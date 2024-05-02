Anya Taylor Joy wore a bonkers Paco Rabanne dress to the Oz premiere of ‘Furiosa’

“She’s so insane for this” and it’s just Anya Taylor Joy wearing couture. Here are some photos from Sydney, Australia premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. This film – a sort of prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road – will be in theaters on May 24. They’re hoping for another summer blockbuster, just like Fury Road. I’m not sure if this film will do the same kind of numbers, and the trailer is kind of all over the place, but we’ll see. I’m still sort of mad that Charlize Theron wasn’t allowed the option of coming back. She had a bad experience working with Tom Hardy, but she loved working with Miller.

As for the premiere, it’s funny that Anya, who plays Furiosa, wore a literal man-repeller dress. Her costar Chris Hemsworth couldn’t even do the traditional arm-in-arm premiere pose with her. Anya’s dress is Paco Rabanne Couture and it’s supposed to look like she’s been stuck with arrows. It’s very cool – a very editorial look, so it’s fascinating to see this on a carpet. I don’t imagine she’s able to sit down.

Chris Hemsworth attended the premiere with his wife. I sort of miss Elsa Pataky’s need for attention, but whatever – she sounds pretty happy with the lowkey family life they have in Australia.