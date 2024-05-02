“Lenny Kravitz explains why he works out in leather pants” links
  • May 02, 2024

  • By Kaiser
Lenny Kravitz explains why he lifts weights in leather pants – apparently, he doesn’t sweat while he’s doing weights? That’s still not a good explanation. [JustJared]
Anne Hathaway learned the hard way that The Tonight Show’s audience is not made up of people who read books. [Buzzfeed]
Carla Gugino as Vivian Leigh? Eh. [Pajiba]
Lupita Nyong’o has gone full cat-lady. [LaineyGossip]
Louisiana Republicans think they’re the FDA now. [Jezebel]
I hate myself for loving Rita Ora’s pants. [Socialite Life]
The stalker behind Baby Reindeer’s true story is speaking out. [Hollywood Life]
Why are Katy Perry’s fishnets OVER her heels? [Seriously OMG]
Anne Hathaway wore a Lenny Kravitz-inspired ensemble. [RCFA]
They made a movie about that Ashley Madison site. [OMG Blog]

18 Responses to ““Lenny Kravitz explains why he works out in leather pants” links”

  1. Kitten says:
    May 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm

    I just really love Anne Hathaway’s style…

    And those pics of Lupita and the kitty!!! ♥♥♥♥

  2. K says:
    May 2, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Carla Gugino is magic and I can see her as Vivienne Leigh

  3. kgeo says:
    May 2, 2024 at 1:27 pm

    Lenny is now an old man! I see this all the time at my gym. Obviously, not leather pants, but old men just coming in to get their pump on in whatever they wore that day. I kind of admire it. Why does working out need to be such a production?

    • Nanea says:
      May 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm

      Re LK being an old man:

      I can’t believe he’ll be 60 in a few weeks. I absolutely refuse to believe it, but he suddenly looks older than he used to just a short while ago.

    • Dre says:
      May 2, 2024 at 2:32 pm

      I think older people lose their sense of smell a bit and don’t get that they actually do sweat and stink. There is no way those pants don’t smell.

      Similar to the Ted Danson story and his farts!

  4. Ameerah M says:
    May 2, 2024 at 2:16 pm

    I’m sorry but Lenny is weird. And I will never forget what he said about how he doesn’t shower or bathe regularly. So regardless of whether or not he sweats…those pants and him STINK.

    • And Away I Go says:
      May 2, 2024 at 7:54 pm

      Agreed, I always end up rolling my eyes when reading his interviews, I also remember how he was sued for clogging his toilets so badly with “various materials”, that it caused catastrophic flooding and water damage to his neighbors below him.

  5. bettyrose says:
    May 2, 2024 at 2:17 pm

    I watched Baby Reindeer as soon as it dropped, so I wasn’t influenced yet by analysis. The first episode was entertaining but it was like “well, this has happened to literally *every* woman” but it was interesting see it from a reverse perspective. Then it turns a sharp corner, and you realize it’s not about him being stalked. It’s about how intense trauma has made him unable to set healthy boundaries or have healthy relationships. He absolutely owns his role in what happened with the stalker. But it’s his story to tell, and in telling it there was almost no way the internet wouldn’t figure out her real identity. Welcome to 2024. I still think it’s a valuable story to get us all discussing how trauma impacts men.

    • Get Real says:
      May 2, 2024 at 4:32 pm

      Exactly. It was such a hard but necessary and important watch.
      I hope he’s gotten professional help for his issues that were there long before she came into that bar.

    • Creek says:
      May 2, 2024 at 6:23 pm

      Agree. It’s also a tale women tend to be more familiar with: if you weren’t a perfect victim then it was your fault. As seen in courtrooms and police interviews throughout the world.

  6. Flamingo says:
    May 2, 2024 at 2:19 pm

    “Carla Gugino as Vivian Leigh? Eh” No Madame, no Eh, YAY!!

  7. Grant says:
    May 2, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    Even if you’re not doing cardio, I don’t see how constricting garments like tight leather pants, sweaters, etc. allow for the range of motion you need to get the most out of weightlifting. Also, maybe it’s me, but if I’m lifting with intensity, I am absolutely sweating, lol.

    This is just a weird flex to me.

  8. Get Real says:
    May 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    Does Lenny have to explain? Just keep doing it 🔥

  9. JFerber says:
    May 2, 2024 at 5:34 pm

    Lenny may be 60 soon, but he is obviously a vampire like Pharrell because in no way in hell does the beautiful Lenny look even close to 60.

