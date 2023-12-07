Levin: Duchess Meghan could be dropped by WME because of ‘Endgame’

I despise the fact that Angela Levin is regarded as any kind of “royal expert” or someone who speaks with any kind of credibility or insider knowledge. While Queen Camilla apparently considers Levin an ally – enough for Levin to write a somewhat authorized biography of her – make no mistake, Levin is a complete joke and an utter lunatic. Speaking of, Levin recently made some truly bonkers comments about Omid Scobie’s Endgame and how it would affect the Duchess of Sussex’s work with her WME representation. Truly, one of the most delusional stories I’ve ever read.

Meghan Markle might soon be dropped by her talent agency as the furor over Omid Scobie’s new book continues to unfold, a royal expert has warned. The Duchess of Sussex signed with William Morris Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his team in April and has recently teased several “exciting” projects she’s got in the works.

But it seems as though her return to Tinseltown might be short-lived after all, as royal expert Angela Levin claims that WME is “horrified” about what repercussions Scobie’s book could have for the Sussexes’ rebrand.

“They said they were ‘horrified’, that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan,” Levin told GB News. “It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well-known agency be clear about how they feel.”

Levin claimed that reigniting the royal race row could have damaging effects on Markle’s Hollywood plans.

“Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency has told her to ‘stop moaning,’ because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it,” Levin continued. “If they now feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult. It is going to be very difficult to get the glamour she wants.”

Levin added that Markle “is someone who needs to be adored all the time by the public.”