Mail: A weakened King Charles was ‘cynically duped by a senior courtier’

This is a process story about the tangled web of bureaucracy that is the British monarchy. But it’s also about so much more! There’s been a real kerfuffle behind-the-scenes at Buckingham Palace and it inadvertently revealed some interesting stuff about how King Charles’s court and office works. Since January, King Charles has been dealing with health issues. First it was his prostate and then it was cancer. He’s currently going through chemotherapy. In the early weeks of his treatment, Charles was visibly struggling – the chemo knocked him on his ass. He was reportedly still doing some business of state, like phone calls and signatures, but no meetings or events. Well, according to the Mail, the king’s Garter King of Arms didn’t go through the proper channels to get the king to sign off on his preferred candidate appointed to his department, the College of Arms. I have no idea what any of these positions entail or what these people actually do with their time, but I know a scandal when I see one!
King Charles was cynically duped by a senior courtier into signing a document appointing a colleague to a job at the Palace – while the monarch was recovering after a bout of his cancer treatment, it has been claimed. The incident has sparked a furious row in Charles’s court – with one of his closest aides said to have ‘gone ballistic’.
The courtier at the centre of the extraordinary bust-up is Garter King Of Arms David White, who is understood to have been on the receiving end of a severe dressing-down. Mr White is accused of ignoring long-established court procedure and instead using ‘back channels’ to secure the King’s signature on his preferred choice for a senior appointment at his department, the College of Arms. This happened when the King was in London for his ongoing cancer treatment, when staff are under instructions not to burden him.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s like a trick from the Middle Ages. There’s been a huge row behind the scenes. Some people believe that David White deliberately tried to get to Charles behind their backs so that he could get his preferred candidate into the role. What David may not have realised was that the King was tired. In other words, he was at his most vulnerable, which is why proper procedure exists. When the King is in London he is here to receive treatment and therefore that can often be a challenging time for him. The aides closest to Charles knew him well enough to know he should have been left in peace at that time.’
Mr White’s role as Garter King of Arms is to advise the monarch on matters of heraldry and on how to conduct royal ceremonies. He stood on the balcony at St James’s Palace to proclaim Charles as King on September 10, 2022. However, he does not have responsibility for recommending candidates for Royal Household roles to the King. When the senior post of Secretary of the Order of the Garter came up at the College of Arms – a Royal Household department that creates and maintains coats of arms – Mr White hoped to appoint a colleague, Peter O’Donoghue, already a herald at the college.
More senior Buckingham Palace aides had been formally advised to put forward another candidate, and were planning on recommending him to the King for the job. Normal procedure would see such paperwork go through official channels – being included in the King’s red boxes and vetted by his private secretaries. But instead Mr White had one of his assistants pass his letter of recommendation directly to her husband, who works at the Palace, to place in front of the King. Insiders described Mr White’s move as a deliberate ambush to circumnavigate the King’s comptroller and his private secretary, Colonel Michael Vernon and Sir Clive Alderton.
When contacted by The Mail on Sunday by telephone, Mr White declined to comment. At the end of the conversation it was apparent that he thought he had hung up, but he can be heard telling a colleague: ‘S***. She has got wind. She’s got wind of the fact that I nominated Peter O’Donoghue, that he had been put forward.’
A Royal Household source said: ‘That direct approach to the King should never happen. It should always go to the private secretary. Michael Vernon went ballistic that David decided to circumvent the whole system. I think Clive Alderton is equally irritated by it.’
The Mail on Sunday understands Mr O’Donoghue has now been passed over for Stephen Segrave, the Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood. Mr White was appointed to his role in 2021 and has become a controversial figure. He was left off the honours list after he forgot to say ‘God Save the King’ during the Queen’s funeral – a mistake said to have irritated King Charles.
“Mr White’s role as Garter King of Arms is to advise the monarch on matters of heraldry and on how to conduct royal ceremonies… When the senior post of Secretary of the Order of the Garter came up at the College of Arms – a Royal Household department that creates and maintains coats of arms…” And they think the medieval part of the story is that White cut some corners to get his friend appointed to the job, a job which White probably should have been able to appoint himself?? With a title like Garter King of Arms, you would think that he would have hiring and firing authority over his division and he wouldn’t need to run to the king every time he needs to appoint a new Great Lord King of Heraldry Emails. Guess not – imagine all of this drama over jobs having to do with coats of arms and heraldry. I actually cannot imagine something so inane having this much drama.
Still, all of this is so revealing – apparently, it’s pretty easy to get the king to sign off on anything as long as your spouse works in the palace and can just put the sheet of paper in front of him. You’ve got to think that Charles’s courtiers are quite worried – it could have been a lot worse, and it could have revealed even more about Charles’s condition. Is he too ill to make these kinds of picayune staffing decisions?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
This is not new – happened all the time with QE2, we know her own family members had to do it to speak to her. That place really is a nest of vipers.
This
And William has been perfectly groomed to take this puppet role despite probably becoming king at a younger age. The courtiers have been using his inadequacies against him to train him to not being able to function or make decisions independently.
Charles is the top viper. He probably just wants to get rid of the guy without telling him he’s waiting for a resignation because he doesn’t like the dude and thinks he’s gonna do a poor job at his own funeral. Pretty coward employer move.
Also having caught up on Mary P’s T from yesterday – all I can say is wow!!!! We have an heir who is REFUSING to do his job and openly arguing with his King. The gov and men in grey will NOT like this as they won’t be able to control him when he takes the throne – am convinced more than ever he will never take the throne. If H&M are being personally invited over by Charles its because he wants to bring them back into the fold in some way – regency anyone!!!! Or maybe Peggy is playing hard ball to get Daddy to support / pay for his divorce.
Chuck is looking frail and he has aged since he became King.
What post did she comment on? I’d like to catch up.
Jeebus Christus!
Some folks on here and elsewhere have a maddening tendency to speak of H&M as if theyre chess pieces available to that sick fuq to “bring them back into the fold” and other such nonsense. As if H&M dont have complete autonomy over their lives.
After learning from official documents that back in March 2020 when that bastard pulled H’s security, leaving H and M AND THEIR MONTHS-OLD BABY at the mercy of literal criminals, and telling Ravec that if H was murdered he believes the UK would soon get over it, the only thing I’m looking forward to hearing from H is that he “lost his father.”
If M could have loved her father the way she did throughout her childhood and young adulthood even up to her early 30s before she met H at age 35, and yet, knew that she had to cut him out of her life because of his abuse and gaslighting and palling around with her enemies, then chucky’s callous disregard for H and his baby son (nevermind the wife who is the love of his life) qualifies as time to “cut him out of your life.”
I know H has to be careful and make strategic moves but I hope he has really moved that man to the farthest periphery of his life without having to make any statements about it.
Where might I find Mary P’s tea? I was moving yesterday and missed it.
Exactly- This just exposes that its not actually the Crown that weilds power, and in doing so, deflates any need for them at all.
@steph it’s on the Jobson article post
I’m sorry, the direct quote from someone who doesn’t know how to hang up a phone is sending me 😂. Also the actual midevil detail is that the guy wasn’t preferred because he didn’t say God Save the Queen during her funeral? How the eff would anyone know that? That’s next level surveillance of staff.
It is hilarious and also creepy. It’s dumb too, because these people truly think they contribute to society with these inconsequential window-dressing jobs.
The guy forgot to say God save the KING. He probably was used to save the queen which he said and that’s what irritated Charles. That the guy didn’t pay reverence to him as the new monarch.
And it’s his JOB to advise on this stuff!!! So yes, he should have known!! This story is all kinds of ridiculous, and I love it! I mean what’s this job: Secretary of the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood??? How does it differ from Secretary of the Order of the Garter at the College of Arms???? The first encompasses all orders? The second just the one? There’s, what, four or five orders? With what, 20 or so members each? Killer job, that. So much responsibility!!
LOL
So he didn’t like being tricked or in a way lied to and Chuckles people don’t like all the tricks or lies that you have been doing either. How does it feel Chuckles.
My thing is: charles has spent 70 years as a royal intern. Tired or not, wouldn’t he have known the proper procedure? And why would he just sign his signature?
a, he was not in any condition to read and understand what he is signing.
b, he is used to people telling him what he is signing so he doesn’t have to bother with reading things.
The whole story reminds me of the Liliane Bettencourt case. It wasn’t just Rocksavage’s lover who leeched off the demented and vulnerable lady (who was an asshole most of her life), but a whole big spider web was weaved around her to steal everything they could get their hands on. Accountants, lawyers, business advisors etc. all kept pushing papers under her nose to sign when she kept asking what was going on.
Yes, he would know the proper procedure, so he probably assumed the letter had been vetted first by the proper people before being placed on his desk.
I saw this story, enjoyed the gossip, but couldn’t make heads or tails of it. And the fact that Charles is mad because the guy didn’t say “God Save the King” during the ceremony is just a perfect detail, in my opinion. What a terrible group of people!
It’s such a very Charles thing to get mad about. That man really has a list and is checking off who remembers to say god save the king.
Yeah, I’m picturing the whole funeral drama with processions and carriages and cars and the RF marching behind the coffin and back and forth with millions of people on the sidelines and more ceremonies at Windsor – and somewhere along the line, Charles’ giant bat-like ears not only picked up that someone didn’t say “God Save the King” but he identified the person and held onto that resentment during his mother’s funeral and beyond.
@Jais – Meanwhile in the real world are grappling with cost of living crisis in the UK – smh
🤣. The guy had one job that day. ONE job. And he blew it!!
But what *really* irritated KC was that a servant forgot to say “God Save the [me]”.
This family is whack.
You laugh, but he didn’t say “God save the King” at the funeral, and now look what happened 😭
Kings need a lot of godly intervention to stay alive and healthy 😅
LOL
😂😂😂
That is such an outdated system. Doesn’t the King have someone like Chief of Staff who is the only person communicating that kind of appointments with the King? It seems like there are a lot of people who can put a document in front of the King to sign, important or not. That is a faulty system.
Completely agree. The King shouldn’t be bothered with each & every staff position hiring. You delegate this stuff. The President of the United States didn’t have to OK my hiring, that got delegated down, from the Sec of the USDA, to the Chief of the FS, to the Regional Forester, to the Forest Supervisor, to HR out of Albuquerque (we do things weird, HR-wise, I don’t live in AZ). And I’m willing to be there are documents attesting to those delegations.
Yup, Charles’ Aides are probably just pissed because they weren’t able to appoint THEIR favorite!
More likely Charles doesn’t really care who gets the position and the battle is between his employees. Nowhere does it say what either of the candidate’s qualifications are. I would think someone already working in that department would be the more qualified.
@Equality. That’s what I think too. Charles doesn’t really care and it’s really the employers squabbling.
Okay. Someone definitely has the knives out for David White. Not only has he been cast as the twitty (not realizing that the king was tired??) bad guy for not following protocol, he’s also been accused of forgetting to say, “God save the king.” Hmm. The question is of course, what differentiates these two men? Why is the one preferred over the other? Is it because Segrave is more helpful to more courtiers than O’Donoghue?
@ML – perhaps the preferred one ( Mr Donogue )will remember to sing “God save the King” along with KC’s Private Secretary & his crew better than Mr White and his nominee….
Does this role come with a pay increase? Or is it just the prestige of the title? What a mess. But all I could think, as I was reading this, was what a shit show it’s going to be when William is king. He won’t have the patience for any of that stuff. And wow these courtiers are sneaky AF. The king can’t even trust his own people. What a mess. Can kind of see why William just goes silent on his staff. I mean he’s lazy but maybe he doesn’t trust them either.
But Billy has much to hide, that’s why he doesn’t communicate well. Secrets galore!
Didn’t Chuck do the same to Queen Elizabeth?
Isn’t that why Camilla is “Queen?”
This. Charles is getting a small taste of what he and his tampon lover did to his own mother and his two sons and grandkids. Oh well.
👏👏👏
Thank you! Charles was never above this sort of behaviour, he just thought it would never happen to him.
All of this tells me about two alarming things: there is more than one person getting a salary for full time employment… drawing coats of arms? Having them printed on things and organizing them on palace walls? Keeping track of who has which coat of arms so they put the correct name on the description card in the museum? How many of these filler jobs siphon money off the UK’s budget.
Do these courtiers think this whole drama is so important they forgot to not make Charles look incapacitated? Or he really is just propped up for show twice a month and these idiot puppet masters run the show and leech on taxpayer money.
A quick search says it is self funded. A individual or company has to pay thousand to acquire armorial bearings. The College of Arms also does heraldic related stuff for several other commonwealth countries as well. Scotland, Canada, and South Africa have their own heraldic authorities.
The heralds also perform ceremonial duties at various events that occur such as the opening of parliament.
It sounds like the bigger issue is that Clive Alderton and a few other key flunkies are keeping Charles too isolated, so staff are getting creative to contact their boss. They can wrap this in “How dare they disturb the sick patient” language all they want, but it sounds like Charles is really a checked-out CEO who is too cocooned in his ivory tower. And if the stupid “heraldry” guy thinks that, imagine what more relevant staff are feeling. Imagine how…I don’t know…Charles’ younger son would be feeling.
It’s also saying A LOT about Chuck’s real condition. They’ve been putting about the perception that he’s “getting on with things”, as perkily as a 75 yr old man can. They were bigging him up *so* much, people in social media have been speculating he doesn’t actually have cancer, that he’s just used that as a cover for the Where Is Kate scandal
Reminder: we still haven’t seen her in nearly 4 whole months.
I’m at the point where it’s Schroedinger’s cancer dx. The palaces seem to pull the cancer card when it suits them. Other times, when he’s trying to get attention & sympathy, they act like he’s “fit for duty, 100%, nothing to see here”. Well, which is it? Can’t be both, kids.
All I know is this: Chuckles is losing the goodwill of the public daily, at home and abroad, and the courtiers’ nonsense both at BP and KP are absolutely accelerating that. This was a fact before the cancer dx was even announced; that whole situation has just made everything worse. At least 60% of the current monarchical public opinion freefall, is due to courtiers’ batshit internecine battles, tied up with the tabloids taking sides in these. The public can see it plainly, just by the way the headlines are crafted. This kickup with the College of Arms (with the GKoA taking reasonable measures after being met with unreasonable obstruction from BP courtiers), has been more blatant than most, but it’s not the first one.
Chuck needs to wake tf up. The courtiers closest to him are not helping his reign. They are absolutely the iceburg ripping open the ship of state at the waterline right now.
He’s a weak, useless king.
Hummm, wasn’t Clive Alderton know as “The Wasp” in Spare? Maybe the monarchy would benefit from an extermination of all of these troublesome insects.
Same was done to QEII – I believe She was isolated towards the last 3-4 years of her reign & fed lies about Harry and Meghan. The men in grey also controlled access to QEII.
Both Charles & Andrew were instrumental in getting rid of Mr Geidt in 2019. It is said that had he remained in the position , he would have helped in utilising Harry & Meghan’s star power within the RF. Instead they got rid of him and was replaced with someone that was instrumental in driving out H&M from the UK
You truly reap what you sow.
Recollections may vary, who’s recollections? Who lied to whom. Can’t believe it was Harry after what he put in his book, he’s far too honest for his own good at times. Like this drug issue.
The Garter King of Arms performed a trick from the Middle Ages? All these courtiers are the opposite of self aware. And imagine this Garter King of Arms forgetting to say God Save the King during the queen’s funeral. To the tower with him. Then, off with his head!
I would bet there are under handed deals going on daily at both BP and KP.. have to wonder why this one is making headlines?
I’m wondering too. Someone close to either employee saw a chance to make a few bucks from a gossip rag, or has taken up Camilla’s job as keyhole listener?
What this really shows is how William should be handling this sort of shite right now. I would have put it down to “work shy,” but Spare points out how Charles has completely cut his sons out from being able to participate in any meaningful way. They then get savaged for being “unprepared.” I’d be planning to work from home as well. The left behind royals really are all the worst.
🙄 Oh enough with the poorly-disguised excuses for William. He had every opportunity back then to figure things out and carve out his own lane like Harry did, and he chose not to. He’s lazy and entitled: simple as that.
William is make full use of his “get out of work free card”. Nobody in the press dares to criticize him since we don’t know how ill his wife and father are. If someone makes a rude comment about his work ethics and his wife takes a turn for the worst, they might as well lock themselves in a pillory.
We know two thinks about the King, he is elderly and he has cancer, Kate is middle aged and according to her doctors doesn’t have cancer, they are both on chemo but Kate’s is just in case. The King’s need for assistance is greater, he has far more responsibility, Kate has a nanny whom the children have known all their lives.
There is absolutely no excuse for William to be this lazy and inept. He is a 40+ year old man with absolutely every resource available to him along with BILLIONS and at the very least 25 plus million a year revenue at his disposal. If he is lazy now with all of these resources and literally preparing to be lazy in the future with even more you absolutely cannot blame Charles or anyone else for that matter. William is the problem. William is lazy, incompetent, inept, spoiled, petulant, and entitled. What William wants William gets. And William wants to be a lazy Prince of Cambridge, a lazy Prince of Wales, and a lazy King.
I remember watching The Crown and they were trying to slim down all the unnecessary roles,some of the ‘job descriptions’ were laughable.
So who leaked this? Was it Camilla or Charles’s private secretary? This is what it’s come to. Instead of the spare, they’re throwing staff to the wolves.
All of this highlights how incredible stupid and infantile the entire existence of the monarchy is.
Sure, there is a cost of living crisis and an NHS crisis, and the PM wants to deport people to Rawanda, but someone didn’t say God Save the King. Off with his head! I am convinced the monarchy only continues to exist as a state sanctioned publicity stunt. The UK’s first reality family is a great distraction for people who don’t want to look at the real issues facing the UK.
You summed it up nicely. Bread and circuses, only the bread is rather short for some.
The king was irritated because an employee didn’t say “God save the king?” How very North Korea of him. It must run in the family.
This is not just embarrassing but deeply concerning. C-Rex is relying on his private secretaries to vet these docs for signatures and then signs them. I know that he mostly just rubber stamps things but this plus his health concerns should worry the UK govt. Esp since this could pose a poss national security issue and has just been blasted in the headlines in the BM. Under Willy Nilly, this will be even more concerning. I’m surprised that Mr White didn’t get fired…
It also makes me wonder how many times C-Rex, Raggedy Andy, other “royals” and the vile courtiers did the same thing to the ailing QE2…
@Chantal1 – This is what likely happened in the case of Prince Harry where unfavourable decisions were taken against him and Meghan all in the name of QEII.
There was one occasion where Harry had arranged a private meeting with the Queen only for him to be told on the actual date of the meeting that the Queen had a prior appointment and could not see Harry. This was in effect the men in grey blocking Harry from seeing the Queen.
After QEII’s death the said men in grey were handsomely rewarded by being ennobled.
This reads like a script for a ironic comedy mocking the Firm. The fact that these things are in the red box tells how much unimportant dribble the queen had to go through. No wonder they have an insane number of employees. This kind of BS is what hard working Meghan met when she married Harry. I’m so glad they’re free.
What an easy problem to solve. Have electronic signature cover pages which verify that documents were vetted by staff before Charles signs. He can still read physical documents if he wishes. What era are these people living in? Stupid red boxes from 1830s Victorian age?
More courtier on courtier violence, please!
😂😂😂🍿🍿🍿🍻
Wasn’t there an episode of The Crown where they say that there are basically people holding positions in the royal household that make no sense ? It seems to be the problem here.
Karma is starting on a roll.
Trying to bamboozle an enfeebled Monarch is a familiar tale. I don’t look forward to FK’s handling the red boxes with any confidence either. Will he scribble his signature , without reading and understanding what he is approving just to get it out of the way? QE2’s dad went through red boxes with her as part of mentoring his heir. He did that because he was catapulted into kingship as a result of the abdication. Kingy ‘s role is to prepare the heir and especially now if things are uncertain about length of current reign. Who knows FK might even enjoy it and he can certainly sign off documents when WFH, which has got to be good for him?
“He was left off the honours list after he forgot to say ‘God Save the King’ during the Queen’s funeral – a mistake said to have irritated King Charles.”
That is just hilarious. Off with his head!!!!
Mmmm, see. My tea about Charlie has been HOT. He is a lot worse than they are saying. Active treatment has stopped and now he’s relying on more homeopathic remedies to maintain him.
They were only able to pull this sht because he’s not firing on all cylinders and they all know it. Just like with the late Queen you have a massive game of chess (more like dungeons and dragons) going on behind the scenes, with everyone looking after their own interests first! Charlie said he wanted a slimmed down monarchy, THESE are the sort of jobs that should have been done away with.
We can all see now how Billy has managed to get away with so much, BUT camzilla is on the move. Stay tuned folks it’s going to get very loud and very nasty, VERY fast and soon. I really, really need Heather to find out WHY Charlie wanted our ginger warrior and his family back for 6 months! Could this have something to do with it. He knows he’s being duped!
Hmmm, do you think Cams is going to blow the lid of the state of the Wails marriage and his shenanigans (both romantic and financial)?
If she exposes, to the public, how unfit Pegs is to rule then she’s doing us ALL a favour.
Mary Pester, I didn’t realize KFC wanted Harry back for six months–interesting, indeed. You said that the Escort was raging when Billy Idle hung up on KFC, so if you add the machinations of the grey men into that, she’ll probably erupt. This is going to get fun!
@saucy&sassy, and digitalunicorn, I think we should keep a very close eye on camzilla and her kids. She knows full well how easy Charlie is to manipulate when he’s of on one of his rages, all it takes with him is a few “I know, I know darlings, and a couple of they don’t appreciate you, they have never appreciated you, my love”, and his vanity makes him putty in her hands. She can ask and receive ANYTHING when he is like this,, and then you have the added pictures of Harry looking healthy and happy, against his heir looking like the workshy petulant child he is. I would love to Be a fly on the wall right now, but I would hate to be Charlie’s doctor checking his blood pressure
MaryP, I am wondering if Charles isn’t trying to tempt Harry and family back by furnishing Frogmore Cottage again, and offering it to H and M if they will come back for six months, as he wishes. Wishing you improving health.
🤯🤯 Harry and Meghan are far too happy with life in Montecito and far too busy with their exciting new projects. What could Charles possibly offer them to convince them to come back for six months other than emotional blackmail? Like, he’s dying, doesn’t have much time left, really needs Harry to save the monarchy? I dunno. I just don’t see this happening.
Mary Pester, well, if the Escort gets KFC to agree to use her kids to help do engagements, it will be REALLY educational to find out what the people in the UK will have to say about that.
H&M have contracts to fullfil, Harry is employed by BetterUp, they both have their philanthropic work. How would they be able to return for a month let alone six months?
I think it’s just so strange that they have no problem telling us all that Charles is petty and immature. That’s always been odd to me. All jokes aside, shouldn’t he want to be seen as magnanimous? When I read about Felipe or Harold or King Max, I rarely hear them being jealous or petty in this manner. I don’t know what they’re like in real life, but that’s certainly not their public persona. BP and the RR always seem to be almost glad to describe Charles as petty and selfish–I suppose it helps them explain the narrative around these people, but I find it odd. Same with William. Odd.
Sounds like some p*ssy little self-important functionaries got their panties in a twist at not being allowed to gum up the works. This guy was appointing someone to work in his own organization, the College of Arms, so it seems to me it was entirely appropriate for him to nominate his preferred candidate & get Charles to sign off on that. We all know those people in our organizations who slow-walk everything but absolutely MUST be included in any and all decision-making because. It’s ego & nothing else. Or at least that’s this American’s read on a completely confusing organization with really peculiar job titles.
Kaiser!!! I know the answer to your question! They spend their days making up impressive sounding jobs to cover the fact that they do less than nothing bar bitching and backstabbing all day long. That’s how they spend their days. No wonder they were overwhelmed by Meghan actually wanting to do real, substantive work.
Sounds like the royals need a slimmed-down bureaucracy. Save a lot of money that way,
@saucy&sassy, and there in lies the rub, Charlie can’t get it through his head that Harry and Megan DONT NEED HIM, or his good will. They have proved it over the last 5 years. I think Charlie thought he could give it the “look darling boy, I’ve been thinking about what you said about working half in half out with us and I think it’s a wonderful idea, the cottage is waiting for you and you can just pop right in there and of we all go”. He really is that stupid /vain that he thinks Harry would swallow the 5 years “thinking about it”, and give up everything he and Megan have built for themselves.
No way will Harry agree to it, but oh how I would love to see the shock on Charlie boys face when he’s told “no thanks pa”., because Charlie is that stupid, he can’t conceive of the fact that he has one son who actually WORKS