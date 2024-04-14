Prince Harry & Meghan looked great at a Miami polo match benefiting Sentebale

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Miami for a charity polo match. Prince Harry’s team played against Nacho Figueras’ team, all to benefit Harry’s Sentebale charity in Lesotho. Harry’s team won! And Harry won, big time. Meghan looked like a rich polo wife and they looked happy and gorgeous together. There were good vibes all around – apparently, Harry banned the British tabloids from covering the event! Serena Williams was there to support her friends, and everyone knows that Nacho and Harry are like brothers. Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier was also there, with some of their kids and it looks very much like the Sussexes and Figuerases are all extended family.

Old-school Sussex-watchers know that Harry and Meghan bring a special energy to their polo appearances. In 2018, H&M were so visibly horny for each other at a polo match that I assumed/predicted they conceived Polo Baby Archie on that very day (the math sort of worked out). Harry was in rare form, refusing to drop Meghan’s hand even for a moment and looking almost desolate whenever she spoke to any other man. Meghan presented Harry’s team with the trophy and we got another hot polo kiss between them.

Of course, Meghan looked rich and beautiful. She IS American Riviera Orchard! Her dress at the event was from Heidi Merrick (a California designer) and it comes in white or black. Both colors are sold out now – the dress sold out in just a couple of hours once Meghan was seen in it. She also carried a Valentino bag, wore Aquazzura heels and Heidi Merrick sunglasses. The Mail is obsessing over Meghan’s jewelry, predictably – she’s wearing pieces she usually wears, from the Cartier watch to the Cartier Love bracelet to a diamond tennis bracelet (she has several).

You can really tell that the Sussexes’ appearance made international waves because even some right-wing British media figures were halfway begging the Sussexes to come back and bring their “Markle Sparkle” to the UK. Oh well!