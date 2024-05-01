Prince William was asked about Kate: ‘All doing well, thank you, we’re all doing well’

A few months ago, Prince William tried to do some public events while there was a huge international conversation about the mysterious disappearance of his wife. Back then, William made the situation worse by refusing to make any kind of public comment on Kate’s health or provide any kind of general assurance about her recovery. In retrospect, it’s still weird as hell and further evidence that William and Kensington Palace made the situation worse at every turn. Well, it looks like they’ve learned from it… somewhat. When William was in Newcastle on Tuesday, he stopped and spoke to well-wishers, who then asked him about Kate and the kids.

Prince William is giving an update on Kate Middleton. After the Princess of Wales shared that cancer had been found amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, William let the public know that she is doing alright as she privately battles the disease. During the Prince of Wales’ appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6. “All doing well, thank you,” William replied, as seen in footage on social media. “We’re all doing well.” While sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate highlighted the support she’s received from William following her January procedure and subsequent cancer discovery.

Sure. It’s reassuring, I guess. Until you consider the fact that Kensington Palace was blatantly lying to reporters in February and March about Kate’s condition, so “all doing well” could mean almost anything. For now though, no one’s pressing the issue. I wonder how long that will hold – some people have suggested that if Kate isn’t seen at Trooping the Colour (mid-June), then there will be a revival of “where’s Kate.” I’m not so sure. I think the cancer-announcement video bought the Wales family more time than that? We’re now at the point where the British media won’t move on any Kate story/speculation until at least autumn.

