Pippa Middleton stepped out in a lace Self Portrait dress: Christmasy & cute?

Pippa Middleton (Matthews) made a rare public appearance last night at the British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards. This is one of Pippa’s annual events, she usually attends the big gala or whatever for the British Heart Foundation. Pippa and her Terribly Moderately Wealthy husband moved out of London a few years ago and they now base themselves in Berkshire, not too far from Pippa’s parents and her brother. This was a rare night out in London for Pippa, that’s my point.

Pippa wore a very Christmas-y ensemble – a green lace Self Portrait dress paired with red heels and a red clutch. I get the idea – “Christmas!” – but the execution was pretty bad. The lace dress isn’t great and designers really need to phase out puffy sleeves and pirate sleeves. The nude slip underneath the dress is too short as well – overall, not the best “December in London” look. It would have looked cuter if she had gone with shades of green for her accessories too. One nice thing: her hair looks great. It’s refreshing to see a Middleton woman style her natural hair, rather than wear extensions, falls or wigs.

Meanwhile, I cannot wait to see if the Middleton clan shows up for Kate’s piano recital on Friday. If Carole and Michael come out for it, it will be their first public appearance since the collapse of Party Pieces and since they were exposed as frauds. Which is why I think Kate will probably just have Pippa and James there, but we’ll see.

