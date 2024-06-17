Prince William & his kids posed for a beachy photo for Father’s Day

Happy belated Father’s Day to all of the dads out there! Sunday, June 16th, was Father’s Day in the US and UK. We didn’t get any new photos or messages from the royal court of Montecito, but Kensington Palace did issue two photos for the holiday. One photo was of Prince William – when he was just a baby/toddler – with his father, then-Prince Charles. The second photo was of William and his three kids, a photo taken by the Princess of Wales. KP published the photo with the message: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L.” It’s one of my minor peeves when adults publish “messages in their children’s voices” on their social media. This isn’t William and Kate’s private IG account, it’s the account they use for their work. This is the first time KP has issued a message “from” the kids.

As for the photo, the Daily Mail has some background on it. From the Mail: “Kensington Palace said Kate’s picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month, though to be close to where the family spent the Easter weekend at their Anmer Hall home.” I’ve said for months that I believed Kate has spent almost this entire year in Norfolk and given her reappearance, I have no reason to stop believing that. This is the first palace-issued photo in months where I actually believe the palace’s backstory too – I believe this was taken recently in Norfolk.