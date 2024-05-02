Britney Spears & Sam Asghari finalized their divorce, did she cut him a check?

It looks like Britney Spears and her team and clearing away all of her outstanding legal issues this week. Just days after Britney reached a settlement with her father over a financial dispute, Britney has now settled her divorce from Sam Asghari. Sam filed for divorce last August, in what was a pretty sudden split. He moved out of her house and there was a stream of awful stories about Britney, all leaked to TMZ. Reportedly, Britney cheated on Sam and physically assaulted him and he had enough. The leaks to TMZ were likely some kind of play on Sam’s part, given that he signed a strict prenup and was likely angling for a generous out-of-court settlement with an NDA attached. That’s probably what he got.

Britney Spears has settled her divorce with Sam Asghari … this nearly a year after Sam filed to pull the plug … TMZ has learned. Britney and Sam filed a Stipulated Judgment, obtained by TMZ, along with her response to Sam’s divorce petition, filed by her lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser. The judge should sign off soon, and when that happens the marriage will official be history. As we reported, Britney and Sam have a prenup, which essentially leaves Sam with nothing. TMZ broke the story, Britney has paid Sam’s rent at his new place. Although we reported earlier the plan was for her to cut him a 6-figure check, we don’t know if that happened. Sam filed back in August — 14 months after they tied the knot at her Thousand Oaks home — citing “irreconcilable differences. There were rumblings from Sam’s lawyer, Neal Hersh, that the fitness trainer would contest the prenup, but that didn’t materialize. As for why the marriage fizzled, sources told us Sam believed Britney cheated on him with a staff member at her house … saying there’s footage out there of them in a compromising position. We were also told Britney had gotten physical with Sam during their time together … and one time, Brit flipped out and started punching him while he was in his bed. Around the same time as this alleged incident, Sam was spotted with a black eye and bite marks on his arm.

Yeah, the fact that TMZ doesn’t have Sam’s side of the divorce story kind of tells me that Britney DID cut him a check and that he likely signed an NDA weeks/months ago. That is the most reasonable explanation and I also think it’s the best option for both Britney and Sam. While their marriage was brief, Sam and Britney were together for years and he truly helped her shake off her abusive conservatorship and get the kind of legal help she desperately needed. I hope he got some money to start the next phase of his life.