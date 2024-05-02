Former Sun editor: Britain is ‘entitled to a view’ of Duchess Meghan

This week, GB News hosted a discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming trip to Nigeria. The fact that Meghan is once again avoiding the UK like the plague has ruffled some feathers in the hateful British-commentary class. Most of those royal experts believe that they can smear, mock and malign Meghan freely AND that she should come back to them. They believe she should BEG to come back. They’ve spun themselves into a hate-pretzel to justify why they “own” her and why she should do as they say. Well, there’s a clip of the GB News exchange between Tessa Dunlop (a historian) and Kelvin MacKenzie, who is a former editor of The Sun. Here’s what led into the viral clip:

Discussing the Nigeria visit, Commentator Tessa Dunlop and former Editor of The Sun Kelvin MacKenzie became embroiled in a heated clash, as MacKenzie argued that the Duchess’s snub of the UK for Nigeria is like “giving a V sign to the British people”. MacKenzie fumed: “Instead of coming to the UK, perhaps to rally round the Royal Family in difficult times, both with the King and his and Kate, what does she do? She nips over to Nigeria. She likes the title but she doesn’t like the country. Why doesn’t she just say so?” Dunlop agreed with MacKenzie’s thoughts, but hit back: “I agree she does have certain issues with Britain, and with people like you spouting off. Can you blame her?” [There’s a discussion about the Duchess of Edinburgh visiting Ukraine, then Dunlop says:] “What distressed me is that you compared them – working members of the Royal Family, their trip to Ukraine funded by the Foreign Office, quite rightly so. And then you compare them with the Duchess of Sussex as a private individual who, incidentally, will give people in Nigeria a huge amount of pleasure by visiting them.”

[From GB News]

So, it was already getting heated, and that’s when MacKenzie started screaming about how Meghan should “come back to the UK and wave to us all.” Dunlop yells back, mocking him and pointing out that he’d bitch and moan if Meghan did just that. That’s when he yells that he’s “entitled” to a view of Meghan. Crazy. Dunlop also correctly points out that he is jealous that Meghan isn’t bringing her “superstardust” to the UK, because Meghan has been abused so much by the press. All in all, this clip is just… ridiculous and fascinating and bizarre. Oh, I found the whole clip. The way these awful people speak about an American woman is incredibly gross.