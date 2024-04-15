“Will Smith made a surprise appearance during J. Balvin’s Coachella set” links

Will Smith performing “Men In Black” at #Coachella will J Balvin: pic.twitter.com/LqHgRpef2G
Will Smith surprised the Coachella crowd by performing “Men In Black” during J. Balvin’s set. Honestly, few people have this kind of charisma anymore. [Just Jared]
JK Rowling said she would never forgive Daniel Radcliffe or Emma Watson for disagreeing with her transphobic bigotry. [OMG Blog]
Nicola Coughlan is serving in this Misho look. [RCFA]
SNL’s Beavis & Butthead sketch was instantly iconic. [Socialite Life]
Everyone loves Conan O’Brien. [LaineyGossip]
Why is Alex Garland’s Civil War so stridently “apolitical”? [Pajiba]
Olivia Wilde’s cocktail dress is weird in profile. [Go Fug Yourself]
William Shatner really wanted to kiss Nichelle Nichols on camera. [Seriously OMG]
Jill Duggar announced the stillbirth of her daughter. [Starcasm]
OJ Simpson was millions in debt to the Goldman family. [Hollywood Life]
Who had the best look at Coachella? [Buzzfeed]
Has anyone seen anyone apologizing? Didn’t think so. But go on and mention more interesting, relevant people to keep your hateful BS in the news cycle, JK.
Honestly, what a waste! She could actually help a lot of vulnerable women who suffer from abuse, poverty. Instead, she is spending her money and energy demonizing one of the most vulnerable minority of the society. Why would she even think that anyone would apologize to her?
Exactly this. It’s heartbreaking, and this woman has a platform where she could be a force of good, and instead chooses hate.
as far as I know, she does help vulnerable women, so it’s not “instead”, really.
You must also have led a blessed online existence if you truly don’t understand. Virtual interactions are ruthless, they seek to destroy, not find common ground. Nobody seems to be interested in nuance, kind of like you just ignored that JK Rowling isn’t some pure evil, but a pretty complex individual who did a lot of good, but also took some unfortunate stances. Of all the people I know who opine passionately online, every single one has lost it on some issue or another, and doubled down not because they necessarily wanted to die on that hill, but because the discussion was so vicious and so many people ganged up on them. It may not have been their finest hours, but it’s a pretty human reaction.
At this point, for JK Rowling, its been years of doubling down because “people ganged up on her.” She’s had time to grow and learn and come back and say “hey you know what? I was wrong. I’ve learned.” and yet she keeps doubling down, years later.
There’s not really an excuse for her “unfortunate stance.”
@Becks1 – I think that was in response to me, and ITA! I just don’t understand it. Absolutely zero excuse. I guess the “ganged up” is the excuse, being defensive in a way only someone who never needs to work again can afford to do. I just can’t imagine being this obstinate and refusing to even acknowledge to herself that as someone who had the potential to hold doors open, she’s wasted a massive opportunity to do good.
lol at anyone defending her, she literally denied nazi crimes less than a month ago. that’s about as low as it gets and I dont care what else she does, there should be no coming back from that.
Jk isn’t complicated, she’s just trash.
Every time people start forgetting about how bad she smells she climbs right back in the dumpster
She is a hateful, terrible person who uses her huge platform to put other people lives at risk. She was not peer pressured into her horrible views. She is not sorry about anything.
Stop making excuses for her being an ignorant transphobic bigot. Take off the rose colored glasses, JK has shown who she really is, believe it .
@Jess, I am a big HP fan, so I know she provided help to women from time to time. However, it seems like vilifying trans women is her biggest contribution to our current society. She donated a lot of her own money to causes when she was really popular, which I appreciated. Right now, she is spending her influence and money against trans women. That is not ok. She never did this much noise for children living in poverty in UK or women getting hurt by powerful men. She has all that energy for a very small minority, while it is the straight men who are taking away our rights or getting away with abuse. Why is she not spending more energy on that instead of speaking like an expert on a very sensitive and complicated topic? Just last year, a trans girl got murdered by her peers in UK. That is what irresponsible speech leads to.
Who says she doesn’t help vulnerable woman? Do you do her taxes and known what charities she gives to?
I don’t understand why she insists on this path. There are so many points at which she could have apologized for her initial stance and embraced personal growth. But she keeps leveling up on being the world’s foremost anti-trans bigot.
I immediately imagined Daniel and Emma high fiving each other.
Condolences to Jill Duggar. No one should have to go through that.
Shatner seems like he’d be a lousy kisser.
Well, he’s 93 now…
I legit enjoyed the most recent episode of SNL more than any in I’ve watched in years!! I’m Gen X (49) and the Beavis and Butthead sketch was GREAT! Ryan did a fantastic job!
💯 agree
Same, also GenX and 49!
Nicola’s look is so cool here.
Regarding JK from the replies in the comment #1:
So, if a person did one or some good deeds before but now is a hateful person, using his/her powerful status & platform to diminish a group of human beings that’s different from himself/herself, we can call it even?
Do you think all the billionaires, millionaires and rich people donate money from the goodness of their hearts? Some did but some simply did it as a tax write-off.
JK is NOT a good person at the moment, no matter how gifted she’s as an author or how many good things she did before. Just my 2 cents.