Is the Duchess of Sussex filming her Netflix show on a cannabis farm?

I thought I knew a fair amount about marijuana, but I did NOT know that cannabis farms smell bad, that the actual plants and farms are causing a ruckus in California because of their smell? I thought the Daily Mail was just being hysterical, but I googled it and it’s true – cannabis farms are stinking up farming communities and neighborhoods all over the place, especially in California (where weed is legal). Well, the point of this story is to put the cannabis stink on the Duchess of Sussex. The Mail is still very upset that Meghan isn’t filming her Netflix cooking show in her own mansion, and they’re mad that the production has rented out two properties (?) in the Santa Barbara area. One of which might be a cannabis farm.
Meghan Markle will no doubt ooze a glossy image of groomed elegance for the camera while filming her much-anticipated cooking show for Netflix. But the Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by a 50-strong film crew, may be struck by more than just the aroma of fresh baked goodies as she showcases her kitchen skills. That’s because one of the two shooting locations chosen for Meghan’s show is a 14-acre cannabis farm.
As recently revealed by DailyMail.com, production is already under way. Meghan, 42, has so far eschewed filming at the couple’s expansive $14 million Montecito mansion, despite having a professional chef’s kitchen and instead borrowed a smaller yet still imposing 4,500 square foot home just two miles away for her first filming location. The owners of the $5 million home are philanthropists Tom and Sherrie Cipolla.
But the farm chosen as the second shooting location is mired in controversy, as its owners have created a stink with neighbors over their very fragrant cash crop. The Van Wingerden family is on one side of what has been dubbed a ‘cannabis war’ that has wealthy residents, schools, and local businesses in the coastal California town of Carpinteria fuming.
They’re so mad: “the couple’s expansive $14 million Montecito mansion, despite having a professional chef’s kitchen…” LMAO. They’re mad that the Sussexes have a Netflix contract AND that Netflix won’t show their beautiful mansion so that the Mail can mock it. As for the pot farm…at first, Page Six doubled-down on the Mail’s report, and then quickly updated their story and headline to reflect a denial from an “insider.” The insider told Page Six that: “The show is not filmed on or near any cannabis farm,” and that the Netflix production has been taking place at a private residence and that “anything that suggests otherwise is made up fodder.” Pity the poor Mail editors, they were like “f–k it, let’s say she’s filming at a pot farm???”
Meanwhile, the Mail never bothered to do any kind of follow-up on the police raid on the pot farm adjacent to Carole and Michael Middleton’s property. Did we ever find out who owned that land? Was there ever any kind of reporting on whether the illegal grow operation was stinking up the sleepy (and stoned) village of Bucklebury?
Wonder how many of those complaining about the smell from a farm use the products grown there. Do they think that there are no sorts of scents that bother neighbors of any of KC’s and PW’s organic agricultural operations?
I lived briefly in a fairly good size town surrounded by dairy farms. The place REEKED of cows & cow manure. I’d look outside the window on the way to work, think oh what a lovely day, then open my front door & whoof! The smell hit me. If KC or PW have cows or pigs, it’s gonna stink.
They are so obsessed with bad smells being near the Sussexes. Initially they were reporting – years ago – on how Monticello stank because of a pig farm? Was that it? Now it stinks because of a pot farm? It’s all so obvious and boring and racist.
There was one about some kind of bird sanctuary.
Nature can sometimes stink, as can agricultural ops. The world can be a smelly & noisy place.
Oh no, was the Daily Mail lying?
I’m shocked!! Shocked, I tell you!!!
Well I never! I’ll go to the foot of our stairs!
My goodness, I haven’t heard that phrase for decades! Shades of being brought up in the north of England in the 50s. Thanks for the memories:-)
I’m not 100% of the meaning, but I like it!
I think they just want to get a narrative out about people living near pot farms for some reason. 😇
Anything to muddy the waters re Sussex projects. The racism and hatred jumps off the pages of those gutter rags. Another reason not to choose England as the host for the Invictus games. This sort of reporting would be par for the course and the athletics amazing achievements would be dwarfed. And the Sussexes every utterance and walk would be the topic with made up nonsense in between.
Yes what about the pot farm next to the Middletons. More cover for the missing leftovers.
I always thought that was Uncle Gary’s project?
Considering the daily mail can’t tell Santa Barbara from LA i am not inclined to believe that they know what they are talking about
The more I watch Midsomer Murders, the more I think the Middletons would fit right in. Awful people with things to hide.
🤣😂Seriously, the MM writers are in the same enviable position now as the SNL writers were during Trump’s administration. The stories pretty much write themselves…and the MM crew wouldn’t have to knock themselves making things crazy/unbelievable. 😉😉
The problem in California is big business being in control of cannabis, smaller greenhouses and brands are much more conscientious and they have all been run out of business by giant corporations. The public kept buying crap so… Enjoy I guess.
This. I was in the LA cannabis scene as a photographer just before and after legalisation. I’d also partake to mainly help my MS symptoms. All the vulture capitalists swooping in to get rich was disgusting. Even the people who had formerly been on the medical side turned as soon as they were promised (and later screwed out of) millions by the big guys. I eventually left in disgust. As usual when a potential for mind boggling profit is detected, it was shoved through and ended up screwing everyone but the profiteers.
I can concur that 14 acres of marijuana would really stink (why they call it skunk weed) and would be quite headache inducing. Yeah, I know from experience 😊
Considering that marijuana farms smell, it’s highly (no pun intended) unlikely they would film there. Also it’s bizarre and disturbing that the British media is covering Meghan and Harry more than the working Royals.
Yeah – I don’t see super wealthy people having mansions beside pot farms voluntarily (unless they’re the Mids). If it’s filmed in Montecito proper, this isn’t possible as per Montecito code, which forbids Cannabis activities: https://www.countyofsb.org/1358/Zoning-Permitting
The farm is apparently 8 miles away in Carpinteria.
It’s the old racist dogwhistle coming into play. The Duchess is black and, thus, will be perfectly ok filming at a cannabis farm. Heck, she may even enjoy it quite a bit AND be doing something related. 🙄
So ridiculously transparent…
I have meetings sometimes in Camarillo, a city between LA and Montecito that has a lot of agriculture. A few years ago I walked out of the building and was hit with an intense stench. The woman with me lives in Camarillo and explained it was the hemp farm nearby and that the community was really upset about it and was trying to get the farm closed down. So yes, incredibly horrible smell that travels for miles.
I lived in Carpinteria down the road from a pot farm. It smelled like skunk every evening at 6 pm and the stench was overwhelming when driving by the local high school. Filming at a Carp pot farm did not make any sense. The farms are ugly and very industrial looking with high security fencing, white tents, and scary security.
Thank you!! I was wondering how picturesque a pot farm would actually be. The Daily Mail just has to be stoopid…🙄
And? Just last week, the DM was saying Meghan wasn’t doing anything.
Got my morning laugh from that headline. Sometimes the RR are better than The Onion, honestly except they try to take themselves seriously.
OH SNAP!! I was waiting for the mention of the 102K bathrooms! Dammit! I feel soooo let down. Lol!
Meanwhile James Middleclass is on a war with his neighbor because of noise and smells from his farm.