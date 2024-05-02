Queen Camilla relaunched ‘The Queen’s Wash Bag Project’ at a palace reception

Queen Camilla is getting quite comfortable at hostessing events at Buckingham Palace these days. On Tuesday, Camilla visited a cancer treatment center with her husband, in what was their first “public event” of the year and the first public event since King Charles began his treatment for cancer. On Wednesday, Camilla was riding solo at Buckingham Palace, hosting a reception for people who support survivors of sexual abuse. Former prime minister Theresa May, as was Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson and Tony Blair’s wife Cherie Blair. The reception also served as a relaunch for “The Queen’s Wash Bag Project,” which Camilla started years ago, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall. That’s where survivors of assault are basically given a care package full of toiletries, soaps, shampoo, etc. Camilla also spoke about her husband at the event:

The King was “really thrilled to be out” this week, the Queen revealed, as she told a Buckingham Palace guest: “I’ve been trying to hold him back.” The Queen, 76, made the remarks during a reception for those who support the survivors of sexual abuse. She issued a heartfelt “thank you” to her 300 guests, hailing them for offering hope and kindness to people “who have been dehumanised in the most brutal way”. Speaking to Teresa Tideman, chairman of In Kind Direct, a charity founded by the then Prince of Wales in 1996, the Queen recalled her husband’s return to public duties following his cancer diagnosis. She said of Tuesday’s visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre: “I think he was really thrilled to be out. I’ve been trying to hold him back.” The Queen later delivered an impassioned speech to guests in the Picture Gallery, in which she reiterated her desire “to forge a world in which people, whoever and wherever they are, do not live in fear of being abused…As I have often heard victims say: speaking about the experience is one of the key ways to survive it. By sharing with one another, we can strengthen our alliance against sexual abuse in all its forms.” The event also marked the relaunch of the Queen’s Wash Bag Project, a scheme that she initiated as the Duchess of Cornwall in 2013. The project provides toiletries, donated by Boots, to the victims of rape and sexual abuse after a forensic examination, designed as a small gesture of comfort during a difficult time.

As I’ve said before, I’m well aware that Camilla’s issue portfolio was carefully curated to soften her image, especially after she played a key role in the gaslighting and emotional abuse of Princess Diana. That being said, I’ve always acknowledged that Camilla is actually really good at this work. Like, she could have spent her time on dogs, horses and garden parties. She’s actually spent years doing some difficult advocacy work for survivors. It’s fine to give her credit for it. She’s doing a good job. And I’m sure she is “holding back” her husband.