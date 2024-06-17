Prince William & his kids posed for a beachy photo for Father’s Day

Happy belated Father’s Day to all of the dads out there! Sunday, June 16th, was Father’s Day in the US and UK. We didn’t get any new photos or messages from the royal court of Montecito, but Kensington Palace did issue two photos for the holiday. One photo was of Prince William – when he was just a baby/toddler – with his father, then-Prince Charles. The second photo was of William and his three kids, a photo taken by the Princess of Wales. KP published the photo with the message: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L.” It’s one of my minor peeves when adults publish “messages in their children’s voices” on their social media. This isn’t William and Kate’s private IG account, it’s the account they use for their work. This is the first time KP has issued a message “from” the kids.
As for the photo, the Daily Mail has some background on it. From the Mail: “Kensington Palace said Kate’s picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month, though to be close to where the family spent the Easter weekend at their Anmer Hall home.” I’ve said for months that I believed Kate has spent almost this entire year in Norfolk and given her reappearance, I have no reason to stop believing that. This is the first palace-issued photo in months where I actually believe the palace’s backstory too – I believe this was taken recently in Norfolk.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
Of course no mention of the late Diana. Just Charles on a suit
On….Father’s Day? Why would there be a mention of Diana?
@Mcmmom, I saw many father’s day pics where husbands are thanking their wife for making him a father. I think, that is a new sweet trend. So, these photos look weird in that sense since there is Diana or Kate around.
It made me sad I remember the photo ops with Diana and it’s like she’s cut out of the photos.
I don’t think William was under the same roof as kate.
@Tessa … I don’t think so either. I still think that William was prepared to issue a Separation or a Divorce statement in January 2024, but something happened just after Christmas in December 2023 that prevented him from doing so. I now Kate is fighting an illness.
If Kate has been at Anmer Hall all this time (and I agree with Kaiser that she probably has been there), then who was making all of those school runs from Adelaide Cottage??
So now all the haters who whine about H&M doing pix of A&L from the back need to get on this. It’s weird because you can’t really see Charlotte and Will isn’t touching Louis and Louis isn’t touching Will. C looks relaxed but G&L look stiff and posed.
B&W pictures? Tree? Photo from behind? Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.
” Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.” Just what I was going to say. My only difference is my version has ‘sincerest’ but they both work. Had to laugh.
W didn’t step all over his father’s official birthday this year? Interesting, given that KP and BP are not on the same page. This might be nothing, but Louis is hugging his brother with his other arm down by his side.
To me G&L look stiff and not into it. Only Charlotte looks natural (what you can see of her).
I was trying to see if this is really recent based on George’s height,he is almost shoulder length with Kate in heels but ofcourse William is way taller so I dont know.
I think it’s recent based on Louis’ darker hair color.
Except the beach photo has L closer to G’s height than the balcony. Boys don’t tend to grow quickly until they reach their late teens.
It should have been a photo with a generic message to “All fathers” if it’s being posted on a work/business social media account. Very unprofessional
I can see they’ve already cast Louis in the role of family clown. As a Sussex supporter I totally support the wales children being in the spotlight, they’re the children of the future king and all attention should continue going to them. Archie and Lili should be allowed to pursue whatever interests they have / fall in love with whoever they want/ travel anywhere they want and buy whatever they want without being hounded by papers and press from another country they don’t live in. I am very comfortable not seeing any pictures / videos of them till they’re adults.
Ahh I see.. Kate on vacation, enjoying her live without having to work.
I actually don’t think that it’s a recent picture. I’d guess its from last summer. George has had a growth spurt and was just up to William’s shoulder on the balcony at Trooping. There was also a bigger height difference at Trooping between George and Louis versus this picture. The weather has been awful too. Definitely not warm enough for shorts at the beach.
I agree, i don’t think it was warm enough for shorts around easter this year. I still find the picture entirely unnatural though.
A beach isn’t a flat surface like a balcony floor. Louis could be standing on a bump of sand or clump of grass.
It’s a nice photo. It’s also great to see William in something casual. For some reason, this doesn’t seem like a recent photo. Oh, well. I wouldn’t know. Also, seems like the children have nothing but blue clothing.
Nice photo.
What did make me wonder is the children are all in summer clothing, it hasn’t exactly been summary lately and the Norfolk coast would be cold with the wind from the north.
Less than a week between the pic taken and published on Father’s Day and those Balcony shots, yet George is about 6 inches smaller in Norfolk than he is in London? On the balcony he easily reaches his Father’s shoulder, yet in the other picture he is about on a par with his undearm. Also Louis’ head reaches the bottom of George’s ear on the beach, but only the top of George’s shoulder in the London shots? I’d say the Norfolk? picture was taken LAST year. Both Charlotte and George seemto have have shot up a lot, but Louis isnt catching up quite as much just yet. So smoke and mirrors to prove just how much a happy family they all are. It would be funny if it wasnt so pathetic. Also a picture of said happy family shot from the back? Could be anyone … perhaps theyre the ‘troupers’ LOL!!!
George’s right ear, as we look at the pic, has slipped down the side of his head.
I’m just saying.
Swift catch. It would be far easier to frankenphoto from behind so maybe that’s why this picture.
Yes! Someone mentioned that on twitter and now it’s all I can see!
Nice photo, but as an amateur photographer myself I would have at least straighten the horizon before publishing.
California Dreamin’
Is there an ‘uncanny valley’ filter KP uses? This and the table in the train car photo have such a weird ‘plastic catching the light’ sort of look to them on every part of the image.
Lort. As pathological as Will-not’s obsession and treatment of his brother is, I can understand why he envies Harry’s ability to give his children privacy. Harry and William grew up in an absolute fishbowl and spent their childhood constantly being used as props. It is just pathological that he involves Harry’s kids in his rota games (planting stories about Lilibet’s name, planting stories about Charles wanting a relationship with them, demanding that Harry’s kids be seen when he not only bullied their parents out of the UK, but put them in danger by pulling their security).