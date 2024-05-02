Anya Taylor Joy wore a bonkers Paco Rabanne dress to the Oz premiere of ‘Furiosa’

“She’s so insane for this” and it’s just Anya Taylor Joy wearing couture. Here are some photos from Sydney, Australia premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. This film – a sort of prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road – will be in theaters on May 24. They’re hoping for another summer blockbuster, just like Fury Road. I’m not sure if this film will do the same kind of numbers, and the trailer is kind of all over the place, but we’ll see. I’m still sort of mad that Charlize Theron wasn’t allowed the option of coming back. She had a bad experience working with Tom Hardy, but she loved working with Miller.

As for the premiere, it’s funny that Anya, who plays Furiosa, wore a literal man-repeller dress. Her costar Chris Hemsworth couldn’t even do the traditional arm-in-arm premiere pose with her. Anya’s dress is Paco Rabanne Couture and it’s supposed to look like she’s been stuck with arrows. It’s very cool – a very editorial look, so it’s fascinating to see this on a carpet. I don’t imagine she’s able to sit down.

Chris Hemsworth attended the premiere with his wife. I sort of miss Elsa Pataky’s need for attention, but whatever – she sounds pretty happy with the lowkey family life they have in Australia.

25 Responses to “Anya Taylor Joy wore a bonkers Paco Rabanne dress to the Oz premiere of ‘Furiosa’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 2, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Yikes that gold thing looks dangerous. Would be useful if Covid or something else hits and you can keep people at a distance lol

    • Tiffany:) says:
      May 2, 2024 at 10:00 am

      It’s very St. Sebastian.
      It’s fun, I dig it.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        May 2, 2024 at 10:04 am

        Same.

      • Sara says:
        May 2, 2024 at 10:35 am

        It’s very erte-esque! Love it!

      • And Away I Go says:
        May 2, 2024 at 10:48 am

        Me too!

      • AMB says:
        May 2, 2024 at 11:43 am

        @Tiffany – first thing that popped into my mind too.

      • Lurker25 says:
        May 2, 2024 at 12:15 pm

        @Tiffany,

        Exactly! Came here to say the same. Very St. Sebastian, but make it FAHSSHUNN!

        As an aside though, I don’t get it. I can’t watch the new Mad Max – the treatment of women/mothers, I can’t, not judging. So not sure if there’s an arrow scene or lots of skinny implement piercing… Otherwise it feels like trying to do theme red carpet a la Zendaya/Law and landing on just-look-at-me.

        Fun though. Things were too tasteful and boring for a while. I like whatever this is.

  2. Jais says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:08 am

    It’s a cool look. I just want to know the logistics. Does an assistant wait with a change of clothes and then she changes in the bathroom before sitting for the premiere. Actually, do the actors sit and watch the film for every premiere? I’d get tired of seeing the film that many times. Like I’d wana go eat and then come back at the end.

  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Do y’all think she got dressed at the premiere or did she get there standing up in a party bus? Definitely not a sitting down dress but an excellent fashion moment! It’s not even the type of unwieldy dress that you can detach a statement collar or fold up a train.

    For a while, Anya was styled by Law Roach which was amazing, but then she changed stylists and was a little more boring and hit-or-miss. I wonder who her stylist is for this look?

  4. Chaine says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:12 am

    Very unique, and I love how flummoxed Hemsworth looks. The trailer did not entice me to see the movie though. The actress didn’t seem to have any presence in it. I really don’t understand why they switched to a younger actress when they had someone that was absolutely inimitable in the role and they have all of these technologies that they can make Harrison Ford or whoever look 60 years younger, why not Charlize.

    • Kane says:
      May 2, 2024 at 10:26 am

      I don’t think she will very able to pull this off. It will just be her looking at the camera and quick cuts. I’ll wait for legitimate reviews.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        May 2, 2024 at 10:44 am

        I’m the opposite. I thought she was incredible in the Queen’s Gambit and The Witch, and I think she has the talent to pull off most anything.

    • Snoozer says:
      May 2, 2024 at 10:30 am

      Apparently they were going to use the de-aging tech and George and Charlize did a screen test using it and he really disliked the end result. He decided to recast for a younger Furiosa. Pretty sure Charlize was devastated.

  5. Kirsten says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:16 am

    This is amazing and I love it. Anya Taylor-Joy is probably one of the only other people who can pull off the same kind of red carpet fashion that Zendaya can.

  6. Abby says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:17 am

    This is such a cool, impractical dress. I love Chris’s face and body language though. 😆😆

  7. BeanieBean says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:22 am

    She looks great! Bet her arms got tired, though! And she probably regretted the whole not being able to sit down thing.

  8. And Away I Go says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:24 am

    It’s fun, daring, and interesting to look at, I love it! I’ve also always been a sucker for beautiful and elaborate head dresses, so this look definitely scratches that itch lol. I imagine she most likely changed into something more comfortable once inside

  9. Delphine says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:24 am

    She’s one of the few people who could pull off this look.

  10. Miranda says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:30 am

    As an attention-seeking introvert, I love anything that says: “Look at me! But also, GTF away from me.” This is perfection. And I love ATJ for representing us borderline translucently pale girls, too.

    Also, is it just me, or does Elsa Pataky almost always look like she’s ever-so-slightly…wooo? Like, I had to go to the ER last night for a kidney stone, and I had that exact same expression after they gave me some morphine.

  11. Bumblebee says:
    May 2, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Oh, that’s a fun dress. She’s the sun all elementary kids draw. Plus, protection from inappropriate hands. We can all use clothes like that. (Remember that guy who would run up and look under women’s dresses or kiss the men?)

  12. Grant says:
    May 2, 2024 at 11:07 am

    It’s a look, honey! She looks like a Vegas showgirl pin cushion. I think it might be more editorial than red carpet but it’s still fun.

    I like Chris’s look, I think. It’s not setting any trends or pushing boundaries in menswear the way people like Colman Domingo, Chalamet, or even Austin Butler are doing but it’s nice enough for an action movie premiere, I suppose. I like the striping and the silk shirt. It’s a bit safe for a co-chair of the upcoming Met Gala though… I hope he plans to serve more than a basic suit next week.

    I actually think I like Thirsty Elsa’s dress the most!

  13. Jake says:
    May 2, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Reminds me of Toshiro Mifune by the end of Throne of Blood

    https://www.tasteofcinema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/throne-of-blood-1957-movie-review-ending-arrow-through-neck-taketoki-washizu-toshiro-mifune.jpg

  14. Traveller says:
    May 2, 2024 at 12:50 pm

    I love this………..it’s a piece of art.

  15. K says:
    May 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm

    More costume and theme dressing hell yes

