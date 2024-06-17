Telegraph: ‘Lesser mortals’ than Princess Kate ‘would have stayed home’

It really felt like the old monarchists were literally dusted off this weekend to praise the Princess of Wales’s appearance at Trooping the Colour. Where have these people been for the past six months? Why was everything so radio-silent? It was like all of these sycophants were put in deep freeze and only thawed out on Friday. There’s absolutely a vibe of “picking up where we left off six months ago and acting as if none of that other stuff happened.” Well, Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson decided to go much too far in her rush to praise Kate’s Trooping appearance. The column was called: “Our Fair Lady: Princess of Wales’s selfless display was the tonic that Britain needed.” The subhead was what people got stuck on: “When lesser mortals would have stayed at home, Catherine proved that the show goes on.” Lesser mortals like… people with cancer? People who are not receiving a royal-level of health care? I’m not going to excerpt the whole thing, but this will give you the main thrust:

Two words: Thank you. Thank you Princess of Wales for being an absolute trouper and attending Trooping the Colour on a cold, grey day when lesser mortals with your illness would have stayed home, tucked up in their jim-jams. Thank you for sacrificing the privacy that is so much needed to get you back to full health. Thank you for such a show of support for the King, who is not a well man, on his official birthday, and for giving a boost to the wider Royal family – which has sorely lacked star power since you withdrew from public life in January to have major surgery. Thank you for channelling the gamine beauty of Audrey Hepburn in that wow of a white dress with a jaunty, outsize, stripy black-and white bow. You are Our Fair Lady.

We would have understood if Kate had chosen to start with something smaller and more low-key to get back into the swing of things. But what a triumph on the grand scale this was. A splendid riposte to all the trolls who have cruelly hounded the Princess of Wales, demanding she return to work before she was ready, denying her the convalescence she deserves.

Particular spite has come from the Sussex camp; Meghan and Harry’s acolytes. How will the competitive sulkers in Montecito respond to a beaming Kate back on the front pages? Just as the Prince and Princess were arriving at Horseguards, it emerged, like clockwork, that Meghan had released a second jam.

[From The Telegraph]

I’ve said this in another post, but monarchists/Team Keen including Meghan in their sugary coverage of Kate says more about Kate than Meghan. If your “higher mortal” lady is so important, impressive, courageous and brilliant, then why does it matter that an American lesser mortal sent jam to a friend? But yeah, the “lesser mortals” part is really awful. People were not happy about it on Twitter:

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “Telegraph: ‘Lesser mortals’ than Princess Kate ‘would have stayed home’”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Insulting audrey Hepburn. Hepburn was quite sick towards the end of her life bit in her last year’s she still did her charity work for UNESCO. Kate can put on that white Dress but that does not make her in the same league as lovely audrey. Fawning over Kate is sickening

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:38 am

      Yeah, Kate Middleton is no Audrey Hepburn. Perhaps a “Doolittle?”

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:42 am

      It was UNICEF, Tessa. But you are correct. She went to Somalia just four months before her death because it was not getting covered by the media. It was still in the throes of civil war and you can hear gunfire in the background of videos she is in. She had survived the five year ordeal which was her adolescence in Nazi occupied Holland. She thought of herself as a “lesser mortal” who got lucky, not a glamorous movie star.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        June 17, 2024 at 7:48 am

        Thanks that’s right it was u n i c e f . Audrey was one of my all time favorites. It is insulting for writers to say Kate is like her.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        June 17, 2024 at 7:54 am

        I recommend “Warrior” by Robert Matzen for the whole story.

    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:55 am

      Audrey was all class and a genuine beauty. Kate Middleton doesn’t have Audrey’s inner kindness or compassion.

      This felt like it came from Ma Middleton, it was Kate the Great again. Way too much. Why is Kate not embarrassed to be presented by her own camp as superior being to everyone else?

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:11 am

      Good that they get called out for praising her fir showing up in a dress after 6 months of vacation at homeS with private nurses taking care of her and staff looking after kids, cooking, cleaning, gardening. She worked twice in 6 months: that saturday night and that sunday morning photoshopping frankenphoto. This is such bs. Have some heart for the people who pay for her lifestyle.

      Reply
  2. equality says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:31 am

    They have stepped in it this time. This is an insult to every other cancer patient on earth, including KC, who has been out and about consistently and not just for one big party. And, if Meghan is so worried about Kate being out and about, why would she supposedly have her fans calling for Kate to “work”? Anyone can claim to be anything on SM. I wonder how many of the supposed Sussex fans are paid bots by the castle to stir up something.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:52 am

      Agree about stepping in it. What was supposed to be a triumphant return just feels kind of silly. Her name is being used to put down regular cancer patients who are apparently lesser mortals. Ones who don’t have royal treatment healthcare and the privilege of being home for 6 months. I wish any cancer patient could stay home if they wanted but unfortunately that’s not the case. Lauding her for such a showy and glamorous return is what I assume KP wanted but it’s really rather backfired.

      Reply
      • WithTheAmerican says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:00 am

        Yeah I wrote above it felt like a Ma Midd hatchet job again, Saint Kate Hath Risen. They never know when to let up with the sickening propaganda.

        Her wave from the balcony in a dress with a bow didn’t help anyone.

    • Josephine says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:29 am

      And bizarre considering that chuckles is clearly much more sick and he’s been showing up pretty much nonstop. Granted, he’s the king, but he looks like he actually has cancer and the press has not been particularly fawning about him doing actual work. She looks like she stepped away for a little refreshing although that new scar is an interesting detail. The press is only hyping her because they are still pathetically trying to make her out to be superior to Meghan. Sadly for them, she is not in any way superior.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Kate is not superior to anyone. She was away 6 months something the average person cannot afford to do.

    Reply
    • busylizzy says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:52 am

      This. I had cancer ten years ago at age 26 and could not afford to stop working because of rent, student loans and healthcare costs. My work facilitated treatments with allowing me to work from home more often but it was a very exhausting period of my life. Not everyone can afford to stay home when there are cancer bad days….

      Reply
  4. holly says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:32 am

    Hat positioned just so, all the better to avoid looking at William

    Reply
  5. sevenblue says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Didn’t Prince Philips say it would be the monarchist who will bring its end? It is really shocking how out-of-touch these reporters are when praising the royals. How are you gonna write this sh*t when everybody knows the national healthcare is in crisis and people with cancer have to go to the work all the time. Sitting in a car, waving to the people, standing on a balcony isn’t a job. It is like praising someone for just existing.

    Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:57 am

      Exactly. TOC wasn’t a huge success, attendance was down, everyone looked miserable for the most part, and most importantly the “lesser mortals” are suffering while the King gets £125m a year tax free from the people and has an estate worth £22bn that’s never taxed and is getting a 45% pay rise.

      The boot licking and genuflecting before royalty has gotten so bad under decades of Tory rule it is on par with North Korea now. It’s ll to hide what royals are getting from the taxpayers.

      Bow down to the superior being whom you pay to sit at home and get waited on whilst you have to work while getting chemo. That’s the system.

      Reply
  6. Woods says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:34 am

    My co-worker working 60 hours a week, while battling colon cancer in not a lesser mortal.

    Stop the insanity. Kate obviously had plastic surgery.

    Reply
    • Aud says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:39 am

      Did she, though? She still has marionette lines and doesn’t look particularly “refreshed.”

      Reply
      • Carmen says:
        June 17, 2024 at 7:42 am

        Nobody goes through chemo and comes out looking better than they did when the treatment started. She’s had a major facelift. That’s what her six months sabbatical was all about.

      • sevenblue says:
        June 17, 2024 at 7:51 am

        @Carmen, a lot of photos we saw from the day are photoshopped to the hell. From untouched photos I saw where Kate isn’t fully opening her mouth, her cheeks are the same. I don’t see any PS there. Maybe, she fixed her weird eye caused by Botox, other than that there is no improved look.

    • Annalise says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:46 am

      Wood,

      That long deep scar snaking along her eye AIN’T from plastic surgery.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:03 am

        Yes, that scar is new and it’s very prominent in the top photo chosen for this article. I don’t see any evidence of PS either. Her face is thinner though.

  7. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:34 am

    The trolls have hounded Meghan and harry. This article even trashes them

    Reply
  8. K says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Gross with the “lesser mortals ” thing. Now what I want is to know what is going on here. She looks very thin but she’s not looking any different to me. If she’d had a face lift she would not have jaw sagging and pouches along the jaw . Which is quite normal for us after 35 or so. I believe she’s had a cancer issue but there’s clearly other things behind the scenes. I don’t think we will ever know.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:43 am

      K, I agree. In untouched closer photos, she still has age-appropriate jowls and eyelids. I thought she did appear tired, and this family has a history of attacking cakes with swords while dying or presenting babies to the public after birth. Meghan gripped Harry’s hand and smiled for the cameras, too. It’s inhumane.
      I think she’s physically fighting an illness, but there’s clearly more going on.

      Reply
  9. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:37 am

    The Rota syncophants are showing their whole a$$es again with the completely over-the-top plaudits for the most minimal show of effort from the BRF. Sadly, this here’s no reason not to since there’s no consequences other than briefly getting clowned on social media. These idiots will still get book deals and spots in the US media purportedly as “royal experts”. I’m actually most disgusted with respectable entertainment shows like Entertainment Tonight and the network morning shows giving them legitimacy because I don’t expect anything better from the rancid British media.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:37 am

    The Telegraph did not read the room. Methinks that they put pressure on the BRF to exhibit the previously missing K. Hence the juvenile dig at H&M who aren’t helping them fill pages of content. Then of course, they praised K/ the people who had her show up.

    And during elections in the UK, which are partially reckoning with the aftermath of cuts to a limping NHS was sooo incredibly dumb.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:39 am

    That was a shocking article and am so glad its getting the dragging it has been – as I said yesterday there was a LOT of people calling out how ‘fresh’ she looked esp for someone who’s supposedly getting regular chemo – I’ve seen the toll regular chemo takes on people, its brutal. You just need to look at Charles to see what it looks like – chemo does not give you a tan, a tighter face and some new teeth.

    Am beginning to think that was her in the farm video – post facelift while it was still settling. Cosmetic surgery (maybe gone wrong) is the only explanation that I can see that fits with all the shenanigans of the past 6 months. They might have found some cancer but it was removed and her ‘preventative’ treatment shouldn’t have lasted more than a few sessions – I have a few friends who had that after surgery to remove cancer. Either the whole story is a lie or its a cover for MH treatment.

    Cams was not happy to see her there – she stole their limelight. The release of that photo and confirmation the day before struck me as an attempt to steal attention from the King and Queen and it worked. Cams will not be happy with them – expect some nasty stories about the Wails and the Middletons to appear in the press.

    Also they are trolling Kate with that ‘My Fair Lady’ reference.

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:47 am

      I couldn’t figure out who was trolling whom! Surely Kate knew her outfit was a dead ringer for Eliza “Move Your Blooming Arse” DoLittle’s, and surely she’s aware she’s called Duchess DoLittle? Don’t tell me she’s developed a sense of humor in the past six months.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:48 am

      Pre-Meghan, wasn’t her nickname duchess dolittle? So yeah, it’s an interesting reference.

      Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:03 am

      I still think the woman at Windsor was the look alike, she has a slightly more pointed chin than Kate. My immediate reaction was, it’s not Kate. The telegraph complains about the rumours but if KP doesn’t want rumours it shouldn’t try to deliberately deceive people.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:05 am

        She was definitely a lookalike. I have never seen Kate look happy and relaxed around William and that woman did.

  12. Tessa says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:40 am

    I wonder if Carole played a part in the article then she can say the middletons are above mere mortals.

    Reply
  13. Em says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:47 am

    The weaponization of cancer to attack Meghan and now other folks is disgusting. What do these people want? They’ve swept the racist allegations/ maltreatment of Meghan and Harry under the rug, taken their house , ostracized them and their children and the Sussexes haven’t publicly said any negative thing about the royal family and are trying to start their lives out of it by launching their various ventures. Kate is smiling like that cat got the cream because she really did so why are they still attacking the Sussexes and why do they still need such sycophantic articles?

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      June 17, 2024 at 7:57 am

      Because all is not well and the media know it but they can’t report anything because it would damage their access to the monarchy. Something is not right and it is noticeable in the way the royals were interacting with each other. A social impact report that was released last week showed that the percentage of people in who think they that it is important for the UK to have a monarchy is 54% down from 68% in 2018 when H&M got married. So they are ramping up the propaganda to prop up a dying monarchy.

      Reply
      • rosa mwemaid says:
        June 17, 2024 at 8:09 am

        The anti-Meghan propaganda just convinces me we need to get rid of the Monarchy. All that is bad that has happened to Meghan since we knew about her is a result of the behaviour of the Royals and the British media.

  14. Miranda says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:47 am

    It really seems like they can’t praise Kate without putting down someone else (which is a bit of an insult, if you ask me. Is she not good enough on her own? No. No, she is not). It’s bad enough when it’s the Sussexes, but at least they are legitimate competitors for publicity. Trashing people with cancer is staggeringly f–king LOW. If I were Kate, I would call it out. Say that it was egregious and callous. If she does not, it must be assumed that she’s fine with people saying the most vile nonsense as long as she gets to look like Saint Catherine.

    (She won’t say a f–king thing.)

    Reply
    • Carmen says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:01 am

      No, she won’t. She doesn’t have enough sensitivity to understand how despicable and inappropriate and hurtful that article was.

      Reply
    • Linney says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:10 am

      I one hundred percent agree with Miranda. Why is it that articles praising the perfect Wales family have to make some negative reference to other people who aren’t as perfect? LOL! Haven’t the majority of articles about William and Kate brought in negative references to Harry and Meghan? Now these idiots have to slam cancer patients? It is absolutely disgusting. I remember when Meghan had Archie, she didn’t want to do the “standing on the steps looking perfect” routine because she felt that was an unrealistic view of women who had babies and was an implied criticism of the rest of us who leave the hospital feeling like used rags. So now Saint Kate is being held up as the height of perfection because despite her cancer battle (which I absolutely don’t believe is true) she is out there doing her job and looking perfect? The insensitivity and cruelty is off the charts, and they are too self-absorbed and stupid to realize.

      Reply
    • Alice B. Tokeless says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:35 am

      Exactly. She can only feel the sun when she’s shoving someone else into the shade. Despicable.

      Reply
  15. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Embiggening a member of the elite who took six months off for some kind of medical treatment is really telling the regular folks in the UK what the aristos and their sycophants think of them. And less than a month to go until the election.

    Reply
  16. Hypocrisy says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Well that didn’t take long 🤦🏻‍♀️.. they just can’t help themselves from torpedoing any situation where they actually should be getting positive publicity. This one was extremely tone deaf and vulgar.

    Reply
  17. Jks says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:51 am

    This is disgusting beyond words. I know these aren’t Kate’s own words but she is still not a sympathetic figure and this kind of sycophantic garbage does nothing to make her any more likeable.

    Right now, I’m inclined to believe that she’s just f-ing lazy, milking a minor cancer scare for all its worth, done some subtle cosmetic enhancements and probably negotiating her divorce settlement.

    Reply
  18. Cassie says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:51 am

    Oh dear lord , what an over the top adulation of a rich woman who has barely worked a day in her life and has the luxury of the best of treatment and 6 months of privacy to do it .
    What an absolute insult to normal people who have to work to provide for their families .
    People who have to find parking spaces at hospitals to get treatment and get parking fines if their treatment goes too long .
    People who lose their homes because they only have one income coming in .
    People who have to rely on family or welfare just to survive the financial burden of a loved one being treated for cancer .
    The Royalists and their media disciples are absolutely putting down people suffering ,just to put this woman on a pedestal simply because she married into this hideous family .
    Having watched family members go through hell , fighting to save the life of a loved one ,all the time trying to survive financially , I feel bloody angry right now .
    I have never heard of the person who wrote this simpering garbage , but she should be sacked from her job .

    Reply
  19. cazzie says:
    June 17, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Kate was brought out for one reason only imho, to draw attention away from the obviously ailing King. He looks more and more ashen and unwell as time goes on. She looked NO different to how she looked in December, except she has a new padded/push up bra?? Nice tan, smooth botoxed forehead, nicely coloured and coiffed hair. She was wearing high heels and her muscly over-trained legs were very much as they were. Her treatment has obviously worked wonderfully. So the glamour has returned (simply all that was needed to boost the Monarchy into the stratosphere of popular opinion once more apparently). The coldness between the Wales’ on the balcony was quite evident. Ive seen gifs of where he’s apparently snarling at her and she’s talking through gritted teeth back, but I know these can be manipulated so take them with a pinch of salt. I watched the clips later on in the evening, so there would have been editing in abundance to fit the ‘theyre so much in love’ narrative there. Alison Pearson is employed by the Telegraph, and GBNews too btw, and her Editor is Camilla Tominey, great friend to Carole Middleton. Just saying!! Also interesting to see Pearson use ‘trouper’ rather than ‘trooper’. Latter is of course referring to soldiers, but the former is an actor or other entertainer. Fitting. Oh and a couple of news programmes/and one paper referred to Saturday as her first appearance since Christmas Day? What about the TMZ pictures and THAT video though. They cant even be bothered to keep their stories straight anymore.

    Reply
    • rosa mwemaid says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:17 am

      Yes, you would think that after six months of being so ill the muscles would have at least partially faded away, her legs look just the same, so she could manage either gym or long frequent walks.

      Reply
  20. Eurydice says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:01 am

    Yikes, who would willingly write something like this? Does she actually believe this crap or are these talking points from KP? I mean this is so offensively worded that it almost seems like a clap back at KP, “you want fawning, I’ll give you fawning . “

    Reply
  21. Pinniped and Poodle says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:03 am

    Pitting people against each other is their whole schtick, is is all they got.

    When they pit people against people of other colors/nationalities it usually works.

    Against people with cancer? Not so much

    Reply
  22. Lulu says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Apparently she could have went last week to the event where she is colonel but wore that apology note full of poor grammar. She wouldn’t have had the same attention at Saturdays trouping if she had been seen the week prior.

    Reply
  23. WithTheAmerican says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Always with the pitting people against others. Kate can’t shine unless she’s above others. That’s why this message has a Ma Middleton ring to it and I do hold Kate accountable for that. Tatler’s “Kate the Great” is the Telegraph’s “Kate the Superior Being.”

    Kate had her uncle bash Meghan on his reality TV appearance during her “cancer” treatment, Middleton sanctioned, definitely lesser being behavior.

    Reply
    • Keke Swan says:
      June 17, 2024 at 8:29 am

      She looks exactly the same. I’m starting to think the whole thing was a hoax. Using cancer as an excuse to slack off for six months, then swanning in like nothing’s any different, the last six months never happened.

      Reply
  24. Amy Bee says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:25 am

    In an attempt to attack Meghan, Allison Pearson ended up insulting cancer survivors and their families instead. I love this for her and Kate.

    Reply
  25. bisynaptic says:
    June 17, 2024 at 8:33 am

    So, she showed up… and looked pretty. That is the full depth of these people.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment