghan isn’t bringing her “superstardust” to the UK, because Meghan has been abused so much by the press. All in all, this clip is just… ridiculous and fascinating and bizarre. Oh, I found the whole clip. The way these awful people speak about an American woman is incredibly gross.
They talk about her as if she’s a runaway slave. As if they own her. FOH with that nonsense.
I hope she continues to pay them dust
In the spirit of Harriet Tubman; Meghan has her freedom and so does Harry and their babies.
It’s the grossest thing ever. The trouble is they really see her that way—as a runaway slave. The use of the word “entitled” is so unintentionally revealing. I truly hope that she never returns to that sick island and never feels pressured by anyone to do so.
Gross really is the only way to describe it.
The first man who spoke contrasted Charles and Sophie doing things for “other people” vs Meghan who was doing something for herself. Not only is Mackenzie viewing Meghan as if she’s a runaway slave, he doesn’t seem to get that Nigerians ARE “people”. Good for Tessa Dunlop who stood up for Meghan with that disgusting over-talking blow hard who kept interrupting her. Mackenzie personifies some very bizarre belief patterns.
Yes, that doing things for other people. vs herself. That’s the unspoken, the quiet part. And yeah she doesn’t need to do anything for the British, geez.
Well, just the titles of the top clip alone: “Royal Tour”? I beg your pardon. “Sussexes to Travel to Nigeria to Discover Meghan’s Roots”? Really? Silly me, I read that the DHQ in Nigeria had invited them over for Invictus business. Does the BM have a reading comprehension problem? That’s some credit to journalism.
Exactly!! She is now a private citizen and you have no rights to view her or anything else you racist colonizers.
Meghan: You don’t want me here? Then deuces, I’m out!
BM: What? The horror! lol
Who is whining and whinging now? Been them all along.
@AD, it’s fcking unreal. Entitled? ENTITLED to see her? These people are demented. Meghan literally made them all lose their damn minds (not that there was much there to begin with).
I’m surprised that they’re not insisting that Nigeria, as a Commonwealth country, has an obligation to capture her and return her to the UK in chains.
OMG don’t give the Heritage Foundation any new ideas
When Meghan was in the UK for the Jubilee and waved from the car she was branded a brazen hussy by another white old geezer. It’s not about the wave, they want fresh meat from her.
They treat her like a runaway slave… and they killed her 2nd child in utero.
When she pays them dust, she’s being KIND. Harry is less forgiving b/c he’s suffered this press abuse all his life. When they went after Meghan they awoke the dragon in Harry. He wants to burn them all down.
OMG Southern Crone, that’s the realest comment I’ve ever read on CB. You nailed it. That’s the absolutely proprietary and disgusting dynamic that the British media feel towards Meghan. I’m nauseous
This, all day long, Southern Crone.
It’s disgusting.
That cranky old racist colonizer literally said he’s “entitled” to see Meghan. ENTITLED.
Kelvin Mackenzie is a washed up has been and a thoroughly awful character. Nothing more needs to be said.
This. Is. Not. Normal. Behavior.
Yes I agree. And even though it has been happening for years, it continues to shock with its vile hate.
It’d bizarre, isn’t it? Collective blindness, revisionist history and outright lying. Meghan didn’t decide to swan off to Nigeria – Harry was invited by the Nigerian government in a bid for IG and Meghan is accompanying him.
But never mind that, even if Meghan did take one look and nope back to California, how is that any excuse for years-worth of constant attacks? This is some kind of mania.
somethingsomething parasocial relationship between the British press and the BRF…somethingsomething triangulation of abuse via the press…
The British royal reporters are mentally unwell. They are deeply invested in participating in the BRF’s abuse of Meghan & Harry. It’s not normal, it’s not sane, it’s not professional by any standard out there. They’re f-cking unhinged and absolutely dangerous.
It’s not normal because it’s not real. He’s just acting and hoping his outburst goes viral … and here we are!
This IS how he thinks. He thinks and has expressed that he is entitled to Meghan’s presence and time.
@L84Tea, it’s disturbing and creepyAF behavior
No you are not entitled to a view of a private citizen. Her trip to Nigeria just like trips to Germany, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica are funded by her not a single British taxpayer. She doesn’t owe them shit. She is the Duchess of Sussex because she is married to the Duke of Sussex it’s her married name. You don’t get to put her on the slave block to examine her teeth and body. The absolute racism, ownership and sense of superiority that jumps out of these people. They can’t believe that this Black woman, this AMERICAN has the audacity to not be impressed, bowed or bothered by them.
“They can’t believe that this Black woman, this AMERICAN has the audacity to not be impressed, bowed or bothered by them.”
This this this
They are so very angry that she did not revere their archaic hierarchy and LEFT it all behind. They cannot cope with this insult to their ego, culture, aristocracy, they can’t get their heads around it. This one woman and their own Prince have totally upended all their views of themselves and their country. It’s fascinating to witness
The other thing these knuckledragging racists cannot seem to grok: When she pays them dust, she’s being KIND.
She has the wherewithal to sue them into oblivion, and the patience to see it through. Heck, half the planet would help her crowdfund the cost of the lawsuits.
Not only did she “not revere their archaic hierarchy and LEFT it all behind,” but she showed every one in the world how meaningless the British Royal Family had become. By her own work ethic, she showed the flimsiness of their commitment to “service.” By her independence and confidence, otherwise known as her “Americanism” which they disliked, she did not “fit in.” And because she was mixed heritage, they had to bring her down as quickly as possible in order to showcase their infantilization of Kate as the proper princess. The funniest thing is that they’re so thirsty for a glimpse of her that they write thousands of stories and, ahem, “think pieces” about her jam, and then claim she’s irrelevant because of her “jam.”
I love everything about your post Dee(2).
Me too! 🙂
Wonderful post!
Preach, Dee(2)!
👏👏👏 Speak on it Dee (2)!!!
she’s mother to prince and princess, future of the monarchy. not truly a private citizen.
She is truly a private citizen! She doesn’t work for the institution. Her children are being raised as normal private citizens. She and her children owe them nothing!
As a black American woman, I am fuming mad after watching this. These bastards expect DUCHESS Meghan to bow to them after all of the hate, vitriol, and racism they display towards her.
That’s some new levels of insanity. He does realize he’s not paying for them, right? If he wants to see what he’s paying for, how about a little Kate Face? A Willy Wave?
Exactly. Why is nobody demanding to see Kate. The woman that they actually pay for? Why isn’t Britain entitled to see her?
RIGHT? These people pay exorbitant amounts of money so Kate can live in unimaginable luxury and she hasn’t been seen in almost six months…why aren’t they braying about being “entitled” to see HER? Absolutely bonkers.
Exactly @Molly. The Sun paid William £1m why doesn’t he start screaming about getting his money’s worth from The Prince of Zoom, or (better still as we all need a laugh) set up another “farmyard video?” Kelvin and his mates did their damned best to make Meghan’s life hell and now she doesn’t want anything to do with them they start screaming like toddlers.
This whole video is unhinged! Even the person supposedly defending Meghan turned into a screaming banshee! No wonder GB News is loosing money!
They’re all going broke and the hate train is drying up as well. Her completely blowing them off is destroying their egos and the invisible contract. They know that without Meghan coming to the UK they have to purchase her photos. They can’t make the same profit. Also, they know they will have to start telling the truth about the leftovers and they are scared of losing access to the royals. Lolol oh what a tangled web we weave…
Omg can this country get a life? It’s the worst secondhand embarrassment watching and listening to how obsessed they are with Meaghan…can’t someone tell them all how pathetic they are? Yikes
Meghan does not owe the British Media or Rota Rats ANYTHING. She is a private US citizen who pays her own way. Furthermore, after the disgustingly rude and totally hateful way she was treated by the “Royal” family throughout the entire 10 days of the Queen’s funeral, she does not owe them anything, either. They owe her (and Prince Harry) sincere apologies, but we know that will never happen since they are all totally devoid of common decency and even a kindergarten level of basic manners.
I knew Meghan was DONE with all of them after the funeral. I would be surprised if she ever sets foot on the Salty Isle ever again.
This evil man says that “entitled” to a view of Meghan.
This is some real master owner bullshit right here. Obsessed with her so that they can abuse her “to her face.” These people are deviants, devoid of any morals.
It’s in the same vein as Jeremy Clarkson wanting to see Meghan paraded naked through the streets and pelted with excrement.
The misogynoir makes me literally sick to my stomach.
So where is his rant about being entitled to a view of Kate? She needs to get out there waving; she is the one that the UK public is funding. Funny that they are only “entitled” to the biracial American.
This bloke was sacked by the Sun rag so you just know what real scum he is. The mostly middle aged white men of the Toxic Media in the UK are really soiling their tena men over the Nigeria trip.
They offered half in half out but the BRF said no and the tabloids said good riddance.
Don’t act surprised if she’s not coming now.
Stay bad.
What a cry baby btw “why can’t she come and wave to us…”
She can wave to them from 30,000 feet up as she flies over their island!
Its new *flyover* country!😁
Technically, Meghan has a title bc the UK has a monarchy. So if they don’t like it, then don’t have a monarchy. The real issue is that Meghan is not a “working-royal” AKA known as a tax-funded royal, so no she doesn’t have to wave at anyone or go to any country if she doesn’t want to. But he wants to own her? Thinks he owns her already. He can GTFOH. Thank god Harry moved his family all the way to Cali.
I would love to see her give these people a one finger wave…I would Frame 🖼️ that.
Prince Phillip kept his title when they got rid of the Greek monarchy. He was still a prince of Greece.
Yes Philip was. And after we abolished the monarchy in 1918, there are still a Prince of Prussia, a Prince of Hanover and even a Duke of Saxon-Coburg-Gotha in Germany. They are names.
And this is exactly why the IG should be held in DC. The level of anger and hate in this vitriol is just a taste of what Meghan will be subjected to if the games are held in England.
Where’s Kate? She’s the royal who’s MIA and the one whose absence you should be questioning.
I just can’t imagine why IG would waste even one minute considering holding IG in England when the founder and his wife are so severely harassed and abused by the British tabloids and Tory government.
Mental well being is critical to the mission of IG so why would they allow the games to take place in a country that is mentally harassing and abusing the founder of IG and his wife?
Same. I can’t even believe that a bid from the UK made it this far. It should go without saying that the games can be held anyplace BUT there.
Let’s just hope this unhinged tirade has put the kibosh on IG in Birmingham.
Kelvin and a lot of BM believe that they OWN Meghan and Harry and that they should have the EXCLUSIVE rights to know everything about them. Harry and Meg should be making money for them exclusively in the UK and aren’t entitled to do anything anywhere else. They are majorly peeved because Meg and Harry are successful and happy and BM’s invisible contract means they are left propping up the leftovers and not able to cover Willy’s wavering and wandering sceptre!
“Kelvin and a lot of BM believe that they OWN Meghan and Harry and that they should have the EXCLUSIVE rights to know everything about them.”
^^ This is EXACTLY what the Rota is and this is what H&M disrupted when they rightfully refused to continue to engage.
And this is why Kelvin is spouting his crazy slave master rhetoric. Harry & Meghan (and especially Meghan) were supposed to be the Royals they could have a pop at to cover for WanK’s inadequacies. That was the deal the racist courtiers struck and now they’re all reeling.
As they all struggle to humanise Meghan, they just don’t understand why she would leave. This the difference between racism in the UK and US. In the US racism is openly spoken about given the history of slavery, Jim Crowe, Red lining and the Civil Rights Era.
The UK outsourced its slavery off shore so conveniently later got to claim disgust at the exploitation of human capital and the corresponding credit for the abolitionist movement via Wilberforce (delusional AF).
So here we are with a UK journalist (who is symptomatic of the wider UK journalism fraternity) who seemingly does not understand that claiming entitlement to a mixed race woman in the height of all matter of fcuked up-ness in this 6 year saga.
It’s days like this that I am so incredibly embarrassed to be a Brit and very sad to be a black Brit.
As a Black woman, I agree with others who point out the runaway slave vibes. These Britons aren’t paying one red cent for Meghan, yet they demand she expose herself in person, on British soil, to their unbridled abuse and bigotry. They are furious that she got away and is thriving. They hate that she had left England in her rear view mirror and is doing what’s right for herself.
They are so desperate because since she’s left, Meghan has paid them dirt. She left them behind for good after the Left-Over royals treated her abominably during the Queen’s funeral, to the squealing delight of the BM. That’s how they want her back now: trapped and at their mercy. The rota rats can’t understand how they lost control of their superstar.
I can’t help thinking back to the photo of Harry and Meghan in the back seat of their car when all the hoopla of the queen’s funeral was finally over. The photo captured them both/each letting out a private breath of great relief. I felt so bad for them, they went to Germany (I think) for an IG-related event, and then were “trapped” for two weeks by the coincidental timing of his grandmother’s death. They had to face Kate and her threatening manner, public rows over preventing Harry from wearing his uniform vs. Andrew, etc. all of that must have been so unexpected for them. No wonder they looked shellshocked at all of it. Now, the BM is begging for more opportunities for a human sacrifice.
I do wish the woman commentator had brought up that Harry and Meghan were invited to Nigeria for discussions about the Invictus Games. It wasn’t Meghan popping in to visit and making it all about Meghan. That man is going to give himself a heart attack getting so upset that the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t have to obey him and give in to his entitlement to disparage her. It’s a real sickness to really think he has ownership of her because she married Harry.
I know this is really uncharitable of me, but I’m old and tired and some days I just have to say it out loud.
One always wishes these awful people would just Go Away somehow (be captured into another dimension in a freak industrial accident? banished to a desert island? pass peacefully to wherever their spiritual beliefs will send them?) — but they just never do. They just go on, and on, and on, and on …
I could ‘but why’ that man all day long. He’s entitled to nothing where Meghan is concerned. They really do think they owned Meghan, it’s the only explanation for his argument.
As Beverly says, it’s not just the press Meghan is avoiding. After years of abuse, the royal family shunned her on camera for the world to see. Nobody would return after that.
How the F— does he figure he is “entitled to a view” they dont own her. She is a private citizen. They don’t own Harry. They’re not entitled to her presence, a wave, nothing, she’s the same one they said was c level, irrelevant, nothing without the UK, now they’re entitled. If she came back they’d say she was trying to one up a sick Kate me Charles, they need to makeup their minds. These people are bat shit crazy
This man has hatred dropping from his nasty, stained, crooked teeth. They hate Meghan, but are angry that she won’t come back to them and give them a wave. They are indeed so mad and jealous that she won’t grace their bland, drab island with some sparkle and sunshine. They say she is not welcome, and then question why she ignores those nasty people and won’t come and visit. Basically begging and asking God why she won’t come and see them. They are like a disgruntled lover, pretending to hate their object of desire, but in reality they are unhinged and obsessed with the object instead.
@Joantastic This!🔝
I thought he was saying he was entitled to a view like a point of view, which in this case is even questionable because why- they aren’t funding Meghan.
But the whine about the wave and his rage about Meghan not doing his bidding is frankly disturbing. If he were discussing me this way, I would never return to that country.
Agree all the way with the astute observations above that they treat her like a slave. They absolutely do. His racism, jealousy and lust for her are just screaming.
I saw this early this morning and I still can’t articulate just how disturbing this was and is to watch.. these people are absolutely terrifying and they have so much hate. She isn’t safe there, and he showcases it perfectly.
The look on that man’s face says it all. He is pissed that Meghan has the nerve to ignore them. After she and Harry were treated at the Queens funeral. They should have understood how she felt. If someone tells you they are done with you believe them the first time.
Since they left the UK, the Sussexes, or Harry, have visited Canada, Jamaica, Germany (twice), The Netherlands (twice), Singapore. They have met a king and many representatives of the government. So what is the problem with the Nigeria? Maybe, they do now realize fully what they have lost.
Honestly, I hope I’m wrong, but I think it says a lot about MacKenzie’s racism — consciously or not. I think MacKenzie probably wishes that Nigeria was still a colony — under the control of white men like himself. Similarly, I think he’s filled with rage that he has zero control over Meghan and what she does with her life. He’s having a raging post-colonial temper tantrum. It’s ugly on multiple levels.
At what point can the Sussexes sue? Or send a cease and desist letter? To me, this is now in hate speech territory. Like enough already! I hope she never ever returns.
The green outfit, is it a suit, is gorgeous as is Duchess Meghan.
Kelvin Mackenzie is saying exactly what the rest of the British press believes. I’m glad Meghan’s not going back there.
I posted a version of this msg on twitter yesterday and it pleases me and my ancestors to elaborate on it here:
– fleet street sadists invented the narrative that M loves to “ghost” people when she’s done with them. And yet, here she has ghosted an entire island where highly ghostable cretins can be found in every level of that sick society, e.g:———–among both the principals and servants in the royal mafia cabal; among members of their inept government; among members of their corrupt police and other security apparatus; among the sick twisted sadists that comprise the brit shidtmedia; and among the lowlife unwashed masses who troll for a living on SM——–and yet, when theyre faced with an actual example of M “ghosting” people, they all suddenly have veils over their eyes.
Beyotches————-youve been epically ghosted. So just take your humungous “L” and FOH!
I’m used to deranger spiel but this is actually scary. I don’t get how RAVEC sees this and still comes to the conclusion that they don’t need security.
But they didnt come to the conclusion that H&M “dont need security.” Rather, what has come out in documents revealed by H’s legal team is that CHUCKY.THE.TURD, based on scenarios presented to him by his private secretary et al, DECIDED that if H&M were to be murdered as a result of their security being taken away and their location revealed to the world, that the UK would soon get over it.
Apparently they were revisiting the situation that prevailed in the UK during the death, burial and mourning of Princess Diana and realized that altho it appeared back then in that operiod that it would bring the monarchy down, they managed to survive. So the rationale was “this too shall pass.”
Is GBN the FOX NEWS of Britain?
Those self sacrificing taxpayer funded REAL royals! Always thinking of others in their gilded cages, velvet robes, stolen jewels, surrounded by gold pianos and stolen artifacts while never apologizing for slavery! Why can’t Meghan be more like them? We know she buys her Cartier jewelry – why doesn’t she just adopt a colonizer mindset and outright steal it? We know she buys her own designer clothes, why can’t Charles give her a million dollar coatdress and buttons budget?
We know Meghan is visible, sending jams in lemon baskets and supporting her charities, why can’t she just be MIA for 5 months appearing only in bad photoshop and questionable (maybe) AI videos – with a fake Meghan appearance at a local farmers market? If she’d only pontificate on solving homelessness without actually doing anything about it, show up at the UN disrupting important work for a photo op, or grab her husband’s arse in church now and again or flash everyone exiting a car WITHOUT SHUTTING HER OWN DOOR, then we’d know she truly has a heart of gold and she is here to serve the people!
Also, as many of you pointed out she is not going to Nigeria because she has Nigerian roots. The Nigerian government invited Harry and Meghan in their bid to host Invictus.
I’d say they lost their damn minds but that implies they were clear thinking to begin with…
Wow, I have to hand it to the people in the UK media, because they are so above everything that letting the world know that they consider Meghan a runaway slave is acceptable. That’s quite the world view.
Of course, they want her to return to the UK so they can write soooooo many more abusive articles about her. It’s a choice to write and say the many, many abusive things they’ve written/said about Meghan (and Harry and the children). It never occurred to them that there would ever be consequences for their actions.
Do these people realize that they continue to damage the reputation of the UK worldwide?
This is giving me “yass mastah” vibes, like Meghan must bow down, scrape and grovel to the old white racist man. It’s sickening to realize this level of truly disgusting misogynoir actually still exists and is given air time.
I like Tessa. She defends Harry and Meghan against the lunatics. I applaud her for it actually given the majority of the time it’s either two lunatics ranting amongst each other or another passively agreeing with them. I saw her on the royal beat once and she spoke up. She has never been invited again to the show that I have seen since. Now they conveniently have a woman of color (forget her name) praising the royal family. It’s actually sickening and hilarious all at the same time to listen to them – I suffer through it because I try to keep up with the palace talking points and know that everything they talk about on there is palace coordinated. You can usually figure out what’s really going on by applying the opposite to what they say or just what lie they randomly bring up to oush a narrative. It’s hilarious watching them try to spin these fools into something positive.
Meghan doesn’t owe them anything. They literally abused her and her children daily, created a real security problem and then ran her from the country. But now they expect her to come back to Britian because of what reason? I’m sick of them bringing up their titles. Meghan married a Prince of the realm, son of the King and that comes by way of marriage, like it or not. If they dont like it then they need to abolish it. And she’s not funded by the tax payers. H&M offered to be half in half out but that didn’t happen so she owes none of these obsessed delulu’s
tessa dunlop is a nasty lying forked-tongue POS. She has made several 75Pound-per-pop diatribes against M.
“She likes the title…”
LOL, how cute, they think she gives a rat’s a** about the title.
Even if she did care, it’s hers to care about. It has opened doors and given her an even bigger platform, which she uses for good as often as she can. They should be thanking their good fortune.
It’s Opposite Day…they SHOULD be concerned that no one has laid eyes on the future Queen in months, who is after all supposed to be a working Royal. Meghan is her own private citizen now, and as a non-working Royal, is answerable to NO ONE over in the UK.
They need to make up their ruddy minds. You hear the wails from one end of how sick to the back teeth they are of her and H. So the sooner they shut up and crawl under a rock, the better, no? Now it’s that they’ve unimpeachable right to snap their fingers to make them jump at whim? Twerps.
This is the most unhinged rant I’ve read about Meg in some time, and that’s saying something.
Thank goodness she held him to that nonsense instead of letting him to just go off unchecked.
Some recent Tessa Dunlop clips circulating, one with Piers Morgan saying he appalled her and calling him a ‘great big gob of phlegm that’s just landed on the royal doorstep’ after he named names and saying Andrew was ‘the turd that won’t be flushed’ are clever and funny which is why MacKenzie came prepared and determined to not let her finish a sentence without being interrupted. Also, Jacob Rees-Moog is the epitome of ick.
Just proves for the 100000th time that their mindset automatically thinks they have ownership of the US and US citizens (as well as all the countries they once colonized).
That country being stagnant and becoming a declining empire is really getting to them.
Doesn’t this sound like classic abuser talk? ” I need to control you, and when you are slipping away from m control I start to rant and rave and sound like an idiot”. The most dangerous time for an abused person is when they leave. This proves it
I watched the whole segment and whoa!
It was always creepy and stalkerish, but now it’s giving vibes of “master vs. runaway slave.”
“I’m entitled to see her [and rip her to shreds if I want to.]”
“ How dare she travel freely about the world [when she should be here doing a hoop dance for me]”…
It’s truly a sickness they have.