Us Weekly: Prince Harry & William are both ‘open’ to speaking next week

Us Weekly’s cover story this week is all about Prince William’s jealousy of his younger brother Prince Harry. Harry has Invictus, Harry has freedom, Harry has a mansion in Montecito, Harry has a beautiful wife, Harry has respect as a global statesman, Harry has passions and interests, Harry stands up to the British press, Harry served in war, and Harry has a position with African Parks as well! I could keep going, but you get the idea. Harry is cool, Huevo is a pretender. William seethes with jealousy and rage while Harry just lives his life. Well, Us Weekly released more of their cover story and their sources claim that William and Kate have now changed their minds on never, ever speaking to the Sussexes again. Nowadays, the Waleses are both keen peacemakers.
Prince Harry and Prince William are barely on speaking terms, but Harry’s upcoming U.K. visit could change that. Harry, 39, is set to return to the U.K. in early May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. While William, 41, resides in England, their possible reunion is still up in the air, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
The brothers “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” the insider says, noting that Harry’s time in town could serve as an olive branch. “The brothers haven’t spoken [but] there is potential for that. [Harry] would be more than happy [to],” a second source tells Us, revealing that Harry has attempted to contact his family and invite them to the Invictus Games.
The first insider notes that both Harry and William “are open” to seeing each other after years of tension stemming from Harry’s royal step back in 2020.
Now that Princess Kate Middleton is battling cancer (which she confirmed in March), the ice seems to be melting between both royal couples. Kate is “willing” to talk to Harry while he’s in town, the first source tells Us, adding that the princess is “done with all the bad blood.”
Since Kate’s diagnosis, which came after she underwent a successful abdominal surgery in January, both the Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to call a truce.
“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the insider says, explaining that Kate and William want their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, to have a connection with Harry’s children. The source notes that “they want to mend fences with them for the kids’ sake,” with the second insider agreeing that Harry and Meghan feel the same way.
“Obviously the duke and duchess want their kids to have a relationship with their cousins,” per the source.
King Charles III, who is also battling an undisclosed type of cancer, is ready for his sons to make up and is “eager to spend more time with his grandchildren,” the first insider tells Us. Charles, 75, has “always wanted William and Harry to make amends,” a third source claims. The first insider concurs, adding, “Charles very much hopes that his sons will finally heal their rift.”
From a purely PR perspective, this is how William and Kate should have positioned themselves the while f–king time. They are the future king and queen – they should have positioned themselves as the magnanimous and mature future-monarchs eager to make peace with “wayward” Harry and Meghan. The fact that it’s been over four years and they consistently position themselves as too angry, childish, immature, undiplomatic and racist to make peace is more than a choice, it’s simply the real situation. The Waleses can’t hide or contain their pettiness, rage and jealousy over all things Sussex. Anyway, I hope the Sussexes continue to grey-rock Huevo in particular!
Oh for gods sake stop with the will he won’t he articles. Peg has done too much to Harry and his family for Harry to want anything more than the space he says he has with Peg.
In the famous two-letter word of Harry’s soul brother, polo playing partner, and friend, “BS”! Absolute BS!!
I am 100% convinced that Will’s full time job nowadays is nothing more than leaking to the press, testing out narratives, controlling the bot farms, monitoring stories… someone’s doing all that and he’s obsessed enough.
Huevo has been planning to not work at least since it was said that he was looking for a ceo to run his court like a business (so nobody should have to look for him to do their jobs) maybe that was the time when they knew something was wrong with Kate.
This is probably why Huevo insists he is working all the time. In his head, ringing up the papers and telling them to run more dirty stories is work.
I call BS on this because … Frogmore Cottage Eviction!
Since William behaves like a petulant child it would be cool for Charles to by pass William’s feelings and show up at the service. Imagine the headlines ,infact he shouldn’t even inform the British press.
Highly doubt it, C is a shit father, Harry flew all the way over to see him and he gave something like 30 min? Insulting. He is too old to change is ways.
My unsolicited advice for Harry. Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me.
If this were true, why would it be true now? Did Kate get some therapy as part of her rehab or other health issues? Is this an amends-making she has to report back with?
Perhaps she has realised that as the next Queen she has to pretend to be nice. Harry has tried to make it up without success and every time Harry tries it makes the Waleses look worse.
Harper, it’s interesting, isn’t it. The woman who said going on that walkabout with H&M was the hardest thing she had ever done in her life, now wants to talk to Harry. Riiiiiight.
I realize the bm have gotten a certain percentage of the UK population to believe everything they say, but the rest of the world remember when just very recently the articles were about Wank having NOTHING to do with Harry.
So now they’re reframing the narrative? The previous narrative will be difficult to walk back. But then, this may just be US weekly filling space.
I lean towards US weekly filling space. This just isn’t believable. Or maybe there’s a random staffer at KP who hasn’t heard from Kate or William in a few weeks and took a chance to try and save them from themselves. Maybe it’s Lee Thompson! But William’s gonna call Sykes at DB and blow this narrative up at some point. This is the better strategy. But I wouldn’t trust the wales if this were there strategy. They just want the Sussexes and their kids to take heat for them.
I also lean towards Us Weekly filling space. That said, I could also imagine this is a test balloon of sorts to see how the british press spins it.
To be clear – I do not think William wants to talk or mend fences or ANYTHING. but I feel like we get these stories once or twice a year, it always feels like someone reasonable grabbed the PR reins at KP for a minute to put out something that makes William look less incandescent and furious all the time.
And then in a week William is back to shouting at everyone.
Another vote for Us Weekly filling space.
And @Jais, William doesn’t even need to call up Sykes anymore for the next “he fcking hates Harry” column. It’s already scheduled and Sykes’ phone will ping an alert that it’s time to run it again. Then he just cuts and pastes.
If they want to try something original, how about a column on which RF members are NOT giving William space these days? Seems like it’s just George.
Huh. You’re right @gabby. He’s really only been seen with George. Wait he was with Camilla once. @becks1, considering all that’s happening with Harry over the next few weeks , I can’t see William maintaining any possible chill.
It is possible that some genius at KP finally realized the extent to which they were being mocked for the “Will is incandescent, he’s really really red now, redder than he’s ever been before etc.” line of stories. So now they seek to flip the script. They “welcome” Meghan and Harry and kids (no they don’t) but have been cruelly rejected by those meanies.
If you look at the evidence from when the couples have been around each other, Harry and Will seem okay; Kate is the one who seems not all right around H&M. I think she is the one who is holding the big grudge because her perfect image was blown up by H&M. PW seems more the type who blows up and then is sorry after or gets over it quicker. Maybe some of this disappearing has been Will getting some sort of help.
Kate has definitely been down right nasty PUBLICLY. She literally cant stop herself from seething,I hate to think how she was behind closed doors. If Harry wasn’t the decent guy he was he would have put her ‘commoner’ self back in her place. Peg has at least had the decency to pretend in public.
IMO, William is just as bad (consider all of the times he runs to the press to rage dump about how much he hates his brother and his wife, how he had his staff work against Meghan in her lawsuit, how he makes sure Harry is shunned in events like the Queens funeral, etc.). But he has been trained to put on a public face his whole life. Kate, on the other hand, thinks that she earns brownie points by being publicly rude.
Agreed William can fake it in public and Kate can’t,. I don’t doubt that William is awful behind closed doors but he has been able to be around Harry and Meghan in public and has behaved. Kate cannot.
How much training does a grown woman need to be decent in public. Look at Meghan,these people were nasty to her but she still managed to smile and be polite,yes she is an actress but she is also a mature adult.
@nubia, how much training does a grown need to be decent in public? Love that question.
@OriginalMich: Exactly. William has been the main perpetrator in this whole thing. Kate having her own issues went along with with what William sanctioned the press and his staff to do.
That doesn’t explain Kate having concerns about how dark Archie would be. She didn’t just go along with what she was told by William. It certainly doesn’t explain her bitch face towards Meg in public, while William looks cool, calm , and collected.
I think they both are angry and hateful behind the scenes but William is definitely the one who can at least put on a neutral face in public. I almost wonder if its similar to the kids’ clothes – Kate wants them dressed up all the time because she is insecure about her rank/their rank, William thinks George should wear a soccer kit to a soccer game because he’s the future king and he doesn’t need to be in a suit for people to know that.
Here, William is okay being neutral towards H&M, letting them enter their pew first to make things easier (so that no one has to climb over anyone else, lordy that moment), etc – because he knows he still hates harry and he knows he has the british press on his side etc and he knows he can call someone tomorrow morning and tell a story about how he planned the walkabout even if the order came from Charles. But for Kate, she just wants to be known for being publicly rude, she thinks if she isn’t, its a sign of……weakness? IDK.
Beck1, I do think Bone Idle has difficulty not being downright mean and rude when she’s around Meghan. I think she’s still trying to catch Harry’s attention and he is completely ignoring her.
I wonder, too, if she’s playing to her trolls, who eat that stuff up. It may give her some sense of validation.
Another good question. Why does Kate want to be seen as a rude mean and petty person in public? Not wanting to be seen as weak and also just wanting to be seen as dominant. It’s weird. I can see her playing up to her fans aka Meghan haters and who knows what Carole is whispering in her ear. For as much as we think Kate lost her shit when Meghan arrived on the scene just imagine Carole reaction. If William was still close to Carole back then and was alos listening to her? The three of them together plotting a smear campaign against Meghan. Then throw in Camilla and Charles! Yikes.
I think she truly cannot help herself. In her mind, if it wasn’t for Meghan, she would’ve always been the center of attention, and if it wasn’t for Meghan, Harry would still be around to make her feel good on group outings. We’ve seen Kate play to the cameras at countless events. Meghan did the unforgivable, and stole her spotlight. Being rude isn’t a persona she puts on for the benefit any fans or audience. Her inability to so much as mimic a conventionally pleasant public face at major events reflects how deeply her resentment runs.
And it comes through loud and clear in photos and video. Whenever I see the clip where she menaces Meghan on that walkabout, I feel like decking her myself.
man looking at these pictures, i can’t help see how bald william is and how harry looks like he’s gaining hair each year. the differences between two brothers cannot be any more different lol.
I really, really wish Kate would anonymously post on Am I the Asshole so Reddit could give her a severe hiding. It would be so satisfying.
Cue to tomorrow DM headline saying “William hates Harry for real !”.
Exactly @LAU! There will be howls of denial from the Mail as soon as they can get the story assigned!
Yes that is usually what follows the “Olive Branch” narratives in their playbook..
two words: journalistic whiplash.
We heard a similat story aftercakate’s cancer vid, when H&M sent well wishes. It was followed up by “Kate doesn’t need the Sussexes sympathy.” My guess is will soon get more “Will hates Harry” stories. I honestly wonder if there’s dueling PR. BP maybe wants a narrative of reconciliation, but KP doesn’t?
Sounds like W&K got a new media advisor.
We’ll know whether that’s true or not when Tom Sykes comes out with his next Bulliam screed.
Sure, Jan. Today they are keen peacemakers. Tomorrow Pegs will be declaring his undying hate and resentment for Harry…yet again. They are psychotic!
Harry’s not going to go to the press he despises with updates on his family relations. I think he’s made it clear, in a far more polite and measured way than I ever could, that he’s done with those awful, petty, evil people (particularly Huevo, Chuck, & Camzilla) who tried to KILL him and his wife and children. If he hadn’t had the experience in a war zone, he might never have recognized or gotten away from the enemy. Now he’s protected in America, a country Britain needs, so he’s … safer. I still worry about him though.
Things have been said and done that are so painful that there is no going back. Peaceful Estrangement is the best long term outcome. Been there. Protect yourself.
100%!!! Leaking h&m’s location to put the family in danger, non stop media attacks, removal of security… This is not a “minor spat”.
Harry was put in danger multiple times by someone in That Family. Before the Canada Incident, someone ratted out his location in Afghanistan. No one save family would ever have dared. Which narrows it down to 3: Chucky, Bride of Chucky, or Huevo.
Everytime I read any version of this story, I hear Taylor Swift singing, “We are never, ever getting back together.” Harry is never coming back to be abused and scapegoated to elevate Will-not and Keen. How many times can this story be repeated?
I want to start by saying in the royal wars I’ve always been team Sussex. I’m finding the commentary here is getting a bit ridiculous. It doesn’t matter how many years ago harry left Britain, who he married or how many good causes he supports he is, and always will be an imperialist. Let’s stop losing the run of ourselves.
Do you, perhaps, mean a monarchist? Imperialism is a foreign policy thing – about extending one’s power over foreign countries. If you mean monarchist, well yes, he was born into it – but now that he’s a private citizen in the US, it doesn’t really matter what he believes about the monarchy.
I think this is more indicative of an American outlet’s wish for the brothers to mend fences, whereas the British media seems happy to mostly echo William’s rage and jealousy. The Wails can’t even pretend they like each other in public, I can’t see them managing to be in the vicinity of the Sussexes without looking like they’ve both swallowed poison.
Oh, the British press want a reconciliation but on their terms which is Harry returning to the UK for good without his wife and children.
Dear God, I hope they have covered all the mirrors at KP and Adelaide Cottage, because they folks are so fighty that if they see their own reflection they may go after it too. Who, exactly, do they get along with? Besides Ma middleton for Kate and his mistress for Will, I can’t think of anyone.
The heading on the cover makes it sound like it’s Harry who is jealous of Harry. It’s very misleading.
No it’s very clear that Lil Willie’s the jealous one. Sibling rivalry, tale as old as time. Everyone all over the world can see which brother is popular & happy and which is miserable & jealous.
I will believe any reunion article after it actually happens, until then it’s all deflection..
Just last week the press was saying that William and Kate are still angry and don’t want to see him. I’m guessing that the insider is a member of the royal rota. I’m sure Harry’s open to seeing them but I doubt William and Kate are.
Harry should tell them NO, you are not clout chasing at invictus. You have had multiple chances to talk to me, so either you Waite until AFTER invictus or it’s no!
This could have been Mary Pester’s last post. There is post under the IG topic today where an individual gave us the news that Mary has gone to her next adventure. Blessings and peace, Mary.
Oh dear. I am so sorry to hear that. I will miss her feistiness. Thanks for letting us know. Rest in Peace, Mary Pester. May your spirit stay feisty.
Saucy, I think it was, her very last post. I feel as if we should commemorate it. What are we going to do, where will we get our real good tea, now Mary has moved on?
She is very much alive and commented as much. See my comment at the end of the Invictus post.
Billy boy is famously stubborn and has been quoted as saying he’ll next speak to Harry at their dad’s funeral!! Given that Billy boy has been making a gigantic hash of looking like a responsible adult ready to step in for dad at a moments notice, I doubt he has developed any recent insight into himself. Surely with Charles having cancer treatment Harry will want to see him again but Billy isn’t a priority and who needs to risk travelling all that way to get shoved to the floor by that rageoholic?
OMG!! For heaven’s sake! this dog is dead and the vultures have picked the bones clean! Stop with the will they reconcile BS!!
Unless William the incandescent grows up and lets go of his hate and jealousy of his brother and his wife, apologizes for his abhorrent behavior and start acting like a real brother, there is no chance of any reconciliation. No matter how much these media dogs gnaw at the bones.
I never noticed the picture above. The one in the very middle of the smaller photos. Pegs face is pure jealousy. I am almost 100% in the belief that he liked Meghan and was extremely jealous that Harry not only dated but also married Meghan.
Also, I have watched the video above of the balcony pic. I believe it was RAF event. When they first stepped to the balcony Peg literally had to move and shove Khate over because she tried to plop herself right by the Queen and wouldn’t budge to let them out (wouldn’t be the first time she did that). After that, Peg would try to turn around and talk with Meghan and Harry. The look on Kkkates face going from seething to fake in matter of seconds.
I believe Kkkate knew William liked Meghan. And obviously she would have been jealous of any woman that dated Harry but her jealousy went into overdrive when she saw not only how in love Harry was with Meghan but also the fact her own husband wanted her. She literally tried to morph into Meghan copying everything she did and wore. She studied Meghan meticulously. Kkkates mask dropped and she has not been able to contain her bitterness, rage and jealousy since.
I think Harry and Meghan both know that even if they ever did become on speaking terms with them again they would keep them at a distance. I do not think Kkkate is smart but I do think she is evil and calculating.
I’ll believe it when I see it. And if it comes in a message from KP, I won’t even believe it then.