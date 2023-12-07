Princess Kate’s Packham gown was a ‘revenge dress’ against racism or something

The story of Princess Diana’s revenge dress is legendary. On the night her estranged husband was confessing his affair in a TV interview, Diana stepped out at the Serpentine Gallery wearing an off-the-shoulder little black dress. The British papers ran the two stories side-by-side: Diana looking sexy and vivacious beside the heir to the throne dithering over his adultery. Diana always sent powerful messages through fashion, and this was one of her most iconic fashion moments.
Over the past week, the British papers have tried to make “Kate’s revenge dress” into a thing. It hasn’t worked, because A) Kate is not an iconic fashionista and B) the thing to which she’s supposedly seeking “revenge” is her own racism, or allegations of her racist behavior towards Meghan. When people are wondering if you had concerns about how dark your mixed-race nephew would be, that’s probably not the moment to show up looking like a Disney villainess who poisons apples in her spare time. That’s not “revenge dressing.” That’s actually theme-dressing. But still, those British papers are still trying to convince people that Kate has been revenge-dressing in the past week, especially at Tuesday night’s Diplomatic Reception, where Kate repeated a boring Jenny Packham gown (and she was actually copykeening Crown Princess Mary).
What a difference a year, and a few undeserved missiles, make. In 2022, at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales was regal, yes. Beautiful, yes. But a little too appropriate. A scarlet, embroidered and embellished Jenny Packham gown.
This year? It was the ultimate revenge dress. It signalled, as Diana’s Little Black Dress did at the Serpentine on the night Prince Charles confessed to adultery on national televsion, that Catherine will not be cowed. She will not go quietly into the night. (And, to be honest, why on earth should she?) The dress isn’t overtly sexy: the occasion is too formal for too much skin and, for most women, an elaborate sash and brooch would instantly kill anything too sensual. But it is form fitting and, like Diana’s LBD, very modern.
On Tuesday night, we glimpsed a woman who not only wears diamonds (the tiara this time was the Lover’s Knot, often worn by Princess Diana; it was a wedding gift from the late Queen) but who is one. She literally shines under pressure. She knew all eyes would be on her, as the reception on Tuesday night was the first time senior royals will have been seen together since the racism row, when both the Princess of Wales and King Charles were named in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s new tome.
So, what did Catherine do? She wore the soft pink Jenny Packham to great effect, at the wedding of the crown prince of Jordan earlier this year. She did the high hair with tiara thing again. Earrings are the Greville Diamond Chandeliers, made by Cartier. The ensemble certainly beat a pair of black leggings and baseball cap, pulled on in a car park in Montecito.
No cap sleeves, no full-on frou frou Disney skirt. No lace. No black velvet. No white lace, as though she isn’t a mother of children. Those past gowns by Alexander McQueen et al revealed a woman who hadn’t yet found herself. Who was still trying things on, literally and figuratively. No, last night she showed real confidence. Full-length sleeves. Matching clutch and shoes. All of which she has worn before.
William had earlier in the day been freezing, out selling The Big Issue. It would have grated had Catherine not worn a recycled gown. It would have been crass. Instead, it was perfect.
Do these people honestly believe the horses-t they’re shoveling? That Kate turning up in a repeated ensemble (she didn’t even change the earrings) was some kind of statement of revenge? Revenge against her own alleged racism? No, the point – which they keep making so inarticulately – is that they want to imagine the Duchess of Sussex seething with jealousy when she, the victim of Kate’s racism and Karening, sees Kate wearing borrowed jewels and gopher wigs. “The ensemble certainly beat a pair of black leggings and baseball cap, pulled on in a car park in Montecito.” LMAO – Meghan was running errands or coming back from the gym, and that’s being compared to Copykeen Barbie’s white-tie reception look? Anyway, if this was supposed to be revenge dressing, Kate failed once again. (Next up: they’ll say that Meghan must be jealous of Kate’s revenge buttons.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The very definition of white mediocrity. #abolishthemonarchy
They are thinking like “she is a white woman, of course she has to be a victim!’. She is a victim of her own racism, I guess.
You know — Kate’s revenge moment was really flashing her legs in that Korean cosplay coat. I think the “revenge” part is reminding everyone that she’s still a living woman who has attractive parts — and this dress doesn’t do it. High collar, length, it’s all so “tasteful” in that “death by courtiers” way. If Kate had wanted revenge, she would’ve flashed some leg here and dared everyone to call her tacky. Instead, she just looks like she’s toeing the line, again. What a good little girl, and what a bore.
If that’s all Kate can do for “revenge dressing” then that’s pathetic revenge dressing. She always dresses and looks this way. She has she been ‘revenge dressing’ for the last 10 years?
I’d like to declare that you can only call it revenge dressing if the wearer shouts “REVENGE!!!1!1!1!!!” when entering the room [credit for the imagery to the Fug Girls classic Revenge series recaps]. That is the only thing that would make this interesting. I only cared about this dress the first time she wore it in comparison to the other, better dresses worn by other wedding attendees. It’s fine. It’s another Packham much like all her other Packhams.
If she wanted me to care, she should have made arrangements to wear eco/sustainable H&M to honor their guests and the King’s priorities
There is only one revenge dress in that family and that was Diana’s.
Even if you google “Revenge Dress” right now, Diana’s name is the first one that comes up. Google didn’t even exist until after Diana passed away.
They try to make that hype happening again, but it doesn’t even make sense in this context.
There is no man she tries to get back at or something.
Unaccomplished emaciated racist woman wears dress she didn’t pay for but you did. That’s all I’m seeing.
🎯🎯🎯
Exactly, and that’s all you get … except photoshopped up to be as smooth as a bowling ball. The earrings are way too much for daytime, and along with the busy tiara they look even worse. Oh, and I see William is still leaning away from her in photos.
So it would grate William and his posing with David a homeless man for keen to where a new dress. The dress is still expensive and Kate is posing in super pricey bling. That is just so hypocrital. What is the writer of the article thinking. If Kate could have been civil to Meghan this ridiculous spin would never happen.
The color of the dress is great, i love that color. However, this is in no way a revenge dress.. LOL. I mean, come on, it’s just a gown, and while the color is fabulous the gown itself is not memorable.
“The ensemble certainly beat a pair of black leggings and baseball cap, pulled on in a car park in Montecito”
Meghan has them PRESSED lmaooo
So because she wore a shiny dress they went with she shines under pressure lol. What revenge does Can’t have to have? She is the one that people need to get revenge on. So this revenge dress idea was absolutely the most stupid thing yet. These so called journalists need to familiarize themselves with the dictionary before they start spouting off with these words like revenge.
I think it’s more likely that she made a point of wearing a repeat to this event because Charles preaches so much about sustainability, and at this point she knows that she is hanging on by the thread of his good graces.
Meh. Diana looked regal & dare I say magical, wearing that tiara. The sparkle from her personality radiated through the gems.
Kate just looks like a fading beauty queen doing a farewell walk.
Not them trying to act like Meghan being outside is her being in direct competition with someone at a formal event when it comes to clothes. And the ” and why should she” really says it all. Why should she show an ounce of remorse or regret or shame for her behavior, is really something they don’t understand. She did nothing wrong and how dare that harridan Meghan be out and enjoying life and not breaking down studio doors in Hollywood and New York to get on daytime and late night television to extoll Kate’s many virtues. 🙄
Please, I am betting that she wore that dress because her clothes budget has been slashed. As for that poor tiara, they will have to prise it out of her hands if Willy decides to kick her to the curb.
I am old enough to remember the revenge dress, and Diana wore it to make a statement as she often did with clothes.
The only statement that Katie Keen makes with clothes is that she has no idea what works for her and she does not listen to people telling her to weigh her hems or how to get out of a car without giving the world a view of the Princess private parts.
Meghan is living the life she was born to live. Motherhood, wonderful husband/father and philanthropy. I would choose Meghan’s life any day of the week over the life “ThatFamily” is living.
Poor poor William out in the cold for photo opportunity. After all the platitudes he would be whisked away to a mansion while homeless people are still out in the cold. Hypocritical of William
It’s a very pretty dress. I like rose gold. But in no way does is distract or detract from the fact that she’s the palace mean girl with a whole bunch of bigotry.
And it may not have puff sleeves or a puff skirt but it’s still a sparkly pink princess dress. It’s not screaming revenge. It’s saying please see me as the innocent princess dressed in pink rather than the racist mean girl I am.
If you’re going to compare at least make it similar occasions/looks. Are they forgetting that Kate has worn leggings before? Does this mean she won’t ever again? Or will that be “revenge” also? What shall she wear to punish PM for outing her? Or to punish Omid?
“Revenge leggings.” Hee hee!
Part of me feels like she wasn’t even planning to attend this event and was told she had to go at the last minute. Hence the identical outfit from earlier this year. No time to plan something else.
This whole article is the festive glances of trying to elevate gold covered dross. It still stinks.
Revenge on what !! The beauty pageant contestant sparkle dress accentuates her lack of waist and hips and makes you notice her wide shoulders. Putting a belt on a dress does not give her a waist. 12 inch heels, fake hair, flashing big blue and posing for cameras, does not endear you to people. She never gets it, it is how you treat other people matters,not how many photos you have taken of yourself. When you have manipluated everything to make sure you are in photos its creepy.
It’s also just so busy. Your eyes don’t know where to look and everything seems to clash. With the sash and brooch things they’re expected to wear I’d hope that they choose a dress that will coordinate/complement the accessories. And don’t get me started on the tiara worn as a headband and massive earrings.
I’d see Charlotte putting all this on together when she was having fun dressing up at home but not an adult telling us these were considered choices.
Is Keen getting revenge on black people? Is she doubling down on her skin color concerns? Sorry, Keen isn’t like Diana, no matter what the BM says.
Is it just me or does she look like she is very happy to have been outed?
Nah, that’s just her overcompensating and trying to act like she’s fine. I’ve noticed in recent years, whenever something damaging or unflattering about her or the RF as a whole comes out, she really lays it on thick with the big grins and posturing. (Well, excepting the aftermath of the Oprah interview, when she wore a mask and radiated “I really don’t want to be here” vibes. Interesting context for that appearance in hindsight, given the recent leak). One recent-ish example is the Big Burgundy Show of Solidarity at her carol last year (right after the Netflix series), where she was grinning for her life at Charles and Camilla.
“She will not go quietly into the night. (And, to be honest, why on earth should she?)”. Are you f@cking kidding me?! Making racist comments Used to be something one was shamed for, something that Used to be shocking and rightly condemned. Now it appears that the British press is lauding Kate for her racist attitude and remarks, her “concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be and how that would look for the royals “. I just don’t understand how the hallmarks of decent behavior got so turned around, how the British press, in particular, have crossed the rubicon and now instead of calling out racism and racist behavior, applaud it instead. I fear for us.
Kate probably: “I can’t be racist, look at this sparkly pink dress.”
😂! Still Meghan pulled focus just by living her life and running errands hahahaha. With leggings and a baseball cap, Meghan still looked more dignified than all of them because it’s not the clothes darling 🤷♀️
Someone has dreams of being a novelist and a bad one at that. It’s almost a parody piece. They absolutely cannot believe what they’re writing. As for it being a “revenge” dress, I mean revenge against whom? Nobody gives a shit. To compare this to Diana striding out of that car in *that* dress, shaking hands and emitting light and energy and giant FU is so dumb but I guess that’s where tabloid writing is.
Attempt number two at having a “revenge dress” is falling flat as well. Are we going to hear about whatever will be worn to Kate’s Khristmas Karol being some kind of “revenge” too? Because it sure sounds like it.
Sadly I think she will keep having ‘revenge whatevers’ until one sticks!
“No white lace, as though she isn’t a mother of children.” Just … what?! So if you’re a mother of teenagers or adults, you can wear white lace again? Okay, got it.
And “mother of children “ is a tad redundant, yes?
That whole bit is so odd. Like, yes, she used to wear bad inappropriate looks but look at her now?!
No one is talking about this dress, it’s come and gone and no one noticed LOL
All that access to money & jewels and she can’t even match the jewels. Those earrings (& that brooch) do not go with the tiara, art deco mixed with I don’t even know what style you’d call the tiara.
WTF? Nobody said Kate should go quietly into the night. They said she’s a racist, and she can’t change that by changing her outfit.
But, the number and variety of digs is fascinating – the first paragraph reminds everyone that C&C were adulterers. And although Kate wears Diana’s jewels, she’s a proper mother of three who knows her place and wears long sleeves, not like those upstart hussies, Diana and Meghan. Then, just so Kate won’t get above herself with all this adulation, a dig at her prior wardrobe choices. And we wind up with William, whose self-sacrifice demanded that Kate wear a “recycled” gown, otherwise she would have been crass. It’s a clever piece of work.
William may have
William may have what?
May have said she should go quietly into the night.
Say that again. That was a revenge dress against what?
What makes me laugh about these events is how many grown adults, in tabloid land, think this is the tip top greatest stuff about being a princess. I bet Meghan’s jealous, they say. Of what?! Sticking a tiara on and shuffling around all evening, making small talk and eating a dinner most of them pick at. I’d rather be at home, eating baked beans with the kids; then getting the blighters to bed for Netflix with my partner. (That’s not a euphemism.) And I bet Kate dreams she could be doing that, too, but not with my partner – she’s got the wonderful William…
This piece is unhinged and only shows how deeply insecure Kate is and how hurt the press is that Meghan is not interested in being apart of this freak show.
The space Meghan rents free of charge in their heads is bigger than the Montecito mansion with the 2000 bathrooms. Yes she wears leggings and a baseball cap but they are still obsessed with her. Smh
Funniest thing I’ve read today. This to me is the same vein as the Adam Driver Horse Perfume ad: was this intended as a masterful, pitch perfect troll? Yes, and we are laughing together at their ridiculousness. Or no–in which case I am still laughing at the utter pretentiousness.
So Meghan is in her home in Monteceito crying in her beer about not going to palace receptions and wearing looted jewels? The palace and the BM are still mad Meghan has rejected them and not begging for acceptance. They expected a full on Fergie and didn’t get one.
It blows my mind that these jackasses actually think that Meghan is paying any attention to them.
So, let me see if I have this right. Diana wore a revenge dress while her husband publicly confessed to cheating on her, and their marriage ended soon thereafter. And they’re using this comparison for CopyKate? LOL not sure that’s the life event she should aspire to copy. Or is this some kind of veiled message from the rota rats about the state of the Cambridge/Wales marriage?
“Won’t go quietly into the night and why should she?”
This was a dictated article, yay Katie Keen! I also think this was a veiled warning to the rest of the royals who may try to exile her to her separation cottage and under the bus. I hope things get interesting now, because it’s fun to sit back and watch
I don’t get why people like Jenny Packham.
This dress is a copy of that dark green sequinned JP gown that Kate wore in 2021 to the Royal Variety performance, down to the crystals displayed on the chest, the padded shoulders and the “belt”.
Too bad no one ever caught Kate how either to walk properly in gowns, or to wear undergarments, as the fabric on the dress is pulled between her legs with each giant step she takes.
So it *is* a proper revenge dress, as the dress is taking revenge on her total lack of behaving according to protocol and her chavette self being disinterested in filling out the role of a PoW who’s up to the challenges to a monarchy in the 21st century.
I’ll assume fellow racist Susan Hussey was there.
I don’t understand this article at all. this is a VERY standard Kate look – minus the bad tiara hair, which is relatively new as of last year (she used to do her hair much better for tiaras).
Sparkly, form fitting Jenny Packham? That’s been one of her signature looks for the past decade. Lovers Knot Tiara? One of the only two tiaras QEII allowed her to wear.
Like……what about this is a revenge look? What about this is anything other than basic Kate at a reception?
Years from now, we’ll look back at these articles and build the picture of how the monarchy fell into irrelevance. History will be so unkind to them and it will be of their own making. Revenge dressing against racism allegations? Really?
Meghan aside, how does this make sense during a cost of living crisis? Can a diplomatic reception not be held in basic formal wear with no excess bling? It’s almost morbid.
It’s so weird that they want to reuse the phrase “revenge dress” when “revenge” would be a terrible look right now. There are other ways of saying she is not shying from the spotlight, that she is going out with her head held high, not trying to fade into the background. But what, they’ve decided the Sussexes are cheating on the monarchy, so the best “Revenge” is white tie gala wear?!?!
But I do love that every time they push this weird narrative, the press is reminding the British people that their king cheated on his glamorous beautiful wife and made her life hell for years, and that their queen was his side piece. C&C must be thrilled that that keeps being brought up.
It’s a Pointless Spite dress at best.
I see it’s Opposite Day at the Daily Mail.
The dress “is form fitting and, like Diana’s LBD, very modern.” Nope. QEII could have worn this in 1970.
“She literally shines under pressure.” Nope. She’s a racist and dull dullard.
“last night she showed real confidence.” Nope. Her preening shows her insecurity.
It’s “the ultimate revenge dress.” LOL, nope.
She is so unattractive.
Why you so obsessed with me ? They hate me cause they want to be me. Meghan really is living rent free in kate and the entire British media mind isn’t she ?
Also check out the look on both the black peoples faces in the top picture. I am them . They are like racist heifer could use some ground provisions and bread . Why she has so much but still look like that ?
Revenge dress? It’s not an ugly dress but a fairly average Kate dress. Also can you imagine Kate putting on an LBD to this event with a bunch of dignitaries and ambassadors like Diana did at the Serpentine Gallery lol? Also what is she getting revenge on exactly? She also has this dress in two colors, this champagne/pink color and in green. Also I’ve decided the Lovers’ Knot tiara really does not look good on Kate.
“The ensemble certainly beat a pair of black leggings and baseball cap, pulled on in a car park in Montecito.”
WTAF? That is scraping the bottom of a very deep barrel of shite. Meghan’s revenge is that she’s laughing at the desperation you and others of your ilk spew every.single.time she’s photographed loving her life away from that nest of scorpions.
If I were Kate, I would be SEETHING with rage that my expensive sparkly gown, elaborate jewels, and hours spent on hair and makeup would be compared with Meg’s effortless outfit for the gym. It’s an insult to even put them on the same playing field, and yet…
She looks like a skinned rabbit…
Damn, they can’t even build this woman up right! First, they spend most of a paragraph badmouthing her usual style “cap sleeves, full-on frou frou Disney skirt. lace. black velvet. white lace, as though she isn’t a mother of children” FRUMPY and FUSSY, yes I agree, but leave her status as a mother of three out of it, please, DM! But this is not what you say when you are trying to compliment someone.
But then they just can’t help themselves and compare Kate’s hugely expensive dress and makeup and jewels to … how good Meghan looks going to the gym in leggings and a ball cap. Jesus, that must have burned.
Maybe Katie would have gotten more mileage out of the “revenge” dress aspect if this weren’t an exact rewear from this summer, right down to the earrings.
How can one envy a woman who thinks tiaras are supposed to be worn as headbands?
No matter Ks revenge dress, Meghan has been trending all week with the title of “Duchess of Gorgeous”. In Tik Tok that post has over 1/2 million loves. With many positive comments over 25k likes as they’re admiring Ms natural youthful beauty esp compared to the rest of the BRF. (M is even older than K)
K wears a revenge dress?-no one cares 😆..
How does a sparkly blush dress and a tiara worn like a Claires boutique headband stand for anything?
Or make any kind of statement other than “Hey, check out my tiarra, got it from Diana”
Amy Farrah Fowler from Big Bang Theory wore a tiara better. And made it fun!
When is see Kate, I very often think…….
Diana did everything better! Even under all the stress, pressure, unhappiness and heartbreak Diana endured, she was more authentic. In.Every.Way.
Remember the photo of Diana, arms thrown wide open, running to embrace her kids? On some boat I think.
Diana was in a red/white jacket, IIRC, and she had her whole heart written on her face as she RAN to her child. Kate is posing, in everything.
Kate has imposter syndrome. 100%.
William and Harry both lost their greatest support in Diana.
I imagine Diana would have shut down Carol M. and Kate in a short time.
Well, this is going to bite them in the b*tt next year, when she wears one or more of these things: “No cap sleeves, no full-on frou frou Disney skirt. No lace. No black velvet. No white lace, as though she isn’t a mother of children.”
And please tell me, women who are mothers can’t wear white lace? This is a thing? It’s one of the screwier fashion ‘rules’ I’ve ever heard.