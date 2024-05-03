Roger Federer is ‘relieved’ to be retired & he doesn’t miss tennis at all

Roger Federer retired from tennis in September 2022, exactly three weeks after Serena Williams played her final professional match in New York. Roger’s retirement came in London, at Laver Cup, the team-tennis tournament he founded. His last match was a loss, in doubles, with his great rival Rafael Nadal as his doubles partner, and his other great rivals Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic on his team. It was beautiful and poetic and, honestly, I miss watching Roger play so much. But I have to admit, he’s killing it in retirement. That man is rich, happy and glowing. He’s involved in tons of side-projects (or full-time gigs) and he’s always traveling and busy. He covers the latest issue of GQ to promote his latest side-gig, a Federer-designed sunglass line with Oliver Peoples. He also discusses the Amazon documentary about his last days as a pro tennis player. Some highlights from GQ:

He never stayed only in the tennis world: “I know some players who do hotel, club, hotel, club, room service, watching sports all day, and that’s it. Just staying in the narrow tennis mind is not enough. I feel like going out and meeting people and doing different things to me is very appealing, even though I used to dread red carpets and small talk and all that stuff.”

How retirement is treating him: “I’m really relieved, if that makes any sense. I mean, the last few years have been tough with my knee. You could feel the end coming closer. So when it’s all said and done and you’re over the line and you’re retired officially, you take a deep breath and you’re like, “Wow, okay, that was good.” In the moment, it was suffering. Because I knew it was going to be hard. The moment of retirement in London, everything that led up to it.

He got the ending he wanted: “Definitely. Even better. Because I was always petrified of the moment when you play and the match is over, we shake hands, and then the opponent kind of just drifts away or he hangs around and you then take the mic, you’re all alone on the court, some of your friends are up in the stands, but nobody knows if you’re going to lose in the first round or you’re losing the finals or whatever. So not everybody can be there. Not everybody knows on that very day that that was going to be the end…It’s not a big deal, but the show goes on. And I was just always afraid that I was going to be standing alone down on court. Everything I’ve always hoped for is to be in a team environment and surrounded by my closest ones where I could tell the world, “Okay, this is going to be the day.”

His interest in fashion came from his wife Mirka: “Travels for sure. My wife, Mirka, is three years older and she was always very elegant and always very into cars, watches, and fashion. Those were her hobbies. And she was always very outgoing, visiting places, and I think she inspired me very much to also go to museums, meet people, be more outgoing, be socially stronger. Because we started dating when I was 18 years old and we had met at the Sydney Olympics back in 2000. And so I think that’s what got me into the whole fashion world. When you go to all these different cities, I’m sorry, you cannot wear jeans and running sneakers and, I dunno, an oversized T-shirt every single day. And then as I was growing into a more successful tennis player, you were doing this red carpet. So you need a suit and you cannot wear the same tie every time.

His Amazon documentary: This was something I didn’t want to do. It’s like writing a book. I didn’t want to write a book. I just was not ready to write my story. So that was never an idea. Then when the end was coming nearer, and once the Laver Cup was set, the question was: Well, do we want to have anything documented? Just maybe more for my own story, for my own kids, for friends and coaches and my team. How about if we film a little bit of an over-the-shoulder type thing? Then at least we’d have something, because we almost have no behind the scenes of my life because I never want anybody around. So then they came and I said, “Well, you probably want to see before, and then during, and after [the match].” And then Joe told me, “Hey, I have so much footage and it’s so incredible and it would be such a waste not to share this. Can I just pitch to you a one-hour doc?” And I’m like, “Okay, well sure, but that’s not the point here. But yeah sure, show me.” And it’s super emotional, hard-core to watch. So I watch it with Mirka and Tony [Godsick, Federer’s agent] and we’re like, Oh, my God, wow. So next thing you know, it’s like we’re doing one and a half hours, last-12-days-of-my-life type thing. I watched a screening the other day, it was hard-core. I cried like six times.

Whether he misses tennis: “Not really, actually. Yeah, I get that question a lot, and I don’t miss it. I really don’t. I feel really at peace. I think it’s also because I know that my knee and my body and my mind don’t allow me to be out there. Do I feel like, Oh, I could hit that shot? Yeah, okay: Maybe I could right now. But I feel like I squeezed the lemon out. I tried everything I had. And I’m so at peace. I love to go to play tennis when I play with my children. I just booked a court with my wife for the first time in my life. We asked, “Is a court available on Tuesday from three to four maybe? Because I think it’d be maybe fun to go play.” This was like a month ago, or two months ago, and we went to play next to my kids, who were having a lesson, and it was just so much fun. I love playing tennis and I always thought, How is that moment going to be when I retire and I go back on a tennis court and actually don’t have to improve? Who cares if I miss a forehand? Who cares if it’s getting better or not?

Whether he still watches tennis: “I watch highlights. A full match is hard for me to watch because I’m just too busy with children and running around. Maybe I watched one full, entire match last year. But other than that, it’s highlights and I check scores every day. I’m surprised actually. I thought I was just going to check out completely and not care so much, but I guess I still know too many players and I want to see how they do.

Whether he checks on his old rivals: “I mean obviously you’re aware when they’re in the finals or you’re aware when Rafa comes back or you’re aware when Novak breaks another record. It’s all good, you know? But I will not set my schedule aside, like, well, This match I have to see. But obviously I’ve followed it and I love to see that, especially Novak’s been going from strength to strength. It keeps on going. And Rafa obviously, I felt sad for him that he has not been able to play nearly as much or at all to what he wanted to do. I hope that he can do what he wants to do in the summer, because even though I have a good feeling for him, and I know he pulled out of Indian Wells and Doha and all that stuff, but I still am very hopeful that he can get back on the train and ride it.