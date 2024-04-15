Duchess Meghan has been wrongfully accused of being ‘bossy’ at the polo match

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s polo date in Miami was fantastic. Every photo from the event was gorgeous – Meghan looked rich, Harry looked hot, and they are such a watchable and charismatic couple. Once the photos and videos came out, people were commenting with stuff like “Yeah I can see why they were mad” and “Get away from your toxic family so you can flourish.” Whenever Meghan and Harry show up somewhere looking happy, wealthy, tan and gorgeous, the haters lose their everloving minds. Which is where we are now. Those miserable people did a forensic examination of every video and photo and they are trying to make “Meghan had an awkward interaction” into a thing. This is the interaction:
What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.
Even when it comes to bossing around other women at the polo.
Imagine what she’s like when the cameras aren’t on!
pic.twitter.com/e8DQLuSEsp
— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 13, 2024
The woman is Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and she is the chair of Sentebale. The whole polo match was a fundraiser to benefit Sentebale and they brought in over $1 million, incidentally. So Dr. Chandauka was brought on stage after the match so they could all pose for photos. Dr. Chandauka somewhat awkwardly tried to pose beside Harry, perhaps unaware of what angle the photos would be taken. Meghan is overheard saying “do you want to come over here?” as she motioned to her side (Meghan’s left). Like… have you guys never tried to coordinate a group photo where people don’t know how to position themselves? It was a brief moment where Meghan and Dr. Chandauka were trying to work out where to stand, that’s it. But now the Mail and other outlets are trashing Meghan for being “rude” or “bossy.” Utterly asinine.
Also – I’ve seen the Derangers suggest that Meghan didn’t want Dr. Chandauka to stand next to Harry. Please, Meghan knows her husband – Harry was not letting go of Meghan whatsoever. Meghan had no choice but to move closer to Harry and make space for Dr. Chandauka on her other side. They also coordinated the photos so that the three women were in the center, bracketed by the polo dudes. Oh, and in a different moment, Meghan wasn’t on the stage and Harry and Dr. Chandauka posed side-by-side.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
It’s just a video of Meghan being thoughtful and practical.
lol. Dan is so jobless. It is remarkable he is still a free man after all the illegal sh*t he did got public.
Sad little man is trying to get more views for his sad little YouTube channel. I can’t believe they are trying to make this a thing. It’s clear the chairwoman didn’t know exactly where to stand and Meghan was helping her. Kate could slap someone on stage and the press would fawn over her and say how classy she is.
Keen has been missing for months and Peg wants to be a WFH king, but sure, let’s be outraged at Duchess Meghan for coordinating a photo.
Exactly. It’s just a distraction from the real story about what’s happening with the Cracked Huevo and his disappeared wife. Dan the YouTuber is desperate for clicks and attention and being a liar and manufacturer of outrage is the only way he knows how.
They are just trying to support their narrative of Meghan being controlling and insecure in her relationship with Harry. They just can’t accept the fact that the wild child Prince actually found his Princess and is actually happy and in love.
Exactly @Theresa they’ve spent years trying to find actual evidence to support their “Meghan is bossy control freak” narrative and they thought they finally had their “gotcha” moment. Ridiculous.
The bigger story is why are we paying millions for the fit members of the RF to sit at home on their backsides? It would be great if we had videos or photos of the paid royals organising a photo shoot after spending the best part of a day with people. Kate and Charles are ill and we’re being told how hard William and Camilla are working to fill in the gaps. I know I may have missed something but, neither of them have done a full weeks work since the announcement(s). Both of them are getting away with a couple of hours here and there and are being lauded as hard working!
Trying to make fetch happen when it obviously ain’t.
Also, god it’s been blissful without the dirty little toad (aka DW)..
I hope it’s completely ignored so he doesn’t get any attention. That slimball can crawl back to the sewer where he belongs.
It put Dr. Sophie Chandauka in the absolute middle of the picture, which is where she should be as the chair of sentabale.
Exactly 💯. It was to put her in the centre of the stage and also, it was women in the centre arrangement.
Btw, love her dress too!
Can you imagine the outrage if Meghan was centered? These people are so beyond “pick a lane”, they were going to go into hysterics no matter how this played out.
They love to take a non issue and make it the end of the world.. these women know each other and this was a happy event. (FYI love the fact that all the women wore cream/white dresses I wonder if that was coordinated.) I wonder what Mr Wooton will be ranting about next from his YouTube basement.
If she had gone to the other side of Harry, she and the other woman helping to hold the trophy would have been having to lean. It made more sense to have her next to the other lady.
The derangers need a hobby. Oh wait! I guess this is their hobby. They need a constructive hobby.
These people are so accustomed to royals being passive participants in these kind of events that they think Meghan helping to arrange the photoshoot is being bossy rather than helpful and proactive. You can understand now why the Palace staff accused Meghan of bullying. It was because they were accustomed to being the ones coming up with the ideas and telling their principal what to do.
I guess it would’ve been fine if Meghan had “coordinated” a photo with hacky photoshop or by calling in unconvincing lookalikes?
this.
OMG who is the silver fox next to Nacho in the group shot?! Why are so many polo guys so frickin hot?! 🥵
My children played the every other sport besides polo.. I wish I had known then😉.. seeing the photos and video clips is getting me excited to see the Polo series, can’t wait for that to drop.
It’s interesting to me how far they will go to manufacture conflict for them. They need to reassure the haters and themselves that they’re right in their hatred, Even though for some of the social media trolls it has gotten them fired from their jobs and ruined their lives to some extent. These royal reporters are being laid off left and right. I think the more hateful ones have tricked themselves into believing that they are fighting some righteous cause and must ” expose their BeHaVIor” to justify previous and current actions, while the more opportunistic ones are trying to figure out now how to reframe themselves so they can get invited into the American market more.
I don’t even look at these articles or try to fact check them anymore; the fact is, the happier and more fulfilled they look, the angrier these people get, so outside of actual threats, it doesn’t even matter, lol.
The hate is frustrating, and from a creep like DW, it’s par for the course. I’m so glad that Dr Chandauka posed next to Harry without Meghan in the picture. Otherwise this story would get traction and now people like DW look justifiably stupid. This is like the whole Frankenphoto stuff where they tried to accuse the Sussexes of massively editing images and H&M published receipts.
I like how the women obviously coordinated their outfits ahead of time.
KuKluxDan Rotten doing what he does best:
letting his misogynoir flag fly.
This sad little man took up seamlessly again where he left off when his disgusting behaviour was made public, being Deranger-in-Chief.