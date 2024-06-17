Princess Kate’s ‘friend’ thinks Meghan’s recent jam-basket is ‘absolutely pathetic’

One of the things I didn’t understand about the Duchess of Sussex’s April jam-baskets was whether she sent everything out all at once and people were just posting the baskets gradually, or whether there was an actual schedule of “this week, I’ll send jam-baskets to five people, and next week we’ll do these people.” Given how spread out the Instagram posts were, I suspect that the jam-baskets didn’t go out all at the same time. It extended the American Riviera Orchard buzz, and I sort of believe that most people posted their jam-baskets as they got them (as opposed to waiting a few days). That being said, I doubt Meghan gave instructions to people as to how they posted on social media. I bring up all of this stuff because, as we discussed, Meghan sent Nacho Figueras an ARO jar of raspberry jam and ARO-branded dog biscuits. Nacho posted on social media just hours before the Princess of Wales made her grand appearance at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. So now people are mad that Villainess Meghan purposefully stole Kate’s thunder. But I’m stuck on the logistics of it – Meghan had no way of knowing when Nacho would post, right? Still, I’m enjoying the hissy fit from the Keen Camp:
Meghan Markle’s new range of American Riviera Orchard dog biscuits and a new jam flavor—raspberry—were unveiled on Instagram Saturday, just hours before her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, returned to the public eye. Meghan immediately faced criticism online and from Kate’s supporters that she was attempting to detract from Kate’s big appearance at Trooping the Colour, the king’s official birthday parade.
A friend of Kate’s described the Instagram post by a friend of Meghan and Harry’s as “absolutely pathetic.” While some social media users expressed excitement at the new products (even though they do not appear to be available for purchase), others were quick to criticize the timing of the post.
On Saturday it appeared that Meghan had renewed the viral social media campaign she launched earlier this year which saw a carefully curated club of friends post images of “limited edition” strawberry jam, branded American Riviera Orchard (ARO). Saturday’s image was posted by polo player Nacho Figueras, who shared images of ARO jam and dog biscuits on his Instagram Stories. His jam was apparently raspberry flavored and was at a new level of exclusivity compared to the previous round of jam-recipients, bedecked with a label saying it was jar “2 of 2.” The dog biscuits were shown in a large glass jar, along with his dog Nina Iggy.
Kate’s office did not respond to a request for comment but a friend of Kate’s told The Daily Beast: “Catherine has been absolutely amazing. Her statement was extraordinary and her appearance today was graceful and elegant and has filled people with hope. You just have to ask yourself, who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day? It is absolutely pathetic.”
Meghan’s office have been contacted for comment on whether Figueras’ post was deliberately timed to coincide with Trooping the Colour. They have not responded.
“You just have to ask yourself, who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day? It is absolutely pathetic.” Presuming that Meghan “set out” to do anything other than send her friend Nacho some jam and dog biscuits, I guess. Nacho is the one who posted the stuff – Meghan and Harry haven’t said anything or been seen in public in more than a month. I was curious about where Meghan sent the new ARO gifts too – Nacho and Delfina have been in New York for the past four or five days, so did Meghan send the gifts to New York and it was more like a “happy accident” that they arrived when they did? It actually feels like Nacho, and not Meghan, was the one being purposefully shady with how HE timed the IG Stories.
Also: if Meghan sending a friend some dog biscuits “ruined” Kate’s day, then that is what is actually pathetic. You’re the one ruining your own day if you’re mad that the sister-in-law you tormented and smeared simply sent some jam to a friend. By the way, I get the feeling that the Sussexes have actually been trying to be quieter than they originally intended this year because of all of the shenanigans with Kate and King Charles.
Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has a “source” telling him that “Meghan did not order up the post from Figueras, and in fact had no input over when or if he would post.” Sykes continued: “Of course, ceding exact control over context and timings is an inherent risk in a user-led social media campaign, especially when your cheerleaders are powerful celebrities in their own right who might not react well to having their posts micro-managed.” As I said, it was Nacho being shady, not Meghan.
I don’t understand, getting full attention is gonna cure her cancer? Also, wasn’t it Charles’s day? Why is Kate stealing the day from the King?
Oh yeah we can’t even talk about the fact that TOC was the King who has cancer’s birthday celebration, not Kate’s.
This time it’s Kate’s “friend” raging about Meghan over a dog biscuit posted on Instagram by a friend of Meghan’s. all of this “Lesser Mortals Mean Meghan how dare anyone post to social media during Kate’s weekend” reads as so Middleton sanctioned/ordered.
1. Can’t has no friends. 2. Cancer suffer? I don’t believe she had/has cancer and they must stop using it for everything! 3.Nacho can put whatever he feels like putting out on his social media.
@Susan Collins, they have to say “friends” because Harry explained to the people the articles referring to the “royal sources” are palace-sanctioned and done by the royal family. Since then, they started to using “friend(s)”.
Kate has a friend?
If so, that’s at least a step in the right direction, since it seems like she only had staff and family in the past.
Though Kaiser may be right that it’s a “friend”
I hope Nacho was being shady. That would make me like him even more. And “who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day”? Maybe Kate would by making Charles’ day all about her. It’s amazing how he gets ignored in all this when he is the one showing effects of treatment and it was HIS big BD celebration. Pathetic is being overshadowed by dog biscuits and jam.
Keen disappears for nearly 6 months, reappears looking re-freshed/not like someone who has been going through a major medical crisis and they still cannot take Meghan’s name out of their youth. The royals sell jam. Didn’t her double see it during the photo op/shopping trip a few months ago?
Karma isn’t real because there’s no way these people would abuse Meghan, push her to want to commit self harm, launch decades of smear campaigns against her, use deaths and sicknesses as sticks to beat her with, sabotage her business ventures, invade her privacy and still it seems like they’ve all successfully gotten away with it.
If you call turning an ancient institution into a soap opera and alienating a large group of young people with your strange and antiquated behaviour ‘’getting away with it”. I have to disagree though. These people are trapped in this weird institution having to play fake happy families for the media.
DOG BISCUITS RUINED MY VERY SPECIAL DAY 😭😭😭😭😭 – purportedly cancer-stricken Kate.
And who is supposedly pathetic in this situation ?
I’m guessing the source is wiglet gopher who is quite pleased with the improving quality of the wigs over the past few months. Maybe the Waleses’ guinea pig helped dial the call to the reporter.
“Who would set out to ruin a cancer-sufferer’s day?” Isn’t that what Kate just did? Charles has been set for weeks on being the centre of attention on his fake birthday, but then Kate made it all about herself.
What if no one was being petty and instead the timing of the vast majority of people’s days is not based in a fake 3 hour parade for the British king’s birthday that isn’t on his birthday?
Whoever is the “friend” sounds utterly deranged.
Kate has Cancer?😑
#ISaidItAndIMeantWhatISaid 😐
Willy is that you?
We all know waity Katie doesn’t have friends.
Once again, these people act like the rest of the world revolves around the evil Windsors! No one even knew Special K would show up to the Kings £10 million Duping the Public birthday party. No mention of Meghan stealing C-Rex’ thunder? BM, you’re slipping. And people post things on SM whenever they feel like it and not according to the schedules of BRF. Stop blaming Meghan for everything your lackluster royals are not, BM. You broke it, you bought it, so deal with the consequences and dwindling bank accounts like normal people do. And seek professional help!
Being shady would assume Nacho has an intimate familiarity with the British royalty’s calendar. Or that he’s reading Celebitchy as breathlessly as we do… I have trouble imagining either. More likely an accident of timing and he’s scratching his head over the pettiness.
🙃
And he acually posted the day before TTC anyway.
Omg, this is like those bridezilla videos – “you ruined MY SPECIAL DAY!!!”
It’s giving “ Meghan made me cry over her wedding” lies.
Lesser mortals wouldn’t have their day ruined by an instagram post about jam. Too bad Kate isn’t one of those.
Well, looks like Kate’s back to her old self! And here I was thinking cancer would help her reprioritize what’s important to her in life, but nope! Still hatin on a Black American Woman and feeling butt hurt about jam and dog treats. JFC
1) Kate doesn’t have a friend;
2) projecting much? Who showed up looking completely done up/tanned/refreshed in her Colonel Sanders outfit causing a nationwide KFC crispy chicken crave-fest on another cancer patient’s big day?
3) if you can be upstaged by dog biscuits, you’re probably pretty basic – maybe not bleach blonde butch body level but still basic;
4) she has MUCH bigger problems than Meghan right now – focus on those issues and move on from your obsession with your SIL. She has clearly moved on, why can’t you?
Just want to flag up that Nacho posted on 14th June, the day before TTC. Before it became widely known Kate would be attending. What nonsense this all is.
So, by their own admission, Kate ruined the day of cancer-stricken Chuckles by stealing his birthday thunder. Also by their own admission, a jar of dog biscuits is more noteworthy and exciting than the reappearance of the 6-months missing Kate.
Do they not stop to think about what they’re saying (rhetorical question, because clearly, no)? These “friends” of Kate sound so insecure and stupid. Just go live your own life and leave Meghan’s name out of your mouths. Just like the Sussex Squad does with the #mutechallenge, don’t they realize the best way to make this go away is to NOT complain and explain about Meghan’s every movement (or that of her friends) to every tabloid on Salty Isle?
Just go away, Kate’s “friends.”
🦴 should have the courage to own her toddler tantrums(there is no friend🙄), this is just sad. Her return from whatever break she was on didn’t go as planned,it isn’t anyones fault but her own. No one actually cared when she was missing and since her return I am wishing she had stayed home.
Hi Carole – must really burn that Meghan’s barely launched lifestyle brand is more successful than your bankrupt and shady party tat business ever was. A business that NO ONE wanted to buy until it went into liquidation and for a bargain price as well. Sucks to be you.
Jealousy is never a good colour on anyone!
Dog biscuits and a social media post did not ruin anyone’s day. Moving on, the ARO role out is definitely stuttering. Like we already did exclusive basket and special friend IG post. Let’s go already with something more focused and taking it up to the next level.
I don’t think Nacho was being petty or shady at all. It’s an Instagram post. It’s insane that some people still act as if the world revolves around the Royal Family. Most people don’t give two shits about Trooping. I highly doubt Nacho has been keeping up on the Kate saga – he’s just living his life. The UK press is truly delusional and grasping at straws.