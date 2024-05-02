Britney Spears & Sam Asghari finalized their divorce, did she cut him a check?

It looks like Britney Spears and her team and clearing away all of her outstanding legal issues this week. Just days after Britney reached a settlement with her father over a financial dispute, Britney has now settled her divorce from Sam Asghari. Sam filed for divorce last August, in what was a pretty sudden split. He moved out of her house and there was a stream of awful stories about Britney, all leaked to TMZ. Reportedly, Britney cheated on Sam and physically assaulted him and he had enough. The leaks to TMZ were likely some kind of play on Sam’s part, given that he signed a strict prenup and was likely angling for a generous out-of-court settlement with an NDA attached. That’s probably what he got.
Britney Spears has settled her divorce with Sam Asghari … this nearly a year after Sam filed to pull the plug … TMZ has learned. Britney and Sam filed a Stipulated Judgment, obtained by TMZ, along with her response to Sam’s divorce petition, filed by her lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser. The judge should sign off soon, and when that happens the marriage will official be history.
As we reported, Britney and Sam have a prenup, which essentially leaves Sam with nothing. TMZ broke the story, Britney has paid Sam’s rent at his new place. Although we reported earlier the plan was for her to cut him a 6-figure check, we don’t know if that happened.
Sam filed back in August — 14 months after they tied the knot at her Thousand Oaks home — citing “irreconcilable differences. There were rumblings from Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, that the fitness trainer would contest the prenup, but that didn’t materialize.
As for why the marriage fizzled, sources told us Sam believed Britney cheated on him with a staff member at her house … saying there’s footage out there of them in a compromising position. We were also told Britney had gotten physical with Sam during their time together … and one time, Brit flipped out and started punching him while he was in his bed. Around the same time as this alleged incident, Sam was spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his arm.
Yeah, the fact that TMZ doesn’t have Sam’s side of the divorce story kind of tells me that Britney DID cut him a check and that he likely signed an NDA weeks/months ago. That is the most reasonable explanation and I also think it’s the best option for both Britney and Sam. While their marriage was brief, Sam and Britney were together for years and he truly helped her shake off her abusive conservatorship and get the kind of legal help she desperately needed. I hope he got some money to start the next phase of his life.
I wonder if she has new projects lined up. It makes sense to pay off the leeches now, so they don’t claim a piece of the new stuff (looking at you, Jenna Dewan).
I hope whatever plans she has,she waits until her second boy turns 18 this year. I have not heard if she will be paying for their college,I hope it’s truly over for K Fed who has fed his whole family with his wife and Shar Jackson using Britneys money.
child support doesn’t always stop at 18, either.
KFed looked like a big idiot, but he at the very least got a smart attorney.
Didn’t he move to Hawaii specifically so the support would keep coming?
I have never been married but I can definitely deduce by observing married couples that marriage is a hard thing to succeed in. Sam and Britney looked so happy with each other for years. They knew each other well before they got married and still it didn’t work! How is it possible? What happened? I am really baffled. There has to be a reason and Britney’s alleged adultery is BS reason in my opinion. I guess we will never know what really happened.
I think this situation is different.
He met her and was with her during the conservatorship, when basically she was a caged animal, I bet when she was freed she started exploring her freedom, and doing stupid things, and probably he couldn’t stand that.
Yeah I think things got a little real for him and he bailed. Tale as old as time, sadly.
I really would not use Britney Spears as a gauge for what most marriages are like.
He’s beautiful. Hating hard on the cap.
I know there are some who thinks he’s another KFed but am inclined to disagree with that – he had his own reasonably successful career when he was with her before they got married and he did seem to be a stable influence in her life.
I believe she is bipolar with a sh!t ton of trauma on top of it which is going to make her behaviour challenging – I have a friend who is bipolar, she has cheated on partners and been physical with them so I can believe Sam.
As for Kfed, he still not got a job then given that the move to Hawaii was blatantly aimed to being able to scam more child support from her for the next several years now that the boys are almost 18. Bum seems to have a history of leeching of his partners – the current wife is the only one with a job/career.
they moved for her job, and tons of women have been stay at home parents for their entire lives. i’m hoping that he did a great job raising all of his kids. i do think he took every penny he could, but blasting him for never having a job is sexist — he had a full-time job raising the kids, and people pretending that that is not a job are denigrating the efforts of parents everywhere. and for all we know, britney was very happy making sure that her boys were raised in luxury — she sure deserved to have her kids have a very blessed and even luxurious life. i think the situation is definitely more complicated than painting one a victime and one a bad guy.
Yeah KFed’s job is raising those kids, which I think we all would agree is work in and of itself.
And I get that everyone hates him here but I agree with Josephine that Britney was probably fine with this arrangement. I would feel VERY differently if he bled her dry and abandoned those kids but that’s clearly not what happened here. And the prevailing hot take that he’s just in it for the child support $$ is both unbelievably cynical and not rooted in any real evidence that I’ve seen. I also hope that he’s raising these kids well…we don’t hear much about them so I’m gonna take that as a good sign at this point.
Funny how he only became a “stay at home dad” when he found a rich woman to fleece. Before he had Britney, he was a DJ and worked odd jobs to support his family. He wasn’t a stay at home for Shar Jackson’s kids until Britney started supporting them all. The two things aren’t mutually exclusive: being a stay at home parent is a valuable job AND K Fed is a grifter.
None of that changes the fact that the kids got raised in what is, by all accounts, a stable, comfortable and consistent household– something that their birth mother was unable to provide for them. And if Britney’s money helped facilitate that situation for them then great, because at the end of the day it’s not about KFed or Shar Jackson, it’s about the kids.
@ Mimi – I think he probably became a stay at home dad when the situation required it. And I’m sure the ability to do so financially made it an easy decision. Again, that’s an amazing luxury that Britney deserved to have, a parent who could devote himself to the kids without having to worry about finances. It’s an incredible luxury for anyone, but one she deserved for sure. For the record, I was a single parent and became a SAH parent (for a time) the second I could. I don’t think it means that I was fleecing my husband. I get the skepticism and I think he definitely earned some of that skepticism. But he’s also done the job as far as anyone can really tell.
“ Funny how he only became a “stay at home dad” when he found a rich woman”
Yes, that’s generally how it works. You can only have a stay at home parent when it’s financially viable.
Josephine- and what was wrong with f fed contributing and getting work once his sons started school. They went private do were out of the house from 9-5 pm. How about him being a role model and not sitting on his arse smoking weed using his ex wife’s cash. And the same goes for ex wives doing the exact same thing. It’s disgraceful.
It’s definitely more than a little complicated, and neither is a perfect human being.
What killed me was Britney finding out he had a heavily pregnant girlfriend through the papers. He never told her!
He was basically threatening her with blackmail on his social media after the split even though they had a prenup. I used to give him the benefit of doubt but that changed that day. I think he used her but I also think that she might have used him as a layer of safety against her family. The family was pissed that she was getting married. It must have thrown a wrench in their potential plans to get all of her money.
“Britney had gotten physical with Sam during their time together … and one time, Brit flipped out and started punching him while he was in his bed. Around the same time as this alleged incident, Sam was spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his arm.”
Bite marks on his arm? Wow. I’ve never seen any statements from Sam Asghari re: Brittany that were negative in any way. Seriously doubt she would have gotten out of conservatorship without his support.
An NDA and prenup doesn’t mean you can physically abuse your partner and get away with it. He could have taken her to court for domestic violence & exposed other details that would have been more damaging to her, least of which financially. She did him wrong, was wealthy with high powered lawyers. He had to drop just enough tea for a settlement.. All in all, Sam comes across as a good guy.
Britney’s conservatorship seemed extreme & exploitative. I felt sorry for her and am glad she is out of it. However, since her “freedom”, and based on her posts on social media, her behavior is off, almost manic. Not sure if she is taking the right meds or whatever. I hope she finds someone she can trust to manage her mental health and guide her thru life.
He’s too beautiful to be mad at. He stuck with her through a lot when he could have just dated her for a few years, and then capitalized on stories about her in the press. Or tried to ‘build a brand’ off her. I think he really did love her, and then realized he couldn’t ‘fix’ her when he found out she cheated on him with an employee – the same guy she’s seen with now. He gave up and moved on, and asked for compensation for his trouble. I can’t blame him.
I mean, he could have loved her and *also* loved all the lavish vacations and fancy cars. It doesn’t make him a monster for enjoying nice things but I do think he was blinded by the glamorous lifestyle and didn’t see the reality that he was young and waaaay in over his head until it was too late.
I could definitely see falling in love with Britney and thinking that you were the one who could help her. Hopefully he was a good guy to her.
Right. And the thing is, Britney at her best is probably a very easy person to fall in love with. But loving someone who struggles with mental illness isn’t for the faint of heart and I’m not sure he had the emotional maturity of stamina to handle that.
The pics of her breaking the car window in her ex-con boyfriend’s car has an air of her relationship with Lufti. Whatever she used back then, she’s using now.
Britney is mentally ill, and it doesn’t appear she on her own always takes the medication she needs. Any guy who stays with her as a companion for years and isn’t a druggy and keeps her halfway stable deserves their payout. Sam is a person into health and fitness, and it doesn’t appear that he ever abused her. So he provided companionship to her for years and supported her in her effort to break free of the conservatorship. But the leak about Britney with knives shows he wasn’t enough to keep her stabilized. I’m sure the settlement was fair. Her newest boyfriend is a real cause for concern.