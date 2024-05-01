Us Weekly: Prince William is ‘envious’ of Harry’s freedom & accomplishments

It’s incredibly funny to think about all of the arguments the Sussexes made back in 2019-2020, only to be told “we refuse to do it that way” and “it’s never been done before.” Prince Harry and Meghan offered to be half-in, they offered to still take on royal patronages and royal work, they asked to not participate in the toxic invisible contract with the British tabloids, and all of their offers were rejected out of hand. Now, four years later, it looks like that half-in solution was viable the whole time… but only for the work-shy heir and his missing wife. Prince William and Kate don’t even have to give advanced photos to the press anymore (since they were caught manipulating photos). Everything is worked out for the heir and his wife, even when they should be held accountable for their myriad f–kups and catastrophes. More than four years after the Sussexes left the toxicity of the British royal family, they’re still used as distractions for Will and Kate. Well, did you know that even though William does f–k all, he’s still crazy-jealous of everything Harry has? Up to and including Meghan, a beautiful mansion in California and global statesmanship.

On the heels of Prince Harry’s return to the U.K., Prince William and Harry’s relationship remains complicated — and Us Weekly has new insight into the rift. “William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms,” one source exclusively shares in Us’ cover story. Ed Owens, a royal historian and author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, agrees with the source, telling Us that there’s little doubt that William, 41, “feels envious” of Harry’s accomplishments, citing his work with the Invictus Games. (The international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women was founded by Harry during his time as patron of the Royal Foundation.) “Harry has done remarkable things,” Owen says, adding that the Invictus Games “now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family.” British journalist Robert Jobson previously claimed that William was caught off guard with Harry’s success with the Invictus Games. “I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” Jobson said in the ABC News special Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, which aired in February. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.” Harry has previously been open about his complicated relationship with William, whom he referred to as his “archnemesis” in his 2023 memoir, Spare. “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” Harry said during an interview with Good Morning America in January 2023 while promoting his book. “I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’” A separate insider tells Us that Harry doesn’t feel that way now, and he has extended his family invites to an Invictus Games anniversary event in London next month— but it’s unclear if William or Princess Kate Middleton have any intention of attending. “Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now,” the source says. “He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world.”

[From Us Weekly]

“Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now” – yet another reason why William is jealous. Harry has moved on, Harry is happy and thriving, Harry isn’t wallowing, Harry is grey-rocking the left-behind Windsors. That’s the icing on the cake. Not only does Harry have a beautiful wife, freedom in America, a big mansion and he’s a global statesman, Harry refuses to be sucked back into William’s bullsh-t, even though William is desperate for Harry to be jealous of HIM. Four years and four months later, I’m glad that people continue to identify one of the biggest problems facing the Windsors: William’s childishness, his peevishness when it comes to his brother, his jealousy of Harry. Don’t forget that William wishes he could just leave the UK and copykeen his brother too.