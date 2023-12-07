Queen Camilla visited a women’s shelter & hosted a Christmas party for sick kids

When then-Kate Middleton finally got the ring after a decade-long wait, we quickly discovered that Kate and her mother had only planned that far, to get the ring and nothing beyond. It took seven years and a Black sister-in-law for Kate to finally get off her ass and try to find some big project (the fakakta Early Years). I bring this up because I’m trying to give Queen Camilla a compliment, in my backhanded way – once she became a duchess, at least Camilla assembled a team of PR professionals who quickly put together an issue portfolio which is still above reproach. In fact, Camilla’s work with victims of domestic violence, women’s shelters and victims of sexual violence is arguably one of the “best” issue portfolios of any of the working royals.
Does it matter that Camilla basically only took on this work to soften her image and improve her PR? I mean… it does matter, but I also give her some (begrudging) credit – it probably would have been easier for her to just stick with flower shows and dog charities. Look at how long Kate has been allowed to coast, doing the bare f–king minimum. So yeah, I give Camilla some credit. Maybe her heart isn’t in it, but what she does (for the wrong reasons) actually helps people. And if these women appreciate her and her work, who am I to yell about it?
On Wednesday, Camilla had two big events – she visited one of the refuges in Ashiana Network, which is a group of (secret) women’s refuges used to protect women fleeing domestic and sexual violence, forced marriages and financial abuse. Camilla heard one woman’s story and the woman sobbed in front of her, while Camilla comforted her and told her she was very brave. It appears that Camilla only brought one or two photographers with her. Do we think that Camilla timed this specifically following all of the racist-royal crisis meetings? For sure. But as I said… it still counts. It still matters to these women.
In addition to that event, Camilla also hosted a small party at Clarence House and she invited children being supported by the Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. She asked the kids to help her decorate one of the Clarence House main rooms for Christmas and then she took the kids outside to meet Santa and one reindeer. The reindeer photos are *chef’s kiss* – I really don’t know why they keep making Cam do photos with horses, elephants and reindeer, but it’s amazing.
In any case, this just goes to show that Camilla still has millions of tricks up her sleeve. I’m truly gagged by the brilliance of this one-two punch as the “royal racism” drama was still percolating. Like, Kitty and Bill really don’t stand a chance against her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She’s a wily old bat. I’ll give her that. Even if she doesn’t care about this issue at all, it is an important one to shed light on.
If Camzilla is leaving her stable, gin and oats, she is going to make it worth it. Her photo ops are light years ahead of W&K who think gurning at and standing near people of color is a win, showing all the little people how they have shared the blessing of their very presence with the unfortunate not-white citizenry.
Definitely wily but I keep thinking about Ngozi Fulani, the woman who operated Sistah Space a shelter for abused women. After she openly discussed the racist treatment she experienced at Camilla’s event she was threatened, her organization was investigated and had to close its doors fora bit and eventually Ngozi Fulani had to step down as CEO.
THAT’S Camilla and all of her good work is just for PR. As soon as any of these people or organizations don’t make her look good she ruthlessly eliminates them. While I would like to think its good she’s helping these organizations and women even if its for the wrong reasons I worry its like holding a tiger by its tail. You just never know when you’re going to get clawed.
Camzilla is a canny PR operator and is running circles around the lazy duo. Neither WK nor their team seem strategic in their work ops do they?
Yes, a far better PR job than the anemic duo of Won’t and Can’t. And Camzilla Monster certainly upped her own game from last year’s holiday debacle at the Murano Restaurant in Mayfair with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan and a slew of racist, classist, misogynistic tools for the BM and BRF.
Camilla has always played the long game. The Wales don’t have the savvy, the PR team, nor the patience to play that game, which is why Camilla wins every time.
The poor woman who is sobbing. It might have been nice for Camilla to wave off the photogs at that point. But, yeah, she’s got much better pr people than Dumb and Dumber.
Apparently there’s video of the woman crying too but Becky English had the good sense not to post it so as to protect the woman’s identity.
Surprised to see Becky English and “good sense” in the same sentence!
That’s true.
I used to buy into the fluff that she was a reluctant duchess, she never wanted the role, now I’m of the view that she wanted it all along, but on her terms only.
I give her grudging credit for playing the game extremely well and agree with Kaiser’s assessment of the causes she’s chosen. All of this is very long term work and it has some substance. Contrast this with bewigletted, jazz hand flapping, piano recitals.
Buttons and Peg are still learning how to play checkers while Cammy is playing 3D Chess.
Word. Camzilla is an evil troll but you can’t discount her mad PR skills. She drove out Harry, she could take out KC3’s other soon without breaking a sweat.
William drove out Harry. Camilla may have been a cheerleader but ultimately it is william
I’m trying to imagine a children’s Christmas party hosted by that old lush. 😆
She should be hosting Halloween parties instead. She looks scarier with each passing day.
In terms of PR yes she runs circles around Peg and Can’t. Yes she chose really good things that do need lots of attention. As for all the animal pictures? Well I think she thinks with animals she doesn’t have to compete and probably thinks she is the better looking one in all those pictures with animals unfortunately for her she is wrong because all those animals look much better than her.
It bothers me she takes up cause of abused women after the way she treated Diana and Meghan. One of her ways of so called helping women was to tell Charles to ignore Diana calling her that ridiculous creature. And not condemning clarksons article about Meghan Kate is no better and was horrible to Meghan. Camilla s brother in law Andrew was friends with traffickers of underage girls. That whole family or most of them are hypocrites
I think that part bothers all of us. We all know what she’s doing here. It is what it is. As you say, hypocrisy.
Thank you. I get really angry when people praise this crone for her so-called work with women. it’s so convenient for her to use other women to launder her filthy reputation. I will never forget that Di is dead because camilla lives; and i will never forget the role she’s played in H&M’s misery. Camilla will always be dirt to me.
Yes, to all of this.
She’s trolling us with her “work” with domestic violence victims.
Sorry I left out my user name. The one by anonymous is my post.
You know what organization could use some help? Sistah Space. The same organization who’s CEO Ngozi Fulani was forced to step down because of violent death threats. All because she spoke out about Peg’s racist godmother. I bet they could use a lot of assistance. This woman is such a racist, nasty gaslighting hag.
I just read in Endgame that they picked the “racist hag” to “help” Meghan adjust to royal life. Damn, those courtiers are assholes.
I think Camilla is shrewd but lacks real sincerity. There are women who don’t have the baggage Camilla has regarding treatment of women. Whi would be better reps for charity work involving abused women.Kate and Camilla both lack heart and sincerity. Though Kate is lazy and unmotivated
Any credit she had for her domestic violence work was lost when she remained silent after her friend Jeremy Clarkson wrote his vile and violent piece about Meghan and when she refused to support Sistah Space after Lady Hussey’s racism.
The only credit she is looking for is from her white base. She could care less about how the anyone of color thinks. That’s why she can get away with treating people of color badly. Because her base believes the racist crap same as her.
Thanks @AmyBee you’ve saved me from going on a full scale rant about encouraging violence against her step-daughter in-law.
I will (however) give her credit for those reindeer photos; they are fantastic and I begrudgingly admit to smiling at the children feeding them when I saw them. Who needs to attend a “Carol Service” when you’ve got photos of children, Santa and some reindeer?
Proof that K isn’t the only copy-keener. Aren’t these issues that Sophie was already representing?
Camilla is far more intelligent than Kate, and she seems to have charm and personality when she is working. Whether she is sincere I dont know, but she definitely leaves Kate for dead in her capabilities. I am not a fan, Camilla and Charles behavior towards Diana is totally inexcusable. Camilla doesnt seem desperate to spend an absolute fortune on her clothes to ram her superiority over others down peoples throats, like Kate does. At royal events I would imagine that Camilla would hold intelligent , interesting and understandable conversation with guests, unlike mumbles with her fake accent, 12 inch heels to dominate, the fake wiglets and over the top dresses costing thousands of pounds, constantly flashing big blue in their faces whilst boring them to tears with her lack of personality, if they could actually understand what she says.
Kate avoided or is too lazy to get speech lessons and improve. She had time to actually take courses on early childhood psychology but is too superficial.
Agreed. She’s a hag, but does have some really good projects (not only this one, but osteoporosis, and literary events.) Kate is just a clothes hanger. (and not even good clothes-so disappointing. If you’re going to just be there to look pretty-go all in.)
I agree, she knows how to show up and do what’s expected and she is willing to ‘work’. Sure she chose the ‘work’ for the wrong reasons but when she’s there she does exactly what is expected of someone in her role. Kate is absolute amateur hour next to her and the difference is blindingly obvious. William absolutely deserves her if he let himself be snared by someone so shallow and calculating. All her (and CarolEs) energy goes into maintaining her position and she is so narrow (and lazy) in her outlook that she still doesn’t grasp how having a portfolio like Camilla or Sophie would massively benefit her. They are also reprehensible people but they get involved in their ‘work’ and make a positive contribution to others by doing it.
Pippa’s fundraising for the British Heart Foundation and support for them has probably made more of a tangible impact that the combined total of what Kate has done in her years as a royal.
It is like Kate’s advocacy for mental health of pregnant women. They are taking on the charities according to the criticism they got in order to change people’s views on them and SEO. They don’t really give a sh*t. It would be funny if they weren’t so horrible people.
Look at her hand. She is embracing that poor woman’s arm in an authentic way. I think she has more heart than u know who, even if she’d rather be digging up a flower bed or coiffing a g&t.
A woman with a heart would practice this on a daily basis not just for cameras.
I thought her idea of embracing was weird because it looked like she was grabbing the woman’s arm as if to take it off her face, not just giving a thoughtful touch. But that’s because her whole thing is very insincere.
I’m going to front up this comment by saying, bad people can sometimes do nice things. When I saw this photo my immediate and surface reaction was thank heavens it wasn’t Anne or Kate because at least Camilla had some empathy. Now, yes she is an awful woman, not just for what she did to Diana, but more recently her friendship with Clarkson and her treatment of Meghan. But can you imagine Kate in that situation? She’d have been stone. At that brief point in time, if a member of the BRF had to be there at least it was someone with some reaction. Possibly Sophie would have been better. And Meghan would have been superior. Camilla gets 0.01 point from me in general just because she whips up the anger in Kate and the Middleclan. I sincerely believe she hates Kate, for being steps ahead of her class and for having the ear of Charles; the influence of Kate is massive imo.
I think Camilla’s involvement in these charities is genuine. So is her involvement in promoting reading and literary events. Camilla has always emphasised that abuse of women happens throughout society. I can believe that Camilla’s charitable causes reflect her genuine interests and concerns. Kate, OTOH has few genuine interests and concerns, or at least few that can be a starting point for charitable causes.
“Camilla has always emphasised that abuse of women happens throughout society.”
lol. What? Camilla herself abused a young teenager and destroyed her marriage, mocked her to the tabloids. Her friends regularly attack another woman (Meghan) with her approval. Please stop with this bullsh*t. We know who she is.
Always? So she was involved in these causes before marrying KC and rehabbing her image? You have some sort of documentation?
Her long-time friend, Anne Glenconner was married to the owner of Mustique. She has written about her own abusive marriage. Her husband, Colin Tennant (Baron Glenconner) was a tyrant , addicted to drink and drugs and frequently violent.
Confused as to how that shows Cam’s speaking out or support of the cause. And didn’t Ms Glenconner make excuses for the husband in her book?
Camilla could have helped the young Diana Spencer by leaving the scene.and not interfered in the Charles and Diana marriage. She also could have spoken out against clarksons comments about Meghan and didn’t. She could have controlled herself and not smirked during harry and meghan wedding. She should have been an advocate and sincere about it. She lacks credibility.
Wasn’t there rumours that she was a victim of domestic abuse? I don’t know where I read it but, I always gave her some credit for championing these women because of what she may have gone through. HOWEVER, any sympathy I had has since disappeared because of the Clarkson article. If she had just said one word (just one) condemning what he said then I might believe she’s genuine in her cause. Domestic violence isn’t just about getting a black eye. More often than not it’s the “threat” of receiving a beating which is just as (if not more) terrifying.
Camilla was never a victim of domestic abuse. I read several biographies of Charles and Camilla. Camilla and her first husband were said to be civilized about their respective extramarital affairs. They only divorced when Charles outed Camilla as his mistress. In letters that became public Camilla would badmouth her first husband calling him it and a stuffed stoat. She and her first husband have an amicable relationship now.
Her grandfather allegedly abused her grandmother and she separated from him after they had only been married a few months.
Thanks @equality and @Tessa. 🙂 I wonder how many people like myself cut her some slack, when the truth was her grandmother was in that awful situation? Kudos to the grandmother for finding the strength to walk away, something that’s not easy for any woman to do (especially if children are involved.)
Inviting sick kids to Clarence House is PR mastery, but Cam will always be a home wrecking concubine.
I’m looking at these pictures and thinking oooo well played you old tart.
The way she has gathered around her a team that know what they are doing, that know how to maximise GOOD publicity and show her in the best possible light, shows what a useless wiglet wearing, button counting, prancing pillock keen is.
These causes are wonderful and deserve all the publicity they can get. But do you know what is making me really, really sad, just think, if keen and kermit, hadn’t been such jealous little mutts, and if Charlie and camzilla had stood up to keen and kermit, the working relationship Megan could have had with camzilla on these charities. Now I can’t stand the bitch, and neither can Harry, but the GOOD that could have come and shone for the house of Windsor, instead we have a creaking mausoleum that I hope, very soon will fall to dust
Okay here’s what I don’t understand. This couldn’t have been that difficult for Camilla to do. All she really did was get dressed and show up. We all know she doesn’t want to travel much. So why doesn’t she try to do one of these at least twice a month. Yeah I know she would have to get in a car and travel a little. Because they all couldn’t come to her. But come on now. They could schedule them a little later in the morning. She could go out and eat lunch then go home. That wouldn’t be that much trouble and would build a lot of good will for her. But they all seem to dumb or lazy to do that. Good grief I’m a total introvert and hate being around crowds. But even I could do that.
Diana didn’t stand a chance either.
Camilla has hosted the Christmas event for sick children for many years now and it is not just a PR response to recent events.
I think H&M has PERMANENTLY lifted the bar regarding royal charity work where these photo ops at various places by the Royal Family looks anemic & antiquated…with NO muscle behind the hustle.
Look at that cute lil tyke on the bottom left gazing at the reindeer. He is ENTRANCED! I’m glad they hosted an event that was actually interesting to children.