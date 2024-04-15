Seward: Prince Harry has an ‘obsessive love’ for Meghan, he will never leave her

This weekend was the first time I ever watched a clip from The Sun’s “royal show” on YouTube. It’s called Royal Exclusive and it’s hosted by The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson, who was not what I expected (younger, with a more working class accent and zero on-screen charisma). I’m including the most recent episode at the end of the post. I actually debated whether to amplify this mess, but after watching some of it, I feel like it’s incredibly revealing about how these royal reporters live in a hateful echo chamber which is sustained by their own stupidity and vileness. Wilkinson spends the first and last segments of the show talking to Ingrid Seward and her Doris Day wig. Those segments are all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You know, the royals who haven’t lived in the UK for over four years. Seward and Wilkinson obsessively go through the Sussex news (the new Netflix shows), trying to make fun of Harry and Meghan and then Wilkinson reveals that he went to Montecito last year because he “heard” that the Sussexes were having marriage trouble (lies made up in the British media) so he went to investigate. That’s when Seward pontificates about how the Sussexes’ marriage is quite strong because Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan.
‘Obsessive’ Prince Harry will never leave Meghan Markle, a royal expert has claimed. Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the Duchess of Sussex will stay happy as long as “she’s in control”.
Despite rumours that the couple were having trouble in paradise last year, Ms Seward believes this shows how strong the couple truely are. Speaking to royal editor Matt Wilkinson on The Sun’s new show, Royal Exclusive, she said: “I think Harry has got an obsessive love for Meghan. I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her. She is in control and I think as long as she is in control she is happy. I think the marriage is good and they’re very happy. Who wouldn’t be happy living in that gorgeous house with two lovely children. I know they’re not popular in this country but does that really worry them? I don’t know.”
“I don’t think he will ever, ever leave her.” LOL. I know that’s right. As you can see in the video, Seward and Wilkinson basically have no idea how to frame the issue of “a prince is in love with his wife and he doesn’t treat her like sh-t.” It’s even funnier in context, as Seward and Wilkinson spend 15 minutes trying to convince everyone that Sophie and Edward have an amazing marriage, second only to Prince William and Kate’s marriage. When faced with the Sussexes’ true, visible happiness, they cannot believe what they’re seeing. Anyway, I don’t think Harry has an “obsessive love” for Meghan. I think they both fell in love HARD and they’re really well-suited for one another. They always want to make Meghan sound like Harry’s puppeteer, when really Meghan was so dickmatized, she put on blinders, moved to another country, put up with years of press abuse and defamation, all to be Harry.
No, it’s just regular run of the mill love that 2 emotionally mature people built & maintain together.
It’s mutual respect for boundaries & acceptance of mistakes.
In short, it’s everything Willy & Kate are not, never have & never will be. So I can see why the British media are confused.
It must hurt these misserable people with failed and loveless marriages and relations to withness true love (Seward found out when her husband died that he was cheating on her with multiple women throughout the marrage).
And of course Meghan is the one controlling the bewitched Harry.
This British media’s talking point is boring.
PS: Most people enjoyed the love and frienship Harry, Meghan and their friends, sports, business and charity partners gave us at last weekend’s Sentsbale polo event. Let the salty ones stay salty. H&M, please give us more American Riviera the rest of the Spring and Summer.
Always missing from their control narrative is the fact that PH travels quite a bit on his own and does his own things that he was into before meeting Meghan. Are these people’s lives really so bitter and sad that they can’t recognize the possibility of an equal partnership and mutual respect?
@equality…no they don’t understand a Prince actually in love with his wife. They are used to the “royal standard” of the wife walks two steps behind their husband and are just a figurehead to make them look good and give them heirs. Then they have their side pieces. I don’t see this in Harry. He broke the mold…and good for him. He is a great husband and active father…not like his brother who looks irritated when he looks at his wife.
They have never seen two people that ACTUALLY love each in the RF. It clearly bothers them that their smear campaign didn’t work and that Meghan didn’t go running for the hills. They also hate that the others in the RF ( W&K) don’t act like this.
They also will never admit that a blood prince left royalty and found a better home, a better marriage and a better life.
That, but also – being in control of one’s own life and one’s own relationship isn’t a bad thing. It’s not a negative. Meghan is setting her own boundaries and controlling her own life and there isn’t anything wrong with that. She did not want to go to the coronation for what I assume were many reasons, so she didn’t go, and harry respected that.
Do I do things I don’t want to do because my husband wants to do something? Sure, of course, the same way he does things he doesn’t want to do because I do. There’s always that back and forth in a healthy relationship. But I am still always in control of my choices and I don’t apologize for that, and I don’t think Meghan does either.
Harry likewise is in control of his own life and he is not apologizing for that at this point.
But you can be “in control” and still be in a loving, giving relationship, which is what we see with those two.
Now say the same thing about Will and Kate, only with a straight face.
I can say with a straight face that Kate is obsessively in love with William’s titles and future title and will never leave him. Does that count?
“Obsessed”=committed to each other despite ALL the abuse, hatred, lies, manipulation thrown at them.
Thanks for watching this drivel Kaiser, so I didn’t have to!!
Soooo… In the Five Stages of Grief there’s denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
Perhaps the BM are finally clawing their way to depression when it comes to H&M?
I think they are finally accepting that Harry and Meghan are madly in love and are not going to separate, but are in denial that this is a good thing and are angry and depressed about it.
Interested Gawker, Great analysis of the 5 stages of grief here.
“ When faced with the Sussexes’ true, visible happiness, they cannot believe what they’re seeing.”
Is this the first time that someone from the RR has mentioned (be it in the most negative way possible) that H&M are not heading for a divorce? Do we see this as progress?
It is scary that there are lot of white people (especially women), who can’t accept that a black woman is loved very much by her husband. It is always some obsessiveness or witchcraft.
This isn’t just that, it’s leaning into the black magic witch woman thing they have going. If he loves her and stays with her it’s ‘obsessive’ and she’s some voodoo witch with a hold over him. Blah blah blah.
They’re so obvious. I guess they’re used to willy loathing Kate
Sevenblue, I’d add more specifically (and maybe this is what you meant), it’s a Black woman being loved and prioritized by a *white* husband. This is what has all those Karens in the British media and on social media confused, dismayed, pissed off, delusional and in disbelief. It can’t be true respect and love (because the Karens themselves don’t respect or love Black women, even those who claim to be feminists) so it has to be voodoo or some other black magic.
I don’t trust that his woman as far as o can throw her so she’ll be backtracking on these comments in 3, 2, 1. No no, she didn’t mean Harry would never leave Meghan because Harry really loves Keen and would rather be the third in his brother’s marriage than have his own family. This was JUST the narrative by these folks last week. They are so contradictory it’s ridiculous.
This really is it. A white man (a prince, no less!) is not supposed to have his Black wife on a pedestal the way Harry has Meghan. A white man is not supposed to defend his Black wife against his white family, against the world really. He’s not supposed to upend a two thousand year old institution for that Black wife.
We’ve seen that white women (and I am saying this is a WW) really cannot cope with Harry’s love for Meghan and that has been behind so much of the hate over the last few years, including from Kate and her family.
even here with Seward – the line about “obsessive love” – she’s making it sound like someone gave Harry a love potion, not that he just fell in love with Meghan.
It’s the old “devil vagina” that entices poor men so they can’t think straight……
I mean, it can’t be because she is a beautiful, poised, accomplished and intelligent woman?
What a sad commentary on the British view if marriage. A couple not abusing each other, actually enjoying each other, leading a productive life together amounts to an obsession. Says so much more about the state of the UK than it does about the Sussexes!
It had nothing to do with Britain or the British people. Just tabloid clickbait. you say a Fox News commentator represents the American people? Anyway the biggest audience for the UK tabloids’ online activity is actually Americans. That’s why the Mail Online does so many stories about random American celebs who are unknown in Britain – because their stats show that the vast, vast majority of visits to the Mail Online site come from IP addresses located in North America.
Ingrid is annoying. So a couple can’t be in love without obsession. I guess Ingrid likes the whatever in love means idea of Charles.
And yet, they want to sell the idea of Charles being so in love with Cam that he couldn’t get over her and ruined his marriage with Diana for her.
She’s projecting the Wails relationship – Kate was an obsessed stalker, still is even thou she loathes being around him. She hates him but will never let him go – THATS an obsessed ‘love’.
💯 Digital Unicorn! Someone in that family has an obsessed kind of love but it ain’t the Sussexes. The Sussexes are so clearly full of love, compassion, caring, kindness, partnership for EACH OTHER! Keen, on the other hand, is known to have stalked her husband through college and even up until last year continues to obsessively make googly eyes at him while he runs the other way.
The only thing Harry is obsessive about is making sure Meghan doesn’t stumble or step in a drop of water. The way that man holds her hands through any position while he watches her steps is a master class in how to be an attentive partner. 😆
Does this mean that Ingrid is in love with both Harry and Meghan the way she is so obsessive about them?
I just can’t with these people at The Scum*.
If they only used their resources – time and money – to research everything that is wrong with the monarchy, including the Fortnum’s bags full of cash, the Wailses’ failing marriage *and* Kate Missington, the BRF being exempt from laws, the disappearance of the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace etc as fervently as they scrutinize the Sussexes’ happy and healthy marriage.
I mean, Seward is clearly an expert in marriages, seeing she only found out after her husband’s death that he had several affairs.
Matt Wilkinson BTW is that creep who crept up from behind at Invictus Düsseldorf, trying and very much succeeding to get as close to H&M as possible.
* OT, but it’s the 35th anniversary of Hillsborough today – and The Scum played a *huge* part in vilifying the victims with their disgusting and blatant lies.
Yes, @nanea, I’ll always remember who Matt Wilkinson from the Sun is bc he was such a creeper at the IG. The way he hovered and tried to get closer to Meghan was creepy. Other journalists were there and yet he stood out with weird vibes. Now we learn he went all the way to California based on deranger comments. What a stalker. If it wasn’t so icky, I’d give him credit for wrangling a Cali trip out of Murdoch, all for some fake SM comments. To which he could find no evidence of their marriage bring in trouble. Which duh.
What did he think was going to happen? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were going to have lunch with him and tell him about the Sussexes marriage?
Every clip I’ve seen of this “show” Wilkinson is asking the guest if Harry and Meghan should bring the children to the UK. It’s very weird. What’s even weirder and stalkerish is he flew to California to find out if the press lies about Harry and Meghan’s marriage were true. Harry and Meghan’s marriage seems obsessive to these ghouls because they’ve never seen a royal couple that’s in love before.
The misogyny of assuming that if a man treats his wife with consideration, it’s because he’s under her control. They are constantly revealing how terrible they are.
what i want to know is when Matt going to be sued for stalking, i watched that guy creep towards them on the seats at the last invictus games, he should at least we on a watch list and have a restraining order
That’s actually frightening that this is the same creeper from Invictus!!! And now he’s gone to CA to investigate the Sussexes and the state of their marriage? I really hope they get a restraining order against him and it comes with a gag order so he can’t talk about it.
Actually, the British media do know how to frame a prince being in love with his wife: she controls him; he’s whipped. At last, we have the long sought definition of love for the British royals. Any royal man who truly loves his wife is “obsessed” and “controlled” by her. This allows them to look the other way from William’s public indifference towards his wife. William is “a real man, a man’s man”. None of this obsession for him.
They said the same thing about Wallis Simpson…her “prince” was so in love with her that he abdicated the throne to be with her and lived with and loved her until he died. That is not the norm for the BRF
H&M know they can’t win for losing. I for one LOVE seeing how he treats her. I believe Meghan helped him see the toxicity of how he was treated all his life and he finally found a love and family to call his own and love – and I believe he had that with his mother.
Secondly, anything that makes Will and Kate look less than ideal, the BM will put a negative spin on – and here we are, case in point.
Lastly, obsessive brings to mind stalking and everything that comes with unhealthy love, this is not that. In obsessive love, both do not thrive, and well, as we can all see H&M are thriving in their love for each other and their family.
Well, aside from the obsessive love and calling Meghan controlling part, Seward was saying some actual truth. They’re very happy and why shouldn’t they be? They live in a gorgeous house with lovely children. My favorite part was when she said they’re not popular in the uk but does it really worry them? 😂😂😂 Reader, it does not worry them.
If being popular in the UK means accepting abuse (and we know in their case it does), they’re like, “Hard pass”. 🙎
I know one person who’s supposedly popular in the UK: Kate. What good is that doing her right about now? She’s been missing since December, yet the press seem to care more about Meghan. Regarding Kate, It occurred to me over the weekend that William’s presumed WFH announcement says more about her than people care to realize. There’s no way she’ll be out in public if he’s at home. Read into that what you please.
It’s always interesting to see how the answer is right there for them ( no he isn’t obsessed, they just based their relationship on mutual respect and common goals) but nope it has to be Jezebel trope. Seems like some of them if not all are realizing they can’t Peter Pan wish themselves into the Sussexes being unsuccessful, having no friends and returning to be scapegoats. What I wonder is who is going to go down with the ship, and who is going to go rogue and start revealing the real dysfunctional marriage, poor management stories with the UK royals rather than trying to create them for Harry and Meghan.
Well, there’s the love, of course. But I think there’s the other bond that people have when they been through a harrowing experience and survived. Both H&M have had their lives upended. They’ve been fortunate to have personal money and connections to help rebuild, but they’re still under constant attack from the press, from their families and they still have to deal with the security concerns. Everyday love can’t always withstand this kind of pressure – there needs to be an additional level of trust and faith in one another.
Wise words, @Eurydice. And true.
It’s one thing for the royals themselves to hold fast to the ancient aristocratic tradition of loveless marriages between two people who can barely tolerate each other’s existence in distant wings of the same palace (or, in William and Kate’s case, not even in separate homes on the same massive estate), all while indulging in a succession of torrid affairs. It’s just deeply weird to me that the media and (some of) the public are apparently so invested in those unhappy relationships that they can’t even conceive of a royal couple that genuinely love and respect each other.
Excellent point, Miranda! I hope there aren’t as many dysfunctional relationships in GB as these descriptions of the Sussex marriage seem to indicate.
I will never forget that it was this Angry Sewage woman who made the comment that William will reconcile with Harry only if Meghan is dead. After she was called out, she rephrased the statement to say that the brothers will reconcile only if their wives die. I hope she’s experiencing some real pain right now realizing that what she hoped for Meghan, is now happening to the one she favors.
I remember that. That was really disgusting of her to say but it’s not the first time one of them has alluded to M’s death as necessary. I hope everything they wished for M happens to them.
Another one was valentine Low. Iirc he said something like Harry won’t return to royal duties while Meghan is still breathing. Which yikes.
What a,creepy comment by low.
Ingrid is never going to blame William. He did cause the trouble and was abusive to harry before Meghan came on the scene.
Seward also talked about Meghan’s cooking show and how everything absolutely everything she does will be criticized. And now I’m kind of laughing bc yes, people will be screaming how dare she cook her chicken like that? Who does that? How dare she? Which makes me respect Meghan even more. Despite all the haters rolling their eyes and saying ugh why does everyone think they’re the next Martha, she’s doing it anyways. She knows what’s true to her and doing it despite all the inevitable criticism. Seward at least says that hate views are still views.
Which is all the more baffling that William and Kate are melting under the spotlight. Makes me wonder what would happen to them if they were subject to half the harassment that H&M have had to endure. Clearly, this is just another YouTube troll channel disguised as royal
commentary that has been created for the sole purpose of breathlessly and endlessly deconstructing every breath the Sussexes take. I pray that CB will not see the need to regularly cover this garbage.
I don’t know much about. Edward and Sophie’s marriage, but if it’s second only to W&K it can’t be much. These people have about as much charisma as a garden slug. While Harry and Meghan blinds us with the light of their love, which I’m sure will out live all of these rodents. Carry on H&M! God and the critical thinking world is on your side.
Unlike W&K, E&S seem to be okay being around each other. I’d put them 1st over W&K.
Lol – Second to W&K’s marriage sounds like a disaster. But I think Sophie and Edward are ok – they seem to get along, they’ve been married for 25 years and people without charisma are allowed to be in love, too.
Love that photo of Harry holding Meghan’s hand while she steps off the stage. Such a contrast to TOB who wouldn’t even offer an umbrella in the rain to his wife.