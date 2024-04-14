Prince Harry & Meghan looked great at a Miami polo match benefiting Sentebale

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Miami for a charity polo match. Prince Harry’s team played against Nacho Figueras’ team, all to benefit Harry’s Sentebale charity in Lesotho. Harry’s team won! And Harry won, big time. Meghan looked like a rich polo wife and they looked happy and gorgeous together. There were good vibes all around – apparently, Harry banned the British tabloids from covering the event! Serena Williams was there to support her friends, and everyone knows that Nacho and Harry are like brothers. Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier was also there, with some of their kids and it looks very much like the Sussexes and Figuerases are all extended family.
Old-school Sussex-watchers know that Harry and Meghan bring a special energy to their polo appearances. In 2018, H&M were so visibly horny for each other at a polo match that I assumed/predicted they conceived Polo Baby Archie on that very day (the math sort of worked out). Harry was in rare form, refusing to drop Meghan’s hand even for a moment and looking almost desolate whenever she spoke to any other man. Meghan presented Harry’s team with the trophy and we got another hot polo kiss between them.
Of course, Meghan looked rich and beautiful. She IS American Riviera Orchard! Her dress at the event was from Heidi Merrick (a California designer) and it comes in white or black. Both colors are sold out now – the dress sold out in just a couple of hours once Meghan was seen in it. She also carried a Valentino bag, wore Aquazzura heels and Heidi Merrick sunglasses. The Mail is obsessing over Meghan’s jewelry, predictably – she’s wearing pieces she usually wears, from the Cartier watch to the Cartier Love bracelet to a diamond tennis bracelet (she has several).
You can really tell that the Sussexes’ appearance made international waves because even some right-wing British media figures were halfway begging the Sussexes to come back and bring their “Markle Sparkle” to the UK. Oh well!
Palm Beach, FL – Meghan Markle wows in a white dress and towering heels as she and Prince Harry attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami with Serena Williams.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Palm Beach, FL – Meghan Markle wows in a white dress and towering heels as she and Prince Harry attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in Miami with Serena Williams.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex after the Duke of Sussex played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
I saw these pics over the weekend and was like WOW. She looked great and so did Hary – healthy, happy and together. She wore the hell out of that outfit and she looked spectacular. I saw the heel height on her shoes and don’t know how she does it. And they do bring good vibes and they are a COUPLE.
And the icing on the cake: Harry banned the British media, checkmate Harry – well played.
Yes! I couldn’t walk in heels half that high. They looked absolutely stunning!
They both looked spectacular 😍
And the BDE on Harry….
But they bought a million pics and trashed her. They’re gross.. She looked absolutely beautiful :classy, fabulous and in love. It disgusts me how they do everything they can to trash her.
She looked gorgeous and unbothored. Loved Serena was there. Good friends.
Not just the British media is the problem, the American Republican media is also horribly malicious to Meghan and Harry. I remember watching a video of Megyn Kelly’s shitty show and she was so prejudiced against H&M that I felt my blood pressure go up. And I ask myself why, why do they hate them (Meghan most of all) so much?
Meghan Kelly hates a lot of people and things to the point that she’s mostly an annoying gnat.
OMG I LOOOOOVE THIS DRESS!!! AND THR KISS!
They couldn’t have done it better! Love it!
Markle sparkle. Imagine if they had run with that in 2018, 2019. Oh well! This was a spectacular appearance by everyone, also loved pics of Harry watching playback as a producer.
ETA I see the first comment has appeared before mine, and used spectacular too! That was organic, no comments had been published when I wrote this.
They did for a while after their engagement was announced. But that was soon replaced by giving her dad and half sister a platform.
I haven’t seen anyone explicitly beg for them to return to the UK. I did see a clip going around of a royal reporter that went to California specifically to investigate reports of a “divorce”. Predictably, that wasn’t happening.
I saw him whining that he’d found nothing about this divorce he heard about on social media. Lol. It’s incredible to me that Meghan haters are so delusional they can’t see reality. The crying about how spectacular Meghan looked was hysterical. They blamed her for giving the trophy, and then people posted the picture of Kate giving the trophy.
William running away from Kate as she tried to be affectionate after his polo win was also used to refute the hate.
If only Meghan haters could be less publicly bitter, they wouldn’t bring everyone’s attention to the state of W and K’s marriage for years.
What? Someone went there just to report on a supposed ‘divorce’? These people aren’t just gross liars, they’re delusional to the extreme. They really need to look closer to home
Tina Brown kinda begs for their return. At least she did when she was promoting her book – Harry and Meghan need to come back. The Windsors need their glamour.
I was so psyched when I saw this yesterday!!! They look happy and amazing. (I need Meghan to upgrade Harry’s hair, though. There is red light therapy and stuff that works to re-grow hair.)
Hi hair is fine. Nothing wrong with working with what you’ve got.
There is nothing wrong trying to improve your appearance either. It’s a personal choice too.
I agree. I have seen videos of balding men who got hair implants/transplants and they look pretty good. Harry is rich so he can afford the latest treatments to re-grow his hair.
The Mountbatten-Figueras family reunited, as it should be.
It was so good to see them all together, including Serena and Sophie Chandauka, Sentebale’s CEO, as well.
Now we all can finally see why the Prince of Ales aka One Pint Willy won’t make many in-person events any longer.
This event is the proof we needed. We’ve all known that Bulliam the Incandescent has been stalking *Harry will have all the fun then* since they were little kids.
With so many news coming out from the general direction of Montecito, Prince WFH *Like and Subscribe for exclusive online content* needs to be watching socials 24/7, so he can keep track of H&M&A&L and continue to be the rage monster that he’s famous for.
They’re no longer Mountbatten.. And I’m glad because he was a known sex offender. It’s just that it was the kids surname till they changed to Sussex once tampon became k
They looked gorgeous and happy! And someone on Twitter posted a photo taken by a British press photographer from a bush far away from the polo grounds. That made me laugh.
On the outside looking in. Exactly where the shitty British media belong.
That made me laugh too, thank you for that. As I said earlier, checkmate for Harry.
Absolutely stunning and like you said, good vibes all around. So happy to see them happy 🔥❤️
Not to bring bad vibes, but it reminds me of that UK polo match where she attended with Prince Archie as a newborn and had a really bad time with all the negativity around and with the KKKaren ignoring her. I felt so bad watching her stand alone. We, along with the Sussex family have come a far way now. Wish them all the happiness and peace they deserve to have ❣️
When I saw these polo picks I thought of Kaiser and her polo baby Archie . Lol. I was thinking well these two are going to be locked away in their room till the following night. 😃. They look so good and happy and hot
They look happy, healthy and at peace! I LOVE M’s look! She’s giving rich polo wife down! You can tell Nacho and his family are close to the Sussexes, in one video he told Harry I think, that his daughter Alba was wondering where Lili was. Too cute!
Happy, affectionate, warm and in love! Beautiful pictures and a nice update.
Meghan’s coming out with a cooking-lifestyle show…she could also do something with (small) children! She’s really warm and great with interacting and listening to kids.
Pearl was supposed to the children’s programme but Netflix axed it. Hopefully they will be produce it one day somewhere else.
My twitter feed was on fire with all of these loved up photos yesterday. As someone said in a tiktok, it’s giving rich rich. Indeed!
They look soooooo in love, relaxed, surrounded by found-family, successful, happy, and RICH RICH! And I love this for them.
I just finished reading yesterday’s article about Harry wanting to return to the UK to work PT for the royal family and excuse me while I catch my breath 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Those people are so delusional. LOOK AT THIS MAN! He can’t leave Meghan’s hand alone for one second and stares daggers at his teammates who cheerfully look at Meghan as she walks by them to Harry’s side. And that kiss 🔥
Harry is happy and successful and his family is SAFE here in America. He’s never returning to Salty Isle for more abuse. The rota rats and king Chuckles tried to bury Harry and Meghan (literally), but they forgot H&M were a seed.
Well, I guess the UK press will have to make do with Prince/King Zoom and The Monarchy That Could Have Been An Email, lol. The rest of the world will enjoy the Montecito Royals. And I don’t think Harry is “heartbroken” over the “loss” of Kate, either. Try another storyline, bottom feeders!
Ahhhh, very good point. Yes, he seems to be over Kate 🤣
He’s giving Kate who?
Not The Monarchy That Could Have Been An Email 🫠💀
Harry holding onto Meghan’s hand so protectively made that Kate stalker narrative so obvious.
LOVE these pics! They look happy, healthy, sexy, in love, etc. it’s such a contrast to a certain polo experience last summer.
I love how H&M just live their lives and in doing so, they push back against the narrative that the BM tries so desperately to push – they’re in love, they’re very much together, they have a close circle of friends and Meghan’s BFFs pre Harry are still her BFFs (loved Serena’s outfit btw). And she just adds to that close circle. If the sussexes haven’t gone to Argentina yet to see Nacho and Delfina’s home I bet they will soon.
They literally GLOWED with rude good health, and there is the rub. William looks as though HE is on some sort of treatment, judging by his appearance at the football, and of course the Wife is MIA because of hers ( and looked appallingly ill in that video) so they simply cannot compete. Tbh, they never have really been able to. Those dated Sister-wife dresses and wiglets, plus his stuffy old man suits will never be in style, no matter how the Rota try to spin them as fashion plates. Harry & Meghan just exude rich, healthy, glossy californian sunshine and YOUNG vibes. Talking of the Rota, where are they? Palmer at the Express has ‘gone freelance’, snort, and Rebecca English is deathly quiet. Eden of the Fail isnt really saying much either. Must suck to be a Royal correspondent when there’s nothing going on with them to write about eh? Will they all have to start earning an honest living now does one suppose ha ha.
I love everything about her polo outfit, I would love to spend a day shopping with Meghan. Seeing Meg look so happy and healthy just makes me smile 😊💞 the photos have been next level gorgeous 🙌🏼💐🌞
Iconic!! They look so, so good together. Harry’s looking buff and Meghan looks absolutely divine. So many non blurry, gorgeous photos. I love seeing how close she is with Delfina and Alba hugging her like she’s her favourite Auntie.
Same about loving their close bond! Did you see the pic of Meghan and Delfina holding hands?? And her and Serena hugging and sharing secrets (in my mind) on the golf cart? So sweet. Meghan has ALWAYS been a girl’s girl and it’s so nice to see her once again surrounded by girlfriends and found family.
Absolutely! Harry and Meghan nurture and nourish their friends. That’s why they have such good friends and are so loved. And they also put in the effort and work on their physical and mental health. It really shows!
The Waleses put in zero effort and work in anything and expect to have everything handed to them.
Glam and sophisticated. I’m very into the round gold earrings. The way she styles and accessorizes is what I love the most. The ties on the back of her dress were long and loose when she first appeared. Not sure if that was on purpose but then when she kissed Harry it was tied behind her neck in a cute bow and for a second I thought she was wearing a bow in her hair, lol! But I liked how it ended up being a fashion show of two different ways to wear the dress. Not sure if that was on purpose or if the bow just ended up being accidentally undone when she first appeared. I feel like I’ve thought about this too much😂. Either way, she oozes casual glamour. Polo Meghan and Harry are a smoke show.
I really love this dress and was sad it sold out. Hoping someone makes a dupe.
Also I feel like everyone especially the British media was shocked by this event. It’s like they forgot Harry has a job and passions that continue here in the US.
It’s almost like they are all disappointed that he’s a busy man and not pining away for the UK lol.
I was also pleasantly surprised by how postive the DFail and UK media has been. They had a snark title here and there but Friday and Saturday was mainly positivity from the main papers. (Express does not count..they are like the enquirer) AND all the rota people were super quiet. No snark no nothing.
What is this feeling I’m feeling? Is there a shift happening?
I know I know I won’t hold my breathe. There are still Murdoch minions who will misinterpret anything Meghan does but a majority of the harassment of Meghan came from the palace. If they stay silent then that’s one massive hate machine shut down.
That dress was silk and hemp fabric, once again Meghan does the best fabrics. The way it moved and the light bounced on it!
I legit kept going back to the website as if it would magically come back in stock. LOL
Ahhhh. Posts like this make me feel warm and fuzzy inside. Sometimes I wish America had a king and queen we could fawn over like they do in England. But luckily we have Harry and Meghan for us to adore. Their children are blue bloods born here in our backyard. Meghan and Harry look positively beautiful and happy. Who needs salty island’s bigotry and hatred? Not us on this side of the pond.
They both look fabulous. Everytime Harry and Meghan go to an event the British press get reminded of what they have lost. They won’t admit it but they know Harry’s never returning to the royal fold. I love it.
This whole event was fabulous 🔥 Meghan looked hot and rich, Harry looked hot and rich. Serena and Delfina looked amazing as well. 2024 really is the year of being outside for the Sussexes. More of this please!!!!
It’s lovely to see Harry & Meghan among their true friends & family (As Selena said, the family you made). They looked genuinely happy, not just for the photo shoot. This boosted my spirit.
Why did I always presume Archie as an Ireland (trip) baby? I forgot that Polo event.
This is by far my favorite look of them.
“To think they were outs and we let them go.” What is happening? Are the derangers starting to see the reality of a BRF in free fall and an American couple who are brilliant at public appearances?
It doesn’t look like she’s wearing a bra… oh how I long to have small boobs like that! 🥲 Looks so light and free. Mine aren’t even big and I’m slender overall but still they would be hanging uncomfortably and dragging the outfit down :/
lol but you know boob tape has come a long way. That could provide some lift lol