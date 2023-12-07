DM: Carole Middleton should have gotten Kate to take over Party Pieces

In late May and early June, the Middleton family’s business, Party Pieces, collapsed into insolvency, leaving a trail of financial destruction and £2.6 million worth of debt in its wake. What remained of Party Pieces was sold off to James Sinclair under a court-approved deal in which Sinclair did not have to take on any of the Middletons’ debt. Instead, all of those vendors, small businesses and banks will simply never recoup their losses, even though Carole Middleton personally asked for lines of credit, which she was given because she’s the mother of the “future queen.” As it turned out, the Middletons lied for years and they never had the kind of wealth they claimed, and Party Pieces was never as successful as they claimed either. Well, here’s a fascinating update courtesy of the Mail: “Who could have saved the Middletons’ Party Pieces from disaster? A well-placed insider claimed one ‘hard headed’ member of the family would have taken the company into ‘new dimensions’.” While this is a repeat of some passages in a Robert Lacey book (published several years ago), the Mail repackaged it with some pretty interesting details about Carole.
Still reeling from the failure of their Party Pieces mail order business, which collapsed into administration with debts of £2.6 million earlier this year, these are trying times for Michael and Carole Middleton. The creditors were understandably upset. The firm’s landlord was owed more than £57,000, according to official papers while HMRC was owed £600,000. Then the Middletons were targeted by a malicious poster campaign complaining about the collapse. Leaflets and messages appeared on lamp posts and trees around the couple’s home village of Bucklebury in Berkshire, where they have lived for several decades.
Quite what went wrong with Party Pieces, a business most assumed to be in fine fettle, remains unclear, although the effect of the Covid shut down and the sharp inflation that followed have been cited as factors. But the Middletons could perhaps be forgiven for wondering what might have been had circumstances been different – and a little less regal.
Because according to Robert Lacey’s best-selling Battle of Brothers, eldest child Catherine had ‘shrewd eye for profit and a very hard head on her shoulders’ that could have taken the firm into ‘another dimension’. The author writes that all three of the Middleton children, Catherine, Pippa and James, were involved with the company from its kitchen counter days, modelling for pictures in the pamphlets their parents were sending out. Catherine, in particular, seemed to understand how it all worked and what was needed.
‘As Kate grew older, she styled images and helped to develop the business, showing a head for negotiation to match her mother. “Catherine had all the makings of a fantastic trader,” says a business person who has… seen her operate at first hand. ‘”She’s got a shrewd eye for profit and a very hard head on her shoulders. After university, she worked with Party Pieces and I am quite sure she would have taken the business into a new dimension if she had stayed – very much in her mother’s style.”‘
This, as we now know, was not to be.
The book cites a notably tart description of Carole Middleton’s hard-headed trading style, which might make the collapse of her company seem all the more surprising.
‘After a year or so, Mike left his job at British Airways in order to help grow the business,’ writes Lacey. ‘Carole Middleton’s haggling skills became legendary in the direct-mail business. Butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth most of the time, but she was a ferocious negotiator,” recalls one of her suppliers. “I remember her almost screaming down the phone on one occasion when I refused to drop my price on something. People could hear her on the other side of the office — and that was in my office with her voice coming through the phone from Bucklebury, or wherever.”
I genuinely think this is incorrect – Kate would have been terrible as the head of a mail-order business. Pippa would have been the more natural fit, although it’s clear (now) that the family business was always the grift, and that’s why Carole never made it a priority to groom one of her kids to take over Party Pieces. The whole purpose of Party Pieces was to provide cover for the family as Carole – like a mother from a Jane Austen novel – threw her daughters into the path of eligible, titled and wealthy men. Portraying Kate as some business-minded person is kind of hilarious too, considering Kate needed her mummy to come and manage her home and her life throughout her 20s and 30s.
Kate’s shrewd eye! She shrewded higher and got William.
LOL at the DM. Hand a company over to a person that has never worked a single day in all her 41 years of life? Okay then….
Right? And what’s with Lacey calling her shrewd & hard-headed with a keen eye for layout & whatever else they’re trying to tell us. Carole was the mastermind, just Carole. The kids did whatever she wanted them to do. Kate faffed about the offices a time or two, Pippa had her newsletter, James…created & failed on several separate lines, starting with cakes. This is nuts!
How pathetic is it that it’s actually someone’s job to write this vapid ‘filler/distraction’ drivel every day. What a thankless task and utterly useless career. Waste of an education imo.
So, I guess they are dredging up that Kate being the RF’s “top CEO” mess, and putting a new coat of paint on that lemon. Nice try. 🤣🤣
Kate has never actually held a serious job but she could run an entire business. Unbelievable the tripe they print.
Nice way of saying Kate middleton is a gold digger LOL and she was a very determined gold digger. LOL
If Kate was actually that good, she’d be doing something now with the money she has access to.
Yeah, I saw that article and it sounded like a very non-subtle plea for the BRF to open their wallets and pay the Middleton’s debts. Which is kind of funny because that would mean the British taxpayer would be paying off the Middleton’s debts.
If Kate was actually that good, a number of her patronages wouldn’t have shuttered.
I don’t get why this is being published now. Does the Fail just have a bunch of articles set aside to fill column inches if the Sussexes don’t leave their house one day? It’s just regurgitating the “news” from months and weeks ago. They don’t even have a new picture of the scandalous fliers.
My opinion for what it’s worth. The more I see these types of articles coming out more and more. The more sure I am that the divorce will be announced early next year. And Carol is trying to make it seem like Kate has some worth to the monarchy. She doesn’t. And when Kate is cut loose. The whole family except for Pippa are going under. And I figure Pippa’s husband has already written them off already. Or he would have helped save party pieces.
Neither the britshidtmedia nor anyone else, knows whether or not the Sussexes leave their house on any given day; or whether or not theyre in the country or their State; or which country or State they might be in at any point in time. UNLESS and until the Sussexes choose not to care who knows or not/or who sees them or dont.
If the Sussexes dont wish for the public to know where they are at any point in time, the public wont.
THATS exactly the concept of PRIVACY that the Sussexes spelled out to the peasants, troglodytes and dinosaurs on Shidthole Isle from as far back as Jan 2020 when they dropped the “new and progressive” way forward that they told all who had ears, that they would be forging thereafter.
Anything to deflect from the 1) Kate is Named Racist facts and 2) ahead of the flop XMas piano montage.
Agreed. Anything to deflect and make her look like she is quite business savvy with a good work ethic if it weren’t for her having to be a mom (like Ivanka who used that line to try and get out of court). But Kate can hustle – just not the type of hustle they mean in get across to the reader. BaRF was hustled for sure.
Khhatie couldn’t manage walking and holding a handbag, let alone an online shop of chintz. These writers must seriously drink heavily in order to write such drivel about an extraordinary, inept and ineffectual woman.
I’m sure Carol is indeed an heavy drinker and desperate 😂
Kkkhate carrying a handbag? Not even that since she didn’t seem to know that you had to pay at a market.
I’m raising the BS flag on Kate’s shrewd sense for profit. Skills like that would have helped her patronages that she “visits” or her guided her with the “Early Years” project. In addition, Kate taking over the business would look shady AF. Isn’t that using her title for enrichment? 🤨
Anyway, Kate doesn’t have any work ethic to make this venture successful.
OMG This is an epic fairytale. Cant running the business lol. Would she have magically jazz handed and mumbled their way out of bankruptcy? Why are they going with this? Is it because the end is near for her and Peg? So we must now try to sell her as some shrewd business woman. Just because she wears a pant suit doesn’t make suitable for the job.
It would have survived because the taxpayers would have paid for its failure…. I really think that Peggy is trying to get rid of Kkkhatie and mama C. is trying to stop it by publishing stupid pieces like these.
And what are they suggesting, anyway? Have the Princess of Wales take over a private family business to run? As in, work for profit? As a ROYAL? Is this done? Because Carole didn’t ‘step down’ until recently, and the bankruptcy/sale only just happened. This makes no sense!!
Replying to myself because this really bugs. One of the reasons they gave us for Kate’s not having a job during her royal GF days was that she couldn’t be seen to capitalize on her connection to royalty. And now they’re telling us she should have taken over the business, WHILE she was a royal? Make it make sense!
I guess this is the answer to Scobie’s depiction of her where we now get to believe that Kate is smart and tough. Cha…Kate couldn’t negotiate her way out of a paperbag.
Screaming at someone is good business negotiation? I guess, Kate would have been natural to take over then. She reportedly screams and throws pillows at PW.
Yeah, wow. They just keep revealing the good stuff, don’t they?
Yeah, screaming at other businesspeople does not mean you are tough or savvy. It means you can’t keep your cool–and most likely are covering for the fact you don’t know what you’re doing.
This is dropping before Kate’s Xmas concert. Another way to taint Kate and the Middletons.
Kate doesn’t have common sense let alone business sense.
And no fashion sense. Basically, Kate has no sense of any kind at all.
Bite your tongue! Kate has copykeening sense. LOL
LOL. Sure, dude — Kate would have been a business magnate were it not for her royal life. She can’t even get through a basic meet-and-greet without making a fool of herself.
Things like this are so funny when even at the time that Kate was supposed to be working for Party Pieces, she was only ever mentioned as taking photographs. There was another photographer credited, so that’s questionable in itself, but to rewrite history 15 years later to claim that she was top CEO material before her marriage is hilarious.
She worked so hard at Party Pieces no one can point to anything kate worked on. Photos were taken by that Millie person who does photos of the kids to this day. Pretending she worked at PP was just cover for the fact that kate did nothing except wait for William to propose. Oh and exercise and shop while waiting.
Maybe they’re looking ahead to what will happen post divorce? Making her out to be some kind of business expert might be to persuade people to put her on company boards? If I owned a company, I wouldn’t touch her with a 10 foot pole, or her mother. and I certainly would not consider anybody who thinks that screaming down the phone at someone is acceptable business behavior. Or just acceptable behaviour period.
That first photo! Carol is looking who knows where, Pippa is looking at the guy that Kate is supposed to be talking to. and Kate? She is waving her arms as though she is illustrating a point but of course her eyes are, as usual, on the cameras.
Perhaps post divorce Kate could get a job working with people who need to know where cameras are located such as celebrity security. She has an unerring instinct to locate the camera.
Her hair in this photo always cracks me up. It reminds me of how my sister used to try to straight her curly hair–pull it up on top of her head in a pony tail, then roll the rest with empty coke cans, and voila! Kate’s hair!
Are they seriously suggesting that Carole Middleton screaming into the phone so loudly that people on the other side of the room could hear her voice coming through the receiver is a mark of how good she was at Business? And that Kate displays this same “talent,” and that’s a good thing?
“She’s a complete nightmare to work with, it’s a mystery why her business failed! If only her equally toxic daughter had stepped in, the company could have been saved!” is a helluva take.
LOL, right?
Yes-I can see from her pie chart for Early Yaarrss that she absolutely has a knack for excel spreadsheets and would have been a keen manager at Party Pieces with her clear business acumen. How do they write this drivel with. a straight face?
“shrewd eye for profit” so they are calling Katie Keen a gold digger here, right?
“a very hard head on her shoulders.” Given the recent articles about Kate I don’t know if I would be seeing as having a “very hard head” as being flattering. We’ve seen her ‘hard’ stares at Meghan,and we’ve heard that she’s ‘hard’ enough to give as good as she gets in ‘cushion’ fights with William. With the accusations of racism being headlines around the globe the last thing Aryan Barbie needs in any articles is associating her personality with the word ‘hard.’ There are so many words they could have used to describe her ‘business acumen’ but having a “very hard head on her shoulders” serves as a reminder that Kate really isn’t all sweetness and light!
Kate can’t style herself, let alone a whole business. And if circumstances had been less “regal,” they would never have gotten extensions from their creditors.
Yes, I can see Carol screaming & threatening people over money. Typical thuggish behavior, and she definitely used her royal status to get her way. I just hope Carole isn’t able to grift off the backs of the RF anymore, it’s a terrible look.
Love it! Ma Mid as a Kray style gangster, suits her completely!
Didn’t the queen suggest that Kate get a job in the waity years and went to Jigsaw part time as an accessory buyer for a YEAR. That’s her sum total of professional experience. And article is saying she could have righted a sinking ship, had she not married William?!! What freaking planet are these people on… hahahahahaha
3 months. She worked 3 months, part time, and told them she needed to take off a lot because of William. She spent most “work” days in the parking lot on the phone with William
Omg on which planet does this make sense? Kate can’t even manage her own diary, or wardrobe, what did they think she would do, just phone up a company and say hellllloo, this is Kate here, wife of the Heir and mother of the king after his daddy
Now Mr peasant, I need 400 banners, what do you mean, NO? What is this word no, I’ve never heard it before. Bill, what bill?, I only know a William and I’m Married to him, I call him William and he, well never mind what he calls me
When can I expect my banners.? I have to give you £800,, why, why does the future Queen have to pay you, what do you mean, you have bills to pay, what does that have to do with me?, hello, hello, are you still there?? William, a nasty little oik wanted money and has hung up on me, send the blues and Royals to arrest him
Oh, I laughed so hard at this! I could picture it perfectly!
So much faking it from the Middletons.
The British papers have to fill their dedicated royal space with SOMETHING…and since the 🌟🌟 have flown the putrid coop…They’re putting ANY crazy thing in print! I ❤️ this for them!
If Kate had been so involved in Party Pieces, wouldn’t we have heard this from Uncle Gary? In all the times he’s talked about Kate, I don’t think he’s ever mentioned how hard she worked for the family business. Nothing from former Party Pieces employees/current employees or any partners or stakeholders. I don’t think she ever did a single thing for Party Pieces.
As a Top CEO, Kate would have killed it!
HOW DID IT TAKE UNTIL COMMENT 25 FOR SOMEONE TO REMEMBER THAT SHE’S A TOP CEO!!??!!?
CBers I’m disappointed in you all 🤣🤣🤣
That’s a lot of words for “Maybe the younger grifter would have succeeded where the older one failed.”
Oh bollocks. The only hard-headed thing about Khate was her determined stalking and bagging of Willnot to the exclusion of everything else. This girl is about as able to run a business as a 5 year-old. This sounds like setting the stage for her post-separation life when she doesn’t have access to the royal coffers anymore.
“Catherine had all the makings of a fantastic trader,” – suuuure Jan. That’s why she spent 10 years doing nothing.
This whole Party Pieces thing says more about the state of the relationship between wills and khate/the Middletons than anything else. He could have so easily ensured that this never happened! He is fine with this long slow public torture..
😂 picture this woman and her wiglets in a warehouse adorned in a. shopkeepers apron, wearing those sleeve garters men used to wear on their shirts, with a broom, sweeping up sawdust, grinning manically while her eyes are shooting arrows at the cameras…
This is just a rehash of the “Top CEO” narrative – Lacey’s original quote from his stupid book was right around the time of Kate’s keen embiggening campaign. It makes sense that the pr genuises at KP (and/or in Bucklebury) would recycle their favorite Kate embiggening storylines at a time when she desperately needs pr damage control.
What’s notable is the Tatler-level heaping of snark in the article. If this wasn’t just a blatant mockery (bc you know the aristos don’t respect Carole or her business or any business except collecting mailbox money from their ancestors hate crimes), then at the very least the press is yanking Kate’s chain, impatient for more details about how racist she is and sick of having to embiggen her constantly. They agreed to run a top CEO story but I guarantee Kate didn’t want them reminding everyone about her family’s bankruptcy to do so.
“The whole purpose of Party Pieces was to provide cover for a family as Carole… threw her daughters into the path of eligible, titled, wealthy men”
Exactly!
And what meaningful projects has Kate done all these years as part of the BRF that has been successful..that’s right None…
I wonder who would have sunk this ship even faster than Carole : Kate or James ?
This is reminding me of Lady Catherine in Pride and Prejudice when she says (in relation to music and the pianoforte) “If I had ever learnt, I would have been a great proficient”.
So the woman who ran up student debts in her early twenties because she was unable to stick to her budget and after university never was financially independent despite her very expensive degree, would have been able to save a failing business, although being unable to support herself? Okay then.
Saint Catherine the Spendthrift would have saved the day, of course she would have, just as soon as she finishes her twelve year open-ended spending spree courtesy of someone else’s bank account. Just as soon as she has acquired a ten million pound wardrobe she does not have to pay for will she have time to go over the books with Carole and point her in the right direction, don’t you know.