Queen Camilla visited a women’s shelter & hosted a Christmas party for sick kids

When then-Kate Middleton finally got the ring after a decade-long wait, we quickly discovered that Kate and her mother had only planned that far, to get the ring and nothing beyond. It took seven years and a Black sister-in-law for Kate to finally get off her ass and try to find some big project (the fakakta Early Years). I bring this up because I’m trying to give Queen Camilla a compliment, in my backhanded way – once she became a duchess, at least Camilla assembled a team of PR professionals who quickly put together an issue portfolio which is still above reproach. In fact, Camilla’s work with victims of domestic violence, women’s shelters and victims of sexual violence is arguably one of the “best” issue portfolios of any of the working royals.

Does it matter that Camilla basically only took on this work to soften her image and improve her PR? I mean… it does matter, but I also give her some (begrudging) credit – it probably would have been easier for her to just stick with flower shows and dog charities. Look at how long Kate has been allowed to coast, doing the bare f–king minimum. So yeah, I give Camilla some credit. Maybe her heart isn’t in it, but what she does (for the wrong reasons) actually helps people. And if these women appreciate her and her work, who am I to yell about it?

On Wednesday, Camilla had two big events – she visited one of the refuges in Ashiana Network, which is a group of (secret) women’s refuges used to protect women fleeing domestic and sexual violence, forced marriages and financial abuse. Camilla heard one woman’s story and the woman sobbed in front of her, while Camilla comforted her and told her she was very brave. It appears that Camilla only brought one or two photographers with her. Do we think that Camilla timed this specifically following all of the racist-royal crisis meetings? For sure. But as I said… it still counts. It still matters to these women.

In addition to that event, Camilla also hosted a small party at Clarence House and she invited children being supported by the Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. She asked the kids to help her decorate one of the Clarence House main rooms for Christmas and then she took the kids outside to meet Santa and one reindeer. The reindeer photos are *chef’s kiss* – I really don’t know why they keep making Cam do photos with horses, elephants and reindeer, but it’s amazing.

In any case, this just goes to show that Camilla still has millions of tricks up her sleeve. I’m truly gagged by the brilliance of this one-two punch as the “royal racism” drama was still percolating. Like, Kitty and Bill really don’t stand a chance against her.