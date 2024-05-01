Us Weekly: Prince William is ‘envious’ of Harry’s freedom & accomplishments

It’s incredibly funny to think about all of the arguments the Sussexes made back in 2019-2020, only to be told “we refuse to do it that way” and “it’s never been done before.” Prince Harry and Meghan offered to be half-in, they offered to still take on royal patronages and royal work, they asked to not participate in the toxic invisible contract with the British tabloids, and all of their offers were rejected out of hand. Now, four years later, it looks like that half-in solution was viable the whole time… but only for the work-shy heir and his missing wife. Prince William and Kate don’t even have to give advanced photos to the press anymore (since they were caught manipulating photos). Everything is worked out for the heir and his wife, even when they should be held accountable for their myriad f–kups and catastrophes. More than four years after the Sussexes left the toxicity of the British royal family, they’re still used as distractions for Will and Kate. Well, did you know that even though William does f–k all, he’s still crazy-jealous of everything Harry has? Up to and including Meghan, a beautiful mansion in California and global statesmanship.
On the heels of Prince Harry’s return to the U.K., Prince William and Harry’s relationship remains complicated — and Us Weekly has new insight into the rift.
“William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms,” one source exclusively shares in Us’ cover story. Ed Owens, a royal historian and author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?, agrees with the source, telling Us that there’s little doubt that William, 41, “feels envious” of Harry’s accomplishments, citing his work with the Invictus Games. (The international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women was founded by Harry during his time as patron of the Royal Foundation.)
“Harry has done remarkable things,” Owen says, adding that the Invictus Games “now has international presences, and I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family.”
British journalist Robert Jobson previously claimed that William was caught off guard with Harry’s success with the Invictus Games. “I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” Jobson said in the ABC News special Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games, which aired in February. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”
Harry has previously been open about his complicated relationship with William, whom he referred to as his “archnemesis” in his 2023 memoir, Spare. “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” Harry said during an interview with Good Morning America in January 2023 while promoting his book. “I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”
A separate insider tells Us that Harry doesn’t feel that way now, and he has extended his family invites to an Invictus Games anniversary event in London next month— but it’s unclear if William or Princess Kate Middleton have any intention of attending. “Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now,” the source says. “He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world.”
[From Us Weekly]
“Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now” – yet another reason why William is jealous. Harry has moved on, Harry is happy and thriving, Harry isn’t wallowing, Harry is grey-rocking the left-behind Windsors. That’s the icing on the cake. Not only does Harry have a beautiful wife, freedom in America, a big mansion and he’s a global statesman, Harry refuses to be sucked back into William’s bullsh-t, even though William is desperate for Harry to be jealous of HIM. Four years and four months later, I’m glad that people continue to identify one of the biggest problems facing the Windsors: William’s childishness, his peevishness when it comes to his brother, his jealousy of Harry. Don’t forget that William wishes he could just leave the UK and copykeen his brother too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
-
-
Celebrity arrivals att he World Premiere of Our Planet held at the Natural History Museum,Image: 424339108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
-
-
Prince Harry and Prince William attends a service at the cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military,civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars.
Credit: Euan Cherry/Avalon/Photoshot,Image: 522268637, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Euan Cherry / Avalon
-
-
169762, Prince William and Prince Harry visit the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in London. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday September 05, 2017. NO UK BEFORE SEPT 12. Photograph: Ã?Â© Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 534283108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK – 4/23/2017 -Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry Attend the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Virgin_Money_London_Marathon_0730673211.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Apr 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
Well, yes . He has been jealous all his life not just now or the past six years. That level of hate and envy has always been there.
You’re right, the level of hate and envy is whack. Wtf is wrong with their heir willie wank
This really came through in Spare, I thought – William was jealous of everything Harry had that he didn’t, even his beard on his wedding day.
LOL, I was gonna say this, William is jealous of Harry’s ginger beard, that’s just insane. William is jealous of the fact that Harry hasn’t gone totally bald, that he still has a bit of hair at the frontal area. Like, William is pretty much jealous of everything Harry and about Harry
You’re right: In almost every joint interview, William’s attitude never seemed as a loving brother and always had a snide comment about Harry. William is not likable whatsoever, whereas Harry is a natural charmer. Let’s face it: Decisions made by KC3 and William have resulted in this; they brought this upon themselves. Imagine what good The Sussexes would (not could) have done for Great Britain, if not for these unwritten contracts with the British media. It’ll only get worse once William ascends to the throne.
The Windsors have always thought they could make themselves tall by cutting Harry off at the knees. Thinking now of that photo of Harry at the funeral in civilian dress while everyone was loaded down with unearned military honors. It backfired then; it’s backfiring now.
Will has always been a cartoon version of a spoiled prince. Jealousy, clenched fists, spitting rage, the whole bit.
Seems like William have never grown out his his toddler jealousy over getting a younger sibling. This is honestly such a testament to how utterly fucked up the Windsors are in terms of familial patterns.
It is not unusual that the oldest child has some jealousy issues when a new sibling arrives (especially when they are close in age). However, in a well-adjusted family they grow out of this. My mother never really grew out of her jealousy of her younger sister, at least not until her sister was dead. Her family was so incredibly dysfunctional over several generations with loads of inherited trauma.
As an oldest child, I tried to kill my brother when he was born. My mom found me in his room rocking his bassinet, trying to turn it over. (I was 2). I was the kid who won all the awards in school, and my brother had to exist in my shadow. He now makes 10 times my salary working in finance, and I am so, so very proud of him! We were bickering siblings as teens, but got close as adults, and we support each other so much, and have each others backs.
Like your mom, William never outgrew his jealousy. The sad thing about that is he is only going to extend that trauma over the next generation. I can only imagine how his jealousy over his brother affects his kids right now. I cringe thinking what they are growing up hearing. And no matter the kids’ temperaments, they are being set up to follow the same dysfunctional path–in fact, they despise Harry for even wanting to break the chain. The good thing for the Wales kids is that they will have other sources of information–surely they will read things on line as they grow up. They will have more than just the royal party line to inform them.
@Arthistorian, I was just thinking this. Esp remembering that during the divorce (this is going to sound very eggy sympathetic – I am NOT. Not for the man. But I am sympathetic to the boys they both once were) W had his growth spurt and looked much older, almost Diana height, while Harry still looked like a little boy. By all accounts he was her shoulder to cry on. I love Diana. That said she was a very young mom and the parentification of the oldest is something young moms tend to do, also very boomer divorce thing during the 80s.
Ofc W was protected on the outside by the firm, and inside this hideous family he was still privileged as the heir by granny and their awful great grand. But I think it was clear who the one woman they both adored prefered more, who got the cuddles and was sheltered from emotional storms. That resentment can cut deep. And obviously Mr mEnTaL hEaLtH aWaRenesS not only didn’t do jack sh1t to heal himself and move on, he nursed that wound into a giant festering pustule that’s been causing massive collateral damage.
Edit: yes I’m the oldest with a young mom and a sibling less than two years younger. Why do you ask?
He was jealous the minute Harry was born and he hasn’t stopped being jealous. The more Harry accomplishes on his own the more jealous Peg is. His only goal in life is to TRY to one up Harry but his problem is he is too lazy to do the work so he is always incandescent with rage.
I have always thought that part of Peggington’s bitterness is that when he was young, he was gorgeous and adored for that and a big part of the royal family’s mystique and popularity.
But time has turned that around entirely. He is so plain and dull and stupid and no one thinks he is a desirable, handsome, interesting man anymore. And Harry is much better looking.
This is a really good point. He was very good looking when he was younger – a lot of it due to the hair – and lost that relatively rapidly, even for a Windsor man For someone like him, that must have been quite a blow.
If I were trying to be objective, I’d say he looks pretty good in the photo above in uniform, with the uniform cap on. At this point though, he’s done so many miserable things, it’s impossible to look at that picture without also seeing the ugliness of his character written on his face.
We’re finally inching closer to the truth. Come on, reporters, you can do it.
This is – and has always been – the problem. Even before Harry left that toxic institution to start his own family and legacy, Huevo the Heir has been jealous. It goes back to childhood where Will wanted anything Harry had.
If only Huevo had spent the time and energy he spent abusing his brother and being insanely jealous, he would be able to list his own accomplishments. If only he had the character to work a tiny little bit, instead of just demand he be given everything (while he day drinks and dad dances with blondes), he’d be in a better place.
I know wank is known for his rage but his jealousy and envy are even worse problems. Not growing a beard for his wedding, not being asked to the south pole, IG games… I’m sure he was envious that harry landed himself such an accomplished partner in Meghan too.
Wank is like his dad in that he can’t handle anyone out-doing him, which is why I think he found the perfect partner in kHate, someone as lazy and useless as he is.
Huevo needs a gratitude journal. Is there a gratitude journal for athletes that will make Huevo feel less girly about listing his blessings?
Just think how William is seething and throwing “pillows” after seeing this in America, no less, which he “conquered” over Harry according to his delusional propaganda.
This is probably the most truthful a tabloid has ever been about william and harry. And it’s an American one at that.
I am sure I read somewhere that the rr sell the stories they can’t print in the UK to US tabloids.
This I suppose is the perfect example.
They all know what’s happening – Harry and Meghan are not failures, they are very successful and popular.
William and Kate are the opposite. William still does not have a successful project. Earthshot is not it
He and Kate are only popular with the older white people . They can’t get the support of young white Britons.
In addition Harry is content with the life he has made in the US.
Earthshot isn’t it because he literally couldn’t care less about the environment. I still don’t understand why he didn’t chose the ambulance services as his passion project especially with the NHS being so underfunded. It would have been such an easy win.
But then i guess he doesn’t really care about the ambulance, or healthcare services in general, either.
Truth is he barely worked as an ambulance pilot. Other people had to take his shifts. He worked a part time schedule at best, and barely even that.
Earthshot could have been much more significant for him, if he’d been willing to put in more time. Didn’t have to be a passion project. Doesn’t have to be involved on the level Harry has with Invictus. He’s listed as founder, but others (Bloomberg, etc.) handle the organizational nitty gritty. It has what he likes – to be seen rubbing elbows with important people (e.g., Caroline Kennedy and President Biden). Major organizations provide funding. High profile people are on the prize council and at the innovation summit.
He could have made it his own if he did more of what he just did – visit Earthshot finalists (15 per year) and winners (five per year). It’s the fourth year (?), and so far, in addition to the recent Seaham stop, there’s only the Wales seaweed farm visit, and the NYC oyster project (not sure that was Earthshot). Wouldn’t take much time each year to add more visits.
How useful the Earthshot Prize itself is, is debatable, but ordinary people are out there doing real work and it’s a great opportunity for Will to look good highlighting what’s happening at the grassroots level. He won’t build credibility with an occasional one off visit, then showing up at the annual gala to hobnob with the important people. But he wants what Harry has (respect, widespread publicity), and he wants it instantly. So it’s been another dud.
I recently saw on twitter that William sent a letter praising the Intrepid Games Foundation. What in copy keen hell?
Twitter handle is IntrepidGamesUK.
Intrepid Games are for those wounded during ES work. It was started by a former constable.
The truth about William is becoming so obvious that it’s now being noted by the usual suspects in royal sycophancy. US magazine? The monarchists better hope that Charles does recover from cancer. If he doesn’t, the British monarchy will face an unprecedented crisis— the refusal of the heir to assume the throne by not performing even the most basic tasks.
Charles living longer will just delay the inevitable. They will eventually have to face that crisis because he has no intention on doing even the most basic tasks and duties. Ever. (Except wearing his special slippers with Tom Cruise. He’s always up for that)
There’s nothing stopping from Will walking away. He has money. No sympathy.
Then George would be stuck and what would William do? Abandon his family? Or just sit at home watching somebody else be regent for George until he’s of age?
There’s nothing stopping Will from taking the kids with him if he walked away. When George is old enough, he could make that decision himself.
Steph, in theory, at least, he cannot take the kids, because they belong to the monarchy. Charles’ in charge.
@Steph, can he do that, legally? The heir belongs to the crown technically. I am not sure he can make this decision for George.
Changing the Line of Succession have to go through Parliament and I don’t think that William can renounce his children’s place in the LoS on their behalf when they are minors.
I continue to be perplexed by the stance of posters on this site regarding the question of whether or not Bully could grow a pair and free himself, even taking his minor children with him.
Folks keep referencing the archaic rules of the monarchy that apparently say all the minor grandchildren of the monarch are “owned” by the monarch and their parents have no say in the matter.
Are folks forgetting that this is 2024? Are folks forgetting that this ancient “rule” has never been tested……I dont think its EVER been tested but certainly, its NEVER been tested in the modern world?
H said he and his wife literally RAN FOR THEIR LIVES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. (That would be Nov 2019. And, BTW, for 6 weeks thereafter the Machiavellians had no idea where in the world they were. It has always been my belief that MI-6 was called in to do their seek-and-find thing.) Because even up to the very end, before escaping, the most senior courtiers — you know, the ones whom H said had adorned themselves with power such that they behave as if if they were the monarch — were telling them that they COULD. NOT. LEAVE.
What everyone keeps forgetting is that the british monarchy has never been faced with the challenge they currently face, i:e the continued and increasingly successful phenomenon of having 2 of their most senior and most attractive members existing OUTSIDE OF THEIR CONTROL.
That phony “one-year-review” thing was the palace’s way of buying themselves time to devise a way to either get H&M to return diminished and forever cowed, or dead. Thats the cold hard truth.
And everyday since then its been a challenge to the monarchy to make it seem as if theyre managing in this unprecedented reality. But if you listen to their mouthpieces in the shidtmedia, when they say H&M are a threat to the monarchy, they mean that literally.
The next source of “threat” to their way of life is whats happening with the Wails. I do believe theyve secured Bully’s entrapment forever by whatever theyre doing to protect him from even a whiff of culpability in whatever has happened to kittykat. Theyve bought Bully body and soul. Theres no way he’ll ever get it in his head to run off in frustration, anger, resentment and suffocation at his entrapment. And I do believe he feels all those things.
The thing that preoccupies the minds of the Machiavellians and their enablers now, is how to tell the hoi polloi that they saw the last of the newly crowned princess of wales on December 25, 2023.
He will *never* leave. He’s not strong or brave enough to do something that terrifying. And it would be terrifying. Look at what the conjoined festering institution of Monarchy and Media continues to do to the spare who left. I guarantee they would be endlessly worse to another abdicator. And for someone as sheltered and immature as Will? Yeah, that fear will keep him in line for life. He’s a circus elephant who will never escape his rope. The house always wins.
Bet PW is kicking himself for not realizing that IG had so much potential. Fortunately for PH (and the vets) he didn’t. Had he realized and tried to take it over, it likely wouldn’t have gone past that first event in London. I see some idiots on SM spreading the lie that Tindall is taking over IG.
Actually, I thought William *did* try to take it off him. Wasn’t there some kerfuffle as Harry was leaving around transferring his properties – Invictus, Sentebale etc – out of the Royal Foundation? William tried to claim them and keep them inside the Foundation that he’s head of? I can’t remember the exact details but I think Harry had to move sharpish and make it clear that they were going with him?
At that point it would have been too late since PH’s things were already associated with him. He should have acted faster like with “Heads Together” to act like it was co-founded. I don’t think Sentebale was ever in the royal foundation since it was with Prince Seeiso.
The derangers want peg to take invict us over.
W&K have pretty much slid back into part-time royals. And honestly, I shouldn’t say ‘back’, cause did they really ever become full time? I think the only thing they did full time was compete with H&M.
W is obviously jealous. I’m sure he’ll be out and about more leading up into the IG event and the Nigeria trip. H has the freedom he’s always craved and the status as a respected global statesman that has always escaped him. I’m sure it drives him nuts that H isn’t interested in competing with him or even feeling a little jealous. He probably sees it as deeply insulting and he also knows deep down he doesn’t have anything H could want. Not his future kingly status, not the money, not the family, nothing.
I think they are not even at the part time level. Kate has not been seen for months and has not worked. William is just plain lazy
@s808, yes indeed ! You say : “…he also knows deep down he doesn’t have anything H could want. Not his future kingly status, not the money, not the family, nothing..” and yes, that’s absolutely it, the ingrained truth of it all. William is the heir, he should have everything, that’s Williams’s guiding light. Anyone else with anything good ought to surrender it to him because he’s the heir. Whether he deserves it or not is irrelevant. And everyone ought to want to be William and want what he has. If you don’t, it’s disrespectful and William can’t get his head around not being the person that everybody wants to be.
When this doesn’t happen, William is bent out of shape like a pretzel. And he can’t cope. It’s made worse IMO that hangers on, sycophants, and palace flunkeys treat him as above all and give in to his tantrums.
He sees Harry with good things and the jealousy is off the scale. That Harry might deserve what he has doesn’t matter; that there might be skill and talent involved is unimportant; that William could have the same things if he’d work for it doesn’t come into it.
It has always seemed to me that William’s disdain of the last few years towards Kate has been worsened by the fact that Harry’s marriage seems so hot, happy, and meaningful, a marriage of equals. William looks at his marriage and sees it is the opposite. Rather than consider himself and Kate as the reasons why, he seethes at Harry for having something he ought to have. And blames Kate for not being what he feels he, as heir, deserves.
I can’t see that it will ever change. You can’t change 40+ years of behaviour.
🎯🎯
All of this, esp that William’s contempt for Kate in the last few years is due to him comparing what H and M have to what he and K have, without admitting that he chose her out of fear, trust issues and a need to control rather than mutual values and respect.
“that William could have the same things if he’d work for it doesn’t come into it.”
I’ve said before IMO a big issue is that Will doesn’t understand the meaning of work, doesn’t get there’s a relationship between work, accomplishment, satisfaction (and acclaim). Therefore, he doesn’t get why Harry is successful and respected (hard work); just ends up angry, because he, Will, is the FK and therefore should automatically be on front pages and receive accolades. Not helpful his father feels the same about himself.
Recently though, I wondered what other message he got about work from Charles. In one of the documentaries a few years back, Harry says in order to say goodnight to Charles, they had to climb over piles of papers in his office to get to him, sitting at his desk working, at night. This would mean something different for Will – like Will, Charles was the heir, so was this what his own future held? Not hard to imagine resentment at the prospect, jealousy of his non-heir younger brother, and the upshot being, rebellion when it came to working.
Maybe nothing would have made a difference for someone destined to be king, who didn’t want to. But as a young man, he was let down by people around him: family/courtiers puffing up his sense of importance because of his position; school personnel who undoubtedly passed him along when he didn’t deserve it; transgressions covered up rather than attributed to him in the press. Having Diana around might not have made any difference. He was already a teenager (with it’s own issues) when she died, while she was busy establishing a life for herself post divorce, and fighting the the palace’s character assassination.
As an adult though, he had the capacity to make other choices – like Harry did – so who he is now, at 40+, is largely on him. He and Harry did discuss things – we know, for one, they both agreed not to run their office the way Charles did. And Harry may still be one of, if not the only person, Will might respect enough to listen to, if he really wanted to find a different path (and Harry were willing to help). But his jealousy of Harry, resentment about his own life, and the interference of the gaggle of toadies and manipulators around him, make that unlikely, if not impossible.
That tindall talk made its way to comments sections. Tindall would be a,disaster
Yeah, I’ve seen it in comments too. Ridiculous people believing what royal commenters say.
Tindall is a crass moron and another moron Angela Levine is spreading this nonsense. I believe Tindall was made a patron for the UK arm of Invictus .
I can’t find anything outside Levin linking Tindall to IG in any way. If he were a patron surely the article would have mentioned it or he would have been at events. Makes no sense anyway since MT has no military background and is not a “working” royal.
Guaranteed Mike would be an embarrassment
@Maxine Branch – where did you find out that Tindall was made patron for the UK arm of Invictus? No shade meant at all. Only, I’ve scoured the internet and all I get are the ridiculous claims by Angela Levin which have since been de-bunked.
As I’ve posted on here (and Twitter) previously why would Mike Tindall be a good patron? He’s not a veteran, he’s never sent a message of “good luck” to the team and as far as I’m aware he’s never attended an Invicutus event (and that includes the wheelchair rugby.) If (and it’s a massive if) Harry were to be replaced as patron to the games why do these people insist it has to be someone from the UK. The games are now international which gives it a far wider choice of suitable candidates than the slim pickings amongst the BRF and their married-ins.
If (and again it’s a massive if) Mike Tindall turns up at the Invictus ceremony in May then maybe (just maybe) I’ll believe he has become a part of the Invictus infrastructure. But, until then I’m giving this rumour: dust!
The talk about Harry steeping down from the Invictus Games has been doing the rounds on twitter by some derrangers but picked up steam yesterday via Angela Levin when the Nigeria trip was announced , with Mike Tindal purported to being considered as the Patron of the UK Invictus Games. Mike was even shown in Military gear but it turned out the reason he had the gear on was because he had visited some military base to lean about how the military kept the countryside or so safe.
It seems however someone shot Angela down as some of what had been posted prior was taken down.
Replacing Harry with Mike Tindal is all talk – it won’t happen. Even if they did , it would only be in relation to the UK Veterans who I think will kick against it. Mike does not have the heart or the international reach the games have grown accustomed to .. so this is a non story.
lol. Tindalls are working for money. Why would he do something for free? Does he even have some project under royal foundation? It is apparent since they can’t make Will work, they are trolling for other members.
I’d like to know where in the world this came from. Since when do “sources” and royal experts acknowledge Harry’s success and happiness? I was all prepared for another day of defending Harry – this is very disorienting.
Lol, it is disorientating. I’m not sure that there’s a source so much as someone who decided to write some captain obvious observations.
I think the US publications are a little more careful in how they cover the Sussexes because they want access. They know if they start parroting TOO many of the RRs talking points the sussexes will cut them off completely. So I think that’s why we see the same PR about W&K from sources like Us Weekly, but the narrative around H&M is a little different.
@Becks1 – it’s very quiet over here in the media today . DM doesn’t even have a single negative headline about Harry & Meghan. I wonder why? Initially thought maybe they had received the marching orders from KP/BP but I think it has to do with them putting on their best behaviour in the hope of getting access to cover the Invictus Games Service / Nigerian Visit next week.
It’s so refreshing to have at least a small handful of people — including a royal historian! — who are willing to affirm what so many of us have been saying all along (and what I suspect many in the BM have been wanting to say as well).
As for William feeling “trapped” or whatever, well, there actually IS a way out. He could renounce his claim to the throne after his father’s death and hardly anyone would really take notice, because he’s so lazy and frequently MIA anyway.
William really is caught in a bind of his own entitlement and laziness. There have always been stories that he didn’t want to be King (because of the strictures and work and pressures) but, on the other hand, he wants be King with every fibre of his being because, otherwise, what is he?
He’d never walk away for this reason. His entire personal edifice would crumble were he no longer the special one.
Right. He has nothing outside of the heir position.
Bill is just a big nobody, no passion, no interests, no charm, nada. The only thing he cares about is fiddling with his scarf and trolling H&M. He’s super dumb, too. IRL he would have been on the dole. Oh wait! He is on the dole! 10 million plus a year of taxpayer’s money.
Not only would he not be the special one, but he’d have to watch George take over as the special one. Plus, he wouldn’t have the Duchy any more. He is well and truly trapped. Whereas, Harry’s trap loosened with every child W&K had.
@Eurydice – it’s been doing the rounds on twitter with derranger claiming that William is the co founder & patron of the Invictus games ( which I think the US Weekly Kaiser referred to also mentioned – I saw this on twitter yesterday) but gained traction when the Nigerian trip was yesterday with Angela Levin and Dan Wotton making a lot of noise to the effect that Mike Tindal had taken over.
DM even showed Mike in a military gear although the fuller story gave the reason that he was in military gear was that he was visiting some military base to lean about how the military keeps the public safe ( which I would take with a pinch of salt- very likely Mike’s being in gear was to give credence to Angela’s rumours all with the support of KP)
I believe at some point yesterday, that rumour was shut down as some of Angela’s ranting was taken down
William has zero charisma or empathy. He does not know how to work a room and is not comfortable in his own skin. Charm and personality skipped him and went straight to his brother. You could see in pictures of his mother’s engagements she was not comfortable with the press but she was charming and empathetic and this is what enabled her to move forth in her world. William has zero empathy and it shows. Harry appears to see the best in those he interacts with and leads in that direction. Harry has what is called the common touch. Fortunately, he married a person who matches his personality and gives him the space he needs to navigate his world.
@Maxine Branch – I wouldn’t say William has zero charisma or empathy. He can be compassionate when he wants to be . I think he is more of an introvert who is shy & does not like the crowd so he cuts across as not being comfortable in his own skin.
His main weakness is that he cannot seem to separate his role as the heir from himself as a person. Most if not everything he does , he does from the view point of being the heir .
Whereas Harry wears his nobility lightly &can differentiate b/w being a brother versus being a member of the firm, William can/ does not. This is the main sticky point b/w himself and Harry ( Harry refers to it as being in heir mode)
I’m sure there are times William relates to Harry as his brother but it’s difficult for him to make the switch especially with the sycophants around him. Also his father hasn’t helped matters . If Diana hadn’t died perhaps William would not be as insecure as he is.
At the time he married Kate we all believed that it was GREAT MATCH -at that time one believed everything that was said in the Press including the negative stores about Harry . Now we know better. With the benefit of hindsight perhaps it would have been better for William to have waited until he found the right person rather than settle with Kate.
I’m sure he could change and is capable of making significant contribution only if he is willing to learn and make the most of the huge platform he has been given.
@jemmy
Believe it or not there are people who never developed a conscience. Si they never learned emosthy Bully is one of them.
A conscience is developed by age 6-7 thru many small lessons taught by the primary caregiver.
Diana was essentially a gd mom, but bully didn’t belong to her, he belonged to the crown. And the Queen mother made sure that Diana knew she gudnt hv the last word on anything to do with the grooming if a “king.”
I haven’t seen William be charismatic, so respectfully disagree on that. Attractive in his youth? Absolutely, but that’s not charisma. Empathetic on occasion, maybe. I think he’s shown care for people while on display. I’m not sure he has shown care for anyone around him in a personal capacity that wasn’t coming from a projection of his own importance.
But also, we didn’t all think Kate was a great match for him. Plenty of people saw how she tracked him down and how he treated her like an overnight bag or “mattress.” That was all over the press before their marriage, as was their habitual laziness individually and together.
Could William have turned out differently? Maybe, but he was difficult even as a kid. Then he was raised by the institution to see himself as entitled which only made his personality issues worse. He reminds me of Andrew, but if Andrew had been the heir.
I was honestly very surprised that he married Kate. After watching how he strung her along for so many years and the callous way he treated her, I believed that he would never marry her. Guess I didn’t know that he couldn’t find anyone else who would have him. He must truly have an awful personality.
Left on his own, he probably wouldn’t have married her. Before the wedding there was a short article about Mom and Dad Middleton sitting Wm down and pointedly asked what his intentions were, as their daughter had given up a decade of her life to being ” on call” and had effectively been passed over by any other potential suitor. I thought at that time he felt intimidated by being confronted and pushed into an engagement.
Peg has openly mocked people he’s been to visit as a royal. He doesn’t display empathy at all. He’s a narc of the first order. As a narc he can pretend sometimes. He’s obviously uninterested in anyone and anything that isn’t about status. He’s as dumb as Kate just slightly better in public.
It’s a shame, because Peg has the resources to work on his jealousy with a therapist. Peg has his vanity projects to keep him busy. He has all the money in the world. And most importantly, he has three wonderful children. Peg needs to quit feeling sorry for himself, my gawd.
Unfortunately, he sees embracing therapy as showing weakness. Sad little delusional man!
The truth starts to come out.
Living and loving his best life (for Harry) is what really gets under Wills skin because Will wants what Harry has. He doesn’t want the throne and the responsibility. And so we inch closer to the truth. But a lot of us here have speculated that to be the case.
I mean, this piece is stating the obvious.
You know how Prince Harry told us that all the tabloids and papers were served every morning with breakfast, I am imagining Peggy did not have a good breakfast this morning 🫣🥴🤣🤗. Love that writers and publishers beyond his control are writing and publishing the obvious truth in this entire mess made by a rage filled jealousy and petty small man.
When I read Spare in which H gives a step-by-step account of how IG got started, you realize that if Bully was anywhere in the vicinity of all the planning, then the launch, he wd hv tried to sabotage it & prevent it from being born.
As H told it, bully & kitty we were off on yet another of their frequent holidays when H returned from America & the Warrior Games. From the minute he left those games he began getting ideas of how to build that better mouse trap.
So when he returned, he had a fully fleshed out plan, such that those no-nonsense bigwigs in the British army & the sponsorship space, didn’t need much convincing when H nervously made his pitch.
The decision was that seed money wd come from the Endeavor Fund which was founded by H & placed under the umbrella of the Royal Fndn & the rest wd come from sponsors.
When bully teturned from vacation & saw the done deal, he was livid, demanding from H that he should hv come to him first. H shrugged & said: “I thought u were told about it.” Which tells me tht not even bully’s own people were arsed enough to bring him up to speed.
Anyway, H told him tht everything was in motion for the 1st Games to be held abt 10 months later and the rest, as the world knows, is history.
Bully & his sycophants hv remained angry & regretful ever since, that he wasnt there to abort the whole thing or to get his name front & centre if it all.
And every yr that the games get bigger, bully’s resentment & anger grow & it pleases me & my ancestors that the world gets this unrestricted view of who is truly the real villain of the piece.
This is a tale as old as time that’s been played out through countless generations. The younger sibling is the more free-wheeling who doesn’t blithely go along with (often silly) family traditions, rules, religious strictures, or family business plans, then the older sibling wigs out. “I had to do X that I didn’t want to do, why doesn’t he?!” Happens all the time in normie families; it’s simply more public here.
William though takes it to a destructive level like deliberately planning false investigations about Meghan and pulling stunts to out down Harry like the fly be episode and getting physically violent with harry. He needs counseling
The only freedom Harry has and Will doesn’t is the option to get out. Harry himself said, his father and brother don’t get to leave. Other than that, Will did the same things as Harry (getting drunk, going to the clubs), but the tabloids only reported on Harry most of the time. Financially Will also has everything Harry doesn’t. The beard, uniform color are just petty thing Will was focusing on because Will has always had everything he ever wanted.
Did Charles do this with his siblings? The entire system is dysfunctional but the media did not seem to place Charles in competition with his other siblings like William does with Harry.
I think that William has no structure. Harry going into the military was the best thing for him. Gave him a purpose more than being a royal prince.
“That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family.” Truthier words have never been said. I think that’s exactly why bullyboy came with up the international “statesman” moniker. The difference is that unlike with Harry, with William, it’s all window dressing. It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and commitment to accomplish what Harry has, William just doesn’t have it in him. Based on Harry’s body of work, I know what he values; I just can’t say the same about — he just keep lurching from one photo op to the next.
That cover photo is so retouched I’m actually surprised they haven’t at least tried to put more hair on William’s head.
As Kingston has said, it pleases me and my Jamaican ancestors that Pegs is showing his ass to the entire world…and it’s being called out as the ugly that it is. The IG games were founded by Harry with no thanks whatsoever to Pegs and belong to Harry and the IG board. Once William realized it was a completely functional idea already placed in motion, he would’ve derailed it if he could. But thankfully it was out of his hands.
My ancestors and I were thrilled when W&K were publicly fired on streaming news by the Jamaican Prime Minister. We descendants of the British colonies are well aware of the acute suffering that was rained down on the kidnapped, enslaved Africans. And the injustice of the Windrush fuckery is fresh in our minds. Whenever the former British overseers make a wrong step, we take delight.
Countdown of People Mag posting an article about how Amazing Khate and Bulliam is.
Like clockwork it will be the palaces calling up People to ensure an embingement article is written.. I am putting my money on earthshot WFH while taking care of EVERYONE like a dotting, working father does 😛
This dynamic has played out in my in laws narcissistic family as well. One brother is the “Golden child” and my husband is the “scapegoat child”. Golden child has huge jealously issues and is never happy for his other siblings. Even though he has benefited financially in the past and will in the future as well from this.
2024 gave William the opportunity to publicly own the stage as heir, front and centre, willingly and loyally doing his very best to make his father, wife and country proud of him. He needed to demonstrate grace under pressure and pick up the duties that the king couldn’t perform. No one was asking him to dance on hot coals or donate a kidney, just show up regularly and steady the royal ship to prove he has the right stuff as leader. Negative energy is a waste and so very ageing. William needs to keep things positive and focus on showing up more and being kind and pleasant to others.
What a sad and pitiful human being to be born with quite literally every single advantage in life, yet William is thoroughly miserable.
I feel like this is a water is wet moment because everyone can plainly see that he’s seething with jealousy. Harry tried to be kind in how he phrased it during the Oprah interview, saying that Will is trapped. And after reading Harry’s book, where he just couldn’t identify why he didn’t want to marry the aristo women he was surrounded by, I think Harry was always afraid on some level of ending up trapped as well. He just didn’t have the words for that feeling yet.
The other thing I find quite weird “…unclear if William or Princess Kate Middleton …”where they call her princess followed by her name. Correct me if I’m wrong but we normally see Kate, Kate Middleton, Princess Kate or are force fed ‘Catherine’. Calling her Princess Kate Middleton makes it sound like this princess rather than that princess, or for us to be reminded who she is. Odd.