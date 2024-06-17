Prince William & his kids posed for a beachy photo for Father’s Day

Happy belated Father’s Day to all of the dads out there! Sunday, June 16th, was Father’s Day in the US and UK. We didn’t get any new photos or messages from the royal court of Montecito, but Kensington Palace did issue two photos for the holiday. One photo was of Prince William – when he was just a baby/toddler – with his father, then-Prince Charles. The second photo was of William and his three kids, a photo taken by the Princess of Wales. KP published the photo with the message: “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L.” It’s one of my minor peeves when adults publish “messages in their children’s voices” on their social media. This isn’t William and Kate’s private IG account, it’s the account they use for their work. This is the first time KP has issued a message “from” the kids.

As for the photo, the Daily Mail has some background on it. From the Mail: “Kensington Palace said Kate’s picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month, though to be close to where the family spent the Easter weekend at their Anmer Hall home.” I’ve said for months that I believed Kate has spent almost this entire year in Norfolk and given her reappearance, I have no reason to stop believing that. This is the first palace-issued photo in months where I actually believe the palace’s backstory too – I believe this was taken recently in Norfolk.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Prince William & his kids posed for a beachy photo for Father’s Day”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Of course no mention of the late Diana. Just Charles on a suit

    Reply
    • Mcmmom says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:46 am

      On….Father’s Day? Why would there be a mention of Diana?

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:35 am

        @Mcmmom, I saw many father’s day pics where husbands are thanking their wife for making him a father. I think, that is a new sweet trend. So, these photos look weird in that sense since there is Diana or Kate around.

    • Tessa says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:54 am

      It made me sad I remember the photo ops with Diana and it’s like she’s cut out of the photos.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:45 am

    I don’t think William was under the same roof as kate.

    Reply
    • Yvette says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:03 am

      @Tessa … I don’t think so either. I still think that William was prepared to issue a Separation or a Divorce statement in January 2024, but something happened just after Christmas in December 2023 that prevented him from doing so. I now Kate is fighting an illness.

      If Kate has been at Anmer Hall all this time (and I agree with Kaiser that she probably has been there), then who was making all of those school runs from Adelaide Cottage??

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:46 am

    So now all the haters who whine about H&M doing pix of A&L from the back need to get on this. It’s weird because you can’t really see Charlotte and Will isn’t touching Louis and Louis isn’t touching Will. C looks relaxed but G&L look stiff and posed.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:51 am

      B&W pictures? Tree? Photo from behind? Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.

      Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:27 am

      ” Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.” Just what I was going to say. My only difference is my version has ‘sincerest’ but they both work. Had to laugh.

      Reply
  4. ML says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:49 am

    W didn’t step all over his father’s official birthday this year? Interesting, given that KP and BP are not on the same page. This might be nothing, but Louis is hugging his brother with his other arm down by his side.

    Reply
  5. Neeve says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:51 am

    I was trying to see if this is really recent based on George’s height,he is almost shoulder length with Kate in heels but ofcourse William is way taller so I dont know.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:53 am

      I think it’s recent based on Louis’ darker hair color.

      Reply
      • seaflower says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:02 am

        Except the beach photo has L closer to G’s height than the balcony. Boys don’t tend to grow quickly until they reach their late teens.

  6. Hypocrisy says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:55 am

    It should have been a photo with a generic message to “All fathers” if it’s being posted on a work/business social media account. Very unprofessional

    Reply
  7. Em says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:58 am

    I can see they’ve already cast Louis in the role of family clown. As a Sussex supporter I totally support the wales children being in the spotlight, they’re the children of the future king and all attention should continue going to them. Archie and Lili should be allowed to pursue whatever interests they have / fall in love with whoever they want/ travel anywhere they want and buy whatever they want without being hounded by papers and press from another country they don’t live in. I am very comfortable not seeing any pictures / videos of them till they’re adults.

    Reply
  8. Lia says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Ahh I see.. Kate on vacation, enjoying her live without having to work.

    Reply
  9. DaniLou32 says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I actually don’t think that it’s a recent picture. I’d guess its from last summer. George has had a growth spurt and was just up to William’s shoulder on the balcony at Trooping. There was also a bigger height difference at Trooping between George and Louis versus this picture. The weather has been awful too. Definitely not warm enough for shorts at the beach.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:03 am

      I agree, i don’t think it was warm enough for shorts around easter this year. I still find the picture entirely unnatural though.

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:20 am

      A beach isn’t a flat surface like a balcony floor. Louis could be standing on a bump of sand or clump of grass.

      Reply
  10. Honey says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:02 am

    It’s a nice photo. It’s also great to see William in something casual. For some reason, this doesn’t seem like a recent photo. Oh, well. I wouldn’t know. Also, seems like the children have nothing but blue clothing.

    Nice photo.

    Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:33 am

      What did make me wonder is the children are all in summer clothing, it hasn’t exactly been summary lately and the Norfolk coast would be cold with the wind from the north.

      Reply
  11. cazzie says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:07 am

    Less than a week between the pic taken and published on Father’s Day and those Balcony shots, yet George is about 6 inches smaller in Norfolk than he is in London? On the balcony he easily reaches his Father’s shoulder, yet in the other picture he is about on a par with his undearm. Also Louis’ head reaches the bottom of George’s ear on the beach, but only the top of George’s shoulder in the London shots? I’d say the Norfolk? picture was taken LAST year. Both Charlotte and George seemto have have shot up a lot, but Louis isnt catching up quite as much just yet. So smoke and mirrors to prove just how much a happy family they all are. It would be funny if it wasnt so pathetic. Also a picture of said happy family shot from the back? Could be anyone … perhaps theyre the ‘troupers’ LOL!!!

    Reply
  12. skylark says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:08 am

    George’s right ear, as we look at the pic, has slipped down the side of his head.

    I’m just saying.

    Reply
  13. Ainuk says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Nice photo, but as an amateur photographer myself I would have at least straighten the horizon before publishing.

    Reply
  14. Interested Gawker says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:27 am

    California Dreamin’

    Is there an ‘uncanny valley’ filter KP uses? This and the table in the train car photo have such a weird ‘plastic catching the light’ sort of look to them on every part of the image.

    Reply
  15. TN Democrat says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Lort. As pathological as Will-not’s obsession and treatment of his brother is, I can understand why he envies Harry’s ability to give his children privacy. Harry and William grew up in an absolute fishbowl and spent their childhood constantly being used as props. It is just pathological that he involves Harry’s kids in his rota games (planting stories about Lilibet’s name, planting stories about Charles wanting a relationship with them, demanding that Harry’s kids be seen when he not only bullied their parents out of the UK, but put them in danger by pulling their security).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment