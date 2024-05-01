“Emily Blunt wore Armani to the LA premiere of ‘The Fall Guy'” links

Emily Blunt wore an orange Armani dress to the LA premiere of The Fall Guy. I’m not trying to be mean, but she really doesn’t look like herself. [RCFA]

Lupita Nyong’o is in Berlin! [Go Fug Yourself]

Luke Evans is good at Instagram. [Socialite Life]

Even in paparazzi photos, Anya Taylor Joy looks like she’s going a magazine photoshoot. Also: we rarely see her in such casual clothes! [LaineyGossip]

The Anxious Generation – how social media screwed up a generation. [Pajiba]

Vanessa Williams has new music. [OMG Blog]

Matthew Lillard is kind of an underrated actor. [Seriously OMG]

They stole my idea for a potato-themed lifestyle brand!!! [Starcasm]

Why was Justin Bieber sad? [Hollywood Life]

Spring recipes for the month of May. [Buzzfeed]