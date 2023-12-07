Pippa Middleton stepped out in a lace Self Portrait dress: Christmasy & cute?

Pippa Middleton (Matthews) made a rare public appearance last night at the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards. This is one of Pippa’s annual events, she usually attends the big gala or whatever for the British Heart Foundation. Pippa and her Terribly Moderately Wealthy husband moved out of London a few years ago and they now base themselves in Berkshire, not too far from Pippa’s parents and her brother. This was a rare night out in London for Pippa, that’s my point.
Pippa wore a very Christmas-y ensemble – a green lace Self Portrait dress paired with red heels and a red clutch. I get the idea – “Christmas!” – but the execution was pretty bad. The lace dress isn’t great and designers really need to phase out puffy sleeves and pirate sleeves. The nude slip underneath the dress is too short as well – overall, not the best “December in London” look. It would have looked cuter if she had gone with shades of green for her accessories too. One nice thing: her hair looks great. It’s refreshing to see a Middleton woman style her natural hair, rather than wear extensions, falls or wigs.
Meanwhile, I cannot wait to see if the Middleton clan shows up for Kate’s piano recital on Friday. If Carole and Michael come out for it, it will be their first public appearance since the collapse of Party Pieces and since they were exposed as frauds. Which is why I think Kate will probably just have Pippa and James there, but we’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
If Harry had been persuaded to marry Pippa would either have been thrown under the bus to cover for FK or would Pizza Prince been the fall guy instead?
Harry would always be the fall guy.
I know you’re just being hypothetical, but if Harry couldn’t be persuaded to marry Cressida who fit neatly into his life (per Spare), Carole had no chance of getting her hooks into him.
It’s an interesting question, but I have zero doubt both Kate and Carole wouldn’t hesitate to throw Pippa under the bus to protect Kate if she had been in the royal family too.
Even if she was thrown under the bus, no one but a black woman would get that level of hate. They would maybe call her a few names and it would be over a few months later.
It’s true. The Pippatips mockery morphed into good fun and even she started using it for laughs. As a couple, they would’ve been thrown under the bus about mostly insignificant things, as distraction from Will’s behavior, but not as a deliberate campaign to drive her out.
She absolutely would have been thrown under. At first, Pippa was seen everywhere with Kate. But after Pippa made a spectacle of herself by chasing every guy who stood to inherit a title, wearing revealing clothes, being photographed in a car with a gun for fun, etc., Kate did not hesitate to cast Pippa aside and marginalize her. After that, Pippa’s business attempts all failed, she lost her connection to insert herself into the aristocracy, and had to settle for a boring life as a commoner. Kate doesn’t care. Kate doesn’t care about anyone but herself (although Pippa did bring this on herself). I’ve always thought Kate and Pippa are jealous of the other’s life.
I’m just a gauche American, but didn’t she marry a super rich guy whose family purchased title? I get that aristos might side eye it, but she’s gonna be titled someday, isn’t she? And I’m guessing she’s not all that envious of Kate’s life at this point. Sure she spent a few years hustling, but she doesn’t have to any more, she has a graduate degree, children, and an adoring husband. Her life is almost a Hallmark holiday movie.
I don’t mind the red and green. It’s cheesy and not the best look, but its December so whatever, I dress like a christmas tree for most of december too. i dont like the lace flounce at the bottom though, I think without that it would look a lot better.
She looks happy though.
If Christmas was the theme she was going for then it is a bit cheesy but I actually don’t think the dress is that bad. Not wild on the puffy sleeve but the lace and nude underdress don’t bother me. And i think the red adds some variety. I would hate it if everything was green.
She didn’t wow me but she looks nice enough.
She looks happy with the healthiest skin and hair in all of Middletonland. The dress, styling, hair and makeup are all a bit dated, but her happiness really shines through. Go Pippa
Imagine this with a red lip. That would have been awesome.
She looks truly happy and it shines through. Didn’t she give birth a few months ago?
Hate the neckline, sleeves, bottom frill and waist ribbon! But love the green colour and contrasting red clutch and heels. But most of all love how naturally pretty, happy and healthy Pippa looks. 🙂
The dress is horrible, ages her 10 years and should be burnt!
I think bronze or burgundy accessories would have worked better.
She matches the buffet at my work holiday party — cheap green lace tablecloth, red plastic cups and plates…. Her smile seems genuine though and her hair is shiny and healthy.
I like Pippa’s use of color here, I’m just not crazy about that lace dress. She’s been supporting this organization for quite some time now & regularly shows up for this event as well as other fundraisers. Unlike, you know.
I wish we could see more of that person to her left in the first photo. I really like those white patent go-go boots & want to see the whole outfit!
I’m with @BayTampaBay, the dress is hideous and should be burnt (that goes for Beatrice’s version as well, although she had smarter accessories). Both Pippa and Kate need to learn that with such muscled arms, the frilly fussy lace does not serve them well at all. Imagine how much better Pippa would have looked if it was a one-shoulder column dress in a non-lace fabric but in the same rich green colour? She should go for sporty and fabulous, not frilly faux-aristo sister wife dated crap. It doesn’t suit her body at all….
And she’s definitely had work done. I’d guess a brow lift, she’s the right age and her hairline is very high on her head while her eyes are noticeably more open than they used to be. No shame, she looks good because she hasn’t pumped her face full of Botox or fillers. Will be interesting to see if she shows up for Kate’s piano recital!
Lucky it wasn’t one of those hat events or she’d be wearing a star on her head. The dress is ok and she looks cheerful. If she had to go with a red bag and shoes, I’d have preferred a darker, more ruby color.
LOL, a big star in gold would have completed this themed look.
What makes her relevant, other than being K’s sister. She seems to be more intelligent than K, but has she ever done anything or achieved anything, other than getting married and being related to the grifter Midds. Have I missed something, is she on a pedestal for doing nothing like her sister.
She has a master’s degree in something like early education. Pippa is the least slackerish of the Middleton progeny.
That made me smile. The bar is so low that I think she’s done more by simply being happier than her sister. The passive aggressive still lurks, however: a Master’s in early years education, or similar, and a daughter called Rose? Apparently they were hugely competitive growing up (who can blame, given their mother’s ambitions) but, despite seemingly losing out on bagging a prince, I think she’s done well to play to her strengths of not doing much, marrying wealth and enjoying the money. The one achievement of the brother? He’s pretty good at speaking in public. Didn’t he do a reading at Kate’s wedding, or am I wrong? I’ve posted as anonymous. Sparrow!
I haven’t seen that she’s on a pedestal, just that she’s noticed once in a while because she’s Kate’s sister and sometimes appears at some or other royal event.
But her reds match perfectly with the red banner of the organization, which may be something she had in mind.
This dress reminds me of dresses Kate wore years ago, it just feels old and dated.
I was getting strong ’80s vibes, with a dollop of ’70s Gunne Sax/Laura Ashley. But Pippa looks like she’s living her best life, so good for her.
Looks exactly like a GunneSax I wore to prom in the 80’s although mine was pinks and I was 16 🤷🏻♀️. I am so glad I grew out of the lace phase, I can’t stand these dresses.
@Cessily- you just gave me such a flashback to a turquoise lace dress I wore to a homecoming dance. Phew.
I’m not mad about the dress for the reasons mentioned in the article but Pippa herself looks good. She looks well, happy and natural.
The dress looks so itchy!
Exactly.. lace like that always is. I don’t know what would be worse that one wool (and I’m allergic to wool😉)
I think it’s fine, the nude underneath look is a bit weird but overall, it’s fine. But look at how happy and relatively natural she looks (I’m sure she has some cosmetic work done, but whatever it is looks decent). She looks way younger than Kate, not just a couple years. Seeing this contrast honestly makes me feel bad for Kate, the royal wife role is clearly taking a toll on her. Wonder what Carole thinks now about whether or not all the scheming and stalking was worth it?
Carole’s priority has never been her daughters’ happiness. If she regrets anything, it is not because her daughter is a miserable shell of a woman.
That dress is the same one that Princess Beatrice wore at a charity event with her husband. I really liked Beatrice’s and thought it looked lovely on her. This dress is fine on Pippa, I don’t mind it all, though I like the color of Bea’s dress better.
Beatrice’s dress:
https://rb.gy/h2y716
Haha…before I saw your post, @GIRL_NINJA, I was going to commend Pippa on not copykeening like her sister, but I see from your link that the copying gene is alive and well in the Middleton family.
Yes, Bea’s dress and accessories for the win. I loved it at the time. I love the green, to add one nice thing, but everything else is off. It seems out of season and the slip and the sleeves. Yikes.
I was going to comment the same thing, and am glad to see others are already on it!
I love the idea of a Spirit of Christmas outfit, but I dislike this particular dress. It looks like something a small child or tween would wear — with the puffed sleeves, flouncy ruffles and ribbonlike trim. The slip lining is distracting. Why isn’t it long enough to align with the edge of the flounce? Or shorter, if the point is to flash some legs? This dress just doesn’t do it for me, but I appreciate the effort, and she looks like she’s having fun with it. 🎄
That nude lining is awful, as are the cheap red accessories. “The Duchess” is clearly no longer being generous with her cast offs!
Pippa looks great though. Her lovely hair makes it so obvious the extent of wigs/ extensions Kate is clearly using! Embarrassing.
Those are hardly cheap accessories lol. The shoes look like Manolos.
The shoes are from Emmy London which are equally as expensive as Manolos and Kate has them in several colours.
They’re cute! Pippa is rich AF – she doesn’t need Kate cast-offs. I actually like the accessories. It’s theme dressing but that’s what folks do during the holidays.
You’re right, I should have said gaudy instead of cheap. One of the rare occasions I think a full matchy-match red outfit would have looked better.
Same. I despise the nude lining. If the lining had matched the dress color, I would have been fine with it. What stood out to me was that her smiles just seemed normal. Not artificially posed.
I see they’ve taken to photoshopping Pippa’s face the same way they do to Kate’s face.
Exactly! Pippa’s sun damage is bad. Thing is, I think she does have better skin and hair than her sister irl. For those who try their hardest to make out KM is a world beauty, I say photoshop every time. It’s interesting to see photos taken by media in other countries, albeit I’ve never found the pictures taken by Danish photographers seen by posters on here. This is Kate, pre photoshop. That same evening, she appeared in a video at the Nat History museum, totally gauzy, and was applauded for looking great. https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2020/10/kate-2020-wildlife-photographer-of-the-year
The dress looked better on the model and she and Kate have same sense of style – Granny.
I like the color of the dress. It’s a nice shade of green for her. And a touch of red at Christmas is fun. Overall it’s a pretty dated looking ensemble, but tis the season and all that. Also, I agree she looks great. Natural, healthy, and happy.
I agree with you about the colors and I like the accessories in contrast with the green. I just don’t like the style of the dress, or the fact that it’s a fussy lace, or how it looks like a spring garment, not something for mid December in English weather.
Puffy sleeves always remind of Anne of Green Gables who wanted puffy sleeves almost as much as she wanted a loving home. And I assume people wear them in her honor.
I just am not a fan of this look AT ALL. And I will echo the same as a few above, the lining looks awful. Maybe more material and less of the nude lining??? I think if it were a different pattern maybe circles or something other than lace. She looks like my grandmother’s kitchen table. It’s also looks cheap and I am sure it’s not.
Think if the lining had just matched the dress color it wouldn’t be as off-putting.
I’m of the opinion that if she wanted to dress like Christmas, the lining should have been red. Really invoke Christmas in all its cheesiness if you’re going to invoke Christmas.
I say this as I sit at work with stocking earrings, snowflake hair clip and green stockings. yes I am that person.
Pippa is better suited for William and kate for mattews. What a missed out opportunity. Pippa wants what Kate has and kate wants what Pippa has big mansion and sunbathing all day and endless vacation. Pippa genuinely loves being around people and loves her charity cause.
Pippa & her husband used to do all these weird (to me) endurance competitions–miles & miles of swimming followed by biking & running & so on. There was one swimming thing where everybody was connected by rope or something (weird), then there was the bike across the US. That’s all way too much work for Katie Keen; remember how she dropped out from that dragon boat across the Channel fundraiser.
This is the most she has ever reminded me of Kate. Except she’s the happier, healthier version.
No one over the age of 6 should wear puffy sleeves.
And no one should wear heels so high they wrinkle up your foot skin. It isn’t a good look.
The green and red is playful but that nude underneath is a horrible fail. It’s a typical aristo look–they really go all in for that lacy twee style.
As for the imminent Christmas concert, I’m still thinking wistfully of Alizee and the fabulous red checked suit that she wore a few years ago. That woman is chic.
She’s very Wallis Simpson in the face, to me.
I’ve always thought she channeled Wallis Simpson. If she parted her hair down the middle and wore it in a chignon she’d be a dead ringer! Oh and no lace. Wallis was not a lacy lady.
Its a good look for her – she’s generally the better turned out Middleton woman.
The Middleton women all have thin hair which isn’t easy to work with – I have a friend who has thin hair and she always struggles with keeping it styled/generally working with it. Her father is a hair dresser and he’s always telling her to keep it shoulder length with some layers to give it body.
I don’t mind the red and green colors. And Pippa herself looks amazing. The cut of the dress around the neck/upper chest with the weird too short nude lining just looks not flattering at all. It doesn’t look as if it’s tailored to her and just a “borrowed” ill-fitting dress.
I like puffy sleeves. Whatever…
She looks very healthy, very happy and very much like she has no F’s to give. I think she knows how mean and miserable her sister is and this incredibly moderately wealthy lady is revenge-dressing her sister right now.
Ehhh the dress and shoes are okay. A nice wool dress in that shade of green would be nicer imho. Pippa looks genuinely happy…and healthy unlike her sister. Pippa went back to school, got a degree, has a husband who genuinely loves and respects her and vice versa, and they are wealthy but don’t have to deal with constant scrutiny. I wonder if Kate is ever envious of Pippa and wishes things for herself were different? It’s clear her and Pippa aren’t close anymore.
Kate should get the name of Pippa’s hair stylist.
I give P ippa and James Matthews 5 stars for staying away from the drama of this dysfunctional family. Never a comment or a quote even though I am sure the press would love to coax something out of her. She has picked a lane and stayed there, so good for her.
Pippa looks good – happy and healthy.
I wish the liner was longer in this dress. Extra short liners look cheap to me. Otherwise it feels like a cute choice for “cocktail attire” in December.
Those sleeves are for little girls. It’s the too short slip that killed it for me though