British security pro: why are the Sussexes going to ‘dangerous’ Nigeria, huh??

We’ve reached the part of the Sussex discourse where Sussex-critics are oblivious to the actual arguments they’re making. Prince Harry and Meghan will likely travel to Nigeria in a few weeks, following Harry’s solo trip to the UK next week. The Nigerian government invited them specifically to highlight the country’s Invictus/veterans programs, the Nigerian government announced the trip and there’s every reason to believe that the Nigerian government is guaranteeing high-level security for VIPs of Harry and Meghan’s level. This is in stark contrast to the security on offer in the UK, where Harry has been engaged in a years-long legal battle to simply have access to high-level police security (which he would then pay for). Harry’s legal battle is on its last leg, with the government insisting that they have the right to refuse security for the king’s younger son and they have the right to put Harry’s family in whatever danger they want, thankyouverymuch. Well, now a British “security expert” is shocked and appalled that the Sussexes would go to such a dangerous country like Nigeria!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hypocrisy over their security fears surrounding Britain when the couple are planning to visit Nigeria has been laid bare by a former head of royal security. Dai Davies, who was once responsible for protecting the Royal Family, said it was strange the Duke of Sussex constantly raises the risks of coming to the UK, but plans to visit one of the world’s most dangerous countries. Mr Davies, speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, said: “It’s strange that he personifies the risk factors here and is willing to go to one of the world’s most dangerous countries. I would want to know the rationale for this visit to what is a very dangerous place.” He pointed to the Global Peace Index’s measure of safety, security, conflict and militarisation around the world, which places Nigeria 144th out of 163 countries. Asked how a visit to Nigeria would impact Harry’s wish for improved security in the UK, Mr Davies said: “I’m sure if a risk from various sources and intelligence becomes apparent then he’ll get it. When he visited his father here there was close liaison between the Met and Harry’s security.” Mr Davies identified several risks in Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria, including a terror attack, kidnap attempt or lone actor targeting the couple. Transportation plans in the African country as well as health considerations would also have to be considered by those planning security for the trip. The former Divisional Commander in the Metropolitan Police said if this were a royal visit, he would insist on thorough background checks on who had invited them, why and where they might go. He added: “I would be highlighting the risk of terrorism, of kidnapping, the levels of violence and danger in the country.”

[From The Express]

So you’re saying that Harry and Meghan are VIPs and potential targets for kidnapping, terrorism and violent racists, yet the British government refuses to give them the kind of security which would protect them from these kinds of threats? Every accusation is an admission – if a security expert is crying about the potential danger the Sussexes could face in Nigeria, certainly that’s an admission that Harry and Meghan should have the kind of British security Harry fought for? Anyway, the Nigerian government wouldn’t have invited the Sussexes unless they were prepared to take care of them and keep them safe for the length of their visit. Which just means that their visit will resemble something like a “royal tour” with full coordination between the Sussexes’ private security team and the Nigerian officials.

Also: the British media tells on themselves constantly, especially when they show their anger at other countries respecting the Sussexes and giving them the kind of security they clearly need. They were mad when the NYPD basically treated the Sussexes like high-level dignitaries last fall. They were mad when Germany did the same in 2022-23.