British author: Prince Harry probably made millions in ‘Spare’ royalties past his advance

I’ve never read a Richard Osman book, but he’s become quite successful in recent years, starting with The Thursday Murders Club. That’s being developed for a film adaptation! Anyway, Osman is a British personality, comedian, writer, etc. Jack of all trades. He’s also sort of a self-styled expert on publishing now that he’s had some big success as a novelist. Osman decided to dip his toe into the British media’s ongoing obsession with the Sussexes’ finances and career successes. The British media loves to claim (without evidence) that the Sussexes are “failing” or that they’re “broke” or that “no one read Harry’s memoir.” Meanwhile, Spare was the biggest publishing success of 2023, selling millions of hardback copies and audiobooks. Well, Osman decided to correct the record and say that, actually, he believes Harry is probably rolling in money because of Spare’s success.
Prince Harry has already made £22million ($27million) from his book Spare despite it only being out in hardback, fellow bestselling author Richard Osman has claimed. The Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir became the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book ever after being published by Penguin Random House in January 2023. Harry was understood to have clinched a £16million ($20million) advance as part of a £32million ($40million) four-book deal in June 2021 following a bidding war.
Now, Osman – author of hit crime novels including The Thursday Murder Club – has used his publishing industry knowledge to estimate Harry’s income from the book. Speaking on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, Osman said: ‘The book that Harry wrote, it’s impossible to overestimate how much money that has made. I mean, it’s been one of the most successful books. The fastest selling non-fiction book of all time. I’ve done some back of the envelope calculations because I like to. I know what you get paid per book. Got a $20million advance. Thing with an advance is, you get paid in advance, $20million in that case, you do not make a penny until your publisher makes back their $20million.’
‘And once they’ve made back their $20million, and there’s all sorts of sliding scales about how that works, what they get, what you get, once you’ve made the $20million, then you get your royalties. I think – and his book has not come out in paperback yet. So this book is purely hardback. I reckon he’s made $26, $27million. So he’s earned out an advance of $20million on the hardback of his first book alone. Forget rights to other things and audiobooks and what have you. He has earned that out already. When the paperback comes out, it’s just money rolling into the Sussexes.’
A spokeswoman for Penguin Random House confirmed to MailOnline today that there is still no release date for the paperback version of Spare.
Osman added that Spare had become the ‘biggest hit of the last ten, 20 years’ and had ‘made everybody an enormous amount of money’. He also pointed out that people were wrong to suggest the book was not a success because it was being heavily discounted or on the shelves of charity shops. Osman added: ‘Harry is not making less money if it’s half-price. He makes exactly the same if you charge $28 and if you charge $14. Also, he sells a lot in America. In America the royalties are absolutely insane because they pay a lot of money for books in America. So he has made a huge amount of money out of that book. So he’s got money coming in.’
He also mentioned Suits’ streaming success but (correctly) assumes that Meghan probably isn’t seeing much in residuals given streaming services’ dodgy math when it comes to that sort of thing. The point he was making was that Suits-on-streaming was the biggest TV show of 2023 while Harry had the most successful book of 2023. Therefore, the Sussexes are totally fine financially and culturally. I agree, and I think he’s correct with his math on the book sales too. Before Spare was published, industry experts weighed in on how many units would need to be sold to “break even,” i.e. recoup Harry’s reported $20 million advance. All of those experts put the estimates around 3 million units, give or take a hundred thousand. Spare sold that many copies in the first week. Osman is correct – beyond his advance, Harry has easily made millions. And what if he adds some chapters for a paperback release??
You go Harry.
I am all for bonus chapters 🤗.. what I am curious about since this article was about how publishing contracts work is, if Prince Harry has earned his signing bonus back for the publisher are his next books virtually pure profit for him? I thought I read he signed a multiple book deal somewhere.
The multiple book deal was never confirmed
I thought the multiple book deal rumor is started by the tabloids? The advance was for Spare. Without a book, you can’t get an advance. So, even if he has multiple book deal, he needs to produce something to get some advance. If he writes another one, he is gonna get an advance for it too.
Ice cream, meet second helpings with toppings
I hope he adds chapters for the paperback. But you just know that once again, he will be accused of betraying his family for money. They don’t stop abusing him and his wife but expect him to never talk about it. Classic abusers.
So now cue all the pocket watchers who will want to say how much PH should give away of his own earnings while ignoring how much public money the rest of his family keeps.
I absolutely love the thought of more books. And extra chapters on Spare?
Hell yes!
I will be there for Harry to take my money. Lol
Give me the additional chapters! Lordy, the BM would lose their mind. I’d be willing to just read about their animals in montecito. Tell me about the jam! How Harry’s adapting to Cali. But would also love for the return of petty Virgo Harry. Spotify might better watch out.
And my mom loves the Thursday night mystery series. I started the first one as an audio book on a car trip but didn’t finish so I’m waiting for my next big trip to finish. Think there’s four? Anyways, love Osman for pointing out that they had the biggest book and the biggest show. But some would have you believe they’re unpopular and failing🙄
For a minute I was scared to find out another british comedian is gonna out himself as an a**hole to the public by going after H&M. Good to know Osman isn’t a deranger. I saw him on a couple panel shows, he sounded smart and nice. Everyone who owns a calculator agrees with him that Spare was a very successful book which will make generational money even for his great great grandchildren. It is the first time a senior british royal member put a honest record of his life into the public with all good and bad.
On Suits, I know that the actors don’t make money on royalties for streaming. But, doesn’t the first sale contract give some money to the actors? I assumed the netflix contacts are mostly based on one-time-pay during signing, and not much royalties after because of their hidden math.
This is what I thought too. I’ve always found it strange when the British press were saying that Harry and Meghan were running out of money. It also makes me think that the reason Harry and Meghan left Spotify was because after the success of Archetypes they knew that they could make more money by not being exclusive to Spotify. Hence Simmons calling them grifters.
Congratulations H! Hello Derangers, I think, instead of wasting so much energy hating Meghan, try to learn from her about how to meet and marry a good, hardworking man, who loves you. And no, black magic has nothing to do with it. Start by putting good energy out in the world. That is, start by being nice, kind.
Richard Osman’s books are a fun read for those of us that don’t like their crime novels to be incredibly creepy. I enjoy crafting me and on the lighter side, and the seniors are fun. As to what RO said about Spare: smirk, smirk, smirkeddy smirk!