Is the Duchess of Sussex filming her Netflix show on a cannabis farm?

I thought I knew a fair amount about marijuana, but I did NOT know that cannabis farms smell bad, that the actual plants and farms are causing a ruckus in California because of their smell? I thought the Daily Mail was just being hysterical, but I googled it and it’s true – cannabis farms are stinking up farming communities and neighborhoods all over the place, especially in California (where weed is legal). Well, the point of this story is to put the cannabis stink on the Duchess of Sussex. The Mail is still very upset that Meghan isn’t filming her Netflix cooking show in her own mansion, and they’re mad that the production has rented out two properties (?) in the Santa Barbara area. One of which might be a cannabis farm.

Meghan Markle will no doubt ooze a glossy image of groomed elegance for the camera while filming her much-anticipated cooking show for Netflix. But the Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by a 50-strong film crew, may be struck by more than just the aroma of fresh baked goodies as she showcases her kitchen skills. That’s because one of the two shooting locations chosen for Meghan’s show is a 14-acre cannabis farm. As recently revealed by DailyMail.com, production is already under way. Meghan, 42, has so far eschewed filming at the couple’s expansive $14 million Montecito mansion, despite having a professional chef’s kitchen and instead borrowed a smaller yet still imposing 4,500 square foot home just two miles away for her first filming location. The owners of the $5 million home are philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. But the farm chosen as the second shooting location is mired in controversy, as its owners have created a stink with neighbors over their very fragrant cash crop. The Van Wingerden family is on one side of what has been dubbed a ‘cannabis war’ that has wealthy residents, schools, and local businesses in the coastal California town of Carpinteria fuming.

[From The Daily Mail]

They’re so mad: “the couple’s expansive $14 million Montecito mansion, despite having a professional chef’s kitchen…” LMAO. They’re mad that the Sussexes have a Netflix contract AND that Netflix won’t show their beautiful mansion so that the Mail can mock it. As for the pot farm…at first, Page Six doubled-down on the Mail’s report, and then quickly updated their story and headline to reflect a denial from an “insider.” The insider told Page Six that: “The show is not filmed on or near any cannabis farm,” and that the Netflix production has been taking place at a private residence and that “anything that suggests otherwise is made up fodder.” Pity the poor Mail editors, they were like “f–k it, let’s say she’s filming at a pot farm???”

Meanwhile, the Mail never bothered to do any kind of follow-up on the police raid on the pot farm adjacent to Carole and Michael Middleton’s property. Did we ever find out who owned that land? Was there ever any kind of reporting on whether the illegal grow operation was stinking up the sleepy (and stoned) village of Bucklebury?