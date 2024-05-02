Coloring books, a memory foam pillow and couch cushion support



From Rosie: I try to do creative, non-bank-breaking gifts for my girlfriends’ birthdays. Inspired by my bestie’s birthday last week and US Mother’s Day next weekend, I picked up some of these Mom Life and other Themed Adult coloring books and colored pencils to give as gifts to different friends this spring. The Mom Life coloring book has a 4.5 star rating, more than 2,500 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say it’s a lot of fun to color in. “You will laugh and maybe even cry while laughing at the funny and sarcastic pages of just what motherhood really is like. Even the more seasoned moms and grandmas would easily enjoy this as well.” “This coloring book is SO AWESOME! It’s funny, adorable and so much fun to color. I love that it includes both intricate detailed pages, as well as ones that are more like the conventional kids coloring pages.”

Sales and Deals

25% off Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repellent E-Series

42% off DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

64% off Fedmax Metal Garage Storage Cabinet

25% off MaryRuth Organics Nighttime Liquid Multimineral Sleep Supplement, No Melatonin

40% off EHEYCIGA Orthopedic Dog Beds for Extra Large Dogs

38% off Premium 100% Waterproof Mattress Protector Queen Size

33% off iRobot Roomba j9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

27% off Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade

25% off Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router

29% off COSY HOMEER Edging Stair Treads Non-Slip Carpet Mat

A bra and tank top organizer that saves closet and drawer space



From Rosie: I’ve been on a huge spring cleaning kick lately: closets, pantry, kitchen cabinets, junk drawers, bedrooms…basically everything. This weekend, I’m turning my attention to my drawers and closets. I have so much workout and athleisure clothes that I’ve accrued since the pandemic and I’m hoping that these sports bra and tank top hangers help me free up drawer space! There are purchase options for a one-, two-, three-, four-, and six-pack, ranging from $10 (one-pack) to $35 (six-pack). It has a 4.3 star rating and more than 4,500 reviews on ReviewMeta. People who have bought them love how much space they’ve saved using them. “They have completely transformed the storage of my tank and crop tops in my small closet…They have freed up a lot of space for me, and I will certainly buy them again in the future.” “These are perfect. Turned out I had more then [sic] 32 sports bras but at least now I can see them all. So many tucked away I had not seen in forever because I had too many. I also used this for my tank tops.” “We purchased the tank top hangers and absolutely love them. I was able to hang all of my tank tops in the closet. As a result, I now have extra space in the dresser drawers. The hangers also prevents the tank tops from wrinkles which saves me time from ironing them.”

A self-tanning mousse that really works



From Rosie: B-Tan’s self-tanning mousse gives you a healthier alternative to a tanning bed or laying out for too long in the sun. It’s all of the tan with none of the UV rays. You simply apply it (they also have a mitt to protect your hands), wait an hour, and then shower it off. Results are evident within four hours and even more so overnight. It’s also vegan, cruelty, and paraben-free. You can buy the bottle on its own for $10 or the tanner and application glove combo for an affordable $14. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 45,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users love that it does not have an orange hue, and new users say it was easy to apply. “I haven’t used fake tanner before, and was nervous to do so…It worked PERFECTLY! I am pasty pale normally, and now in a natural tan, without any orange or streaks.” “I can’t believe how real the tan it gives looks! My mom, my husband and my daughter ask me when k went to the tanning bed or how did I get so dark. lol I told them from a bottle and they couldn’t believe it as much as I couldn’t. The tan truly looks real and it doesn’t look orange or steak like most do.” “I have never used a self tanner before but I am really happy I picked this one! It’s moisturizing and spreads really easily. It’s also not too dark which I was nervous about. The glove it comes with does a good job of spreading the product evenly.”

Adjustable memory foam pillows for a great night’s sleep



From Rosie A few weeks ago, we had a request for a comfortable pillow, which was followed by a recommendation for the Molblly pillows. I looked into them and they seem great! These adjustable gel memory foam pillows are made for all sleeping positions (back, side, and stomach). They have a unique U-shape and zipper design that allows you to adjust the inner padding to your preferred softness or firmness as needed. They come in two-packs in the standard, queen, and king sizes and solo packs in queen and king. You can also get white or gray, depending on what size option you’re interested in. The Molblly pillow has a 4.4 star rating, almost 4,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people rave about how comfortable they are. “These are the best pillows ever!!! So full, and firm, yet , malleable!” “This set of 2 standard pillows filled with shredded memory foam is a game-changer for sleep quality. The shredded foam molds perfectly to my head and neck, offering unparalleled comfort and support. I wake up feeling refreshed. These pillows are a must-have.” “They are so comfortable and I am using them every night even though before I wouldn’t use pillows because they made me uncomfortable.”

A DIY painting kit of pictures you’ll want to hang on your walls



From Rosie: This paint-by-numbers canvas oil painting kit would make a great gift, fun activity with friends and family, or a lovely homemade gift. It comes with four different patterns, four acrylic paint sets, brushes, and four texted 12×16-inch art canvases. The patterns look really pretty, too. There’s also an option for a six-pack with floral designs in the 9.8×13.8-inch size. Each set is under $30. It has a 4.5 star rating and almost 300 review on ReviewMeta. People say it’s a very fun creative outlet and give it bonus points for also being such a relaxing activity! “I was looking for something relaxing to do at home and this is great! It fulfills a desire to create something when I don’t actually have any talent. Awesome for anxiety too!” “This paint by numbers offered the perfect balance between detail and fun…It was fun to do and has a great final image. The paints and brushes were also good quality.” “I brought this to a girls weekend at a rental house. We each chose our own design and then started to paint away! It was a lot of fun and end results looked great.”

A mascara primer will make it look like you’re wearing falsies



From CB: I’ve been watching makeup videos and in this one an over-50 influencer used mascara primer to achieve fake-looking lashes without extensions. Essence Lash Princess mascara primer is vegan, cruelty free and paraben free. It has 328 ratings, 4.2 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. People say it makes it look like they’re wearing fake eyelashes and keeps their mascara from clumping. “This is a great mascara primer. Makes a huge difference in the length of my eyelashes. I highly recommend it.” “This primer comes on smooth and really helps mascara to do the same. Lashes look amazing after.” “I had been using loreal primer for about a year and saw this advertised. I already use this brand for my Mascara, but didn’t know they had a primer… LIFE. CHANGING! Actually, lash changing! My lashes are thick and long and seperated! [sic]”

A set of serums that will transform your skin



From CB: I got my mom a Sunday Riley kit from QVC for Christmas. It was a great deal that’s not available anymore. She loved it and has been raving about how it’s the only thing she’s used that works. She also uses high end skincare like MD Forte, so this is high praise from my mom. She asked for replacements for Mother’s Day and so I’ve ordered her this Superstars kit with four of their most popular and effective serums. They’re very pricey at $110 but this is $20 cheaper than on QVC or Sunday Riley’s website. This listing has 182 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers love these serums as much as my mom does. “As usual, I was skeptical about face products promising miracles. However, this product does deliver. My skin has been suffering from constant mask wearing and sun exposure. This brand is great and my skin is visibly better, clearer and softer. Gene therapy is worth the cost alone. It’s pricey but really worth it for my tired skin.” “As usual, I was skeptical about face products promising miracles. However, this product does deliver. My skin has been suffering from constant mask wearing and sun exposure. This brand is great and my skin is visibly better, clearer and softer. Gene therapy is worth the cost alone. It’s pricey but really worth it for my tired skin.”

A lightweight moisturizer and primer that’s great for sensitive skin



From CB: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is a daily moisturizer that can be used alone or under makeup. It’s formulated with beeswax, aloe vera and shea butter and is said to be comparable to high end brands. It’s very popular and has over 27,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. It does have fragrance so if you’re sensitive to that you may want to skip it. People say it leaves their skin soft and moisturized without feeling sticky or tacky. “I have tried many facial products for over a year trying all the brands out there and finding the new that really work and not fake reviews. I absolutely love this one! It’s true about the hydration of your skin, better complexion and feels great under your makeup!” “This is beautiful under makeup. Not heavy, sinks in well, smoothing.” “This is the only product that actually moisturizes my sensitive skin and doesn’t burn or make me breakout.”

Couch cushion support will make such a difference



From CB: My mom put plywood under her couch cushion to prop up the sagging parts. It’s mildly uncomfortable but does solve the issue of the couch sagging where she always sits. This couch cushion support is made of real wood inserts. It comes in two standard sofa sizes and two chair sizes. Some sizes are 10% off and there’s an additional 5% coupon to check. This listing has 1,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say it’s easy to install and really fixed their sagging couch. “The fit is perfect, the pillows on the sofa bed were sagging. Once I placed the product on, the sofa pillows looked better and sitting is more comfortable. Easy to install and my measurements were correct. Looks good and feels good.” “These were insanely easy to install. Literally take the cushions off, put the supports down the put cushions back on. And it was a night and day difference in the amount of support. I can nap on my couch without sinking in spots anymore lol!”

