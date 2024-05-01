Prince William was asked about Kate: ‘All doing well, thank you, we’re all doing well’

A few months ago, Prince William tried to do some public events while there was a huge international conversation about the mysterious disappearance of his wife. Back then, William made the situation worse by refusing to make any kind of public comment on Kate’s health or provide any kind of general assurance about her recovery. In retrospect, it’s still weird as hell and further evidence that William and Kensington Palace made the situation worse at every turn. Well, it looks like they’ve learned from it… somewhat. When William was in Newcastle on Tuesday, he stopped and spoke to well-wishers, who then asked him about Kate and the kids.
Prince William is giving an update on Kate Middleton. After the Princess of Wales shared that cancer had been found amid her recovery from abdominal surgery, William let the public know that she is doing alright as she privately battles the disease.
During the Prince of Wales’ appearance at the grand opening of James Place Newcastle on April 30, a member of the crowd asked about the wellbeing of Kate and their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.
“All doing well, thank you,” William replied, as seen in footage on social media. “We’re all doing well.”
While sharing her diagnosis in March, Kate highlighted the support she’s received from William following her January procedure and subsequent cancer discovery.
Sure. It’s reassuring, I guess. Until you consider the fact that Kensington Palace was blatantly lying to reporters in February and March about Kate’s condition, so “all doing well” could mean almost anything. For now though, no one’s pressing the issue. I wonder how long that will hold – some people have suggested that if Kate isn’t seen at Trooping the Colour (mid-June), then there will be a revival of “where’s Kate.” I’m not so sure. I think the cancer-announcement video bought the Wales family more time than that? We’re now at the point where the British media won’t move on any Kate story/speculation until at least autumn.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, video screencaps courtesy of Kensington Palace/BBC Studios.
If KC3 is riding a horse through London for the trooping, no way there are not questions about why Kate can’t show her face on the balcony in June.
I think there will be speculation for sure. But possibly the wales think the cancer video trumps the speculation. Yeah, it’s weird that Charles can go out while Kate can’t and people will talk but I’m also thinking the wales plan to coast through it. I joked yesterday that we might see Kate in the fall or maybe at the next Christmas walk but really it could happen that way. But yes, the speculation will be massive.
I think there will be rumblings. The video was very much downplaying the situation itself. “Cancer had been present”, “preventative chemotherapy”. If she isn’t at trooping, they would probably need to give an update of some sort because it will be going quite long for something they had indicated wasn’t dire.
I can see them giving an update. Bc there will be rumblings. I’m just not sure we will see Kate. I get the feeling the wales would like to draw out her return. And idk why. I wish we would see her. Like definitively in public with some clear interactions with other humans.
I said it elsewhere but I don’t think we’ll see her until she looks back to “normal” again. She is vanity personified and her entire self-worth is in her looks. They couldn’t drag her out right now if they tried.
The questions and rumblings won’t ever stop but the video did accomplish its goal – it got everyone to stop talking about it *at the same time*. The story went globally viral and every news outlet from Vanity Fair to Fox News put out a “Where’s Kate?” story within a 48 hour period. It felt a bit like the Try Guys affair. Suddenly everyone was talking about this tiny specific story all at once when just days prior it was only a niche discussion among the chronically online.
Now it’s back to being chronically online and the fevered discussions have dissipated. They got past the viral zenith with a perfect mic drop and now it’ll never go that viral again.
(And I’m not saying any of this because I endorse it or don’t find it shady. This is more a comment on internet culture. They lost the viral battle but they won the viral war.)
All of this speculation is a punch in the gut to the Princess of Wales
I see what you did there …
Especially since she’s doing so well!
He walked across the street to the five people who showed up outside his engagement, pretty sure with all the fawning they were plants. As for Kate I am wondering if anyone even cares anymore, not to be cold but it’s nothing but drama and lies coming out of KP and I think alot of people are at the “boy who cried wolf” stage in the mess they made.
I don’t think anybody cares what is going on with Kate. The only reason why the speculation about her whereabouts reached a fever pitch is because William was acting too erratically not to notice. If William was doing the proverbial “keep calm and carry on,” Kate would have been an afterthought. The press cares because they need something to write about but even then, they don’t get much more than an hours worth of attention. Then something, something Meghan. Kate is irrelevant.
No they are not all doing well because if they were we would see more of them. There would be current pictures. They would trot the children out for more good PR. More lies from Peg.
Isn’t tomorrow charlotte’s birthday? I’m sure there will be a picture for that…but who knows if it will actually be current.
Yeah I wish someone had followed with a question “if you’re all going well why aren’t we seeing more of you,?”
But I guess that will never happen.
That’s how inorganic that exchange was, KP contrived its ’very much not a racist family’ moment for Kategate to keep insisting this is all normal.
‘We’re all well’? Uh, William? Nobody asked about you. Sorry, dude.
My exact thought, way to make it about yourself. He also didn’t specifically say Kate was doing well. That was about as much as he could have possibly avoided answering the questions without totally ignoring it.
Thank you Kaiser for showing the Huevo light bulb photo again. I spit out my tea laughing. Please keep that photo in rotation when posting about Huevo.
That buffering photo is one of the best ever, like the pie charts it’s a gift that will keep on giving. Is Kate in a vegetative state somewhere? That video was fake.
I sure hope they question earlier than that….. Charles is twice her age and actively battling cancer while she supposedly unknowingly had it removed and underwent preventative treatment…. what is taking so long. Lady on my office is having her bladder removed due to cancer and has been working daily through chemo. I don’t understand this long time to recover if they are being truthful
Sorry but I cannot help
but think that there is a lot more wrong than they are letting on. Initially the report was that there had been some bit of possible cancer. And now after that wan video of her… nothing. Having lost three of my family to three different cancers I can say that no news is not good news.
On the other hand this could also show how lazy Kate really is, how unwilling to work. Taking advantage.
I had a hysterectomy in my 50s for example and was already up
and about in a couple of days.
Any way you look at it ~ not the best way to handle things.
Besides – all the loud screaming about Harry and Meghan daily to deflect is really getting to a pitch that is way way way beyond belief. They’ve lost it honestly.
Well, that’s it right there in a nutshell, isn’t it? No News is Not Good News. And the longer it goes on, the Worse the Not Good News looks to be.
I’m glad you’re better now!
I might be wrong here, but what I find truly baffling is the lack of reading comprehension or collective delusion going on here. In Kate’s own words, “cancer HAD BEEN present”, meaning it’s not there anymore, and the treatment was preventative, meaning it’s not there.
How is the whole BM still talking about her “battling cancer”, making it something she repeatedly said it wasn’t? Why is no one pointing that out?
Also, Will’s response is evasive AF.
They’ve tried to make her into a heroine battling cancer because they figured that is great for her image and would help them sell papers, even though she was very clear that she does not have cancer now.
Unfortunately no one cared about this narrative because Kate doesn’t inspire people to do good. So they pivoted to jam.
The cancer video bought them enough time, I would say, till the end of the year..everyone is sympathetic towards a cancer patient, especially a young cancer patient with 3 small children… in addition, everyone is aware that Kate wouldn’t dare to show her face and body,if it is less than perfect from any cancer treatment, knowing her priorities with her image…it’s a pity because she has a great platform to reach every cancer patient…. That is, of course,
if she really has cancer. Anyway, we shall see…
I don’t know if it brings them till the end of the year. Summer maybe, but not another whole six plus months.
Because while everyone is sympathetic to a young cancer patient with kids, everyone also likely knows someone (or many someones) with cancer. Someones who have young kids, someones who are living paycheck to paycheck, someones who have kids in college they have to support, etc. .And those someones don’t get to sit at home for months on end while they recover, they have to work. They don’t have cushy lifestyles and four houses and helicopters funded by taxpayers. Many of them will be in Kate’s supposed situation (found that cancer HAD been present, took a course of ‘preventative’ chemo) and are up and about doing what they must do almost immediately (and certainly their recovery didn’t take an entire YEAR). Many of them will be up doing what must be done when they’re in much worse health than we’ve been told that Kate’s in.
On top of that, her father-in-law is actively battling something much worse (according to what they’ve told us), and he’s out doing public appearances.
So, no, I think given what they’ve told us about her health, she won’t get to sit out an entire year without rumblings starting up, despite the sympathy for her.
“Kate wouldn’t dare to show her face and body, if it is less than perfect” – this is what I don’t understand. From a pure PR perspective, having her seen fragile would be gold. Far more than a supposedly perfect appearance. So either things are very, very bad, or her vanity is really deeper than her (or Carole’s) grasping ambition. Because ambition says “seize the sickly day.”
A practiced response and a smooth change of subject back to them. At least he has been practicing with all his free time?
So weird how she asked permission first to ask about his family. That’s the level of deference the Wails demand.
Wow! Your wife did a vid in which she presumably discloses she has cancer, and because of it has gone missing for 5 months. Dude! She’s not the only battling cancer?? We??
lmao those photos. they really hate him, lol.
It could be she has lost her hair and doesn’t want to be seen in a wig although I think it would be a great encouragement for other women doing chemo to see her out and proud and not ashamed. My sister lost all body hair. She was so ashamed. I told her she was beautiful. Kate could project that. She doesn’t. King Charles chemo did not cause hair loss or he wore the cold cap which helps keep your hair so it makes me wonder.
Khate has been wearing wiglets for over a decade and was already seen wearing cheap ugly wigs last year. They would photoshop Keen into oblivion at this point if she was able to be seen.
Kate can afford the very best wigs modeled after her own hair, and make up artists can give her eyebrows and eyelashes.
There’s no excuse for her total disappearance, at least not based on the info given.
William did not specify Kate’s health or well being. He literally deflected attention *from Kate* back to himself.
Where the hell is Kate? Why is she being hidden?
Exactly. All well? Not she’s well? Not they’re well (the kids)? Intentional vagueness.
No news is not good news.
Ive been waiting for someone to make that observation.
He avoided saying her name because he can’t bring himself to use it.
It was the same when he was given cards the other day.
It was a perfect opportunity to make it about his wife, yet he didn’t even mention her name.
Something is up and it begins with D.
I felt that his response was all about him, not really interested in her.
I guess I couldn’t really hear this entire conversation very well and what the woman was saying but William did deflect in his answer. He sounded awkward (as usual) & uncomfortable when he answered. He always finds something ridiculous to change the subject too. When he was at the cooking engagement he quickly changed subject by pointing and asking about a pot or something. This time it was the ladies badge.
Also, has anyone been able to find any articles from the Spanish media regarding Kate. I believe 2 days ago there has possibly been some more information added to the coma story though Im not entirely sure if its Concha or someone else reporting this. The story is that Kate has also suffered from a stroke and if I remember correctly the type of stroke was a hemorrhagic stroke which is a brain bleed. Ischemic strokes are occlusions to the vessels typically from blood clot. I’m trying to find out where the source of this information came from and more of this story. Has anybody heard about this reporting?
One commentor on Youtube (TissaTells) said that a person on X was citing a new Concha report, but no one else can find it…not sure if that original poster on twitterx was reliable. But: its something like that. Has to be, or she would have been seen somewhere. There are eyes everywhere, and phone cameras. No one has seen her.
Yes. It’s really the only thing that makes any sense. I will look that up on YouTube and still keep looking. Thank you Underhill !
I have heard it. They are also reporting now that she has a long time habit of SWIMMING AT NIGHT!! What in the F?!!!
Wait!
What!?
That bit about swimming at night was from last November!
Not only is that story it old but it telegraphed such doom at the time. I thought it was a veiled Middleton threat to William about a woman found dead on Crown property, to throw some weight about for advantage in divorce negotiations but other CBers (rightly…?🫣) mentioned it looked like William’s camp leaving a threatening suggestion of how they’d get rid of her – a solid month before everything went down after Christmas.
Why bring that up again? It’s even more sinister the second time around!
When are we going to have proof of life established for the POW?
Yes, I have seen that in a couple places as well. Swimming at night? WTH.
The swimming at night came out several months ago in a podcast with Mike Tindall and Princess Anne.
Having gone back and reread those comments, the idea that Kate handed William/the Firm an unfortunate premise they could use to explain away getting rid of her was not seen as outlandish. It’s pretty amazing that we’ve now arrived ’here’ with Kate actually disappeared and entering a fifth month with no proof of life.
It felt off for the press to highlight that then.
It feels off for the press to revisit it now.
I like to remind people that things were weird before, according to their timeline, Kate was told she had cancer. The hospitalization announcement was weird, the exact parallels to Charles’ issues was weird, Huevo making one publicized visit to London Clinic was weird, her parents and siblings being no-shows to the hospital was weird, her invisible discharge on the same day as Charles was weird. Then, supposedly after she found out she had cancer, the rental car photo with Carol and Kate was weird, the body doubles and photoshopped pics were weird, Huevo’s swaying and bruises and skipping the memorial and announcing he was not connected to poor Thomas Kingston’s death was weird.
But now we are not supposed to wonder about any of that because after her surgery they found some cancer cells and she needs preventative chemo. OKAY. Whatever you say.
I said yesterday that I am one who believes, on a surface level, the cancer story and what she may be going through now.
but where this whole thing throws me off is everything else around it that you pointed out. If your wife was found to have cancer and started chemotherapy, why would you arrange the pap video at the farm stand? (because it was arranged, whether it was actually Kate or not – it was an arranged video obviously.) Why would you put out the frankenphoto at Mother’s Day? If her abdominal surgery was so serious that it required months recovery, why wouldn’t you go visit her in the hospital more than once?
In January they said she would not resume public duties until at least Easter, so there is something kind of coincidental that a week before easter, they released the cancer video and the underlying message was “lay off, we cannot be questioned ever again about this.”
I don’t know what it all means. If she is a lot sicker than they are letting on, why not come out and admit that? It would garner public sympathy and it would make sense of some of this. but I still come back to the frankenphoto. What was happening at that point that they couldn’t even get a picture of Kate? she looked “fine” in the cancer video – a little thinner, a little rattled, but not unlike herself generally. And the farm stand video.
I think it says a lot about the Waleses that I think its just as likely that she is really really sick and cannot go out in public, as it is that she just wants to stop working and be on a permanent vacation for…well, as long as possible.
At the heart of all of this is something that the royal family does not want known, something very dangerous to them apparently, or why are they so jacked out of shape and lying and lying…Let’s call it kryptonite… That is the Why of everything. If you start with The Kryptonite, and take the known facts forward, reading the subtext of the messages they put out, paying particular attention to their statements about the children: then ordinary doesn’t really cut it anymore. I can no longer clap and believe.
I also go back to the photo with Carole because I think that it was her. She looked okay if perhaps a bit swollen which would have been explained by the after effects of a surgery. The fact that British media were told not to show that photo tells me William is trying to control everything. Carole Middleton is not getting herself and Kate photographed unless they want to have that image out there. The Franken photo was William trying to counter that photo with Carole and because he is bad at everything, that’s how we got that altered mess.
I still am unsure if Kate is staying out of public view because that’s what she wants or if it is what William wants.
If she is sicker than she states she is – she may not want anyone speculating on how long she has, etc. The only scenario that makes sense to me is that she is much sicker than they saying and doesn’t want to spend her time doing photo ops, events. If you look at pictures of Kate from late last year she looked quite sick. Like she had aged ten years in a very short time. I actually think that she was diagnosed last year. It makes sense that KC went to the London Clinic at the same time as Kate to serve as a smokescreen of sorts. I think he got his diagnosis earlier too.
Willliam is also British. I come from a British background. The world could be crumbling around me and if someone asked me how I was doing I would say “Fine, thanks!”.
Something else is going on behind the scenes. If Kate does not attend Wimbledon then something is terribly wrong.
You visit when you care about them.
Nic919- I am where you are. I think she’s not around, which Willyboy wants to divorce her. I suspect Charles being ill (which I think they knew at Christmas) and Will being close to the throne has him not wanting Kate as his queen. Meanwhile, I think Kate being sick has her done with Willyboy, but she ain’t giving him the satisfaction of denying her the queen consort title after all this time. So she is away and waiting out Charles’ illness, which is likely worse than we know.
I think they wanted to hide the CarolE and Kate rental car photo because Kate’s mouth did look slack and some people thought it was evidence to support Concha’s report that Kate had been in a coma or had a stroke. It makes sense that William’s team is going to clamp down and try to control that image if there are clues to Kate’s true condition in it.
They never did sue Concha or any Spanish press for her report and Nanny Maria was also rumored to have left or quit. After the CarolE and Kate photo they then tried to show us other versions of Kate that were healthy and whole but they were old images and body doubles and AI. Kate being mentally and/or physically impaired seems more and more the case.
@rapunzel, that makes sense. She’s either very very sick or sick but not that sick and something else is going on. I find myself thinking back to Tina brown’s words and how she compared Kate to Diana during the divorce years. Unless Kate is so sick that the circle that knows is small and they’re lying to the people around them. But I tend to think there’s something else going on that’s on top of that. Everything’s been weird.
@Nic919 – I believe that was her as well, but the photo was concerning. Her hair was so jacked up and sweaty-looking, like a wig was hastily applied or she couldn’t have her hair washed and brushed properly. And then we have the contradictions in the photo: in the middle of a road but clearly parked, the car rained on but the sunny weather, the No Smoking rental car sign but it’s supposedly in Windsor. It was giving Weekend at Bernie’s, however loosely.
It’s been proven beyond a doubt that the farm shop video was indeed NOT Kate.
Becks— The answer to your questions is: Because it’s all lies; Kate doesn’t have cancer. Honest question: Why do you believe KP telling you she has cancer when all they’ve done is tell very obvious lies and release fake photos & videos? They’re nothing but liars and NOTHING the palace says can be trusted.
Yeah all of that strangeness is why, in my gut, I don’t believe she had surgery when they said she did.
I do think she’s had an accident, stroke, some kind of health crisis. Just not surgery. she might not have been at that hospital during the time frame given, which is why William only did a 15 minute drive by and someone drove some twigs home that could have been sent for Charles.
That’s just what makes sense to me given all of the facts, when I can separate myself from the lies they’ve told, because I find it hard to believe anyone would lie about cancer. but these people lied about so much when it comes to royals health, they obviously feel entitled and maybe even duty bound to lie to present a certain image.
Also, no one issued anything for her birthday, which I believe was before her health crisis.
The absence of a birthday message is significant, very much so. What are they hiding? If she just had a stroke, just had surgery, or had complications from surgery or etc: why hide that? What are they hiding? It’s kryptonite to them.
Yes the birthday crickets was weird. There was also that Early Years meeting that went on without her. Attendees at a round table, photos taken but no Kate. That felt to me that no one thought to check in with Kate’s office to see if anything was on her calendar that should be cancelled. And her staff was so used to not hearing from her that they went ahead with the meeting thinking she’d just show up. The next day we heard about her hospitalization. I think they just screwed up and were forced to come up with a reason she wasn’t showing.
One might argue that Early Years can stand on its own and have meetings without Kate, but if that were true where are the meetings since then? There haven’t been any.
I wonder if her immune system is so compromised (between her underlying nutritional status and the chemo) that doctors have recommended she avoid any contact that could cause infection. Just a thought.
@Harper above made a great point. Her immune system supposedly being so compromised does not explain her “invisible discharge” and lack of visits from William or her family. It does not explain the fact she couldn’t even turn her head in that stupid ridiculous sighting with her in the car with William when he was headed to commonwealth while she om her way to a supposed “appointment”. A compromised immune system doesn’t explain any of the other weird bizarre facts surrounding this lying fraudulent shit show.
Exactly. Way to make it about yourself, Willy.
I know it’s been said a million times already, but how on earth do you fully disappear from view completely? No shots of K anywhere? In 5 months?? Beats me as what’s really going on with her, but that is a very long time to have dodged any sighting whatsoever. It only makes sense if she’s getting in-house treatment somewhere or is comatose.
I don’t see my comment I tried to post but apologize if this is duplicate. Has anyone heard any information regarding the Spanish press. 2 days ago I have been hearing and reading from several different places that there has been an update to the coma story. The gist of what I gathered is the fact that Kate actually had a stroke. The type of stroke I gathered by how someone described it was it was a hemorrhagic stroke (brain bleed) and not an ischemic (blood clot) stroke. There was an operation but I think the operation may have actually been for the brain injury itself and then subsequently that’s how she ended up in a coma.
Has anybody heard any of this? Does anybody know how I can search for the Spanish press to find the article and source? Each time I try to search it continues to pull up all the major headlines about the coma story.
I did see your comment and posted on it above. The entire thing was based on a comment on x which seems baseless. Only Tissa tells made a youtube vid about it, and it hasn’t panned out, I think. Not that it isn’t possible that its true. Or that there may be something we missed from the spanish press. Stay tuned, I guess.
@Julianna People who suffer from bulimia nervosa have a greater incidence of cardiovascular disease compared with healthy people…
Can’t find any updates Julianna. Just that the reporter always stuck by her coma story.
Interesting that Nanny Maria is from Spain and it was reported in a Spanish magazine.
And strange she left or was sacked at a time when you’d think they’d want continuity for the children.
@Liz thanks for looking. I have also wondered about the connection Nanny Maria might have had with the Spanish report. The timing is really suspicious.
I’ve heard that this is just a rumor and the Spanish press hasn’t said anything about this, other than what Concha originally stated about the coma. There is nothing from the Spanish press.
And Cam went to Spain for vacation, a move that seemed messy and gave ‘the kiss that says it’s O.K.’ energy to the Spanish gossip.
(old Diana reference to vetting ‘Diana, True Story’ at a point where Morton had to deny working directly with her. Di was papped visiting one of her friends that was a named source and kissed her and her baby goodbye as she left, suggesting her contribution (thus, everything in the book) was true.
We? And they still got people believing the lies 😩
Has anyone seen the kids? Where are the kids?
great question!
George was at a game with William. We haven’t seen the other two but even if we don’t see Kate at trooping, we should see all three kids with William on the balcony.
I bet we won’t see any of the kids at trooping.
Why is the new narrative she likes to swim AT NIGHT!??? She is going to have an “accident” soon I guarantee.
It’s not new. It’s from an old interview from Mike Tindall’s podcast. The BM reporting on it again just seems like a way for them to stir up shit while they’re bored with nothing to write about. They know the types of theories that are running wild and they’re likely playing into them.
great question!
How is no one asking why the man with active cancer is out and about but she’s not?
If the newspapers ask they won’t get anymore briefings from William.
I always think of how Tina Brown depicted W&K’s relationship in The Palace Papers.
She likened it to a boxer retiring bloodied and bruised then getting cleaned up by Carole to go back in the ring.
Something seismic has happened to Kate and it isn’t cancer.
Wait, whhhattt? That’s horrible. What a terrible existence if that’s how they live.
@Liz I agree. Something happened. And I think William either caused it or inadvertently caused it.
Getting sucked irresistibly into the whirlpool of speculation. I don’t have the same energy for this round as I did before, though, lol.
I think it’ll be drawn out another couple of months Shawna – and I know what you mean about having the energy for endless speculation.
But in this drama I think it’s nearer the truth than the lies being put out there by the rf.
I feel the same. My truths have stayed the same. I wish her a healthy recovery. I think things are very weird, they’re lying and they’re playing media games. Beyond that, idk. She is either going to show up at some point or she won’t and they’ll give a reason why.
So where is she then?
Either no longer around or incapacitated (not through cancer)
I agree. She loves the spotlight and the BM is desperate to show up Meghan right now, so something IS terribly wrong I think.
The only thing that will convince me that she isn’t deceased will be to see her at an event with other people.
If nothing is released, a generic tweet signed C or old photo on instagram, some sort of sighting, something….when Meghan is in Nigeria getting pictures and headlines….then something very bad may indeed be going on. Because there’s nothing Kate loves more than to repliKate Meghan and try to get all the attention back on herself. (Kinda like William works when Harry is seen working—I say seen because we all know the Sussexes do a lot behind the scenes before it is displayed)