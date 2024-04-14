Jobson: The Windsors’ 2024 is ‘the biggest crisis since the abdication’

Robert Jobson is one of the old-guard royalists and royal biographers. He’s more of a King Charles supporter, having covered Charles for decades. That being said, a few years ago, Jobson authored a biography on Prince William, and he portrayed William as insolent, mean, volatile, angry and childish. The quotes and excerpts were so bad, the whole thing sort of got buried and barely anyone mentions the book or those quotes anymore (sidenote: I always believed that Jobson’s sources were mostly Charles-affiliates). Of course, Jobson says a lot of sh-t about the Sussexes, but I doubt he would be able to book lucrative columnist and commentary gigs if he was positive about the Sussexes. In any case, it looks like Jobson believes that royalists should go ahead and start panicking, because 2024 has turned into the Windsors’ “biggest crisis since the abdication.”
The royal family is in the midst of a challenging time, which royal expert Robert Jobson likened to King Edward VIII abdicating the throne.
“I think people will be talking about this as the biggest crisis since the abdication,” Jobson said in ABC News Studio’s IMPACT x Nightline: The Crown in Crisis broadcast special, which is currently streaming on Hulu. “It’s quite vulnerable.”
After 70 years as sovereign, Elizabeth died in September 2022 at the age of 96. Her eldest son, King Charles III, subsequently assumed the throne. Eighteen months later, Charles, 75, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and took a step back from his public duties. (He has continued to hold a few audiences at Buckingham Palace and attended the royal’s Easter service late last month.)
In Charles’ absence, he has leaned on wife Queen Camilla, son Prince William and brother Prince Edward to take over at his engagements. William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, is also a senior working royal but is in the middle of her own battle with cancer and canceled all of her public duties while she undergoes treatment.
“I’ve covered the royal family since 1990 and it’s always been a roller-coaster,” Jobson said in the special, which dropped on Thursday, April 11. “I think this particular period of 2024, where you’ve got Camilla who used to be regarded as the ‘Rottweiler pariah,’ she’s leading the royal family into ceremonies at Westminster Abbey. I think it’s been quite shocking.”
“I would argue that the royal family, prior to any of this happening, was already facing a crisis regarding their future when it came to their popularity, when it came to apathy towards the royals in the U.K., particularly when it came to younger generations,” royal expert Omid Scobie claimed in the documentary. “This health crisis in the middle of it has given them their biggest challenge in all the years.” Per Scobie, there is a “huge void in the royal lineup.”
“This is not the slimmed-down monarchy that King Charles dreamed of,” Scobie added. “He imagined a lineup of his strongest royals in the family, including Prince Harry. And now we have a really limp lineup at times. And you know, the queen said it best herself: ‘To be seen is to be believed.’ If we’re not seeing the others and what they’re doing, what are we believing in?”
ROTTWEILER PARIAH!! LMAO. Us Weekly added some historical context, because most casual royal-gossips don’t live and breathe royal history. King Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 and became the Duke of Windsor. Everyone blamed it all on Wallis Simpson. Most royalists have tried to compare the Duchess of Sussex and Wallis Simpson for years, to the point where I imagine that Jobson intended this as a dog-whistle reference of the Sussexes and their 2020 exit. I mean, the Sussexit was actually called “the biggest crisis since the abdication” as well. Maybe we should just call this five-year period “the biggest crisis.” It’s a slow-motion crisis and so much of it is self-made. Literally, all these people had to do was not be rageaholic racists. All they had to do was work consistently and stop manipulating photos and videos. All they had to do was hire competent managers and quality communications professionals. Oh well!
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Charles wimped out and did not rein in William. William does as he pleases. The abolish the monarchy may make some headway if William refuses to work
Why would Charles rein William in when he and Camilla were in on the smear campaign against Harry and Meghan? He wanted Meghan gone as much as William. And let’s not forget how he treated Harry and Meghan in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.
Peggy has been working towards a “permanent sabbatical status” since he got his greedy little hands on the money. At this point he only makes appearances when Prince Harry is out working and getting fair or good media coverage and attention.
Dear Jobson,
Just a gentle reminder: Andrew is still a credibly accused sexual predator and the US Dept of Justice would welcome a chance to speak with him about same. We know it’s been a hectic few months, but we wouldn’t want that to slip off your radar.
Sincerely,
Literally Everyone
Bravo!!
Andrew seems to be off limits what with his being front and center with his ex tagging along
Another liar acting as if PW is doing something major to help out when he has mostly cancelled appearances same as Kate. Give me a break on even the abdication being a crisis. There was obviously someone to step into the position as king and things rolled on. The “experts” have to make it seem like the monarchy is so important to make their own job seem important.
William had a fun outing and met tom cruise. Went to a fun Sports event and went to an awards show
I guess that counts as stepping up. Lol
Tom was probably giving him AI tips – been using it in his movies
That is what annoys me too. People act like William is pulling double shifts when he literally stopped working. He hasn’t been seen at all. Idk how long “easter holidays” usually last in the UK but i am sure it’s not 3 weeks
And it seems he’s not even doing the school run, as promised. Carole Middleton is now claiming those.
Edward was the heir. Harry is the spare. It makes no sense to compare Meghan to Wallace, unless they’re trying to say Harry is as important as the heir. Which I mean…
Also, it shocking to see Camilla leading the way bc it should be William doing it….
William is like Edward . Only worse
At least Edward did not check out of doing work as prince of wales. And Edward never drove out any of his siblings
Good point, it’s as if King Edward drove out his brother *before* abdicating, and then quite quit while still taking the same money with no one to step up.
It feels like Camilla did a handful of appearances for good press and then went on vacation and has rarely been seen since. But the rota fall all over themselves to give all of those grifters credit for breathing. No one works in that cult.
No lessons have been learned since Diana. They drove Meghan out who had the charm and the drive to make a difference.
They are reaping what they sowed – left floundering without Harry and twisting in the wind.
I think Omid framed his comments accurately. This is a crisis for the Windsors. They look unprepared, disorganized, skittish and lazy. This isn’t a crisis for the country. The people have more important things to worry about, and the family is showing just how irrelevant they are.
This crisis has been coming since 2020. 2019 if you count Andrew’s disastrous interview. When you bully out 2 of the youngest (hardworking) and charismatic royals you are left with a very small attractive pool of royals. Within the next few years more of these “working” royals will die because they are nearing the age of 80 if not older and that roster of working royals will become even smaller.
George should count himself lucky if he gets to finish uni before becoming a working royal at this rate.
With work from home willy , well they end is so near
Oh no, another annus horribilis!
If the BRF had an heir that went to work and was worth a damn, Harry and his family leaving would not be a big deal. He is the SPARE, not the HEIR. Comparing M to Wallis Simpson makes 0 sense cause that would make H Edward and why in the world are we comparing the “irrelevant” spare to a King, hm?
Exactly S808 – it centred around the heir and the spare, Charles and Wills. They made sure to leave Harry out of photos of them and George lining up.
But despite their self importance it’s all falling apart without H&M which is a kind of karma after the way they treated them.
@s808m – Exactly! I came on to type a similar response. Yes, Harry and Meghan was a huge shock but, that was over four years ago and yet the BRF and their client journalists are acting as if it was last week.
William and Charles are responsible for this so-called “crisis” and no-one else. If they had been half-decent people they would have wished H&M well and then gone about their royal duties. Instead (especially in the case of William) they rant and rave through their unnamed sources at the imagined treachery and betrayal of a couple who are not interested in arguing with them. If William put as much effort into performing his duties as he does in slagging off his brother then maybe (just maybe) there wouldn’t be a crisis.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the British royals were in disarray. Ties to fascists, the bleeding of the British Empire, abdication, etc, and Elizabeth was able to come in and wallpaper over all of the holes and the cracks. She rebranded the Empire as the Commonwealth. She wore fashionable clothes (in the beginning). She went bland so people could project what they wanted to see on her. Now she’s gone, the wallpaper is tearing and the holes are becoming visible again.
That must feel miserable for those who make a living off of the royals, which includes Jobbo. Omid Scobie saw this coming.
The BRF and the BM have become boringly repetitious. Worse than a “Z” grade soap opera. Lazy William and the mattress,yacht girl, stalker and her grifter family are dragging the monarchy down. Nothing to look up to or admire. Maybe she is dead, maybe not, the guessing games keep her publicity going. What a fiasco. The royal experts seem to be looking worse by the day.
Omid’s looking like prophet now.
He really does. He has lapped all of the other royal “reporters” several times over.
All they had to do was NOT be racist, and they would still have Harry and Meghan. But they’re trash, so they now look like the trash heap they are.
NOT be racist and also NOT plant stories and start a smear campaign against Harry and Meghan.
All the comparisons of Meghan to That Woman make me nuts. The apologists for the RF get away with that noise because (evidently) most blind royalists don’t know nor take the time to research the real story of Wallis and the abdication. One thing was that Wallis didn’t love Edward VIII (David) and didn’t want to marry him. She felt trapped after he gave up the throne because he threatened suicide if she didn’t become his bride. Her letters allude to her still loving Ernest Simpson and were, frankly, quite sad. It’s apples and oranges. But the arsehats keep trying to make it a thing. Like I said…it makes me nuts.
They will have a real crisis if Will continues to spiral and is unable to cope with the daily task of signing off government documents granting Royal Assent when he becomes King. Certain things he can delegate but the red boxes need to be dealt with promptly so skiving off for 5 months is not an option.
I think what the past 4 years have shown is how ill prepared will and Kate are and THAT is the true crisis. (Ill prepared and lazy). The past few months have been William’s time to shine – no Charles, no Kate – and he’s basically been MIA.
Imagine if he had attended the England – Ireland game WITH GEORGE and had a photo op with the retiring lioness. Imagine showing his support for the Lionesses that way. He would have gotten attention and positive press. And instead….he went to a men’s villa game and that was that.
William has shown over the last few months exactly what kind of king he will be, and it’s not an active hardworking king. And I think everyone from Charles to the royal has finally realized that, and that is the crisis.
It feels like a crisis for the royal reporters more than anything else.
No sh…. Sherlock.Good luck with the working from home Heir.
The abdication was blamed on a divorced woman, and now a divorced woman is leading the monarchy. The King is sick, the heir is MIA, the spare is a predator wanted by the FBI, and the most charismatic prince they had is now an American and never coming back.
Liz knew what she was doing holding out till 96. She knew the crown would crumble without her.