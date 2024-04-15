Seward: Prince Harry has an ‘obsessive love’ for Meghan, he will never leave her

This weekend was the first time I ever watched a clip from The Sun’s “royal show” on YouTube. It’s called Royal Exclusive and it’s hosted by The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson, who was not what I expected (younger, with a more working class accent and zero on-screen charisma). I’m including the most recent episode at the end of the post. I actually debated whether to amplify this mess, but after watching some of it, I feel like it’s incredibly revealing about how these royal reporters live in a hateful echo chamber which is sustained by their own stupidity and vileness. Wilkinson spends the first and last segments of the show talking to Ingrid Seward and her Doris Day wig. Those segments are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You know, the royals who haven’t lived in the UK for over four years. Seward and Wilkinson obsessively go through the Sussex news (the new Netflix shows), trying to make fun of Harry and Meghan and then Wilkinson reveals that he went to Montecito last year because he “heard” that the Sussexes were having marriage trouble (lies made up in the British media) so he went to investigate. That’s when Seward pontificates about how the Sussexes’ marriage is quite strong because Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan.

‘Obsessive’ Prince Harry will never leave Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the Duchess of Sussex will stay happy as long as “she’s in control”. Despite rumours that the couple were having trouble in paradise last year, Ms Seward believes this shows how strong the couple truely are. Speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s new show, Royal Exclusive, she said: “I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan. I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her. She is in control and I think as long as she is in control she is happy. I think the marriage is good and they’re very happy. Who wouldn’t be happy living in that gorgeous house with two lovely children. I know they’re not popular in this country but does that really worry them? I don’t know.”

“I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her.” LOL. I know that’s right. As you can see in the video, Seward and Wilkinson basically have no idea how to frame the issue of “a prince is in love with his wife and he doesn’t treat her like sh-t.” It’s even funnier in context, as Seward and Wilkinson spend 15 minutes trying to convince everyone that Sophie and Edward have an amazing marriage, second only to Prince William and Kate’s marriage. When faced with the Sussexes’ true, visible happiness, they cannot believe what they’re seeing. Anyway, I don’t think Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan. I think they both fell in love HARD and they’re really well-suited for one another. They always want to make Meghan sound like Harry’s puppeteer, when really Meghan was so dickmatized, she put on blinders, moved to another country, put up with years of press abuse and defamation, all to be Harry.