Telegraph: ‘Lesser mortals’ than Princess Kate ‘would have stayed home’

It really felt like the old monarchists were literally dusted off this weekend to praise the Princess of Wales’s appearance at Trooping the Colour. Where have these people been for the past six months? Why was everything so radio-silent? It was like all of these sycophants were put in deep freeze and only thawed out on Friday. There’s absolutely a vibe of “picking up where we left off six months ago and acting as if none of that other stuff happened.” Well, Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson decided to go much too far in her rush to praise Kate’s Trooping appearance. The column was called: “Our Fair Lady: Princess of Wales’s selfless display was the tonic that Britain needed.” The subhead was what people got stuck on: “When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on.” Lesser mortals like… people with cancer? People who are not receiving a royal-level of health care? I’m not going to excerpt the whole thing, but this will give you the main thrust:
Two words: Thank you. Thank you Princess of Wales for being an absolute trouper and attending Trooping the Colour on a cold, grey day when lesser mortals with your illness would have stayed home, tucked up in their jim-jams. Thank you for sacrificing the privacy that is so much needed to get you back to full health. Thank you for such a show of support for the King, who is not a well man, on his official birthday, and for giving a boost to the wider Royal family – which has sorely lacked star power since you withdrew from public life in January to have major surgery. Thank you for channelling the gamine beauty of Audrey Hepburn in that wow of a white dress with a jaunty, outsize, stripy black-and white bow. You are Our Fair Lady.
We would have understood if Kate had chosen to start with something smaller and more low-key to get back into the swing of things. But what a triumph on the grand scale this was. A splendid riposte to all the trolls who have cruelly hounded the Princess of Wales, demanding she return to work before she was ready, denying her the convalescence she deserves.
Particular spite has come from the Sussex camp; Meghan and Harry’s acolytes. How will the competitive sulkers in Montecito respond to a beaming Kate back on the front pages? Just as the Prince and Princess were arriving at Horseguards, it emerged, like clockwork, that Meghan had released a second jam.
I’ve said this in another post, but monarchists/Team Keen including Meghan in their sugary coverage of Kate says more about Kate than Meghan. If your “higher mortal” lady is so important, impressive, courageous and brilliant, then why does it matter that an American lesser mortal sent jam to a friend? But yeah, the “lesser mortals” part is really awful. People were not happy about it on Twitter:
Most cancer sufferers in the UK don't have the benefit of 24/7 elite-grade private health care, macrobiotic chefs, a vast retinue of genuflecting pillow fluffers and a husband who's worth half a billion.
And yet you slyly refer to them as "lesser mortals"? https://t.co/iMbnwb8e4X
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) June 15, 2024
I had to get three trains to the hospital to get my chemo. Which I had to pay for. Six months of more misery than a Morrissey stag do. And I worked every night at the chateau (don't ask). I hope she has a full and speedy recovery, but "lesser mortals" is despicable horseshit. https://t.co/nYW1ld3xez
— Jason (@NickMotown) June 16, 2024
What a utter disgusting thing to say about normal folk of this country battling cancer everyday. My brother fought cancer and STILL had to open his shop everyday and work all the hours until he died 6mnths later.
Kate has several months off and turns up in a pretty dress. https://t.co/yXpVRGctvM
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 16, 2024
Calling people who are battling cancer "lesser mortals" because they lack access to top-tier treatment is vile. Unlike the privileged few, most cancer patients don't get a six-month hiatus for chemo; they have to soldier through the agony while still working. @AllisonPearson 🗑 https://t.co/ikCHsE3BQ8
— Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) June 16, 2024
Insulting audrey Hepburn. Hepburn was quite sick towards the end of her life bit in her last year’s she still did her charity work for UNESCO. Kate can put on that white Dress but that does not make her in the same league as lovely audrey. Fawning over Kate is sickening
Yeah, Kate Middleton is no Audrey Hepburn. Perhaps a “Doolittle?”
HA! 🙌🏻
Can’t does love to theme dress and Dolittle is just her thing.
It was UNICEF, Tessa. But you are correct. She went to Somalia just four months before her death because it was not getting covered by the media. It was still in the throes of civil war and you can hear gunfire in the background of videos she is in. She had survived the five year ordeal which was her adolescence in Nazi occupied Holland. She thought of herself as a “lesser mortal” who got lucky, not a glamorous movie star.
Thanks that’s right it was u n i c e f . Audrey was one of my all time favorites. It is insulting for writers to say Kate is like her.
I recommend “Warrior” by Robert Matzen for the whole story.
Audrey was all class and a genuine beauty. Kate Middleton doesn’t have Audrey’s inner kindness or compassion.
This felt like it came from Ma Middleton, it was Kate the Great again. Way too much. Why is Kate not embarrassed to be presented by her own camp as superior being to everyone else?
Good that they get called out for praising her fir showing up in a dress after 6 months of vacation at homeS with private nurses taking care of her and staff looking after kids, cooking, cleaning, gardening. She worked twice in 6 months: that saturday night and that sunday morning photoshopping frankenphoto. This is such bs. Have some heart for the people who pay for her lifestyle.
They have stepped in it this time. This is an insult to every other cancer patient on earth, including KC, who has been out and about consistently and not just for one big party. And, if Meghan is so worried about Kate being out and about, why would she supposedly have her fans calling for Kate to “work”? Anyone can claim to be anything on SM. I wonder how many of the supposed Sussex fans are paid bots by the castle to stir up something.
Agree about stepping in it. What was supposed to be a triumphant return just feels kind of silly. Her name is being used to put down regular cancer patients who are apparently lesser mortals. Ones who don’t have royal treatment healthcare and the privilege of being home for 6 months. I wish any cancer patient could stay home if they wanted but unfortunately that’s not the case. Lauding her for such a showy and glamorous return is what I assume KP wanted but it’s really rather backfired.
Yeah I wrote above it felt like a Ma Midd hatchet job again, Saint Kate Hath Risen. They never know when to let up with the sickening propaganda.
Her wave from the balcony in a dress with a bow didn’t help anyone.
And bizarre considering that chuckles is clearly much more sick and he’s been showing up pretty much nonstop. Granted, he’s the king, but he looks like he actually has cancer and the press has not been particularly fawning about him doing actual work. She looks like she stepped away for a little refreshing although that new scar is an interesting detail. The press is only hyping her because they are still pathetically trying to make her out to be superior to Meghan. Sadly for them, she is not in any way superior.
Kate is not superior to anyone. She was away 6 months something the average person cannot afford to do.
This. I had cancer ten years ago at age 26 and could not afford to stop working because of rent, student loans and healthcare costs. My work facilitated treatments with allowing me to work from home more often but it was a very exhausting period of my life. Not everyone can afford to stay home when there are cancer bad days….
Hat positioned just so, all the better to avoid looking at William
Didn’t Prince Philips say it would be the monarchist who will bring its end? It is really shocking how out-of-touch these reporters are when praising the royals. How are you gonna write this sh*t when everybody knows the national healthcare is in crisis and people with cancer have to go to the work all the time. Sitting in a car, waving to the people, standing on a balcony isn’t a job. It is like praising someone for just existing.
Exactly. TOC wasn’t a huge success, attendance was down, everyone looked miserable for the most part, and most importantly the “lesser mortals” are suffering while the King gets £125m a year tax free from the people and has an estate worth £22bn that’s never taxed and is getting a 45% pay rise.
The boot licking and genuflecting before royalty has gotten so bad under decades of Tory rule it is on par with North Korea now. It’s ll to hide what royals are getting from the taxpayers.
Bow down to the superior being whom you pay to sit at home and get waited on whilst you have to work while getting chemo. That’s the system.
My co-worker working 60 hours a week, while battling colon cancer in not a lesser mortal.
Stop the insanity. Kate obviously had plastic surgery.
Did she, though? She still has marionette lines and doesn’t look particularly “refreshed.”
Nobody goes through chemo and comes out looking better than they did when the treatment started. She’s had a major facelift. That’s what her six months sabbatical was all about.
@Carmen, a lot of photos we saw from the day are photoshopped to the hell. From untouched photos I saw where Kate isn’t fully opening her mouth, her cheeks are the same. I don’t see any PS there. Maybe, she fixed her weird eye caused by Botox, other than that there is no improved look.
Wood,
That long deep scar snaking along her eye AIN’T from plastic surgery.
Yes, that scar is new and it’s very prominent in the top photo chosen for this article. I don’t see any evidence of PS either. Her face is thinner though.
The trolls have hounded Meghan and harry. This article even trashes them
Gross with the “lesser mortals ” thing. Now what I want is to know what is going on here. She looks very thin but she’s not looking any different to me. If she’d had a face lift she would not have jaw sagging and pouches along the jaw . Which is quite normal for us after 35 or so. I believe she’s had a cancer issue but there’s clearly other things behind the scenes. I don’t think we will ever know.
K, I agree. In untouched closer photos, she still has age-appropriate jowls and eyelids. I thought she did appear tired, and this family has a history of attacking cakes with swords while dying or presenting babies to the public after birth. Meghan gripped Harry’s hand and smiled for the cameras, too. It’s inhumane.
I think she’s physically fighting an illness, but there’s clearly more going on.
The Rota syncophants are showing their whole a$$es again with the completely over-the-top plaudits for the most minimal show of effort from the BRF. Sadly, this here’s no reason not to since there’s no consequences other than briefly getting clowned on social media. These idiots will still get book deals and spots in the US media purportedly as “royal experts”. I’m actually most disgusted with respectable entertainment shows like Entertainment Tonight and the network morning shows giving them legitimacy because I don’t expect anything better from the rancid British media.
The Telegraph did not read the room. Methinks that they put pressure on the BRF to exhibit the previously missing K. Hence the juvenile dig at H&M who aren’t helping them fill pages of content. Then of course, they praised K/ the people who had her show up.
And during elections in the UK, which are partially reckoning with the aftermath of cuts to a limping NHS was sooo incredibly dumb.
That was a shocking article and am so glad its getting the dragging it has been – as I said yesterday there was a LOT of people calling out how ‘fresh’ she looked esp for someone who’s supposedly getting regular chemo – I’ve seen the toll regular chemo takes on people, its brutal. You just need to look at Charles to see what it looks like – chemo does not give you a tan, a tighter face and some new teeth.
Am beginning to think that was her in the farm video – post facelift while it was still settling. Cosmetic surgery (maybe gone wrong) is the only explanation that I can see that fits with all the shenanigans of the past 6 months. They might have found some cancer but it was removed and her ‘preventative’ treatment shouldn’t have lasted more than a few sessions – I have a few friends who had that after surgery to remove cancer. Either the whole story is a lie or its a cover for MH treatment.
Cams was not happy to see her there – she stole their limelight. The release of that photo and confirmation the day before struck me as an attempt to steal attention from the King and Queen and it worked. Cams will not be happy with them – expect some nasty stories about the Wails and the Middletons to appear in the press.
Also they are trolling Kate with that ‘My Fair Lady’ reference.
I couldn’t figure out who was trolling whom! Surely Kate knew her outfit was a dead ringer for Eliza “Move Your Blooming Arse” DoLittle’s, and surely she’s aware she’s called Duchess DoLittle? Don’t tell me she’s developed a sense of humor in the past six months.
Pre-Meghan, wasn’t her nickname duchess dolittle? So yeah, it’s an interesting reference.
I still think the woman at Windsor was the look alike, she has a slightly more pointed chin than Kate. My immediate reaction was, it’s not Kate. The telegraph complains about the rumours but if KP doesn’t want rumours it shouldn’t try to deliberately deceive people.
She was definitely a lookalike. I have never seen Kate look happy and relaxed around William and that woman did.
I wonder if Carole played a part in the article then she can say the middletons are above mere mortals.
The weaponization of cancer to attack Meghan and now other folks is disgusting. What do these people want? They’ve swept the racist allegations/ maltreatment of Meghan and Harry under the rug, taken their house , ostracized them and their children and the Sussexes haven’t publicly said any negative thing about the royal family and are trying to start their lives out of it by launching their various ventures. Kate is smiling like that cat got the cream because she really did so why are they still attacking the Sussexes and why do they still need such sycophantic articles?
Because all is not well and the media know it but they can’t report anything because it would damage their access to the monarchy. Something is not right and it is noticeable in the way the royals were interacting with each other. A social impact report that was released last week showed that the percentage of people in who think they that it is important for the UK to have a monarchy is 54% down from 68% in 2018 when H&M got married. So they are ramping up the propaganda to prop up a dying monarchy.
The anti-Meghan propaganda just convinces me we need to get rid of the Monarchy. All that is bad that has happened to Meghan since we knew about her is a result of the behaviour of the Royals and the British media.
It really seems like they can’t praise Kate without putting down someone else (which is a bit of an insult, if you ask me. Is she not good enough on her own? No. No, she is not). It’s bad enough when it’s the Sussexes, but at least they are legitimate competitors for publicity. Trashing people with cancer is staggeringly f–king LOW. If I were Kate, I would call it out. Say that it was egregious and callous. If she does not, it must be assumed that she’s fine with people saying the most vile nonsense as long as she gets to look like Saint Catherine.
(She won’t say a f–king thing.)
No, she won’t. She doesn’t have enough sensitivity to understand how despicable and inappropriate and hurtful that article was.
I one hundred percent agree with Miranda. Why is it that articles praising the perfect Wales family have to make some negative reference to other people who aren’t as perfect? LOL! Haven’t the majority of articles about William and Kate brought in negative references to Harry and Meghan? Now these idiots have to slam cancer patients? It is absolutely disgusting. I remember when Meghan had Archie, she didn’t want to do the “standing on the steps looking perfect” routine because she felt that was an unrealistic view of women who had babies and was an implied criticism of the rest of us who leave the hospital feeling like used rags. So now Saint Kate is being held up as the height of perfection because despite her cancer battle (which I absolutely don’t believe is true) she is out there doing her job and looking perfect? The insensitivity and cruelty is off the charts, and they are too self-absorbed and stupid to realize.
Exactly. She can only feel the sun when she’s shoving someone else into the shade. Despicable.
Embiggening a member of the elite who took six months off for some kind of medical treatment is really telling the regular folks in the UK what the aristos and their sycophants think of them. And less than a month to go until the election.
Well that didn’t take long 🤦🏻♀️.. they just can’t help themselves from torpedoing any situation where they actually should be getting positive publicity. This one was extremely tone deaf and vulgar.
This is disgusting beyond words. I know these aren’t Kate’s own words but she is still not a sympathetic figure and this kind of sycophantic garbage does nothing to make her any more likeable.
Right now, I’m inclined to believe that she’s just f-ing lazy, milking a minor cancer scare for all its worth, done some subtle cosmetic enhancements and probably negotiating her divorce settlement.
Oh dear lord , what an over the top adulation of a rich woman who has barely worked a day in her life and has the luxury of the best of treatment and 6 months of privacy to do it .
What an absolute insult to normal people who have to work to provide for their families .
People who have to find parking spaces at hospitals to get treatment and get parking fines if their treatment goes too long .
People who lose their homes because they only have one income coming in .
People who have to rely on family or welfare just to survive the financial burden of a loved one being treated for cancer .
The Royalists and their media disciples are absolutely putting down people suffering ,just to put this woman on a pedestal simply because she married into this hideous family .
Having watched family members go through hell , fighting to save the life of a loved one ,all the time trying to survive financially , I feel bloody angry right now .
I have never heard of the person who wrote this simpering garbage , but she should be sacked from her job .
So I’ve heard of Allison Pearson from reading Mic Wright’s bottleboy substack over the years. Not sure if he’s still writing it but man it was always an epic line by line take down of the British media. Here’s one of his scathing reviews of Allison Pearson for anyone interested. It will give you a very good idea of the depths of depravity in which Pearson regularly dwells.
https://brokenbottleboy.substack.com/p/a-shower-of-bastards-in-search-of
Love the title and the article.
I went to work while on active chemo. Where’s my reward article?
Kate was brought out for one reason only imho, to draw attention away from the obviously ailing King. He looks more and more ashen and unwell as time goes on. She looked NO different to how she looked in December, except she has a new padded/push up bra?? Nice tan, smooth botoxed forehead, nicely coloured and coiffed hair. She was wearing high heels and her muscly over-trained legs were very much as they were. Her treatment has obviously worked wonderfully. So the glamour has returned (simply all that was needed to boost the Monarchy into the stratosphere of popular opinion once more apparently). The coldness between the Wales’ on the balcony was quite evident. Ive seen gifs of where he’s apparently snarling at her and she’s talking through gritted teeth back, but I know these can be manipulated so take them with a pinch of salt. I watched the clips later on in the evening, so there would have been editing in abundance to fit the ‘theyre so much in love’ narrative there. Alison Pearson is employed by the Telegraph, and GBNews too btw, and her Editor is Camilla Tominey, great friend to Carole Middleton. Just saying!! Also interesting to see Pearson use ‘trouper’ rather than ‘trooper’. Latter is of course referring to soldiers, but the former is an actor or other entertainer. Fitting. Oh and a couple of news programmes/and one paper referred to Saturday as her first appearance since Christmas Day? What about the TMZ pictures and THAT video though. They cant even be bothered to keep their stories straight anymore.
Yes, you would think that after six months of being so ill the muscles would have at least partially faded away, her legs look just the same, so she could manage either gym or long frequent walks.
Yikes, who would willingly write something like this? Does she actually believe this crap or are these talking points from KP? I mean this is so offensively worded that it almost seems like a clap back at KP, “you want fawning, I’ll give you fawning . “
Pitting people against each other is their whole schtick, is is all they got.
When they pit people against people of other colors/nationalities it usually works.
Against people with cancer? Not so much
Apparently she could have went last week to the event where she is colonel but wore that apology note full of poor grammar. She wouldn’t have had the same attention at Saturdays trouping if she had been seen the week prior.
Always with the pitting people against others. Kate can’t shine unless she’s above others. That’s why this message has a Ma Middleton ring to it and I do hold Kate accountable for that. Tatler’s “Kate the Great” is the Telegraph’s “Kate the Superior Being.”
Kate had her uncle bash Meghan on his reality TV appearance during her “cancer” treatment, Middleton sanctioned, definitely lesser being behavior.
She looks exactly the same. I’m starting to think the whole thing was a hoax. Using cancer as an excuse to slack off for six months, then swanning in like nothing’s any different, the last six months never happened.
In an attempt to attack Meghan, Allison Pearson ended up insulting cancer survivors and their families instead. I love this for her and Kate.
So, she showed up… and looked pretty. That is the full depth of these people.