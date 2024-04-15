Mail: The Sussexes won’t give the British media access to their events!!!

Last week ended up being a busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan confirmed two new Netflix projects, a cooking show and a polo show, and they also made some public appearances. Last Wednesday, Harry was in San Francisco for a BetterUp event about mental health in the C-suite. BetterUp pays Harry big bucks to be their Chief Impact Officer and they use him to sell tickets to their “summits” and panel discussions. This fact – that Harry’s exclusivity is a huge bonus to the company who employs him – has broken the brain of every British tabloid editor. Add to that, Harry apparently banned all of the British tabloids from the Sentebale polo match in Miami on Friday, and there was only limited press access to a Thursday evening panel discussion on behalf of Sentebale.
Before getting out onto the polo field however, Prince Harry swapped his polo mallet for a microphone to participate in the Sentebale ‘Potential is Waiting’ panel discussion in Miami on Thursday evening. Harry appeared alongside the charity’s chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, as well as Alix Lebec, the founder and CEO of an organization called Lebec, a company that aims to ‘reimagine how global capital markets can be a force for good’, Hector Mujica, the head of economic opportunity at Google.org, and Sam Bakhshandehpour, the CEO of José Andrés’ hotel group.
The event, which does not appear to have been widely publicized, although there are some short clips from the panel being shared on social media, comes just days after Harry took part in another event, the $1,600-a-ticket BetterUp Uplift summit in San Francisco. Interestingly, while the majority of the event was broadcast to the world on the summit’s livestream event, Harry’s discussion with The Office star Mindy was not featured – and their talk was also not included on the event’s official agenda.
Harry had previously been advertised as a speaker for the Uplift conference, but not the specific event – and so the only way of seeing him was to be present at the pricey two-day event. His latest appearance seems to have been managed in much the same way, with limited photos and videos emerging from the panel discussion.
Many of Harry’s recent appearances have been very carefully publicised, with little information, video, or imagery shared ahead of or during the events. Instead, approved photos or video clips have been released hours, even days, after they take place. That same policy seems to have been very much in place at this latest event, with a staff member telling DailyMail.com that access was only granted to a pre-approved list of people.
The Mail seems absolutely shocked and appalled that a private company would… control their media and control what is seen of a summit which is only open to people willing to spend four figures on tickets? They also seem shocked that Harry – who is suing many of these British outlets – would make a point of banning the British tabloids from a small panel discussion on behalf of HIS charity. And he also banned their photographers from the polo match too. All of which leads me to this Mail piece:
Prince Harry is carefully stage-managing public appearances as he aims to control the narrative around him by avoiding ‘gotcha’ moments, royal experts claimed today. The Duke of Sussex is thought to be working with his PR advisers at Archewell to do all he can to manage photographs and videos from his public appearances – with any output being edited by Archewell or event organisers before being released.
Experts today told how the Sussexes are doing whatever can to manage photos and videos from public appearances to avoid negative PR. Former BBC TV royal correspondent Michael Cole analysed the Duke’s situation, telling MailOnline that it is ‘clear that Prince Harry is now being ‘produced’.’
He said: ‘The majority of his ‘public appearances’ are not public appearances at all but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction. There may be more than one reason the Prince is distancing himself from ‘live’ events but one is certainly an anxiety on his and his wife’s part that he could be confronted by people he does not wish to see and questions he would rather not address. And would not know how to handle either. In Britain, the popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has dwindled rapidly since they chose to go into self-imposed exile, in Canada initially, then California. But even in America, where they were at first very popular, their approval ratings have been dropping as rapidly as the thermometer in mid-winter.’
He also pointed out the ‘very real possibility of a media ‘gotcha’ – someone with a microphone asking a provocative question or throwing an insult in order to get a reaction from the Prince that would garner millions of social media hits worldwide. It is obvious that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are well aware of the disapproval, hostility and contempt they have incurred among many people by their words and actions since they left Britain and they clearly do not wish take any risks of a confrontation they cannot control – let alone stop.
While I think it’s partly about control – and I’ll get to that in a moment – it’s mind-blowing that this guy is going out of his way to bash the Sussexes for having credible security concerns and trying to control who is around them and who is monitoring them. It’s not about being asked a dumb question from some tabloid hack who crashed a panel discussion – it’s about the very real, credible and violent threats to the Sussexes. As for control… yeah, the Sussexes get to control who covers their events. You know who else is a control freak? Could it be William and Kate, who have been manipulating photos and videos to lie and misrepresent themselves? Will and Kate have always closed down their events to the media too, and they’ve often released news and photos days and weeks after the fact. Are they doing that because everyone hates them? Or because they are control freaks?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I love it!! Harry has all the control and the gutter press has nothing. They should not be shocked after all they have done to the both of them. He will not willingly let you in to his events so you can abuse him.
Exactly. let the media weep, they caused this blackout with their outright lies against the Duke & Duchess. you reap what you sow.
And even now theyre lying their arses off, talmbout “popularity dwindling in the US.”
They must think the US is like their little island. The notion of “popularity” in the UK is not the same in a big market like the USA. In the US, everyone can find their niche – even someone sitting at their kitchen table putting out a fortnightly newsletter. If he/she has 1000 subscribers paying $100 per year, I’m sure theyd feel gratified.
The thing is, the little islanders are intent on getting their narrative about H&M “losing popularity” to track but things are just not going their way.
@Kingston: The BM is trying to Britsplain America now, and they know NOTHING! I think they’d better stick to telling British people who they like because Americans will have none of their nonsense.
The Sussexes are hated everywhere. Even in America, their popularity is tanking fast like a winter thermometer. They’re so very hated in the UK its not even funny. Meanwhile, the Cambridges turned into Wales are the most popular royals of all time and mostly in the UK. Everywhere they go, people flock to streets in millions just to have a glimpse of the most beautiful royal couple.
And yet….everything the Sussexes touch turns to gold. Every one of Meghan’s outfits sell out in mere hours if not minutes. Everywhere they go, people turn up in large numbers, media goes crazy just to get one shot of them, that’s what being hated looks like.
The Wales are so much loved and so popular and yet………everything they touch turns to sh!te. Everyone of Kate Middleton’s outfits is a copy obsession of what Meghan wore, so nobody even talks about her outfits anymore. And everywhere the Waleses go, people turn up to protest their presence and chant: abolish the monarchy. That’s what being loved by the public looks like.
These British tabloid rats and all their ilk must be tripping.
You’ve spent a lot of time posting this bullshit. Lies!
Abusers hate it when they can’t control their victims. Boo fucking hoo.
The ban prohibits the trivializing of their events. It can’t be about Meghan opening her own car door or something stupid a pap shouts from the crowd, hoping to provoke Harry .
Ohhhh what a gotcha!
The Sussexes are shaking scared that they will be asked a hard question!
Really? The Sussexes who speak their truth, face hard truths about themselves, their family and their various roles in life? Harry who has been in combat is scared of a question?
As always. Their projection is a confession. Lots of people wanting to ask William questions these days…..
Ohhhh what a gotcha!
The Sussexes are shaking scared that they will be asked a hard question!
Really? The Sussexes who speak their truth, face hard truths about themselves, their family and their various roles in life? Harry who has been in combat is scared of a question? Riiiiight
As always. Their projection is a confession. Lots of people wanting to ask William questions these days…..
Dont the Royals own or demand the rights to funeral or coronation footage ,this is so mild compared to them controlling organizations such as the BBC.
Yes but shhhh, we’re not supposed to remind people about that.
Can someone please find me an Emoji of the world’s tiniest violin and post it below? Thanks in advance for your consideration.
This is the best one I could find🎻🎻
tabloid media playing tiny violins while they stomp in vats full of tiny sour grapes.
love that for them. cry harder, Salty Isle.
Actual size!
Well, there’s this creep, Dan Wootton, who inaccurately ran with a story about Meghan being a control freak who’s mean to other women! So, gosh, the DF is shocked after H&M have put up with years of this isht that still continues to this day, that H&M have decided to exclude them?!
Meghan really is a girl’s girl. Big contrast from Kate who regards other women as competition.
Perhaps she knows her man.
Private people get to control private events. Some things may be edited out for the benefit of the private individuals who paid for tickets in order to see Harry. I think this shows who made it possible for the tickets to sell for that amount. If H&M are SO UNPOPULAR in the UK, why would Brit media need access to them anyway? They make liars of themselves.
This is it. They are now private individuals. Their actions and events do not impact or reflect upon governments or states, so they are free to have a much or as little transparency as they want.
Right, I think Harry’s discussions and clips not being live streamed makes perfect sense because it increases the value of the in person ticket.
And yes, private people get to control private events but – the royal family controls their events all the time. That’s why so many of the Wales’ events ( when they used to work) were embargoed. That’s why so many of their events are “private” or have minimal press and are shared after the fact. that’s why the royal family gets to tell the BBC what footage from funerals, coronations, etc they have to cut from future broadcasts. And so on.
Normally, I wouldn’t support banning the press, but in this case – Ha ha ha ha ha ha! I can make an exception when they’ve been found liable of harassment and illegal activities. They must be furious and I couldn’t be happier for Harry and Meghan that they managed to limit their access, after moving a continent away to escape these mofos.
I should clarify, banning the press at a public event. This is a private event and they can do whatever they want.
The BP and the royal funky (typo autocorrect but it stays) want H&M to leave but not be private citizens at the same time. Even when you’re the King of England or their mouthpiece, you cant always have your cake and eat it, too.
Right. Events like this you invite the press, if you want them there, or you don’t. And they didn’t.
Unlike taxpayer funded public officials, Harry and Meghan do not need to do anything for the wider “public” and they are free to monitor that deranged stalkers who’ve tapped their phones, flown drones into their home windows, and swarmed their house with their children in it aren’t given access to them.
the tabloids aren’t the press. They are deranged stalker flying monkeys for a sick and dying institution.
This is their eternal problem (one of them) in their coverage and expectations of Harry and Meghan. They still want to cover them like working royals who are getting public funds but they aren’t. This is why they describe things like this weekend as engagements, and complain about no photos of their kids, and not having prior knowledge of events like they should have a court circular.You can’t demand that private individuals and private companies give you access in a way you can for publicly funded individuals. It’s the same reason they go on about their popularity in the UK as if in the large scheme of things popularity matters to private citizens.
Exactly. Like all abusers, the RR expect to get the same privileges without any of the responsibilities or obligations.
These are the same people mocking Harry for wanting security. It’s either one way or the other, and Harry and Meghan chose private life they fund themselves.
Too bad so sad Tabloid trash!
BINGO!
It actually doesn’t matter if H&M are ‘unpopular’ in the U.K. (which I don’t think they are – far too many people watched the Netflix doc and read Spare for that to be true) while they are doing all of their business elsewhere.
It doesn’t even really matter if they are ‘unpopular’ in the US! What matters is that they get a huge amount of press coverage. Eyeballs are monetizable, it doesn’t matter whether the eyeballs are attached to haters or not, there is no such thing as bad publicity.
If this were not so we would live in a much more rational world and Donald Trump would never have been President.
Exactly this. Why would Harry want to see any journalists or photographers at his event from papers that have tapped his phones since he was a teenager? Refusing to work with certain outlets was a sticking point when they initially left the uk and that hasn’t changed. And they’re not working royals getting paid by the SG so they don’t have to invite the DM to their private events.
Hahah Royal Funky is staying! Yea, this is the consequence to their pushing H and M out and refusing the half in model.
FAFO time sucks for them.
Has there been a shift in media access since the NY paps chase? Or have the British tabs always been excluded?
No, on that event there was limited access to the red carpet too. So, this is nothing new, they just like to complain.
Are those rats really that stupid? They thought that they were going to get access on any H&M event to report more lies about them. Keep crying salty tears rats 🐀
And I love them all the more for that! The BM just doesn’t get it, they are in the US – we do not bend to their rules and unwritten understandings. Colbert did not have to give a heads up about his monologue and H&M do not have to have to give the BM access to their events!
Lastly, the BM got a taste of, what we Americans call FA-FO.
Right on, @Seraphina. Your post makes me feel absolutely yankee doodle.
who invites an abuser into their world while trying to protect themselves from that abuse? I personally think security is the number one concern with every event they attend and it shows since the NYC chase. I don’t blame them one bit for keeping the wagons circled tight.
Didn’t Harry also ban them from his wedding chapel? They should have got the idea back then that he isn’t into you. They got their WFH prince, they should try to learn monetizing on that because the future isn’t bright with all that lawsuits and loss of profits.
Yes why can’t they be excited and make profits off the Zoom Prince and his AI wife dressed in prairie gowns with the occasional full Monty shot. Plenty of backlog of those to create new ones.
Boohoo
Whatever… the point is: the british press is being snubbed and another point which is for sure: they’re not going back 😂
One of the reasons could be that they’re planning to use footage for their own projects. But I love them excluding the British tabloids
I had read that part of the polo match was being filmed for the Netflix show.
Yes the day after the charity polo event there were photo’s of Producer Harry behind the scenes while his camera’s were filming for the Netflix doc. Also some great photos of Meg, Harry at the dinner that were posted on Delfina and Nachos instagram. Meg had a great halter, backless black dress on. Those pics were her sitting at bar and taken from behind.
They’re not public officials nor are they “working royals” for the Crown. They have the right to have private events and to block the very media outlets who have made their lives a living hell and have sued/are suing.
This begs the question why do these tabloids want access to Harry’s public events? Supposedly, no one likes him or wants to have anything to do with him. But then they go on to say various organizations are using him as bait to sell tickets to their events. You are correct that as non-working royals there is no legitimate public need to cover the Sussex activities at all. Yet, here is the DM demanding access. Do they also use them as bait to sell their trashy rags?
The Sussexes are so unpopular yet the Fail photographers were willing to hide in bushes in an attempt to get shots. Lots of effort for people no one supposedly cares about. Keep starving those folks Harry and Meghan! Keep suing them too. Between the Wails going AWOL and no Sussex sparkle it’s gonna be tough times on Fleet Street, unless of course they want to start focusing on the real news in the UK.
“…yet the Fail photographers were willing to hide in bushes in an attempt to get shots.”
Shots taken from a distance, the subjects captured through shrubbery, that were:
CLEAR AS A BELL.
Not ridiculously grainy.
Not so out of focus you can’t see who it is.
Not taken with a potato (I love that phrase…)
The Princess of Wales has not been seen by the public since Christmas Day and all the photos purported to be her look like the camera went off by mistake in 1987. There’s some UK news that lot could get working on.
Yup, exactly. Curious isn’t it?
Real news, like the government failing, the DM doesn’t want to have to criticise the Tories.
Ummm, Harry is suing the sun and the DM for committing crimes against him. Tapping his phone and blagging. So why would he want any journalists or photographers from those publications anywhere near him? That’s not even about control. That’s just about common sense. He allows journalists from publications that haven’t committed acts of crime against him. It’s not hard to get. The DM illegally published his wife’s letter. They will never be invited to any event he ever has.
Haha, the BM are starting to realize that they are truly on the outside looking in and the Sussexes are indeed controlling their own narrative. They will continue to lie excessively but without knowing when and where the Sussexes will make appearances, their income is drying up fast. They’ll have to latch onto this made up IG trap, I mean church service and hope that enough royals attend Trooping to sustain them. Otherwise they’ll have to settle for rumors about Willy Nilly’s Zoom meetings and hope he will make occasional BBC Studios produced videos for his and Special K’s (dormant?) YouTube channel…
If neither the head of the armed forces or the next head of the armed forces doesn’t attend this church service, it will look as if they don’t care about members of the armed forces suffering from life changing injuries.
This writer is really reaching for a comparison to that other couple who are known to micromanage or outright fake photographs or videos from their rare public appearances. It must really sting that Meghan has never needed the heavy hand of photoshop, let alone the amateurish photoshop of the Windsor clan.
But Harry and Meghan are not paid for by the British taxpayers, and nor are they accountable to the British tabloids. They are private American citizens doing a private event who have every reason to have heightened security around them. And even if they didn’t, they are well within their rights to still exclude the tabloids.
Yeah, I noticed that writer said the Sussex photos/videos would first go to their team for editing before distribution. LIE! That’s what that other couple does.
New York shows the BM can’t behave at Sussex events. IG Düsseldorf shows that too with that stalker-razzi from the Sun. Those incidents I think are the reason why the UK tabloids were banned and the UK may not get IG in 2027.
They’re so much more dignified than me. I would just have my PR tell them “we don’t like y’all, go f- yourselves”.
I’d just shorten that to ‘go f*ck yourselves’. The ‘we don’t like you’ is implied. 😁
Cry harder.
FAAFO, buddy. FAAFO.
Cry you BSDS CRY. You Could have had access, you could have even done interviews, but you fkd up big time and now you can go eat the sht you slither through. Who says Harry and Megan aren’t popular in America, YOU? because you idiots if that were true, they would have the circle of friends that they do, or be thronged with crowds wanting to see them. Of course they control where they go and what they attend, because you have stirred up every headcase in both countries with your hateful rhetoric. Now FK of back to the invisible bone and the idle Billy, because that’s all you’ve got, the left overs. No wonder your having to lay of so many staff your sinking in your own sht
This article is about William and Kate.
These are not public events. These are private citizen representing private charities and businesses. They can invite who they want to cover their events and they are not required to give anyone access unless they want to. When they were publicly funded in the UK, what exactly did the press there do with their access besides fuel rumors and generate hostility? The tabloids don’t get to have access and complain when they practice the most dishonest forms of journalism.
Richard Kay is DELUSIONAL, whining that they must build a bridge because “When they do something, we always find out at the last minute”. Dude… really……HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
‘very real possibility of a media ‘gotcha’ – someone with a microphone asking a provocative question or throwing an insult in order to get a reaction from the Prince’
The Daily Msil setting out for everyone to see what they would do with prior information and the ability to attend any events with Harry and Meghan.
Continue to protect you and your family Harry!
Basically, he has misunderstood the difference between private and public. And, he also seems to believe that the purpose of every event attended by the media is to hurl insults and ask irrelevant questions. Media are allowed to attend because they are supposed to report on the event, not use every event as an excuse to achieve their own personal goals.
Nice to see them stamping their feet and having a temper tantrum because they don’t get their way.
Sorrows, sorrows, prayers.
These whiners are going to need to get used to being on the outside looking in, because H&M have every right as private citizens to control access to them. And H&M hang with real royalty like Serena Williams, so of course control is imperative.
‘The majority of his ‘public appearances’ are not public appearances at all but carefully choreographed video recordings played into events where his name on the invitation has been the main attraction.’ Blatant LIE. He was AT the BetterUp conference, he was AT the Sentebale round table discussion. He did a LIVE video feed with the kids for the Diana Awards. And Harry can handle himself in a live interview, as we saw with the ABC news coverage at the most-recent Invictus event.
Lying liars who lie, Exhibit A, the British press.
It’s been FOUR years! They have been explicit and crystal clear on how they intend to operate with the media and do their PR.
And for four year the rota continues to viciously attack them, threaten their physical safety and outright lie about them. Harry has launched and won almost every lawsuit against these fuckwads. Yet, they still have the unmitigated GALL to whine about not getting access like the good old days when Harry was forced to subject himself to the royal rota system.
Seriously, what is wrong with these people’s BRAINS!?
Broken!! And like humpty humpty can’t be put together again. Not even by the Kings horsey, horsemilla!
Why not?!?!?
(Just kidding)
Lort. The royals and rota rats thought Harry was weak and would divorce Meghan/leave his kids to be Will-not’s lifelong scapegoat. The Windsors and the 🐀 just can’t stand their comeuppance. Good show, Good Prince Harry. Harry is NEVER coming back. The tabloids are going to go broke. 😆
Whoopee! And I’m here for it!
This isn’t a huge surprise. They’ve been doing this for awhile, controlling access and news outlets invited to cover them. But ever since the NYC car chase last year, they’ve been doing things even more in stealth. It’s all about their safety and security, it has nothing to do with “gotcha” moments or about questions they don’t want to address.
Wait, isn’t limiting access to BRF stories and events the entire reason the Royal Rota even exists?
Cry more.
Just out of curiosity I read some of the comments of that DF piece. Crazy just crazy.
I know, I did too, and was shaking my head. Rabid foaming lunatics hoping for car crashes etc,
“with any output being edited by Archewell or event organisers before being released”
These arses are still trying to give their dumb readers a reason to say that H+M “also do what the Wailses do with photos and videos”. This false equivalence isn’t even subtle. I hope ALL the tabloids – including the broadsheet ones such as the Telegraph and Times go bankrupt. May their photographers and royal reporters and fraudulent “experts” lose their shirts and be unemployed forever and ever, Amen.
I know this will be a completely foreign concept for the bm, but the H&M have no control over what the photographs that the media submit for publication. They will have some control over the Netflix footage, but that’s really the director who ultimately has that authority.
The photos will hold up if any of the photo agencies want to see the original. When it comes to the private events like the Betterup one, that’s their business. Believe it or not, when a US company chooses to make an event private that’s exactly what it is. The company gets to choose what’s distributed to the press and what isn’t.
This is something that the bm are simply not used to. The Monarchy controls what’s seen and heard and the bm seem to think that US companies should be the same. Think again, idiots.
If the Sussexes are so unpopular, why keep writing about them ? These BMs are unadulterated nimcompoops !
Keep safe, keep thriving and gliding you golden Sussexes!🙏🏼
British Media please stick to your “walkie talkie/answering machine Prince. He is in your backyard doing God knows what.😏
“But even in America, where they were at first very popular, their approval ratings have been dropping as rapidly as the thermometer in mid-winter.”
Why would anyone run “approval ratings” polls in USA where the public’s affinity for certain celebrities is not measured, and monetary value is established in a free and fair marketplace? Keep your stupid opinion polls in the UK where they’re needed for the monarchy to take its own temperature. Canada, the Commonwealth country, can do whatever polls it wants to measure its monarchy “approval rating.”
The amount of gaslighting presented as “fact” in this DF “article” is staggering. That is all
It’s simply fascinating to me that the British media is so invested in the activities of two people who left their salty country four years ago, but this same media merely shrugged their shoulders at the way Bill and Kate conducted their own media, which resulted in manipulated videos and photo releases. It’s just amazing. The BM clearly tried to get into Harry’s events, then contacted the event planners and, having been unsuccessful in getting videos that they could write about, they then write about their inability to get access.