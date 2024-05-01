“Emily Blunt wore Armani to the LA premiere of ‘The Fall Guy'” links

Emily Blunt wore an orange Armani dress to the LA premiere of The Fall Guy. I’m not trying to be mean, but she really doesn’t look like herself. [RCFA]
Lupita Nyong’o is in Berlin! [Go Fug Yourself]
Luke Evans is good at Instagram. [Socialite Life]
Even in paparazzi photos, Anya Taylor Joy looks like she’s going a magazine photoshoot. Also: we rarely see her in such casual clothes! [LaineyGossip]
The Anxious Generation – how social media screwed up a generation. [Pajiba]
Vanessa Williams has new music. [OMG Blog]
Matthew Lillard is kind of an underrated actor. [Seriously OMG]
They stole my idea for a potato-themed lifestyle brand!!! [Starcasm]
Why was Justin Bieber sad? [Hollywood Life]
Spring recipes for the month of May. [Buzzfeed]
She is really overdoing the fillers and it’s changing her face shape.
I thought it was the Kate Winslet, by which I mean the way Winslet looks now.
I thought it was Miley Cyrus.
I don’t think it’s mean to notice that Emily Blunt doesn’t look like herself. I thought the exact same thing. This is a completely different face. Love her dress though. I would love the shoes as well but I’m a little put off by the puffiness of the strap that goes over the toes. Kinda takes away from the shoe but its a great shade of gold.
I almost didn’t recognise her – the blonde does not suit her and in the close ups, she’s done something to her face which is sad as she’s always been an attractive woman. The dress is nice and the colour does work for her.
what is she doing to her face, she was so pretty before…and ryan should stop too.
Yeah, her face looks different but she’s getting to that age when Hollywood will start sending her grandmother roles. I feel badly for the pressure that actors are under to stay ‘young and sexy’ — especially women. No matter how good of a plastic surgeon one has, at some point you’re just going to start looking different because there is only so much these things can do to combat aging.
All that said, something positive: I LOVE her dress and the color is beautiful on her. Orange is my favorite color but it’s not a color that works for me as far as clothing goes. So I am infinitely envious of how well she wears this color. Lucky!