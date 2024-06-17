Princess Kate’s summer plan is to ‘under-promise & over-deliver’ on events

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s big appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. After almost six full months of shenanigans, malarkey, lies and frankenphotos, it turns out that Kate pretty much looked the same as always. I’m glad that all of the worst-case-scenario theories turned out to be false and I’m glad that she’s capable of getting around and doing events in some kind of capacity. It was just a few weeks ago when “royal sources” began soft-launching the idea that Kate would be out of sight for all of 2024. Last month, even the Mail was saying that we probably wouldn’t see Kate until autumn. So, is Trooping the first of many summer appearances, or was this merely one appearance until autumn? Well, the Telegraph had this piece: “What the summer could hold for the Princess of Wales.” It’s all speculative but the sourcing seems to be from palace briefings, especially since they’re making a point of saying Kate will absolutely not be seen at several big upcoming events (the Garter service, Ascot).
This will be the way Kate operates for now: Surpassing all expectations, she [attended Trooping] under plans that have been tentatively in the works for weeks but only confirmed at the last minute. This, it is thought, will be the pattern in the months to come. The Princess hopes to return to a form of public engagements, already working from home when she can and easing herself back into meetings.
No Garter Day or Ascot: Palace sources have ruled out Garter Day and Royal Ascot in the coming weeks, but everything else – Wimbledon, the Japanese State Visit, and bread-and-butter engagements – remains a possibility. The watchword at Kensington Palace, caution, still holds. They will not be confirming appearances too far in advance, and have emphasised over and over that the Princess is not making a full return to work.
The rock star comeback: Her reappearance at Trooping, therefore, will have all the power of a rockstar comeback. Instead of the Catherine-shaped hole on the Buckingham Palace balcony that had been feared – her absence glaring as her young family tried to carry on without her – she will be at the heart of the King’s official birthday celebrations, back where she belongs. It is, royal watchers will note, a typically “Kate” return: under-promising and over-delivering, with a powerful emotional message, a surprise photograph, and a full-scale outing to come that no one would have expected her to manage. In a royal career of perfectionism, the Princess is staying true to form.
Squashing rumors: Her appearance at Trooping will also have the effect of squashing, once and for all, the rumours about her health and whereabouts that have swirled around the world all year.
She’s not used to resting: Resting has not come naturally to the active Princess, we gather, but she is trying. As with any patient having chemotherapy, there is no crystal ball to predict when and where we will see her in public again. The Princess of Wales, however temporarily, is coming back. It would simply not have been the same without her.
[From The Telegraph]
LMAO, she won’t confirm for Garter Day or Ascot but Wimbledon is being left open. People were joking about that on Friday, and I even tweeted that it would have looked bad if Kate had turned up to Wimbledon and nothing else beforehand. Looks like they were holding that over her head – she couldn’t go to Wimbledon and flirt with Roger Federer unless she made an appearance somewhere else beforehand.
“Her appearance at Trooping will also have the effect of squashing, once and for all, the rumours about her health and whereabouts that have swirled around the world all year.” In fact, her appearance at Trooping squashed many rumors about her dire health, so much so that now people are wondering what in the world has been happening behind-the-scenes for six months, that Kensington Palace f–ked up the communications to this degree. Also: “Resting has not come naturally to the active Princess.” GMAFB.
A new photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been released ahead of her appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales and Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales and Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales attends the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales attends the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales and Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
Catherine The Princess of Wales and Children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the The King's Birthday Parade at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 15 June, 2024.
London, UK. 15th June 2024. Catherine, the Princess of Wales rides in a carriage with her children and waves at the crowds. The annual Trooping the Colour ceremonial procession for the King's Birthday makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade for proceedings there, and back to the Palace for a balcony appearance. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is making her first public appearance this year.
Trooping the Colour, The Kings’s Birthday Parade, London, UK. 15th June 2024.
Trooping the Colour, The Kings's Birthday Parade, London, UK. 15th June 2024.

Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and and Princess of Wales, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with His Majesty King Charles III to watch the fly-past to conclude this years Trooping the Colour.
Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the palace balcony following Trooping the Colour on Saturday 15 June 2024 at Buckingham Palace, London. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. This year the colours were trooped by The Irish Guards.
The Princess of Wales travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, to celebrate King Charles III's official birthday on her first official engagement since her diagnosis for cancer.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales

Where: London, United Kingdom

When: 15 Jun 2024
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles celebrates his official birthday.
Featuring: Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
I’m glad the thumbnail image on the Kate articles today is one that shows her new vertical scar. A scar that could not have been caused by her new plastic surgery. I don’t pretend to know how she got that scar but I predict she won’t be doing any work where she’s left alone with Will.
There were a lot of trolls coming out on Reddit to explain away that new deep scar by saying plastic surgery had enlarged her left browline’s existing old chickenpox pock mark. Just no.
She’ll probs be at Garter and Ascot. Definitely she’ll be at Wimbledon. They just want to make it seem she’s still touch and go. They’ve realized they made her seem too ok, and are trying to fix that.
Girlfriend lives for these big family events, events where she can flaunt her status over the rest of the family – wonder if her family will be at Ascot and Wimbledon this year?!?!?
So a letter (likely written by someone else), a photo (probably an old shot), a carriage ride and standing on a balcony are over-delivering? In what job on earth would that be over-delivering? The under-promising part I do believe.
I am at a loss for words and thought on this entire story line. To be MIA, to have the world speculate and be concerned for her health and she comes back looking very well. I do not think it’s cancer but why would they even throw that out there. If I am correct, then the whole lot of them are vile and deserve to be thrown out of the public coffers.
I can’t wrap my mind about Ma Middleton being silent and out view either. There is more here and I think it’s either something went down with Wills (temper wise) and it was the last straw or a separation. The press stated for years they were getting her ready for her duties and now that she is POW she can’t uphold them? WTH.
The “Duchess of DooLittle” is not accustomed to resting, the Ministry of Truth reported.
The lies being shoved down people’s throats are staggering.
How on earth is that a woman in her early 40s.
There IS a scar.😳🤔😓